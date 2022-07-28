You are here

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
A public health worker delivers monkeypox vaccines in a yellow cooler at a vaccination site at the Balboa Sports Center in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 27, 2022. (AFP)
AP

  • The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine
WASHINGTON: After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, US health regulators said Wednesday.
The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease.
Nearly two weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration said it had finished the necessary inspections at Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark, where the company fills vials of the vaccine. The FDA said via Twitter on Wednesday that the certification had been finalized. The doses are already in the US “so that they would be ready to be distributed once the manufacturing changes were approved,” the agency said.
The US already has sent more than 310,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine to state and local health departments. But clinics in San Francisco, New York and other major cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand.
There were more than 4,600 reported monkeypox cases in the US as of late Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday officials would announce more vaccine allocations on Thursday.
Officials at the San Francisco Department of Health welcomed the news, saying they need many thousands more vaccine doses than the 7,800 they have received to date. “Without enough vaccine supply, we would have trouble fulfilling our basic duty of keeping our communities safe,” the agency said in a statement.
Washington, D.C., officials said Wednesday they would join their counterparts in San Francisco, New York City and other cities who have stopped offering appointments for second vaccine doses due to short supplies. They said the single-dose strategy would allow them to “vaccinate more people at risk and slow the spread of monkeypox in the community more quickly.”
The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. The vast majority of cases reported have been in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.
People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed zit-like bumps on many parts of the body.
The sluggish federal response has drawn comparisons to the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, but experts have pointed out that the US had one huge advantage: more than 1 million doses of vaccine in the strategic national stockpile.
But it turned out US officials had only about 2,000 doses on hand when the outbreak was first identified in May. Shipping and regulatory delays have meant only a portion of the rest were deployed.
“There’s not enough doses,” said Dr. Perry Halkitis, a public health specialist at Rutgers University. “I think with some quicker action on the part of federal government we might not be in the situation we are now.”
The doses previously shipped came from a separate facility in Denmark that already had FDA clearance. Another 786,000 doses made at a newly opened Bavarian Nordic facility were awaiting the US certification announced Wednesday.
The FDA requires inspections of all vaccine manufacturing plants to assure safety, sterility and consistency of production.
US officials announced orders this month for 5 million more doses, though most of those are not expected to arrive until next year
Officials have recommended the shots be given to people who know or suspect they were exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks.
The Jynneos vaccine has never been widely used in response to an outbreak like this, and the government will track how well it’s working.

Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war

Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war

Blinken says to speak to Russian FM for first time since war
  • The secretary of state said the US has put forward a ‘substantial’ offer to Russia on prisoners
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has made “a substantial offer” to Moscow to bring home US citizens detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that he would be pressing his Russian counterpart in a planned conversation in the coming days to respond to the offer.
Speaking at a news conference at the US State Department, Blinken said Washington offered Moscow a deal to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan weeks ago and that he hoped to advance the process when he speaks with Lavrov.
“There was a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move us toward a resolution,” Blinken said.
He declined to say what the United States was offering in return. CNN reported that Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal to secure the release of the two Americans.
The proposal comes amid growing pressure on US President Joe Biden from families of hostages and detainees, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic medalist Griner, who has been held in Russia since February and is on trial on drug charges.
Whelan was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia, accused of spying. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.
The plight of American detainees has gained visibility after Griner’s arrest and the recent release of former US Marine Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap with Russia at a time when US relations with Moscow are at their worst in decades over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Reed was freed after three years of detention as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. Biden commuted the US prison sentence of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
Updated 27 July 2022

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled earlier this month to escape months-long popular uprising
  • Protesters have blamed family for mismanaging country’s finances
Updated 27 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top court extended on Wednesday a travel ban on ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, as their brother, ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to return after fleeing the crisis-hit country.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore earlier this month to escape a months-long popular uprising over the role his family played in the country’s worst economic meltdown in memory.
He left the country after protesters stormed his home and presidential offices, demanding his resignation. Days later, Rajapaksa’s resignation letter was dispatched from Singapore to Sri Lanka and officially accepted by Parliament on July 15.
It was unclear when the ex-president would return, but Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday night that Rajapaksa “is not in hiding nor in exile.”
Gunawardena said: “He will come soon but I don’t know when.”
As Rajapaksa remains abroad, the Supreme Court extended until Aug. 2 an overseas travel ban on his brothers.
The court said in a statement that the order was issued following a petition “requesting the court to issue an order for an investigation against the people responsible for the current economic crisis.”
Protests flared up on the island nation of 22 million people in March and have spread across the country as people struggle with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports. In May, the country officially defaulted on its debt.
Protesters have blamed the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most powerful political family, for mismanagement of the country’s finances.
The political dynasty began with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president from 2005-2015. His three brothers were also involved in politics at that time. Gotabaya led the defense ministry, Chamal — the eldest of Rajapaksa siblings — was speaker of parliament, while the youngest sibling, Basil, was a cabinet minister.
After Mahinda’s presidential term ended, he was absent from the top leadership for three years until becoming prime minister in 2018.
When Gotabaya won the presidency in 2019, the family’s grip on power strengthened: Chamal Rajapaksa was soon named minister of irrigation and state minister of home affairs, and of national security and disaster management, while Basil was appointed finance minister. Mahinda’s son, Namal Rajapaksa, became minister of youth and sports.
Though the Rajapaksas have all resigned from government over the past few months amid mounting demonstrations, protesters continue to demand investigations into the family’s role in the economic crisis.
After his resignation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa no longer enjoys immunity from prosecution, but many people remain skeptical of the new government’s willingness to investigate the former leaders.
Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe, a Rajapaksa ally, last week appointed a Cabinet comprising the same politicians that served under the former president.
 

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
  • Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia
  • After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is considering visiting Saudi Arabia in late August “to request an increase in crude oil production in light of the soaring energy prices associated with the prolonged crisis in Ukraine,” Japanese officials said.
Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) in Tunisia on August 27th and 28th.
After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar, according to the officials.
The visit comes while China and Russia try strengthening relations with oil-producing countries in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month.
Prime Minister Kishida also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who visited Japan on July 19, and asked for cooperation in stabilizing the crude oil market.
Japan depends heavily on oil from the Gulf states to generate energy. Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide about 75 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs.
 

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son
  • Rofikul and Mahiqul Islam were on family holiday in South Asian country
  • Wife and two other children are in intensive care
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Police in Bangladesh are investigating the deaths of a British father and son while on holiday in the South Asian country, the BBC reported.

Rofikul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, were initially thought to have died from food poisoning but the authorities are now considering other possibilities, the report said.

According to Bangladeshi Police, Islam was staying with his wife Husnara, 45, and two other children — Sadiqul, 24 and Samira, 20 — in a flat near the northeastern city of Sylhet.

The family, from the Riverside area of Cardiff, was on a two-month visit to Bangladesh, local police said.

Police superintendent Farid Uddin said the five were all sleeping in the same room on Monday night. When they failed to stir the following morning, their relatives raised the alarm at about 10 a.m.

Police officers broke into the building and found Islam and his son dead. His wife and two older children were taken to hospital. Uddin said the three survivors were in intensive care but had shown signs of improvement.

Post mortem examinations had been carried out but it could take up to five days to get the results, he said.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant secretary of the Bangladeshi Association in Cardiff, said the news of the deaths had left everybody “so shocked.”

“It’s summer holidays and a lot of British-Bangladeshi people are in Bangladesh right now, especially in Sylhet, Osmani Nagar and Tajpur, the place where this incident happened.

“It will never be forgotten by us. We are praying for his soul.”

Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education center, added: “The whole community itself is in shock of a well-known family, very well known in the area over the years.

“It’s just disbelief. Absolute disbelief, that’s what it is."

 

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
  • European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides noted that the European Union was the epicentre of detected cases
  • Kyriakides urged the ministers to increase surveillance and reporting of cases
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission urged the 27 EU members on Wednesday to take a more forceful and coordinated approach toward monkeypox now that the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.
In a letter to national health ministers, seen by Reuters, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides noted that the European Union was the epicenter of detected cases and that the bloc needed to work together to control the outbreak.
Kyriakides urged the ministers to increase surveillance and reporting of cases, contact tracing and isolation, vaccinations and clear communication on the risks.
Monkeypox is a virus than typically causes mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, with recovery after two to four weeks.
First identified in monkeys, it is transmitted chiefly through close contact, and is typically endemic to Africa.
After initial reports of European cases in May, cases have since ballooned to more than 16,000 in 75 countries. Five deaths, all in Africa, have been reported so far.
Kyriakides stressed that EU members should report national case data to the European Surveillance System, updating information as more complete data becomes available.
Countries should also set up clear guidelines on contact tracing and isolation in line with recommendations from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
The EU has acquired 160,000 doses of vaccines from Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic. Kyriakides urged EU countries that have not signed the relevant contract to do so as soon as possible to ensure deliveries.
Finally, EU members should intensify communication efforts, raising awareness without causing panic. She added that current cases were concentrated among gay men and that they should not be “targeted, victimized or marginalized because of the outbreak.”
Kyriakides concluded by saying she was confident that the EU had the tools in place to tackle the monkeypox threat.

