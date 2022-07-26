Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy

You are here

A worker cleans solar cells on the roof of a hotel in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit in November, Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, June 4, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 26 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, in conjunction with its hosting of COP27 in November
CAIRO: Egypt tops the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024, according to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet.

The country is followed by the UAE (2.6 gigawatts), Morocco (1.9 gigawatts), Jordan (1.7 gigawatts) and Saudi Arabia (0.78 gigawatts).

The IDSC said Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, in conjunction with its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in November.

Houthi captors torture abducted model in Sanaa prison

Houthi captors torture abducted model in Sanaa prison
Updated 13 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi captors torture abducted model in Sanaa prison

Houthi captors torture abducted model in Sanaa prison
  • The model has strongly denied the allegations and warned that she was abducted over her refusal to work with the group
Updated 13 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis brutally tortured and placed abducted model Entesar Al-Hammadi in solitary confinement in Sanaa, government officials have warned.

The Houthis abducted the model and actress early last year after snatching her and a friend from a Sanaa street.

After her abduction, the militia tortured Al-Hammadi, subjected her to a virginity test and locked her alone in an isolated cell in the political security prison in Sanaa. She was then sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on prostitution and drug charges.

The model has strongly denied the allegations and warned that she was abducted over her refusal to work with the group.

This week, a Houthi captor, Um Zaid, brutally attacked Al-Hammadi with electric wires, causing bruising on her face and body. It came after the model was found chewing khat, a natural stimulant widely consumed in Yemen.

Al-Hammadi was found outside her cell, a Sanaa source told Arab News by telephone.

The treatment of Al-Hammadi has sparked condemnation by Yemeni activists, journalists, government officials and lawyers who jointly called on the Houthis to immediately release the model.

Yemen Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said that Houthis subjected the model to “enforced disappearance, psychological and physical torture,” and “illegally sentenced her to five years in prison when she refused to work with the militia’s prostitution networks to trap political and media figures.”

Al-Eryani accused the Houthis of breaching religious and tribal norms that give women immunity in such circumstances.

“The international community, the UN and human rights organizations that fight against violence against women are demanded to condemn the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia against Yemeni women, and to put real pressure on its leaders to immediately and unconditionally release the artist Entesar Al-Hammadi, and hundreds of forcibly disappeared persons,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter.

Similarly, dozens of Yemeni activists, journalists, writers, judges, lawyers and academics wrote a joint petition on social media to condemn the Houthi captors for abusing the model, demanding her immediate release.

“She is subjected to beatings and harsh brutal treatment in the central prison in Sanaa because she has no support or intercessor within the Houthi authority in Sanaa ... Al-Hammadi is a young woman in her 20s and is the only breadwinner for her old blind Yemeni father and her elderly Ethiopian mother,” the petition said.

Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’

Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’

Slain Al Jazeera reporter’s family meets Blinken to ‘demand justice for Shireen’
  • The State Department said this month that Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions
  • Her family and Palestinian officials have criticized the US report and maintained she was deliberately targeted
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to demand justice for the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing that Blinken was meeting the family and would reiterate the need for accountability.
Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh’s niece, posted a video on Twitter from outside the State Department saying that she and other family members “are here to demand justice for Shireen.”
Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
The State Department said this month that Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that it was probably unintentional, citing an investigation by the US Security Coordinator.
Her family and Palestinian officials have criticized the US report and maintained she was deliberately targeted. Israel denies this.
“We do understand that sometimes these elements ... run at cross purposes — timeliness and thoroughness — but we want to see an investigation that is both timely, but is also thorough, and that importantly concludes in accountability,” Price said when asked if there was a time frame for accountability.
The family had accused the United States of providing impunity for Israel over her killing. They unsuccessfully requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in person during his trip to Israel this month.
“We will pursue accountability for her murder wherever it may take us,” said a statement on Twitter from Lina, Shireen’s brother Tony and nephew Victor. “Shireen lived to uncover the truth behind every story, and so shall we.”

Lebanon’s Parliament resorts to makeshift solutions to prevent collapse

Lebanon’s Parliament resorts to makeshift solutions to prevent collapse
Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s Parliament resorts to makeshift solutions to prevent collapse

Lebanon’s Parliament resorts to makeshift solutions to prevent collapse
  • The session highlight was the approval of an amendment to the banking secrecy law, which had been discussed in the presence of US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea
Updated 26 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Tuesday’s legislative session reflected the chaos and confusion that Lebanon is experiencing, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri tossing the issue of scrapping subsidies on wheat like a hot potato.

The session highlight was the approval of an amendment to the banking secrecy law, which had been discussed in the presence of US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, as it falls within the reforms demanded by the international community as a condition for helping the country.

“Approving the amendment to the banking secrecy law should be perceived positively by the international community,” said MP Ibrahim Kanaan. “We expect the government to restructure the banks to go in line with what we have adopted. The capital control law also needs to be amended and the government is required to work seriously in this regard.”

During the session, which included several debates and fiery responses, Mikati addressed an item on the agenda regarding an approval request for a $150 million World Bank loan agreement to implement an emergency response project to secure wheat supplies. “Most of the bread bundles that are produced with subsidized flour go to non-Lebanese, and everyone knows that.”

He told MPs: “If you want to lift subsidies on wheat, and you want the government to do so, issue a recommendation from parliament in this regard.” Berri refused to do so.

Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam said if subsidies on wheat were lifted that the price of a bread bundle would range between LBP30,000 LBP (around $1) and LBP35,000.

“Under the agreement with the World Bank, the mechanism for implementing the loan will begin in the coming weeks to secure the necessary funds, and thus secure a social safety net,” he noted.

Dozens of bakeries ran out of bread on Tuesday due to the lack of flour, which is now being sold on the black market at exorbitant rates. What bread was available was snapped up by people who rushed to bakeries in the early hours of the morning, depriving others of the hope of finding any during the day.

People often insult the state or Syrian refugees, blaming them for what is happening.

Salam said Syrian refugees consumed about 40 percent of the imported subsidized wheat: 500,000 bundles of bread a day.

Mikati told MPs: “The government is seeking to address the issue of public sector employees who have been on strike for over a month to provide solutions within the available capabilities.

“We are spending within limits amid the lack of resources. We are waiting for the finance minister’s report on the cost of the salary increases. We do not want to give with one hand and take with the other to avoid inflation.”

MP Hadi Abu Al Hassan said: “The ongoing strike is paralyzing the country. Parliament ought to discuss the 2022 draft budget, otherwise, we are heading toward more inflation. If the issue is the absence of a unified exchange rate, then the government ought to suggest to parliament a fixed rate for it to discuss. We want a draft budget law and a recovery plan, instead of spending while having no revenues and thus worsening the crisis.”

MP Waddah Al-Sadiq said: “Tuesday’s session was about coming up with temporary solutions while the ship sinks further. The entire country is facing economic collapse. The rescue process begins with an economic plan, followed by a budget emanating from the plan, and finally approving laws. Our governments work backward.”

Among the items approved by parliament was forming a supreme council for the trial of presidents and ministers, consisting of seven MPs from different sects. Berri insists that this council, not the judiciary, try the defendants, including former ministers and current MPs, accused of being involved in the Beirut port explosion.

This followed a protest organized by the families of the victims in the vicinity of parliament, in opposition to forming this council.

They also demanded that the partially destroyed wheat silos be preserved as a silent witness to the crime.

“Forming this council is an attempt to escape from the judicial investigation, to prevent the prosecution of defendants in any crime,” the families of the victims said.

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, a member of the ministerial committee in charge of reviewing the silos’ status, told Arab News: “The silos are tilting. We put sensors in coordination with French experts to study this tilting movement, which began with the explosion in 2020 and increased with time, especially with the ongoing fires erupting inside the structure due to the summer heat and humidity. The silos are tilting more now, about 2.5 millimeters per hour. We fear part of the remaining structure could cave in and result in catastrophic consequences.”

On Monday evening, the Ministry of Health warned people living within a 500-meter to 1,500-meter radius that “in the case of any collapse or a partial collapse of the silos, dust that is the result of construction leftovers and some fungus from rotten grains will be released and will spread in the air.”

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
  • Mahboubeh Ramezani was convicted for protesting the killing of her son
  • Pejman Gholipour was one of over 300 people killed in week-long demonstrations in November 2019
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of a teenager killed by Iranian authorities during the country’s fuel protests in 2019 is reportedly facing 100 lashes.
Mahboubeh Ramezani, mother of Pejman Gholipour, was detained earlier this month, convicted for protesting the killing of her son, and is being held in Evin prison in Tehran, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.
Gholipour was fatally shot in the heart by security forces on Nov. 18, 2019, and was one of more than 300 people killed in the week-long protests, according to Amnesty International.
Ramezani has faced a campaign of intimidation at the hands of the Iranian regime, her surviving son Peyman said on Instagram.
“My mother was under pressure for a long time. They constantly intimidated her, and she had been summoned several times,” he wrote.
“What do we have to lose after Pejman? What is left after November 2019? They were looking for an excuse to silence my mother.
“(Her) only crime is that she seeks justice. This is the most important reason they fear her. They fear her because she has not even put down Pejman’s picture for a moment.”
Ramezani’s recent arrest was not her first. She was detained on Nov. 18 last year after she attended a commemoration event in the village of Malat, where her son is buried, to mark the second anniversary of his death.
The Iranian regime has been slammed by human rights groups for not holding perpetrators to account in its crackdown on the protesters, who state television portrayed as foreign-backed “rioters” or “insurgents” posing a threat to military posts, oil tanks and the public.

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
  • Al Ansari stated that the championship will reflect the region's legacy
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar’s adviser to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, had a video call on Monday with the UK government spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, Rosie Dyas.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to improve media cooperation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the latest regional developments.

Al-Ansari said Qatar welcomed British fans to the football tournament, noting the country’s readiness to organize a unique and safe event.

He said the championship would reflect the region's legacy considering it was being hosted by Qatar, meaning it was for all Arabs.

Relations with Qatar have been a hot topic for the UK government over the last year.

Lord Moynihan said in January that since winning the right to host the event, Qatar had been well aware that the spotlight would be shining on all aspects of its country, policies, laws, and people.

“The government of Qatar has turned this opportunity into a national challenge for change—a dynamic for managing the modernization of a small country into a fast-changing leader in the region with global influence and strategic importance for the UK,” he said.

Lord Vaizey of Didcot reflected on his trip to Qatar in 2013.

“First, the Qatari government has been very supportive of British culture. However, it is also interesting to note that the Qatari government and the emir have pushed forward the use of culture as a means of progress within the country of Qatar.

“They have built a state-of-the-art museum to show off cultural artifacts from Qatar and the region but, even more importantly, they have held ground-breaking exhibitions of Western contemporary art that, frankly, can be quite challenging to a conservative mindset in the Middle East.”

