Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes

LONDON: The mother of a teenager killed by Iranian authorities during the country’s fuel protests in 2019 is reportedly facing 100 lashes.
Mahboubeh Ramezani, mother of Pejman Gholipour, was detained earlier this month, convicted for protesting the killing of her son, and is being held in Evin prison in Tehran, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.
Gholipour was fatally shot in the heart by security forces on Nov. 18, 2019, and was one of more than 300 people killed in the week-long protests, according to Amnesty International.
Ramezani has faced a campaign of intimidation at the hands of the Iranian regime, her surviving son Peyman said on Instagram.
“My mother was under pressure for a long time. They constantly intimidated her, and she had been summoned several times,” he wrote.
“What do we have to lose after Pejman? What is left after November 2019? They were looking for an excuse to silence my mother.
“(Her) only crime is that she seeks justice. This is the most important reason they fear her. They fear her because she has not even put down Pejman’s picture for a moment.”
Ramezani’s recent arrest was not her first. She was detained on Nov. 18 last year after she attended a commemoration event in the village of Malat, where her son is buried, to mark the second anniversary of his death.
The Iranian regime has been slammed by human rights groups for not holding perpetrators to account in its crackdown on the protesters, who state television portrayed as foreign-backed “rioters” or “insurgents” posing a threat to military posts, oil tanks and the public.
