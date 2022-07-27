You are here

  • Home
  • New studies bolster theory coronavirus emerged from the wild
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

New studies bolster theory coronavirus emerged from the wild

Residents line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province on Aug. 3, 2021. (AP)
Residents line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province on Aug. 3, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bp43e

Updated 27 July 2022
AP

New studies bolster theory coronavirus emerged from the wild

Residents line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province on Aug. 3, 2021. (AP)
  • Many scientists believe the virus jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Two new studies provide more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan, China market where live animals were sold – further bolstering the theory that the virus emerged in the wild rather than escaping from a Chinese lab.
The research, published online Tuesday by the journal Science, shows that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge that has now killed nearly 6.4 million people around the world. Scientists conclude that the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, likely spilled from animals into people two separate times.
“All this evidence tells us the same thing: It points right to this particular market in the middle of Wuhan,” said Kristian Andersen a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research and coauthor of one of the studies. “I was quite convinced of the lab leak myself until we dove into this very carefully and looked at it much closer.”
In one study, which incorporated data collected by Chinese scientists, University of Arizona evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey and his colleagues used mapping tools to estimate the locations of more than 150 of the earliest reported COVID-19 cases from December 2019. They also mapped cases from January and February 2020 using data from a social media app that had created a channel for people with COVID-19 to get help.
They asked, “Of all the locations that the early cases could have lived, where did they live? And it turned out when we were able to look at this, there was this extraordinary pattern where the highest density of cases was both extremely near to and very centered on this market,” Worobey said at a press briefing. “Crucially, this applies both to all cases in December and also to cases with no known link to the market … And this is an indication that the virus started spreading in people who worked at the market but then started to spread into the local community.”
Andersen said they found case clusters inside the market, too, “and that clustering is very, very specifically in the parts of the market” where they now know people were selling wildlife, such as raccoon dogs, that are susceptible to infection with the coronavirus.
In the other study, scientists analyzed the genomic diversity of the virus inside and outside of China starting with the earliest sample genomes in December 2019 and extending through mid-February 2020. They found that two lineages – A and B – marked the pandemic’s beginning in Wuhan. Study coauthor Joel Wertheim, a viral evolution expert at the University of California, San Diego, pointed out that lineage A is more genetically similar to bat coronaviruses, but lineage B appears to have begun spreading earlier in humans, particularly at the market.
“Now I realize it sounds like I just said that a once-in-a-generation event happened twice in short succession,” Wertheim said. But certain conditions were in place — such as people and animals in close proximity and a virus that can spread from animals to people and from person to person. So “barriers to spillover have been lowered such that multiple introductions, we believe, should actually be expected,” he said.
Many scientists believe the virus jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal. But in June, the World Health Organization recommended a deeper probe into whether a lab accident may be to blame. Critics had said the WHO was too quick to dismiss the lab leak theory.
“Have we disproven the lab leak theory? No, we have not,” Andersen said. “But I think what’s really important here is there are possible scenarios and there are plausible scenarios and it’s really important to understand that possible does not mean equally likely.”
The pandemic’s origins remain controversial. Some scientists believe a lab leak is more likely and others remain open to both possibilities. But Matthew Aliota, a researcher in the college of veterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota, said in his mind the pair of studies “kind of puts to rest, hopefully, the lab leak hypothesis.”
“Both of these two studies really provide compelling evidence for the natural origin hypothesis,” said Aliota, who wasn’t involved in either study. Since sampling an animal that was at the market is impossible, “this is maybe as close to a smoking gun as you could get.”

Topics: Coronavirus Wuhan China

Related

COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
World
COVID-19 returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
World
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
  • Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese defense forces will participate for the first time in military exercises in Indonesia next month alongside the United States and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japan has recently been putting heavy diplomatic emphasis on maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” and Kishida visited the region, including Indonesia, earlier this year.
The meeting between Kishida and Jokowi, as he is popularly known, came a day after the Indonesian president made a rare visit to China for a summit with President Xi Jinping in which the two pledged to scale up trade and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and food security.
“Indonesia shares fundamental values with us as well as strategic goals, it is a strategic partner,” Kishida told a news conference after the two met.
He said Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will take part in the Garuda Shield joint military exercises to be held in Indonesia from Aug. 1 with the United States, Australia and others. It will be the first time that Japan has participated.
The annual exercises, typically between Indonesia and the United States, will be “significantly larger in scope and scale” than in previous years, the United States has said.
Japan also would loan the Indonesian government 43.6 billion yen ($318 million) for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention, Kishida said, along with cooperating in areas including energy.
In his remarks, Jokowi emphasised practical aspects of bilateral ties and mentioned that the two nations had agreed to changes in an Indonesia-Japan economic partnership agreement to be signed later this year, although he did not specify details.
Renegotiations on the agreement, concluded in 2007, are aimed at expanding access to Japanese markets and reducing tariffs.
“I ask for Japan to support the reduction of tariffs on some products such as tuna, bananas, pineapple, and market access to mango products,” Jokowi said.
Indonesia’s imports from Japan totalled $9.2 billion in 2020, while its exports to Japan stood at $14.5 billion, according to IMF data compiled by Refinitiv.
Indonesia’s economics ministry said on Wednesday that Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles.
On Tuesday, Indonesia’s chief economics minister said Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to invest about 10 trillion rupiah in Indonesia between 2022 and 2025.
Jokowi will meet Emperor Naruhito later on Wednesday.

Topics: Japan Indonesia

Related

Japan, US and France hold military drill
World
Japan, US and France hold military drill
Japan’s military begins major drill with US carriers watching N. Korea
World
Japan’s military begins major drill with US carriers watching N. Korea

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan
  • Military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
  • US President Joe Biden last week raised concerns about it, saying military thinks her trip is ‘not a good idea right now’
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

SYDNEY: US officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the US House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency.
Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined to provide details, but said that fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection for her flight to Taiwan and any time on the ground there.
Any foreign travel by a senior US leader requires additional security. But officials said this week that a visit to Taiwan by Pelosi — she would be the highest-ranking US elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997 — would go beyond the usual safety precautions for trips to less risky destinations.
Asked about planned military steps to protect Pelosi in the event of a visit, US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that discussion of any specific travel is premature. But, he added, “if there’s a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they asked for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit. And I’ll just leave it at that.”
China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force. The US maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.
The trip is being considered at a time when China has escalated what the US and its allies in the Pacific describe as risky one-on-one confrontations with other militaries to assert its sweeping territorial claims. The incidents have included dangerously close fly-bys that force other pilots to swerve to avoid collisions, or harassment or obstruction of air and ship crews, including with blinding lasers or water cannon.
Dozens of such maneuvers have occurred this year alone, Ely Ratner, US assistant defense secretary, said Tuesday at a South China Sea forum by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. China denies the incidents.
The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, described the need to create buffer zones around the speaker and her plane. The US already has substantial forces spread across the region, so any increased security could largely be handled by assets already in place.
The military would also have to be prepared for any incident — even an accident either in the air or on the ground. They said the US would need to have rescue capabilities nearby and suggested that could include helicopters on ships already in the area.
Pelosi, D-Calif., has not publicly confirmed any new plans for a trip to Taiwan. She was going to go in April, but she postponed the trip after testing positive for COVID-19.
The White House on Monday declined to weigh in directly on the matter, noting she had not confirmed the trip. But President Joe Biden last week raised concerns about it, telling reporters that the military thinks her trip is “not a good idea right now.”
A Pelosi trip may well loom over a call planned for Thursday between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first conversation in four months. A US official confirmed plans for the call to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.
US officials have said the administration doubts that China would take direct action against Pelosi herself or try to sabotage the visit. But they don’t rule out the possibility that China could escalate provocative overflights of military aircraft in or near Taiwanese airspace and naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait should the trip take place. And they don’t preclude Chinese actions elsewhere in the region as a show of strength.
Security analysts were divided Tuesday about the extent of any threat during a trip and the need for any additional military protection.
The biggest risk during Pelosi’s trip is of some Chinese show of force “gone awry, or some type of accident that comes out of a demonstration of provocative action,” said Mark Cozad, acting associate director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the Rand Corp. “So it could be an air collision. It could be some sort of missile test, and, again, when you’re doing those types of things, you know, there is always the possibility that something could go wrong.”
Barry Pavel, director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, scoffed at US officials’ reported consideration of aircraft carriers and warplanes to secure the speaker’s safety. “Obviously, the White House does not want the speaker to go and I think that’s why you’re getting some of these suggestions.”
“She’s not going to go with an armada,” Pavel said.
They also said that a stepped-up US military presence to safeguard Pelosi risked raising tensions.
“It is very possible that ... our attempts to deter actually send a much different signal than the one we intend to send,” Cozad said. “And so you get into ... some sort of an escalatory spiral, where our attempts to deter are actually seen as increasingly provocative and vice versa. And that can be a very dangerous dynamic.”
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had repeatedly expressed its “solemn position” over a potential Pelosi visit. He told reporters that China is prepared to “take firm and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Milley said this week that the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over the past five years. He said Beijing’s military has become far more aggressive and dangerous, and that the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.
Those include reports of Chinese fighter jets flying so close to a Canadian air security patrol last month that the Canadian pilot had to swerve to avoid collision, and another close call with an Australian surveillance flight in late May in which the Chinese crew released a flurry of metal scraps that were sucked into the other plane’s engine.
US officials say that the prospects of an intercept or show of force by Chinese aircraft near Pelosi’s flight raises concerns, prompting the need for American aircraft and other assets to be nearby.
The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group is currently operating in the western Pacific, and made a port call in Singapore over the weekend. The strike group involves at least two other Navy ships and Carrier Air Wing 5, which includes F/A-18 fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance aircraft.
Prior to pulling into port in Singapore, the strike group was operating in the South China Sea. In addition, another Navy ship, the USS Benfold, a destroyer, has been conducting freedom of navigation operations in the region, including a passage through the Taiwan Strait last week.

Topics: US Taiwan China Nancy Pelosi

Related

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
World
China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reacts to the report on a possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. (AFP)
World
China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Strong quake kills at least 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

Strong quake kills at least 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines
  • The 7-magnitude quake was centered in the hard-hit province of Abra in a mountainous area
  • Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

MANILA: A strong earthquake left at least two people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors.
The 7-magnitude quake was centered in the hard-hit province of Abra in a mountainous area, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
“The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,” said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicenter.
“It was the most powerful quake I’ve felt and I thought the ground would open up,” Brillantes told The Associated Press by cellphone.
A villager died when he was hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured and were mostly confined in hospitals, officials said.
A construction worker was hit by debris and died in the strawberry-growing mountain town of La Trinidad in Benguet province, where some roads were shut by landslides and boulders. Five people were injured when rocks and debris pummeled their SUV and a truck on a hillside road in Mountain Province near Benguet, officials said.
Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel to meet victims and local officials.
The Red Cross issued a picture of a small three-story building precariously leaning toward a debris-covered road in Abra. A video taken by a panicking witness showed parts of an old stone church tower being peeled off, then falling in a cloud of dust on a hilltop.

Patients, some in wheelchairs, and medical personnel were evacuated from at least two hospitals in Manila, about 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Lagangilang, but were later told to return after engineers found only a few minor cracks on walls.
The quake’s strength was lowered from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 25 kilometers (15 miles), the institute said, adding it expected damage and more aftershocks.
The US Geological Survey measured the quake’s strength at 7.0 and depth at 10 kilometers (6 miles). Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Topics: Philippines earthquake USGS Abra

Related

UAE residents feel tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran
Middle-East
UAE residents feel tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit
  • The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 14, alleges wrongful death and negligence, as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress, and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in a clothing store last year have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle round pierced a dressing room wall.
Valentina Orellana Peralta and her mother were shopping for Christmas clothes on Dec. 23 at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood. They were inside a dressing room when they heard screams and Orellana Peralta locked the door.
Elsewhere in the store, 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez was behaving erratically and wielding a bike lock. He brutally attacked two women, including one who fell to the floor before he dragged her by her feet through the store’s aisles as she tried to crawl away.
Following 911 calls, Los Angeles police walked through the store in a formation, body-camera video shows. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., wielding a rifle, pushed to the front of the pack even as other officers repeatedly said “slow down” and “slow it down.”
The officers saw a woman crawling on the blood-stained floor and Lopez on the other side of the aisle, according to the video footage. “Hold up! Hold up!” another officer screamed just before Jones fired three shots.
One of the bullets went through the dressing room wall and fatally struck Orellana Peralta as her mother, Soledad Peralta, held her. Peralta “felt her daughter’s body go limp and watched helplessly as her daughter died while still in her arms,” the lawsuit states.
Police ordered Peralta to leave the dressing room and wait for “what seemed like an eternity,” according to the lawsuit. She was not told that her daughter had died.
Her family, who had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the US, remembered Orellana Peralta as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports, adored animals and excelled in school.
Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, and Peralta allege that LAPD failed to adequately train and supervise the responding officers and “fostered an environment that allowed and permitted this shooting to occur,” the lawsuit states.
“Filing this lawsuit is the first step for Soledad and Juan Pablo in seeking the transparency and justice promised to them by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti following the fatal shooting of their daughter, Valentina,” the family’s attorney, Rahul Ravipudi, said in a statement Tuesday.
Ravipudi added: “It is their deepest hope that those responsible for her death will be held accountable and that changes will be made to LAPD policies, practices, and standards for using deadly force that will prevent yet another senseless tragedy at the hands of law enforcement.”
Lopez was also shot and killed by police. An autopsy report showed he was on methamphetamine at the time of his death.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 14, alleges wrongful death and negligence, as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress, and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. In addition to the LAPD and Jones, the lawsuit also names the city of Los Angeles and Burlington Stores Inc. as defendants.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday offered his condolences to Orellana Peralta’s family.
“The loss of her life is tragic,” he said. “It remains a point of grief for us as well.”
It was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The city attorney’s office said it was reviewing the complaint and Burlington Stores Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, as is the LAPD.

Topics: Los Angeles Lawsuit LAPD US shootings

Related

Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
World
Los Angeles police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Update Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
World
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Britain’s rail network faces fresh strike disruption in pay dispute

Britain’s rail network faces fresh strike disruption in pay dispute
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

Britain’s rail network faces fresh strike disruption in pay dispute

Britain’s rail network faces fresh strike disruption in pay dispute
  • Inflation in Britain is running at a 40-year high and is expected to reach double digits later this year
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s rail network faces major disruption again on Wednesday as rail workers and station staff walk out in a row over pay and conditions, the latest in a catalogue of industrial unrest as wages fail to keep pace with soaring inflation.
The 24-hour strike by more than 40,000 members of the RMT and TSSA unions will see around half Britain’s rail network closed, with train companies operating a much reduced timetable and some parts of the country having no rail service at all.
Network Rail said passengers, including commuters, families heading off on summer holidays, and sports fans on their way to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which begins on Thursday, should only travel if necessary.
Strike action last month brought Britain’s rail network close to a standstill for three days.
“Our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.
“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.”
Earlier this month, the RMT said Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the rail network in Britain, made an offer of 4 percent, followed by a possible 4 percent the following year dependent on staff accepting changes to their contracts.
Inflation in Britain is running at a 40-year high and is expected to reach double digits later this year.
The government last week changed the law to make it easier for businesses to use temporary staff to minimize the impact of strike action.
The frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, has pledged to go further, bringing in a new law guaranteeing a minimum level of service on “vital national infrastructure” and also raising the minimum threshold for strike votes.
Ferry services between Southampton in southern England and Cowes in the Isle of Wight will also be disrupted on Wednesday, as 120 staff begin a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay, with more than 10 further walkouts planned throughout August.
On Saturday, train drivers at eight British rail companies will also strike in a dispute over pay.

Topics: Britain Rail network

Related

UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against government
World
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against government
UK halting ‘non-essential’ aid will cost lives, government warned
World
UK halting ‘non-essential’ aid will cost lives, government warned

Latest updates

Profits of Bank Albilad up 24% to $266m in H1
Profits of Bank Albilad up 24% to $266m in H1
Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire 80.5% stake in French TFI’s subsidiary
Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire 80.5% stake in French TFI’s subsidiary
Alinma Bank's half-year profit surges 29% to $465m
Alinma Bank's half-year profit surges 29% to $465m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.