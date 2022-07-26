You are here

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh
The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Daesh
  • The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

BERLIN: A German woman was convicted Tuesday of membership in the Daesh group and other offenses for traveling to Syria to join the organization with her young son. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
The Duesseldorf state court said Verena M., whose full name wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, was convicted of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and abduction of a minor, among other charges.
The court found that the defendant traveled to Syria in 2015 with her son, then aged 5, without the knowledge of the child’s father. It found that she ran the household and brought up her son in line with Daesh ideology while her new husband fought for the group, and that the couple had two Kalashnikov rifles.
The child was lucky to emerge unscathed from two bombing attacks during their time with Daesh, judges found. The defendant surrendered to Kurdish forces in 2019. She and her three children — two more were born in Syria — were repatriated to Germany in October last year.
The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. Last month, a German who took her young daughter to Syria and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman was given a sentence of three years and three months.

Topics: Germany Syria Daesh

INTERVIEW: 'The Greek-Saudi relationship is more than excellent,' says investment minister

INTERVIEW: ‘The Greek-Saudi relationship is more than excellent,’ says investment minister
Updated 11 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

INTERVIEW: ‘The Greek-Saudi relationship is more than excellent,’ says investment minister

INTERVIEW: ‘The Greek-Saudi relationship is more than excellent,’ says investment minister
  • Greece’s Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis describes Saudi crown prince’s visit as “a great honor” that will enhance an already “excellent” bilateral relationship and “is very, very important to us” 
Updated 11 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit is a great honor for Greece that will enhance an already “excellent” bilateral relationship, the Greek minister for development and investments, Adonis Georgiadis, has told Arab News.

“We are deeply honored that HRH Mohammed bin Salman decided to visit Greece as his first trip to an EU country since 2018,” he said ahead of the crown prince’s arrival in Athens on Tuesday.

The visit is intended to build on the already strong ties between the two countries, which cover politics, the economy, commerce, investment, defense, security, culture and tourism.

“This (visit) is very important to Greece and very important to our relationship because we honor and admire his leadership, his vision for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the way the Kingdom is progressing to the new era of humanity in renewable energy, and new technology,” said Georgiadis.

“I really believe that his highness is a strong leader, and his decision to be here, I have to say again, is very, very important to us. The level of the relationship between Greece and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is more than excellent. And what we want to achieve is that the high level of our relationship in the defense area and politics, in general, will be (emulated) on the economic side.”

Speaking to Arab News by Zoom from Athens, Georgiadis said he was confident that Greek companies and investors would come to play a prominent role in the development of NEOM — Saudi Arabia’s new smart city taking shape on the Red Sea coast and one of several giga-projects launched as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda.

“It is not only a project about economic growth. This is a project about the new era of humankind on planet Earth, with sustainable growth, with respect for the environment, and the use of high technology to improve human standard of living and wellbeing,” Georgiadis said.

“So, I’m sure that a lot of Greek companies would be interested to participate in this huge NEOM project and to be a part of this.”

Underscoring the increasingly close diplomatic, security, and business ties enjoyed by both nations, Georgiadis confirmed that several new memorandums of understanding would be signed by the crown prince and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a special ceremony at the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Opened to the public in 2009, the world-famous archaeological museum houses Bronze Age, Roman, and Byzantine artifacts discovered at the site of the Acropolis, which is the nation’s most prized antiquity and national monument.

Hosting the signing ceremony at this venue will be symbolic.

“This has never happened before,” Georgiadis told Arab News. “We have never signed an MoU with any other country in the world in the Acropolis Museum. And this is just a (message) from our prime minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to show how we feel that you are something very exceptional to us.”

Georgiadis will sign MoUs on investment and commerce. “We will also have one in the defense area, the high technology area, and the maritime sector. And then, of course, a very important MoU for culture and cultural exchange. (We) Will have a very nice ceremony in our Acropolis.”

In 2020, Greek exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $339.04 million, while its imports from the Kingdom stood at $620.57 million, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade.

To boost bilateral investments, the Council of Saudi Chambers signed an MoU last September to establish the Saudi-Greek Business Council.

“I’m more than happy that the Saudi-Greek Business Council has been established,” said Georgiadis. "I am very honored that there are two very important persons from Greece and the Kingdom, the leaders of this organization, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Lubna Olayan.”

Together with Greek entrepreneur and investor Achilleas Konstantakopoulos, Al-Olayan is the co-president of the Saudi-Greek Business Coucil.

Georgiadis added: “The Olayan family is a real friend of our country. They have been investing in Greece since the 1970s. They stayed with Greece in all our difficult times. We recognize this family, real friends, and very important investors. And I’m proud and honored that they have met and worked together with me.

“I think the reality that such important persons decided to be the leaders of the organization shows the level of the commitment and the ambition we have in following all these projects and establishing a real friendship and cooperation between our two great countries.”

Georgiadis said he was confident there would be many more deals and partnerships announced soon, “from renewable energy to agriculture and food security and high technology,” and that there was “very high potential in the tourist industry and shipping.”

Last December, the two nations signed a cooperation agreement on maritime transport to develop commercial maritime navigation, increase the traffic of commercial ships, and encourage trade.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an MoU paving the way for innovations in renewable energy, including green and blue hydrogen, and the development of a fiber-optic cable network that will connect data from Southeast Asia to central Europe.

“The cable, where they get the connection, Greece, and Europe with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Egypt, is a very important project,” said Georgiadis.

“You see, both Greece and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a unique location for their region — Greece as the entry point of the EU and based in the Mediterranean and Saudi Arabia as the best location that can unite the Arab world and the Middle East with the Far East and Asia.

“So, it’s very natural that this, both as good locations, by the use of high technology, will be able to unite their forces for the good of humankind and for world economy and their own brand.”

The Saudi-Greek Investment Forum, held in the Kingdom on March 13, showcased investment opportunities in both countries and resulted in hundreds of bilateral business meetings.

Georgiadis said he had high expectations for the Saudi-Greek relationship in the wake of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit and expected many more trade agreements to follow.

“When we were last in Riyadh, there were more than 200 B2B meetings between private companies from Greece with Saudi Arabia companies. They were followed by (another) lot in Athens,” he said.

“So, you know, the results (of those) are going to come out in 24 hours.”

Topics: CP Greece France Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Greece

Nuclear treaty conference to focus on deterrence, disarmament: US official

Adam M. Scheinman. (Twitter)
Adam M. Scheinman. (Twitter)
Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Nuclear treaty conference to focus on deterrence, disarmament: US official

Adam M. Scheinman. (Twitter)
  • Russia-Ukraine conflict may impact climate of deliberations: Adam M. Scheinman
  • ‘We’ve sought a negotiated process to ensure Iran remained in compliance with its obligations’
Updated 9 min 33 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

AMMAN: Next month’s conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons will focus on deterrence and the long-term goal of eliminating atomic weapons, the US special representative for nuclear non-proliferation said on Tuesday.

“The treaty provides the framework and some momentum for the nuclear-weapons states to work on stabilizing their nuclear deterrence, relationships, and limiting or reducing nuclear stockpiles,” Adam M. Scheinman said in a press briefing attended by Arab News.

“The treaty gives the International Atomic Energy Agency the tools it needs to ensure that countries aren’t pursuing nuclear weapons contrary to their treaty obligations.”

The conference will take place on Aug. 1-26 after a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheinman described the “three pillars” of the treaty as disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

The treaty entered into force in 1970, and 191 states have signed it. Scheinman said the US hopes to establish a consensus among signatories to advance the treaty’s goals.

He acknowledged, however, that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may impact the climate of deliberations, but expressed hope for “the right balance of ambition and realism and perhaps compromise.”

Scheinman said the non-proliferation regime has been successful in preventing the spread of nuclear weapons worldwide with the exception of a few countries such as North Korea and Iran.

Unlike North Korea, Iran has not reached the status of a nuclear state, but it does have a robust nuclear program that many fear could soon produce an atomic weapon.

The “vast majority” of countries abide by their treaty commitments, said Scheinman. “The Iran program was one that was uncovered over time, and of course we’ve sought a negotiated process to ensure that Iran remained in compliance with its obligations.”

 

Topics: Adam M. Scheinman Russia Ukraine United States of America

Myanmar junta defends execution of democracy activists after global outrage

Myanmar junta defends execution of democracy activists after global outrage
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago
Nyein Koe

Myanmar junta defends execution of democracy activists after global outrage

Myanmar junta defends execution of democracy activists after global outrage
  • Activists sentenced to death during closed-door trials earlier this year
  • Executions were Myanmar’s first official use of capital punishment in decades
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago
Nyein Koe

YANGON: Myanmar’s military defended amid global outrage on Tuesday the execution of four democracy activists, saying it was carried out in the name of justice.

The activists were sentenced to death during closed-door trials earlier this year on charges of helping a civilian resistance movement against the military junta, which seized power in February 2021 and launched a bloody crackdown on those protesting its rule.

State-run media reported that the four people executed on Monday included democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, a hip-hop artist and former lawmaker from the opposition National League for Democracy party.

It was Myanmar’s first official use of capital punishment in decades.

“This was justice for the people. These criminals were given the chance to defend themselves,” military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said in a televised news briefing.

“The four men killed innocent people although they are said to be activists for democracy. We dismissed all appeals. They deserved the death sentence.”

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government called for, “decisive international action,” as the executions drew widespread international outrage and condemnation from world leaders.

“The UN Security Council must urgently convene a plenary session on Myanmar,” the NUG said in a statement.

“The Security Council’s previous statements, which called for the release of political prisoners and respect for the rule of law, have not only failed but have provoked a continuing escalation by the junta.”

UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said the executions, “must be a turning point for the international community.”

He added: “What more must the junta do before the international community is willing to take strong action?”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, said in statement that, “the implementation of the death sentences just a week before the 55th ASEAN ministerial meeting is highly reprehensible” and was a setback that “presents a gross lack of will to support” efforts made by the block to end the crisis.

ASEAN and Myanmar, which has been a member of the group since 1997, agreed in April 2021 to a five-point consensus to end the violence triggered by the military coup, but the measures have not been implemented.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-governmental organization that tracks killings and arrests, said last week that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed by Myanmar security forces since the military takeover.

Topics: Military Junta Myanmar executions

India slams Pakistan, China over invite for other countries to join CPEC

India slams Pakistan, China over invite for other countries to join CPEC
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago

India slams Pakistan, China over invite for other countries to join CPEC

India slams Pakistan, China over invite for other countries to join CPEC
  • Kashmir’s land and borders at the center of the political row
  • Pakistan says Indian Ministry of External Affairs' statement is ‘baseless’
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar SAIMA SHABBIR

NEW DELHI / ISLAMABAD:  The Indian government slammed on Tuesday plans by China and Pakistan to involve third countries in their ongoing multibillion-dollar infrastructure project.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has since 2013 pledged over $65 billion for energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans. The plan is part of China’s aim to forge “Silk Road” land and sea ties to markets in the Middle East and Europe.

A key artery of CPEC runs through Gilgit-Baltistan, a northern mountainous region administered by Pakistan, which is the South Asian country’s only land link to China. It is also part of the disputed Kashmiri territory which both Pakistan and India have been claiming since gaining independence in 1947, and over which they have fought two wars.

Pakistan’s foreign office said last week that Beijing and Islamabad "welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by CPEC.” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters on Monday that they had also agreed on extending CPEC projects to Afghanistan.

The narrow resource-rich Wakhan Corridor, which connects Afghanistan to China, borders Gilgit Baltistan as well.

“We have seen reports on encouraging a proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India.”

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bagchi's statement was “baseless.”

“The whole world knew that India has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir that it is their integral part. Kashmir is a disputed area and There are United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and also it's on the agenda of UN Security Council. They have no claim in this sense,” the ministry’s spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told Arab News.

Pakistan earlier this year invited several countries, mainly from the Gulf, to explore investment opportunities in CPEC.

The possibility of additional foreign investment is what Indian experts say worries India as it could strengthen Pakistani claims to the disputed Kashmiri region.

“If more countries join CPEC, it would give legitimacy to the CPEC and hamper India’s claim to regain that territory in any foreseeable future. India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would further reduce if more countries participated in CPEC,” Sujata Aishwarya, assistant professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies of the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“Any third or fourth country joining the CPEC would be directly against India’s stand on the border dispute with China and Pakistan and India’s claim over (the) other side of Kashmir.”

Besides its decades-long dispute with Pakistan, India has also been at loggerheads with China over their border in Ladakh — also a part of the larger Kashmir region, which was the subject of the Sino-Indian War in 1962. Since 2019, Ladakh has been witnessing clashes and a build-up of troops on both sides of the border.

According to Anil Trigunayat, India’s former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, the CPEC project “implies direct security threats for India.”

“For Pakistan and China the CPEC infrastructure is claimed to be the backbone of their interdependencies and likely aimed against India,” he said. “It will make the situation more illegal and complex, and will create rifts with the third country which becomes a part of this.”

Topics: India Pakistan China China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

UK Conservative Islamophobia probe delayed
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

UK Conservative Islamophobia probe delayed

UK Conservative Islamophobia probe delayed
  • MP Nusrat Ghani said she was told her Muslim faith made colleagues ‘uncomfortable’
  • Investigation delayed until appointment of PM Boris Johnson’s successor
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A probe into allegations of Islamophobia in the UK’s ruling Conservative Party will be delayed until the appointment of a new leader, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Muslim Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani said six months ago that she was approached by a government whip after losing her ministerial position, and was told that her faith had left colleagues “feeling uncomfortable.” Ghani added that her loyalty to the party was questioned due to her faith. 

The conversation felt like “being punched in the stomach,” she said, leaving her feeling “humiliated and powerless.” 

Following the allegations, Johnson launched an inquiry in January. But on Tuesday he said the investigation had yet to be completed due to the resignation in June of Lord Geidt, the chief independent ethics adviser who oversaw the probe.

“The investigation therefore remains outstanding and should be a matter for a new independent adviser function, as soon as appointed by my successor,” Johnson said.

The probe will now resume after September if Johnson’s successor — either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak — continues the investigation, The Independent reported on Tuesday. 

The controversy over the claims escalated further after former chief whip Mark Spencer identified himself as the individual at the center of Ghani’s allegations.

“To ensure other whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening,” he said.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

Topics: Islamophobia Conservative Party Nusrat Ghani UK

