Effat University's Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board

Effat University’s Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board
Deanna Morse, the new ASIFA president; with Vice Presidents Mohamed Ghazala (in hat) and Johnchill Lee, Secretary-General Thomas Renoldner, and the late ASIFA President Giannalberto Bendazzi. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Effat University’s Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board

Effat University’s Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

The International Animated Film Association (Association Internationale du Film d’Animation) announced the election of its new executive board for the next three years. Popularly known as ASIFA, the association — founded in France in 1960 and chartered under UNESCO — is the world’s oldest and largest international animation association. The election among the 40-member organization’s international board was held recently. ASIFA represents more than 5,000 members in the field of animated films around the world.

The new executive board is broadly international. It includes Deanna Morse, president, US; Mohamed Ghazala, vice president, Egypt; Johnchill Lee, vice president, China; Anastasia Dimitra, vice president, Greece; Annegret Richter, vice president, Germany; Stefan Stratil, treasurer, Austria; and Thomas Renoldner, secretary-general, Austria. Morse, the new president of the association, is an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science in Hollywood.

For the second time in a row, Ghazala has been reelected vice president for a three-year term. He is professor of animation and chair of the School of Cinematic Arts at Effat University in Jeddah, the first school of its kind in the Kingdom to teach film production and animation.

Ghazala has won several awards for his films, including the prize for Best Animation at the African Movie Academy Awards in Nigeria 2010 for his film “Honyan’s Shoe.” Recently, his latest film “The Pyramid,” which premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival, won the prize for the Best Animation at the 24th National Egyptian Film Festival. The prize was presented by Egypt’s Minister of Culture Ines Abdel-Dayem, in a ceremony at the Cairo Opera House last May.

With Norman McLaren as the first president, the association founders envisioned a world of peace and dialogue to settle differences, using the art of animation as a bridge between different cultures and ideologies.

The association was founded in 1960 in Annecy, France, as an association of individual animation artists, headed by McLaren, a Scottish-Canadian animator, director and producer; and Paul Grimoult, a French animator. Since its founding, the association has promoted the art of animation through a variety of activities including supporting festivals, organizing training and educational workshops, creating archives, presenting annual awards such as the Annie Award in Hollywood, and celebrating World Animation Day on Oct. 28 each year.

The association has more than 40 branches around the world. The Arab and African branch, ASIFA Egypt, was established in Alexandria in 2008 and has had a series of local and regional initiatives since its establishment.

Ericsson, Qualcomm and Thales to take 5G into space

Ericsson, Qualcomm and Thales to take 5G into space
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Ericsson, Qualcomm and Thales to take 5G into space

Ericsson, Qualcomm and Thales to take 5G into space
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Ericsson, French aerospace company Thales, and wireless technology innovator Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are planning to take 5G out of this world and across a network of Earth-orbiting satellites.

After having each conducted detailed research, which included multiple studies and simulations, the parties plan to enter smartphone-use-case-focused testing and validation of 5G non-terrestrial networks.

The result could effectively mean that a future 5G smartphone could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

The benefits of 5G connectivity via low Earth orbit satellites are expected to include coverage in extreme geographies or remote areas across seas, oceans and other locations where terrestrial coverage is absent.

Such widespread connectivity would boost 5G smartphone subscriber roaming service capabilities, as well as enable global connectivity for transportation, energy and health sector 5G use cases.

The space-based network could also be used as back-up support to terrestrial networks in the event of major network outages or disasters.

The expected security capabilities of 5G NTNs mean that national government communications may be a main use case, to enhance safe and secure national security and public safety government networks.

Erik Ekudden, SVP and chief technology officer, Ericsson, said: “This testing and validation cooperation between Ericsson, Thales and Qualcomm Technologies will be a major milestone in the history of communications as the ultimate result could effectively mean that no matter where you are on Earth — in the middle of an ocean or the remotest forest — high-end, secure and cost-effective connectivity will be available through collaborative 5G satellite and terrestrial connectivity.”

John Smee, senior vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said: “For 5G to fulfill the promise of ubiquitous connectivity, it is imperative that it can also deliver network coverage in areas where terrestrial cellular networks do not exist, whether that be over oceans or in remote areas.

“Our planned research with Ericsson and Thales will kick off an important step in making this vital technology a reality.”

Philippe Keryer, executive vice president, strategy, research and technology, Thales, said: “The deployment of 5G networks marks a step change for the telecoms industry. It is a game changer, not only in terms of business opportunities but also in the skills required to connect and protect billions of people and things. Thales is deeply involved in it through the different activities of the group. The research collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies will demonstrate the belief of our companies that 5G non-terrestrial networks will contribute to this revolution and will take network resiliency and security to the next level.”

SABB appoints Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking & wealth management officer

SABB appoints Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking & wealth management officer
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

SABB appoints Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking & wealth management officer

SABB appoints Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking & wealth management officer
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank announced the appointment of Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking and wealth management officer, to lead the bank’s strategy in the areas of retail banking and wealth management, including branch network, private banking, digital banking and payments.

Al-Gheshayan has more than 22 years of experience, 16 of which he spent in the Saudi banking sector. He joined SABB in 2012 and has held several leadership roles, the most recent being chief operating officer for retail banking and wealth management since 2018. Prior to that, he was the regional head of retail banking and wealth management from July 2016 to June 2018.

“The appointment of Bandar is one of the testaments to the success of career development plans we have at SABB, which is considered a major player in managing our most valuable asset, our people.” said Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB.

“Bandar’s skills and expertise will be key in implementing the bank’s strategy and maintaining our leading position in providing our clients with a pioneering banking experience,” he added

Al-Gheshayan has strong leadership skills and extensive experience in retail banking and wealth management. He holds a master’s degree in international management from the University of Liverpool, and has completed several executive leadership and management programs from London Business School, IMD, INSEAD and Cambridge.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, offering various products and services aimed at promoting digitization and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The bank was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company and is an associate company of the HSBC Group. It offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA

Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA

Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced that its flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2, will be available soon for pre-order in the local market. Inheriting Huawei’s classic outward folding design, the Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to bring consumers the best experience.

Through the new generation double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, Huawei bestowed the Mate Xs 2 with an elegant unibody design, which boasts a flat and seamless fold. The phone is also equipped with flagship features, including a 7-inch True-Chroma foldable display and a 50 MP True-Chroma camera system that supports Huawei XD Optics, taking its performance to new heights.

When unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, bringing users a more immersive foldable experience. The hinge of Huawei Mate Xs 2 is exquisitely built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light, high-strength steel, which exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity. In this way, Huawei Mate Xs 2 enjoys both a lighter weight and a higher strength.

The phone weighs only 255 grams, a weight that only a non-foldable phone has previously reached. This was made possible by employing innovative light materials, such as ultra-light glass fibers for the phone’s backplane, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high-strength steel for its structure. 

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to bring consumers the best experience.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 adopts a composite screen, which shares a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars, making it an excellent shock absorber and buffer. This shock barrier improves the phone’s flexibility and resistance to impact, giving consumers peace of mind.

Huawei continues to invest in innovation and development, using its solid technology to form the Huawei Image for its consumers. The True-Chroma camera system of Huawei Mate Xs 2 includes a 50 MP True-Chroma camera for capturing true-to-life colors. The improved XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

The Mirror Shooting smart function of the Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously. The phone is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, allowing users to simply click on the selected objects for removal to easily edit photos. Meanwhile, thanks to the Telephoto Camera and Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, distant and wide views can be easily captured in one shot.

In terms of software ecology and user experience, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 continues to innovate and break through, bringing users more valuable experiences. It adopts the brand-new dynamic folding visual effect. When unfolded, the desktop screen will automatically expand and, when folded, the screen remains clear and smooth. The upgraded Smart Multi-Window function brings easier interactions and higher efficiency, whereas the split-screen function supports using two applications in parallel to improve efficiency and free operation.

The Mate Xs 2 comes in two classic colorways: Black, with a crosshatch leather texture, and white, with a natural leather texture. The flagship foldable phone will be soon available for pre-orders from Huawei’s online platforms in Saudi Arabia. The price of the phone will be revealed during the Huawei Flagship Products Summer Launch Event, which will take place on July 27.

Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program

Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program

Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance hosted a first-of-its-kind health awareness program, in Jeddah on July 21-22. The company’s newly launched “Live Right” health awareness campaign — with events planned across the Kingdom — the first of which was held in Jeddah’s Leylaty Hall, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 goals of improving the quality of life of members of society and enabling them to lead healthier lives.

Ali Sheneamer, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said the campaign aims to inspire healthy habits through educational and training sessions that cover a wide range of health topics. The event in Jeddah — which was open to the public — also included various interactive sports, health and recreational activities that families participated in. Specialists and doctors were available on-ground to answer the questions of the attendees and provide glucose and blood pressure tests, as well as optical, dental, nutritional and general checkups.

“The ‘Live Right’ program is based on five pillars, which include: Health Lounge, Fitness, Prevention, Mental Well-being, and Weight Management,” added Sheneamer.

The event also included an entertainment corner for children.

The increase in health risks globally has placed a renewed focus on the role of awareness campaigns that help educate and inform the public about various health issues. Indeed, a population’s well-being is one of the criteria set by international organizations to determine the overall social welfare, health and safety of societies. Therefore, it has become a strategic objective that countries, organizations and individuals seek to achieve.

“Bupa Arabia’s latest initiative is in line with its pioneering role as the leading health insurance company in the Kingdom as well as its efforts to achieve the well-being of Saudi society,” the company said.

Saudi Arabia has placed great importance on improving the quality of life of its citizens and residents, naming it as one of the objectives of Vision 2030. The Quality of Life program, launched in 2018, endeavors to improve the quality of life of individuals and their families by creating the necessary environment to develop and support new healthier lifestyle options.

In addition to the Quality of Life program, the Health Sector Transformation Program, also part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aims to ensure continued development of healthcare and preventive health services in the Kingdom as a means of achieving the well-being of society.

Oman Air increases flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi & Chennai

Oman Air increases flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi & Chennai
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Oman Air increases flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi & Chennai

Oman Air increases flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi & Chennai
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

As demand grows, Oman Air will operate 10 instead of seven weekly flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai in India between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29.

“We are pleased to announce additional frequencies to Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai effective next month as part of our comprehensive plans to better serve our international markets and meet our guests’ travel expectations during the holiday season,” said Hamad bin Mohamed Al-Harthy, regional vice president sales — Indian Subcontinent and Asia-Pacific.

The airline will operate a total of 122 flights per week between Muscat and its eight Indian destinations with the additional 18 flights per week, offering 10 flights per week in each direction to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as three flights per week to Goa.

Al-Harthy added: “The airline will offer wide-body service, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737, between Muscat and destinations in India. Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-winning products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight.”

Oman “stopover packages” offer Oman Air-ticketed passengers the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in and around Muscat. Each stopover is designed to offer visitors a distinct taste of some of Oman’s leading attractions. Enabling the country’s flourishing tourism potential is something Oman Air Holidays does exceptionally well, and the launch of its stopover packages adds to Oman’s growing inventory of custom stays and experiences.

The airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into a popular travel destination in the Middle East, supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. Its fleet comprises, among others, ultra-modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft that feature luxuriously appointed interiors.

Continuous investments in new technologies, innovative products and enhanced guest services have solidified its position as a premium, multi-award-winning airline of outstanding repute.

