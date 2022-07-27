Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire 80.5% stake in French TFI’s subsidiary

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co. has received approval from its shareholders and board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group.
The acquisition will be made through its newly established French subsidiary Future Retail for Information Technology Co., with the option of purchasing an additional 4.9 percent, according to a bourse filing
BinDawood said it will assist Ykone in improving its technology platform to enable the company to expand into other industries and verticals and to gain deeper access to the Middle Eastern markets.
“The acquisition of Ykone represents another important milestone in Future Technology Retail’s ambition to invest in all segments of the retail e-commerce value chain.” BinDawood CEO Ahmad BinDawood said.
“This investment in cutting-edge marketing technology and a trusted, full-service agency, with a global and local footprint, will strengthen the growth of our business and enhance our focus and nimbleness in making informed marketing decisions for our Danube and BinDawood brands, whilst providing a platform to Ykone for accelerated growth in the Middle East and beyond.” He added
Ykone is a profitable global influencer marketing agency, with a proprietary technology offering, specializing in travel, beauty, fashion, and luxury brands, operating in Europe, Asia, the US, and the Middle East.
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Corn eases from one-week high; Copper dips on economic slowdown
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, as investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could influence the outlook for bullion.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,716.59 per ounce at 0308 GMT.
US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,713.90.
Silver slightly dips
Spot silver dipped 0.1 percent to $18.61 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 percent to $870.77.
Palladium firmed 0.5 percent to $2,019.91.
Corn, wheat ease
Chicago corn futures eased from a one-week high on Wednesday, while concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the US Midwest provided a floor under the market.
Wheat lost ground, while soybeans fell for the first time in four sessions.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.6 percent to $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 19 at $6.03 a bushel.
Wheat gave up 0.8 percent to $7.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans dipped 0.3 percent to $13.80 a bushel.
Copper falls
Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by lingering concerns over demand due to slowing global economic growth and a stronger dollar ahead of a likely sharp US interest rate hike.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $7,515.50 a ton, as of 0223 GMT, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $8,557.54 a ton.
Oil Updates — Crude steady; Oil spill hits environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela; Exxon makes two new discoveries in Guyana
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles.
Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250 GMT, down 5 cents, or 0.05 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $95.07 a barrel. WTI had climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session.
Crude spill hits environmentally-sensitive area in Venezuela
Crude oil spilling from one of state-run PDVSA’s joint ventures has hit an environmentally sensitive area in Venezuela’s eastern region, three sources close to the operations told Reuters on Tuesday.
Oil spills and gas leaks have become frequent in recent years in Venezuela, where lack of investment and delayed maintenance have contributed to the deterioration of PDVSA’s aging energy infrastructure.
The leak came from an oil well at Platform G, one of the sources said, referring to infrastructure located at the Pedernales shallow-water field in eastern Venezuela. It was first discovered on Saturday, according to the sources.
The platform belongs to PDVSA-controlled joint venture Petrowarao. Anglo-French oil company Perenco has a 40 percent stake in the largely idled project.
“That area is dilapidated and abandoned. It has old rusty wells that still have crude trapped inside,” the source said.
Exxon accelerates production in Guyana
Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday said it has made two new oil discoveries offshore Guyana and that it has already exceeded, in July, its 2022 production target for the South American country.
The announcements are part of Exxon’s efforts to accelerate production in Guyana and to invest in long-term megaprojects that offer lower costs and lower carbon emissions per barrel. A group led by Exxon started production in the tiny nation of 750,000 people in 2019 and currently controls all output in Guyana.
“Exxon and its partners continue to accelerate exploration, development and production activities for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Guyana,” Liam Mallon, head of Exxon’s upstream company said in a statement.
The US major said it is already producing 340,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Guyana — a target that until months ago was set for the entire year — leaving room for further output expansion in the coming months.
The immense project has captured the hearts and minds of Saudi investors who are patiently waiting to be part of history
Updated 27 July 2022
RIYADH: As NEOM’s The Line designs have been revealed, the focus is now shifting to funding the development.
“The planned funding of NEOM’s ambitious The Line project is also on a truly epic scale,” according to London-based economist and former King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Prof. Mohamed Ramady.
The crown prince’s bold proposals aptly underscore what NEOM is all about, that all of humanity, not only Saudi Arabia will benefit from.
Mohamed Ramady, London-based economist.
“It will not be an easy task as global investors will have to be satisfied with the different NEOM project viabilities, execution timescales and acceptable rates of return,” he told Arab News.
Investors will take into account the premium pricing for such new ventures and risks, future inflationary cost increases as well as higher interest rates, he added.
The project’s masterminds are already aware of the challenges and what is needed to bring in investors.
Talking to reporters on July 25, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed investments for NEOM’s first phase could reach SR1.2 trillion by 2030.
He also acknowledged that NEOM’s capital will come from sovereign wealth funds, initial public offering, and international private investors, adding this will be the main challenge to overcome in the next two years.
The Crown Prince also made clear the project will depend on government support until 2030 with an additional SR200 to SR300 billion in state funding, in addition to the investments the Public Investment Fund will put in the project.
Work on the internal rate of return is still going on, he said, adding it will be between 9 and 16 percent.
“The Crown Prince noted that eventually the source of funding will be from private sector and IPO proceeds of the PIF entities, which will also help Saudi stock market to achieve a global dominance, with SR5 trillion in new IPO proceeds from NEOM surpassing the mega Aramco IPO,” Ramady added.
In addition, Ramady said that international contractors might participate in NEOM on a BOT basis — build, operate and transfer model — while hedge funds and other sovereign wealth funds will be key funding partners, “especially those with long-term Saudi risk appetite and confidence in the Kingdom's non-oil economic transformation.”
“Indeed, nearly one in five Saudis would like to live in NEOM,” he said.
Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank
Yet there is optimism building around the project.
Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, told Arab News that attracting this level of investment will rapidly unlock NEOM’s development schedule.
“The immense project has captured the hearts and minds of Saudi investors who are patiently waiting to be part of history. Indeed, nearly one in five Saudis would like to live in NEOM,” he said.
“The bold vision of Saudi is unfolding rapidly and plans for NEOM’s multi-billion dollar IPO will help to cement the Kingdom’s spectacular vision in the minds of the global investment community,” added Durrani.