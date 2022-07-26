You are here

  • Home
  • Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Mahboubeh Ramezani, mother of Pejman Gholipour, was detained earlier this month, convicted for protesting the killing of her son, and is being held in Evin prison. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Mahboubeh Ramezani, mother of Pejman Gholipour, was detained earlier this month, convicted for protesting the killing of her son, and is being held in Evin prison. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdbb7

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
  • Mahboubeh Ramezani was convicted for protesting the killing of her son
  • Pejman Gholipour was one of over 300 people killed in week-long demonstrations in November 2019
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of a teenager killed by Iranian authorities during the country’s fuel protests in 2019 is reportedly facing 100 lashes.
Mahboubeh Ramezani, mother of Pejman Gholipour, was detained earlier this month, convicted for protesting the killing of her son, and is being held in Evin prison in Tehran, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.
Gholipour was fatally shot in the heart by security forces on Nov. 18, 2019, and was one of more than 300 people killed in the week-long protests, according to Amnesty International.
Ramezani has faced a campaign of intimidation at the hands of the Iranian regime, her surviving son Peyman said on Instagram.
“My mother was under pressure for a long time. They constantly intimidated her, and she had been summoned several times,” he wrote.
“What do we have to lose after Pejman? What is left after November 2019? They were looking for an excuse to silence my mother.
“(Her) only crime is that she seeks justice. This is the most important reason they fear her. They fear her because she has not even put down Pejman’s picture for a moment.”
Ramezani’s recent arrest was not her first. She was detained on Nov. 18 last year after she attended a commemoration event in the village of Malat, where her son is buried, to mark the second anniversary of his death.
The Iranian regime has been slammed by human rights groups for not holding perpetrators to account in its crackdown on the protesters, who state television portrayed as foreign-backed “rioters” or “insurgents” posing a threat to military posts, oil tanks and the public.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iranian Protests

Related

Saudi Arabia
Divorcee gets 3 years, 100 lashes for adultery
Iranian regime under pressure to release teachers held after wage protests
Middle-East
Iranian regime under pressure to release teachers held after wage protests

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation
  • Al Ansari stated that the championship will reflect the region's legacy
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar’s adviser to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, had a video call on Monday with the UK government spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, Rosie Dyas.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to improve media cooperation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the latest regional developments.

Al-Ansari said Qatar welcomed British fans to the football tournament, noting the country’s readiness to organize a unique and safe event.

He said the championship would reflect the region's legacy considering it was being hosted by Qatar, meaning it was for all Arabs.

Relations with Qatar have been a hot topic for the UK government over the last year.

Lord Moynihan said in January that since winning the right to host the event, Qatar had been well aware that the spotlight would be shining on all aspects of its country, policies, laws, and people.

“The government of Qatar has turned this opportunity into a national challenge for change—a dynamic for managing the modernization of a small country into a fast-changing leader in the region with global influence and strategic importance for the UK,” he said.

Lord Vaizey of Didcot reflected on his trip to Qatar in 2013.

“First, the Qatari government has been very supportive of British culture. However, it is also interesting to note that the Qatari government and the emir have pushed forward the use of culture as a means of progress within the country of Qatar.

“They have built a state-of-the-art museum to show off cultural artifacts from Qatar and the region but, even more importantly, they have held ground-breaking exhibitions of Western contemporary art that, frankly, can be quite challenging to a conservative mindset in the Middle East.”

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup United Kindom

Related

Qatar Airways showcases FIFA World Cup branded plane at international airshow
Offbeat
Qatar Airways showcases FIFA World Cup branded plane at international airshow
Semi-automated offside technology to be used at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Sport
Semi-automated offside technology to be used at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy

Egypt tops Arab countries in wind power, solar energy
  • Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, in conjunction with its hosting of COP27 in November
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt tops the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024, according to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet.

The country is followed by the UAE (2.6 gigawatts), Morocco (1.9 gigawatts), Jordan (1.7 gigawatts) and Saudi Arabia (0.78 gigawatts).

The IDSC said Egypt will start operating the Ain Sukhna green hydrogen plant, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, in conjunction with its hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in November.

Topics: Egypt Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) COP27 Wind Power solar energy

Related

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
Middle-East
US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
Egypt FM outlines plans for COP27 climate summit
Middle-East
Egypt FM outlines plans for COP27 climate summit

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer
  • "We are very pleased by the decision, but we are still waiting for his release," his son-in-law told AFP
  • Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against "intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity"
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree’s lawyer said Tuesday.
The conviction of James Fitton has been “overturned today by the Court of Cassation and my client will soon be free,” lawyer Thaer Saoud told AFP.
“We are very pleased by the decision, but we are still waiting for his release,” his son-in-law, Sam Tasker, told AFP in a phone call.
Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against “intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity.”
He stood trial alongside German national Volker Waldmann, who was acquitted. Both men had pleaded not guilty.
According to statements from customs officers and witnesses, Fitton’s baggage contained about a dozen stone fragments, pieces of pottery or ceramics.
When the judge in the original trial asked Fitton why he tried to take the artefacts out of Iraq, the retired geologist cited his “hobby” and said he did not mean to do anything illegal. But the judge concluded there was criminal intent.
The maximum penalty for the offense is death by hanging, but Fitton was sentenced to 15 years because of his “advanced age,” the judge in the original trial said.
Fitton’s lawyer launched the appeal just over a month ago.
The case comes at a time when the war-ravaged country, whose tourism infrastructure is almost non-existent, is tentatively opening to visitors.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Antiquities British court

Related

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts
Middle-East
British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial
Middle-East
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks
Updated 26 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks

Egyptian, Somali presidents hold talks
  • El-Sisi: ‘We reviewed progress achieved in joint projects between Egypt and Somalia’
  • El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to helping Somalia overcome its problems, particularly the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology
Updated 26 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

“We reviewed progress achieved in joint projects between Egypt and Somalia, and agreed on the importance of our joint action to strengthen economic development efforts in Somalia,” El-Sisi said during a joint press conference.

The two presidents held one-on-one talks before including delegations from both countries. El-Sisi emphasized the importance Egypt places on its longstanding ties with Somalia.

The discussions included ways to enhance bilateral relations and the latest regional developments of common interest, including the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Mahmoud raised domestic developments, including actions taken to re-establish security and stability in Somalia.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to helping Somalia overcome its problems, particularly the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology.

He also reaffirmed Egypt’s willingness to support Somalia in its efforts to develop and strengthen its state institutions.

Topics: Egypt somali Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Related

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government
World
Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government
El-Sisi, Biden renew commitment to Egypt-US strategic dialogue
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Biden renew commitment to Egypt-US strategic dialogue

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters
Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters

Lebanon parliament passed amendments to banking secrecy law — Reuters
  • Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday passed long-awaited amendments to a banking secrecy law, according to a Reuters witness, in the first achievement on a list of reforms required by the International Monetary Fund.
Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement in April for $3 billion in funding to ease the country’s life-shattering economic crisis, but the package is conditional on pre-requisites including financial reforms.

Topics: Lebanon IMF

Related

Special Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop
Middle-East
Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop
A woman counts Lebanese pound and US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Lebanon bids to please striking public sector employees with pay rise, social assistance

Latest updates

Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages
Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages
Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.