Shares of KSA’s largest lender SNB gain as profit surges 59% to $2.4bn

SNB also attributed the strong figures to a drop in expenses of 12.5 percent. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Shares of Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained in early Wednesday trading after posting a profit surge to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) for the first half of 2022.

The Saudi-listed bank’s profit leaped 59 percent from SR5.7 billion in the corresponding period last year, a bourse filing showed.

In response to the results, shares were up almost 0.9 percent to SR70 by 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, amid trading of almost 800,000 shares.

The profit hike came as total operating profit surged 24 percent to SR16.4 billion from SR13.3 billion during the same period a year ago.

SNB also attributed the strong figures to a drop in expenses of 12.5 percent, mainly due to lower impairment charges for credit losses. 

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose on Wednesday following the increase in oil prices along with positive financial results from the banking sector that boosted investor sentiment.

TASI opened 0.36 percent higher to 12,007, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.12 percent to 20,765 as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, climbed 2.02 percent, after reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

Bank Albilad gained 1.02 percent following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half, hitting SR1 billion.

Alinma Bank rose 1.60 percent, after reporting a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, opened flat, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was up 0.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.26 percent.

Tanmiah Food Co. rose 2.58 percent, leading gainers, while Red Sea International Co. dropped 3.89 percent, leading the fallers.

Brent crude increased to $104.65 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $95.52 a barrel, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks edged up on Tuesday, following two straight days of losses, as investor sentiment improved on the back of optimistic earnings results.

TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.2 percent lower at 20,791.

Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait all advanced in line with Saudi Arabia, with the Omani bourse leading the gainers as it added 2.8 percent. However, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange was down 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 surged 1 percent.

Oil prices slightly rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude reaching $104.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate trading at $95.64 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, recorded a 59 percent jump in profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) during the first half of 2022

Alinma Bank posted a 29 percent profit hike to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022

Bank Albilad reported a 24 percent leap in profit for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion

Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish an equally owned unit for clinical laboratory testing and bio-information services

BinDawood Holding Co. received approval from its board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group

SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board approved acquiring two income-generating assets worth SR700 million, located in Riyadh and Jeddah

Yanbu Cement Co. posted a 25 percent decline in profit to SR87 million for the first half of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 60 percent to SR100 million

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services

Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services
RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, signed a joint venture agreement with BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services to establish a limited liability firm under the name of Saudi Advanced Medical Lab.

This new firm, 50-50 owned by Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil, will provide testing and bio-information services for clinical laboratories, according to a bourse filing.

Tibbiyah CEO Alaa Ameen (Supplied)

Tibbiyah CEO Alaa Ameen stated that the establishment of SAML represents a milestone in Tibbiyah’s ongoing investment in healthcare services, which is in line with its strategy to diversify into healthcare.

This will be Tibbiyah’s second joint venture within a week, as the company announced yesterday that it had signed an agreement with European Unilabs Diagnostics AB to establish a limited liability firm to provide diagnostic imaging services.

 

Profits of Bank Albilad up 24% to $266m in H1

Profits of Bank Albilad up 24% to $266m in H1
RIYADH: Bank Albilad has recorded a 24 percent profit leap for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion ($266 million), driven by a rise in operating profit.

This is up from SR808 million in the same period a year earlier, mainly supported by an 11 percent surge in operating income to SR1.5 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed bank attributed the profit hike to higher income from investment and financing activities, despite a rise in expenses of 3 percent.

It added that profits were further buoyed by a decrease in impairment charges for expected credit losses, which dropped to SR280 million from SR360 million last year.

Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire 80.5% stake in French TFI’s subsidiary

Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire 80.5% stake in French TFI’s subsidiary
RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co. has received approval from its shareholders and board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group.

The acquisition will be made through its newly established French subsidiary Future Retail for Information Technology Co., with the option of purchasing an additional 4.9 percent, according to a bourse filing

BinDawood said it will assist Ykone in improving its technology platform to enable the company to expand into other industries and verticals and to gain deeper access to the Middle Eastern markets.

“The acquisition of Ykone represents another important milestone in Future Technology Retail’s ambition to invest in all segments of the retail e-commerce value chain.”  BinDawood CEO Ahmad BinDawood said.

“This investment in cutting-edge marketing technology and a trusted, full-service agency, with a global and local footprint, will strengthen the growth of our business and enhance our focus and nimbleness in making informed marketing decisions for our Danube and BinDawood brands, whilst providing a platform to Ykone for accelerated growth in the Middle East and beyond.” He added

Ykone is a profitable global influencer marketing agency, with a proprietary technology offering, specializing in travel, beauty, fashion, and luxury brands, operating in Europe, Asia, the US, and the Middle East.

