Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis

Updated 26 July 2022
Former Japanese emperor Akihito in 2019 became the first member of the world’s oldest royal family to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years. (Reuters)
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis
  • Diagnosis was made during an unrelated health checkup last month on the 88-year-old
  • In 2019, his son Naruhito became the new emperor, ushering in the new imperial era of Reiwa
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s former emperor Akihito has been diagnosed with heart failure but is in stable condition after being prescribed medication, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
The diagnosis was made during an unrelated health checkup last month on the 88-year-old, who in 2019 became the first member of the world’s oldest royal family to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years.
The examination confirmed heart expansion and pleural fluid, an agency spokesman said.
A subsequent checkup involving an MRI scan at a Tokyo hospital found the retired emperor has right heart failure.
“He is receiving treatment now and he is convalescing,” the spokesman said.
In 2020, the former emperor temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his residence, but medical checkups found “no abnormalities.”
He has also suffered temporary cerebral anemia, a condition involving insufficient blood supply to the brain, as well as prostate cancer and other heart problems.
The popular former monarch shocked the country in 2016 when he signaled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne, citing his age and health problems.
In 2019, his son Naruhito became the new emperor, ushering in the new imperial era of Reiwa or “beautiful harmony.”

Topics: Japan Emperor Akihito

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions
Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions
Updated 11 sec ago

Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions
  • Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it had sanctioned Kremlin-imposed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine as well as 29 regional governors across Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet republic.
The 42 new designations added to Britain’s Russia sanctions also included Russia’s minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March.
“We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said in a statement.
Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, are now subject to travel bans and asset freezes, Britain’s foreign office said.
“Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the invaded region, supporting Putin’s plans to illegally annex more of Ukraine and use sham referendums to falsely legitimize their occupation,” it said.
The Russian regional governors were sanctioned for facilitating the Russian occupation and attempting to wrest territory from Ukraine by transferring funds to Donetsk and Luhansk, Britain added.
Johnson has sought to lead western sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.
Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia, including targeting high-profile businessmen and companies to prominent politicians.
The British government said it was also targeting two groups of Syrian individuals in coordination with the European Union, one of whom it said was responsible for recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine and the other supports the “repressive Syrian regime.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Britain UK

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany
Updated 26 July 2022

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany

Evacuations as forest fires spread through eastern Germany
  • Officials said it was “not clear yet when the fire will be under control” but warned it could take several days
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

FRANKFURT: Local officials in Germany were planning more evacuations on Tuesday as forest fires tore through the east of the country in the wake of punishing heatwave.
Authorities in the eastern region of Saxony triggered a “disaster alert” in the Bad Schandau area, as wildfires spread through the Saxon Switzerland National Park.
Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, which increases the risk of fires.
The alarm was due to the “continuing terrible forest fire situation” in the park, which is close to the border with the Czech Republic, officials said.
The fire broke out on the Czech side of the border in the twin Bohemian Switzerland National Park. Czech authorities evacuated dozens of people from the area on Monday.
The cross-border park is home to rare species such as the Eurasian lynx and the peregrine falcon.
Forest fires were also raging in the neighboring region of Brandenburg, to the north of Saxony. Officials declared a “disaster situation” there on Monday afternoon.
Authorities in the Elbe-Elstar area said they were planning further evacuations on Tuesday as the blaze spread. They have already removed around 700 people from the surrounding zone.
Officials said it was “not clear yet when the fire will be under control” but warned it could take several days.
Around 350 people were involved in fighting the blaze, which had spread to cover 850 hectares (2,100 acres), the officials said.

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Updated 26 July 2022

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
  • The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack
  • In Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

KYIV: Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.
The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.
In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted.
Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.
“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Kirill Stremousov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
The developments came as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a counteroffensive in the south.
Russia previously attacked Odesa’s port at the weekend. The British military said Tuesday there was no indication that a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles were at the site, as Moscow claimed.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a key threat” that is limiting its Black Sea Fleet.
“This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa,” the military said. “Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability.”
It added that “Russia’s targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations.”
Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight more in Ukraine, the president’s office said Tuesday.
In the eastern Donetsk region, where the fighting has been focused in recent weeks, the shelling continued along the entire front line, with the largest cities of the region, including Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Toretsk, being targeted by the Russian forces, a statement said.
Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of using cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.
“There is not a single safe place left, everything is being shelled,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population.”
The Institute for the Study of War, based in Washington, D.C., reported that the Russians are using mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group to capture the Vuhledar Power Plant on the northern outskirts of the Novoluhanske village.
But the Russian forces have made “limited gains” there, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
The main Russian focus has been on capturing Bakhmut.
“Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to be able to effectively leverage these advances to take full control of Bakhmut itself,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
Russian forces continued to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast, and the surrounding region.
Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday, damaging a car dealership.
“The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects — hospitals, schools, movie theaters,” Syniehubov told Ukrainian television. “Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid, so we’re urging people to avoid mass gatherings.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Moscow wants “the complete subjugation of Ukraine and its people.”
“We must be prepared for this war — which Russia is conducting with absolute brutality, and is conducting in a way that no one else would — to last months,” Baerbock said during a visit to Prague.

Topics: Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
Updated 26 July 2022

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
  • Relations between the two countries have become strained in recent months, after Israel condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it is up to the Ministry of Justice to decide whether the country’s branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, should be dissolved, and hit out at Israel’s stance over the Ukraine conflict.
Relations between the two countries have become strained in recent months, after Israel condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
In an interview on Russian TV, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Israel’s leadership had taken a biased, anti-Russian stance on the conflict, and dismissed suggestions that her department had a hand in proceedings against the Jewish Agency.
“It’s a question for the Ministry of Justice, that’s the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter,” Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organization.
“Unfortunately, in recent months we have heard, at the level of statements, completely unconstructive and, most importantly, biased rhetoric from Tel-Aviv. It has been completely incomprehensible and strange to us,” Zakharova said.
The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. Authorities have alleged breaches of privacy laws by the Agency, and are expected to present more details before a Russian court on Thursday.
The remarks appeared to signal an effort by Moscow to distance itself from the case, which has stirred worries in Israel about a crisis with Russia, home to a large Jewish community and the big power with clout in next-door Syria.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who as foreign minister in March condemned Russian actions in Ukraine, said in a statement on Sunday that a closing of the Agency branch would be “grave, with ramifications for (bilateral) relations.”
But on Tuesday, Lapid’s office said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged “written greetings.” The office did not immediately expand on that correspondence.
Lapid has put a team of Israeli jurists on standby to fly out to resolve the Agency issue, once Moscow agrees to admits them. As of Tuesday morning, they had not departed. Israel’s immigration minister voiced hope they would not prove crucial.
“We will resolve this matter through the diplomatic channel, even if they (delegates) do not go,” the minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata, told Ynet TV.
There are 600,000 Russians eligible to immigrate to Israel, she said, adding that there had been a rise in applications since the Russian justice ministry’s announcement about the Agency, which is based in Jerusalem and is the world’s largest Jewish non-profit organization.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Israel

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games
Updated 26 July 2022

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games
  • Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China
  • Beijing’s saber-rattling has increased considerably since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan simulated intercepting Chinese attacks from the sea in annual war games on Tuesday, with President Tsai Ing-wen hailing the military’s “determination” as she watched from onboard a destroyer.
Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary.
On the second day of the island’s largest annual war drills, Tsai, dressed in military fatigues, boarded the Kee Lung class destroyer to supervise a live-fire drill off Taiwan’s eastern coast.
Fighter jets and warships set off various types of missiles aimed at intercepting “a group of enemy ships,” the military said.
Anti-submarine rockets and depth bombs were also discharged and a Dutch-built Sword Dragon class submarine practiced an emergency ascent, it added.
“The precise and solid exercise carried out by everyone just then demonstrates the capabilities and determination of the Republic of China’s military to protect our home and defend our country,” Tsai said in a message broadcast to the ship, using Taiwan’s formal name.
Beijing’s saber-rattling has increased considerably since Tsai took office in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of China.
This year’s five-day “Han Kuang” (Han Glory) war drills have incorporated lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened fears of a Chinese assault on the island.
CIA chief Bill Burns said last week Beijing appeared determined to use force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting its calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade.
The Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway separating the island from mainland China, is often a flashpoint between the two sides, with Beijing maintaining it is not international waters.

Topics: Taiwan China

