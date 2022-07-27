You are here

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil spill hits environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela; Exxon makes two new discoveries in Guyana

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil spill hits environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela; Exxon makes two new discoveries in Guyana
Crude oil spilling from one of state-run PDVSA’s joint ventures has hit an environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela’s eastern region. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil spill hits environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela; Exxon makes two new discoveries in Guyana

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil spill hits environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela; Exxon makes two new discoveries in Guyana
Updated 27 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250 GMT, down 5 cents, or 0.05 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $95.07 a barrel. WTI had climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session.

Crude spill hits environmentally-sensitive area in Venezuela

Crude oil spilling from one of state-run PDVSA’s joint ventures has hit an environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela’s eastern region, three sources close to the operations told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil spills and gas leaks have become frequent in recent years in Venezuela, where lack of investment and delayed maintenance have contributed to the deterioration of PDVSA’s aging energy infrastructure.

The leak came from an oil well at Platform G, one of the sources said, referring to infrastructure located at the Pedernales shallow-water field in eastern Venezuela. It was first discovered on Saturday, according to the sources.

The platform belongs to PDVSA-controlled joint venture Petrowarao. Anglo-French oil company Perenco has a 40 percent stake in the largely idled project.

“That area is dilapidated and abandoned. It has old rusty wells that still have crude trapped inside,” the source said.

Exxon accelerates production in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday said it has made two new oil discoveries offshore Guyana and that it has already exceeded, in July, its 2022 production target for the South American country.

The announcements are part of Exxon’s efforts to accelerate production in Guyana and to invest in long-term megaprojects that offer lower costs and lower carbon emissions per barrel. A group led by Exxon started production in the tiny nation of 750,000 people in 2019 and currently controls all output in Guyana.

“Exxon and its partners continue to accelerate exploration, development and production activities for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Guyana,” Liam Mallon, head of Exxon’s upstream company said in a statement.

The US major said it is already producing 340,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Guyana — a target that until months ago was set for the entire year — leaving room for further output expansion in the coming months.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYAD: Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an agreement to deepen ties in the area of green hydrogen and clean energy on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum.

The Crown Prince will also discuss helping the European country establish an electrical interconnection network.

Calling the relationship between both the countries “historical,” the Crown Prince said there are further opportunities that can be finalized during his two-day visit, including linking the electricity grid to south-west Europe, through Greece, to provide the continent with cheaper renewable energy.

“Also, we are working (on)...hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe to hydrogen. That’s a game changer for both of us. Also, we are working (on)...linking the telecommunication grid,” the Crown Prince said in a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office.

The Crown Prince said he has a lot on the agenda for the talks, citing investment, trade, economic, political, and security issues. He promised he had not come “empty-handed” and his plans would be a “game changer for both countries and also for the whole region.”
 
The memorandum signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolaos Georgios Dendias, sets a framework for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement will also look at working together in the areas of energy efficiency and the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, while adopting the circular economy approach to carbon and technologies to reduce the effects of climate change.

Both countries will also explore the scope of capturing carbon, reusing, transporting and storing the gas, as well as capturing carbon directly from the air.

The two also signed an agreement to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cyber security, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.
 
The Crown Prince and the Greek Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of the agreement to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.

Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman

Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel
Salma Wael

Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman

Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi initial public offerings are on course for a record year, as the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz told Arab News.

Speaking at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26, Elkuwaiz added: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”

The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales, generating proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion in the first half of the year.

This number is up from 15 offerings, raising almost $5 billion during the whole of 2021.

Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.

This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.

Nahdi topped the list with a $1.36 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with $819 million in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost $500 million.

On Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he expects NEOM to sell shares to the public in 2024, adding nearly SR1 trillion ($266 billion) to the market.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling The Line’s designs, the city in NEOM, the Crown Prince added that all companies owned by the PIF would be listed on the stock market in the future, which will help it become one of the top three largest stock markets on the planet.

Fintech push

The enthusiasm in the stock markets has also widened the scope of financial technologies. 

It is only since 2018 that deals in the fintech sector have taken off, and today it is one of the first in the venture capital investments space in terms of the number of deals.

“Despite the increase in the number of fintech companies, which reached 82 companies at the end of 2021, the pace of growth is less than what we see in other countries,” said Elkuwaiz, while adding that the Kingdom ranks 36 out of 63 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Index.

Saudi Arabia is poised to match pace with other countries thanks to the authorities’ financial reforms and initiatives.

“We launched a fintech strategy lately that aspires to reach four times the number of companies that exist today by 2030 and to generate four times more jobs than currently,” added Elkuwaiz.

The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by 13 times by 2030.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) Tadawul Capital Market Authority (CMA)

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose on Wednesday following the increase in oil prices along with positive financial results from the banking sector that boosted investor sentiment.

TASI opened 0.36 percent higher to 12,007, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.12 percent to 20,765 as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, climbed 2.02 percent, after reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

Bank Albilad gained 1.02 percent following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half, hitting SR1 billion.

Alinma Bank rose 1.60 percent, after reporting a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, opened flat, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was up 0.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.26 percent.

Tanmiah Food Co. rose 2.58 percent, leading gainers, while Red Sea International Co. dropped 3.89 percent, leading the fallers.

Brent crude increased to $104.65 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $95.52 a barrel, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks edged up on Tuesday, following two straight days of losses, as investor sentiment improved on the back of optimistic earnings results.

TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.2 percent lower at 20,791.

Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait all advanced in line with Saudi Arabia, with the Omani bourse leading the gainers as it added 2.8 percent. However, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange was down 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 surged 1 percent.

Oil prices slightly rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude reaching $104.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate trading at $95.64 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, recorded a 59 percent jump in profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) during the first half of 2022

Alinma Bank posted a 29 percent profit hike to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022

Bank Albilad reported a 24 percent leap in profit for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion

Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish an equally owned unit for clinical laboratory testing and bio-information services

BinDawood Holding Co. received approval from its board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group

SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board approved acquiring two income-generating assets worth SR700 million, located in Riyadh and Jeddah

Yanbu Cement Co. posted a 25 percent decline in profit to SR87 million for the first half of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 60 percent to SR100 million

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, signed a joint venture agreement with BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services to establish a limited liability firm under the name of Saudi Advanced Medical Lab.

This new firm, 50-50 owned by Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil, will provide testing and bio-information services for clinical laboratories, according to a bourse filing.

Tibbiyah CEO Alaa Ameen (Supplied)

Tibbiyah CEO Alaa Ameen stated that the establishment of SAML represents a milestone in Tibbiyah’s ongoing investment in healthcare services, which is in line with its strategy to diversify into healthcare.

This will be Tibbiyah’s second joint venture within a week, as the company announced yesterday that it had signed an agreement with European Unilabs Diagnostics AB to establish a limited liability firm to provide diagnostic imaging services.

 

