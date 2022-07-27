You are here

  • Home
  • Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmhwh

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
  • The Taliban have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work
  • They have also decimated protections for those suffering domestic violence, detained women and girls for minor violations and contributed to a surge in child marriages
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a “suffocating” crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday.
After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban presented themselves as having moderated since their first time in power, in the 1990s. Initially, Taliban officials spoke of allowing women to continue to work and girls to continue their education.
Instead, they have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work.
Amnesty said the Taliban have also decimated protections for those suffering domestic violence, detained women and girls for minor violations and contributed to a surge in child marriages. The report also documented torture and abuse of women arrested by the Taliban for protesting against restrictions.
“Taken together, these policies form a system of repression that discriminates against women and girls in almost every aspect of their lives,” the report said. “This suffocating crackdown against Afghanistan’s female population is increasing day by day.”
The group’s researchers visited Afghanistan in March as part of a nine-month-long investigation conducted from September 2021 to June 2022. They interviewed 90 women and 11 girls, between 14 and 74 years-old, across Afghanistan.
Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards, including beatings and threats to kill them or their families.




Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards. (File/AFP)


One university student who was detained said she was electrically shocked on her shoulder, face, neck and elsewhere, while the Taliban shouted insults at her. One held a gun at her and told her, “I will kill you, and no one will be able to find your body.”
Another woman told Amnesty that the guards beat her and other women on the breasts and between the legs, “so that we couldn’t show the world.” She said one told her, “I can kill you right now, and no one would say anything.”
The report said rates of child, early and forced marriage in Afghanistan are surging under Taliban rule.
The increase is fueled by Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian crisis and the lack of educational and job prospects for women and girls, it said. The report said it also documented cases of forced marriages of women and girls to Taliban members — under pressure by the Taliban member or by the women’s families.
One woman from a central province of Afghanistan told Amnesty that the economic collapse compelled her to marry off her 13-year-old daughter to a 30-year-old neighbor in exchange for 60,000 Afghanis (around $670). She said she felt relieved because her daughter “won’t be hungry anymore.”
She said she was also considering the same for her 10-year-old daughter but was holding off in hopes the girl could get an education and eventually secure a job to support the family. “Of course, if they don’t open the school, I will have to marry her off,” she added.
“You have a patriarchal government, war, poverty, drought, girls out of school. With all of these factors combined … we knew child marriage was going to go through the roof,” said Stephanie Sinclair, director of Too Young to Wed, who was quoted in the report.
The Taliban seized Kabul as US and NATO forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year war against the Taliban’s insurgency. The world has refused to recognize the Taliban’s rule, demanding it respect human rights and show tolerance for other groups. The US and its allies have cut off billions in development funds that kept the government afloat, as well as froze billions in Afghan national assets.
This sent the already shattered economy into freefall, increasing poverty dramatically and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Millions, struggling to feed their families, are kept alive by a massive UN-led relief effort.
Amnesty called on the international community to take action to protect Afghan women and girls.
“Less than one year after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, their draconian policies are depriving millions of women and girls of their right to lead safe, free and fulfilling lives,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty secretary general.
“If the international community fails to act, it will be abandoning women and girls in Afghanistan, and undermining human rights everywhere,” she said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban forced veteran Australian journalist to denounce her reporting
Media
Taliban forced veteran Australian journalist to denounce her reporting

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
  • The 7-magnitude quake was centered in the hard-hit province of Abra in a mountainous area
  • Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

MANILA: A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines in Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.
The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake.
“The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,” said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicenter.
“It was the most powerful quake I’ve felt and I thought the ground would open up,” Brillantes told The Associated Press by cellphone.
At least four people died mostly in collapsed structures, including a villager hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured. In Benguet province, a worker was pinned to death after a small building that was under construction collapsed in the strawberry-growing mountain town of La Trinidad.
Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel Thursday to meet victims and local officials.
Marcos Jr. told a news conference he was in his office at the riverside Malacanang presidential palace complex when the chandeliers began swaying and making clanking sounds. “It was very strong,” he said of the ground shaking.
In a chilling near-death experience, Filipino photojournalist Harley Palangchao and companions were traveling downhill in two vans in Mountain Province when they suddenly heard thunder-like thuds and saw an avalanche of boulders as big as cars raining down just ahead of them from a towering mountain.
Amid screams of his companions in their van to “back up, back up!” the 44-year-old father of three raised his camera in the front seat and snapped what he feared could be the final pictures of his life. The van in front of them was grazed by a boulder, injuring one, but he and others in the second van drove backward fast enough and escaped unscathed.
“I was thinking there should be at least a record if something happened to us,” Palangchao told the AP. “It was a horrific experience.”
The Red Cross issued a picture of a three-story building precariously leaning toward a debris-covered road in Abra. A video taken by a panicking witness showed parts of an old stone church tower peeling off and falling in a cloud of dust on a hilltop.
Patients, some in wheelchairs, and medical personnel were evacuated from at least two hospitals in Manila, about 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Lagangilang, but were later told to return after engineers found only a few minor cracks on walls.

The quake’s strength was lowered from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 17 kilometers (10 miles), the institute said, adding it expected damage and more aftershocks.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Topics: Philippines earthquake USGS Abra

Related

UAE residents feel tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran
Middle-East
UAE residents feel tremors caused by 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Iran

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president
Updated 27 July 2022
AFP

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his country on July 13, after his official residence was stormed by thousands of protesters
Updated 27 July 2022
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore has extended a short-stay visa for Sri Lanka’s deposed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, local media in the city-state reported on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa fled his country on July 13, after his official residence was stormed by thousands of protesters who had demonstrated for months against the island nation’s painful economic crisis.
He first escaped to the Maldives in a military plane and traveled on to Singapore, where he has been staying on a short-term visit pass since July 14.
Rajapaksa’s 14-day visit pass has been extended, allowing him to stay until August 11, the Straits Times newspaper reported Wednesday, without citing a source.
Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The former president was allowed to enter Singapore on a “private visit” and did not seek asylum, authorities said previously.
Sri Lanka’s cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday that Rajapaksa is not in hiding and is expected to return to his country, but added that the government has not been informed about his travel plans.
“He is not in hiding and my understanding is that he will return, but if there is anything to the contrary, the state authorities will inform him and ensure that there is no danger for the ex-president,” he said.
Protesters blamed Rajapaksa’s government for mismanaging the country’s finances, with the island nation defaulting on its $51 billion debt and unable to afford to import even the most basic necessities.
The country of 22 million people has suffered through months of lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and galloping inflation in its most severe economic downturn since gaining independence.

Topics: Singapore Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka

Related

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
World
Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits
Then-Sri Lankan presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 15, 2019.
World
Group seeks ex-Sri Lankan president’s arrest in Singapore

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
  • The crown prince is visiting Greece and France
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom and Greece, for cooperation in the cultural field.

The signing ceremony took place at the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Tuesday night, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

(SPA)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis then hosted a dinner at the Acropolis Museum in honor of the crown prince’s visit, SPA added.

(SPA)

The crown prince, accompanied by Mitsotakis, was also given a tour of the museum and the Acropolis site – including the Erechtheion, the Belvadere, the Parthenon, the Theatre of Dionysus, and the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre.

The crown prince is visiting Greece and France, where he will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with both countries. He will also discuss issues of common interest.

Topics: CP Greece France

Related

Saudi crown prince holds talks with Greek PM on official visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Greek PM on official visit
INTERVIEW: Relationship between Greece and Saudi Arabia ‘more than excellent,’ says Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis video
World
INTERVIEW: Relationship between Greece and Saudi Arabia ‘more than excellent,’ says Greek Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
  • Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese defense forces will participate for the first time in military exercises in Indonesia next month alongside the United States and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japan has recently been putting heavy diplomatic emphasis on maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” and Kishida visited the region, including Indonesia, earlier this year.
The meeting between Kishida and Jokowi, as he is popularly known, came a day after the Indonesian president made a rare visit to China for a summit with President Xi Jinping in which the two pledged to scale up trade and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and food security.
“Indonesia shares fundamental values with us as well as strategic goals, it is a strategic partner,” Kishida told a news conference after the two met.
He said Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will take part in the Garuda Shield joint military exercises to be held in Indonesia from Aug. 1 with the United States, Australia and others. It will be the first time that Japan has participated.
The annual exercises, typically between Indonesia and the United States, will be “significantly larger in scope and scale” than in previous years, the United States has said.
Japan also would loan the Indonesian government 43.6 billion yen ($318 million) for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention, Kishida said, along with cooperating in areas including energy.
In his remarks, Jokowi emphasised practical aspects of bilateral ties and mentioned that the two nations had agreed to changes in an Indonesia-Japan economic partnership agreement to be signed later this year, although he did not specify details.
Renegotiations on the agreement, concluded in 2007, are aimed at expanding access to Japanese markets and reducing tariffs.
“I ask for Japan to support the reduction of tariffs on some products such as tuna, bananas, pineapple, and market access to mango products,” Jokowi said.
Indonesia’s imports from Japan totalled $9.2 billion in 2020, while its exports to Japan stood at $14.5 billion, according to IMF data compiled by Refinitiv.
Indonesia’s economics ministry said on Wednesday that Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles.
On Tuesday, Indonesia’s chief economics minister said Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to invest about 10 trillion rupiah in Indonesia between 2022 and 2025.
Jokowi will meet Emperor Naruhito later on Wednesday.

Topics: Japan Indonesia

Related

Japan, US and France hold military drill
World
Japan, US and France hold military drill
Japan’s military begins major drill with US carriers watching N. Korea
World
Japan’s military begins major drill with US carriers watching N. Korea

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan
  • Military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region if Pelosi travels to Taiwan
  • US President Joe Biden last week raised concerns about it, saying military thinks her trip is ‘not a good idea right now’
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

SYDNEY: US officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the US House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency.
Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined to provide details, but said that fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection for her flight to Taiwan and any time on the ground there.
Any foreign travel by a senior US leader requires additional security. But officials said this week that a visit to Taiwan by Pelosi — she would be the highest-ranking US elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997 — would go beyond the usual safety precautions for trips to less risky destinations.
Asked about planned military steps to protect Pelosi in the event of a visit, US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that discussion of any specific travel is premature. But, he added, “if there’s a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they asked for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit. And I’ll just leave it at that.”
China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force. The US maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan even as it recognizes Beijing as the government of China.
The trip is being considered at a time when China has escalated what the US and its allies in the Pacific describe as risky one-on-one confrontations with other militaries to assert its sweeping territorial claims. The incidents have included dangerously close fly-bys that force other pilots to swerve to avoid collisions, or harassment or obstruction of air and ship crews, including with blinding lasers or water cannon.
Dozens of such maneuvers have occurred this year alone, Ely Ratner, US assistant defense secretary, said Tuesday at a South China Sea forum by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. China denies the incidents.
The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues, described the need to create buffer zones around the speaker and her plane. The US already has substantial forces spread across the region, so any increased security could largely be handled by assets already in place.
The military would also have to be prepared for any incident — even an accident either in the air or on the ground. They said the US would need to have rescue capabilities nearby and suggested that could include helicopters on ships already in the area.
Pelosi, D-Calif., has not publicly confirmed any new plans for a trip to Taiwan. She was going to go in April, but she postponed the trip after testing positive for COVID-19.
The White House on Monday declined to weigh in directly on the matter, noting she had not confirmed the trip. But President Joe Biden last week raised concerns about it, telling reporters that the military thinks her trip is “not a good idea right now.”
A Pelosi trip may well loom over a call planned for Thursday between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first conversation in four months. A US official confirmed plans for the call to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.
US officials have said the administration doubts that China would take direct action against Pelosi herself or try to sabotage the visit. But they don’t rule out the possibility that China could escalate provocative overflights of military aircraft in or near Taiwanese airspace and naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait should the trip take place. And they don’t preclude Chinese actions elsewhere in the region as a show of strength.
Security analysts were divided Tuesday about the extent of any threat during a trip and the need for any additional military protection.
The biggest risk during Pelosi’s trip is of some Chinese show of force “gone awry, or some type of accident that comes out of a demonstration of provocative action,” said Mark Cozad, acting associate director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the Rand Corp. “So it could be an air collision. It could be some sort of missile test, and, again, when you’re doing those types of things, you know, there is always the possibility that something could go wrong.”
Barry Pavel, director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, scoffed at US officials’ reported consideration of aircraft carriers and warplanes to secure the speaker’s safety. “Obviously, the White House does not want the speaker to go and I think that’s why you’re getting some of these suggestions.”
“She’s not going to go with an armada,” Pavel said.
They also said that a stepped-up US military presence to safeguard Pelosi risked raising tensions.
“It is very possible that ... our attempts to deter actually send a much different signal than the one we intend to send,” Cozad said. “And so you get into ... some sort of an escalatory spiral, where our attempts to deter are actually seen as increasingly provocative and vice versa. And that can be a very dangerous dynamic.”
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had repeatedly expressed its “solemn position” over a potential Pelosi visit. He told reporters that China is prepared to “take firm and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Milley said this week that the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over the past five years. He said Beijing’s military has become far more aggressive and dangerous, and that the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.
Those include reports of Chinese fighter jets flying so close to a Canadian air security patrol last month that the Canadian pilot had to swerve to avoid collision, and another close call with an Australian surveillance flight in late May in which the Chinese crew released a flurry of metal scraps that were sucked into the other plane’s engine.
US officials say that the prospects of an intercept or show of force by Chinese aircraft near Pelosi’s flight raises concerns, prompting the need for American aircraft and other assets to be nearby.
The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group is currently operating in the western Pacific, and made a port call in Singapore over the weekend. The strike group involves at least two other Navy ships and Carrier Air Wing 5, which includes F/A-18 fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance aircraft.
Prior to pulling into port in Singapore, the strike group was operating in the South China Sea. In addition, another Navy ship, the USS Benfold, a destroyer, has been conducting freedom of navigation operations in the region, including a passage through the Taiwan Strait last week.

Topics: US Taiwan China Nancy Pelosi

Related

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
World
China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reacts to the report on a possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. (AFP)
World
China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Latest updates

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss
Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss
Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 
Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 
Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.