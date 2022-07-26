You are here

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari and his colleague. (Qatar News Agency)
Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
  Al Ansari stated that the championship will reflect the region's legacy
DOHA: Qatar’s adviser to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, had a video call on Monday with the UK government spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, Rosie Dyas.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to improve media cooperation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the latest regional developments.

Al-Ansari said Qatar welcomed British fans to the football tournament, noting the country’s readiness to organize a unique and safe event.

He said the championship would reflect the region's legacy considering it was being hosted by Qatar, meaning it was for all Arabs.

Relations with Qatar have been a hot topic for the UK government over the last year.

Lord Moynihan said in January that since winning the right to host the event, Qatar had been well aware that the spotlight would be shining on all aspects of its country, policies, laws, and people.

“The government of Qatar has turned this opportunity into a national challenge for change—a dynamic for managing the modernization of a small country into a fast-changing leader in the region with global influence and strategic importance for the UK,” he said.

Lord Vaizey of Didcot reflected on his trip to Qatar in 2013.

“First, the Qatari government has been very supportive of British culture. However, it is also interesting to note that the Qatari government and the emir have pushed forward the use of culture as a means of progress within the country of Qatar.

“They have built a state-of-the-art museum to show off cultural artifacts from Qatar and the region but, even more importantly, they have held ground-breaking exhibitions of Western contemporary art that, frankly, can be quite challenging to a conservative mindset in the Middle East.”

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
CAIRO: Egypt tops the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024, according to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet.

The country is followed by the UAE (2.6 gigawatts), Morocco (1.9 gigawatts), Jordan (1.7 gigawatts) and Saudi Arabia (0.78 gigawatts).

The IDSC said Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, in conjunction with its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in November.

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer
Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer
  • "We are very pleased by the decision, but we are still waiting for his release," his son-in-law told AFP
  • Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against "intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity"
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree’s lawyer said Tuesday.
The conviction of James Fitton has been “overturned today by the Court of Cassation and my client will soon be free,” lawyer Thaer Saoud told AFP.
“We are very pleased by the decision, but we are still waiting for his release,” his son-in-law, Sam Tasker, told AFP in a phone call.
Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against “intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity.”
He stood trial alongside German national Volker Waldmann, who was acquitted. Both men had pleaded not guilty.
According to statements from customs officers and witnesses, Fitton’s baggage contained about a dozen stone fragments, pieces of pottery or ceramics.
When the judge in the original trial asked Fitton why he tried to take the artefacts out of Iraq, the retired geologist cited his “hobby” and said he did not mean to do anything illegal. But the judge concluded there was criminal intent.
The maximum penalty for the offense is death by hanging, but Fitton was sentenced to 15 years because of his “advanced age,” the judge in the original trial said.
Fitton’s lawyer launched the appeal just over a month ago.
The case comes at a time when the war-ravaged country, whose tourism infrastructure is almost non-existent, is tentatively opening to visitors.

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks
Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks
  • El-Sisi: ‘We reviewed progress achieved in joint projects between Egypt and Somalia’
  • El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to helping Somalia overcome its problems, particularly the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

“We reviewed progress achieved in joint projects between Egypt and Somalia, and agreed on the importance of our joint action to strengthen economic development efforts in Somalia,” El-Sisi said during a joint press conference.

The two presidents held one-on-one talks before including delegations from both countries. El-Sisi emphasized the importance Egypt places on its longstanding ties with Somalia.

The discussions included ways to enhance bilateral relations and the latest regional developments of common interest, including the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Mahmoud raised domestic developments, including actions taken to re-establish security and stability in Somalia.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to helping Somalia overcome its problems, particularly the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology.

He also reaffirmed Egypt’s willingness to support Somalia in its efforts to develop and strengthen its state institutions.

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters
Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding. (Shutterstock)
Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters
  Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding
Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday passed long-awaited amendments to a banking secrecy law, according to a Reuters witness, in the first achievement on a list of reforms required by the International Monetary Fund.
Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding to ease the country’s life-shattering economic crisis, but the package is conditional on pre-requisites including financial reforms.

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule
Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule
TUNIS: President Kais Saied said Tunisia had “entered a new phase” on Tuesday with a new constitution almost certain to pass in a referendum, concentrating almost all powers in his office.
Monday’s referendum came a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in a dramatic blow to the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.
There had been little doubt the “Yes” campaign would win, and an exit poll suggested that votes cast — just a quarter of the 9.3 million electorate — were overwhelmingly in favor.
Most of Saied’s rivals called for a boycott, and while turnout was low, it was higher than the single figures many observers had expected — at least 27.5 percent according to the electoral board, controlled by Saied.
“Tunisia has entered a new phase,” Saied declared as he addressed celebrating supporters in downtown Tunis hours after polling stations closed.
“What the Tunisian people did... is a lesson to the world, and a lesson to history on a scale that the lessons of history are measured on,” he said.
The National Salvation Front, a coalition of Saied’s main opponents, said the draft constitution would enshrine in a “coup d’etat” and that “75 percent of Tunisians have refused to approve a putschist project.”
Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, dissolved parliament and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral commission on July 25 last year.
His opponents say the moves aimed to install an autocracy over a decade after the fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, while his supporters say they were necessary after years of corruption and political turmoil.


A poll of “Yes” voters by state television suggested “reforming the country and improving the situation” along with “support for Kais Saied/his project” were their main motivations for backing the constitution.
Thirteen percent cited being “convinced by the new constitution.”
Rights groups and legal experts have warned that the draft gives vast, unchecked powers to the presidency, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.
The charter “gives the president almost all powers and dismantles any check on his rule,” Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists told AFP.
“None of the safeguards that could protect Tunisians from Ben Ali-type violations are there anymore,” he added.
Saied has repeatedly threatened his enemies in recent months, issuing video diatribes against unnamed foes he describes as “germs,” “snakes” and “traitors.”
On Monday, he promised “all those who have committed crimes against the country will be held accountable for their actions.”
Tunisia expert Youssef Cherif tweeted Tuesday that “most people voted for the man, or against his opponents, but not for his document.”
Analyst Abdellatif Hannachi said the results meant Saied “can now do whatever he wants without taking anyone else into account.”
“The question now is: what is the future of opposition parties and organizations?“
As well as remaking the political system, Monday’s vote was seen as a gauge of Saied’s personal popularity, almost three years since the political outsider won a landslide in Tunisia’s first democratic direct presidential election.
Hassen Zargouni, head of the Sigma Conseil group that gave the exit poll, said of the 7,500 voters questioned, 92-93 percent of them were in the “Yes” camp.
The turnout, projected at around 22 percent, was “quite good” given about two million people have been automatically added to electoral rolls since the 2019 legislative elections, he told AFP.
Participation in elections has gradually declined since the 2011 revolution, from just over half in a parliamentary poll months after Ben Ali’s overthrow to 32 percent in 2019.
Those who voted “Yes” on Monday did so primarily to “put the country back on the rails and improve the situation,” Zargouni said.

