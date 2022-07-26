Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

Qatar and UK discuss 2022 FIFA World Cup, strengthening media cooperation

DOHA: Qatar’s adviser to the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, had a video call on Monday with the UK government spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, Rosie Dyas.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to improve media cooperation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the latest regional developments.

Al-Ansari said Qatar welcomed British fans to the football tournament, noting the country’s readiness to organize a unique and safe event.

He said the championship would reflect the region's legacy considering it was being hosted by Qatar, meaning it was for all Arabs.

Relations with Qatar have been a hot topic for the UK government over the last year.

Lord Moynihan said in January that since winning the right to host the event, Qatar had been well aware that the spotlight would be shining on all aspects of its country, policies, laws, and people.

“The government of Qatar has turned this opportunity into a national challenge for change—a dynamic for managing the modernization of a small country into a fast-changing leader in the region with global influence and strategic importance for the UK,” he said.

Lord Vaizey of Didcot reflected on his trip to Qatar in 2013.

“First, the Qatari government has been very supportive of British culture. However, it is also interesting to note that the Qatari government and the emir have pushed forward the use of culture as a means of progress within the country of Qatar.

“They have built a state-of-the-art museum to show off cultural artifacts from Qatar and the region but, even more importantly, they have held ground-breaking exhibitions of Western contemporary art that, frankly, can be quite challenging to a conservative mindset in the Middle East.”