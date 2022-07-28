You are here

EAD highlights Abu Dhabi Marine biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation efforts

EAD highlights Abu Dhabi Marine biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation efforts
The high-profile tour of the National Aquarium led to commemorate Shark Week. (Emirates News Agency)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

EAD highlights Abu Dhabi Marine biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation efforts

EAD highlights Abu Dhabi Marine biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation efforts
  • EAD and National Aquarium have rescued and released over 500 turtles to date
  • The minister praised EAD and the National Aquarium for their efforts to protect marine life in the UAE.
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has led a high-profile tour of the National Aquarium to commemorate Shark Week, which runs from July 24-31, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The tour was attended by Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri and Secretary-General of the EAD Dr. Shaikha Salem Al-Dhaheri.  

Ahmed Al-Hashemi, executive director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the EAD, was also present, as was Alyazia Saeed Al-Meheiri, development manager at Al-Baraka Holding.

The delegation was able to see the various shark species found at the National Aquarium and was given a general overview of the different species by an EAD expert, including shallow water bay species such as the Arabic whipray, Arabian carpetshark and halavi guitarfish. 

The delegation was also briefed on the blacktip reef shark, the sicklefin lemon shark, the scalloped hammerhead shark, and the white-spotted wedgefish. 

The visitors were also given a tour on a glass-bottomed Bu Tinah boat, which provided them with a unique view of the marine species as well as detailed explanations of their names and characteristics. 

Finally, the delegation was given an update on the EAD’s sea turtle rehabilitation program, which is run in partnership with the National Aquarium. 

Turtles rescued by specialists or members of the general public are treated at the rehabilitation center and given the most advanced veterinary care before being returned to their natural habitats. 

The EAD and the National Aquarium have rescued and released over 500 turtles to date.

“Our marine waters are the mainstay of our fishing and tourism industries, and provide habitats for a diverse range of species. Conserving marine biodiversity is a collective responsibility that we encourage the community to take on,” Almheiri said. 

“Shark Week aims to educate the general public, particularly children and youth, about the key role sharks play in keeping marine ecosystems in balance and the importance of safeguarding our oceans from the mounting pressures they face due to diverse factors, such as overfishing and marine pollution,” Almheiri added.

The minister praised the EAD and the National Aquarium for their efforts to protect marine life in the UAE.

“In celebration of Shark Week, it is an absolute honor to partner with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on this visit to the National Aquarium, to be updated about our vast array of marine biodiversity species inhabiting Abu Dhabi’s waters, especially our diverse shark species,” Al-Dhaheri said

She added: “The National Aquarium is an aesthetically pleasing location, allowing the general public the chance to experience our wide range of species without having to venture into deep waters — making it a vital educational tool.

“Abu Dhabi has a vast number of marine species that several people know nothing about, and through encouraging visits to locations such as the National Aquarium we can bridge this information gap.

“In fact, in 2020 we engaged in the world’s longest shark rescue, where we assisted a whale shark that was stuck in a man-made lagoon and moved it over 20 km to safety. The shark was moved in a specially-designed transport bag and escorted to open sea and monitored where it managed to travel for 273 km into the middle of the Arabian Gulf within the first five days,” she said.

“We are also very dedicated to propagating our turtle species through the rescue and rehabilitation program via our partnership with National Aquarium, and in the last few years we have returned a large number of turtles back to the sea so they can inhabit and breed one again in their natural habitats.”

Paul Hamilton, general manager the National Aquarium, said: “We are very proud of the work done in the past two years with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi on the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sea turtles. 

“This project contributes to the increasing success rate of animal survival in Abu Dhabi and, more importantly, to the significant impact on marine habitats protection.

He added: “The aquarium has the most extensive diversity of elasmobranchs — sharks and rays — in the region, which offers visitors of all ages a remarkable opportunity to learn about these animals and transform fear into fascination. For example, sharks are one of the most over-harvested creatures in the ocean, and their population has decreased dramatically. Hence, our responsibility is to raise awareness and advocate for their survival in the wild.”

Topics: Aquarium Abu Dhabi biodiversity

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence
Updated 28 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence
  • Outcry sparks alarm among global groups, donor countries over Palestinian Authority’s role
Updated 28 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian lawyers are standing firm against legislation delivered by presidential decree that “curbs rights and freedoms.”

The lawyers’ dispute with the Palestinian Authority has deepened a month after the launch of protests over the approval of dozens of “decisions by law” issued by President Mahmoud Abbas.

These are considered illegal and reportedly strengthen the control of the president’s office, while disregarding citizens’ rights.

The Palestinian Bar Association has stepped up protests, including strikes, demonstrations and sit-ins, that have paralyzed the court system.

The Palestinian government is yet to respond to the lawyers’ demands.

Senior sources at the bar association told Arab News that it will escalate the protests.

The lawyers’ central demand is the cancelation of 400 decisions they say have been taken illegally by the 87-year-old Abbas in the absence of a Palestinian parliament.

The uproar has drawn the attention of international organizations and donor countries to the Palestinian Authority.

Several have expressed their disappointment at the executive authority’s failure to respond to the lawyers’ demands not to disrupt the judiciary.

Majed Al-Arouri, director of the Civil Commission for the Independence of Judiciary and Rule of Law, told Arab News that there has been widespread resistance to the decisions by law in recent months, especially judicial laws, which threaten human rights and guarantees of fair trial.

“Decisions by law aim to serve the interests of individuals within the ruling system, or to arbitrate the ruling system in the absence of parliament. The overall interests of the people, including lawyers, are affected because of these decisions,” Al-Arouri said.

The bar association’s demands are modest, he said, adding: “It does not need more than five minutes for the presidency to take a decision on it and open a dialogue.”

Al-Arouri said that the PA’s intransigence has forced the bar association to take to the streets and adopt new methods of demonstrating, including marching on the headquarters of the president and government.

Meanwhile, a senior PA official told Arab News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and PA Minister of Justice Mohammed Al-Shalaldeh had not been informed of the contentious law decisions, which were drafted by Supreme Judicial Council President Issa Abu Sharar.

Ali Muhanna, presidential adviser for legal affairs, presented the decisions to Abbas, who issued them as “decrees,” the official claimed.

Lawyers are right to protest against the decisions, which affect the prestige and integrity of the judiciary, the senior PA official said.

Suhail Ashour, head of the Palestinian Bar Association, confirmed to Arab News that the issue is not related to the Palestinian presidency, but to the Supreme Judicial Council and the president’s adviser, who drafted the decisions.

Up to 400 decrees have been issued by Abbas’ office and taken effect, an approach used by the Palestinian leader in the absence of a parliament that introduces or monitors legislation.

“It has been nearly a month since the start of our protests as lawyers, but our demands to the president of the Supreme Judicial Council and the president’s legal adviser, who passed these laws, were ignored. We are continuing our protest activities,” said Ashour.

He told Arab News that the bar association will meet on Sunday to discuss transferring lawyers from the register since they are longer able to carry out their mandated mission.

The West Bank has about 7,000 practicing lawyers in addition to 3,000 trainees and 500 retired lawyers.

All are members of the bar association, which is one of the most influential unions in the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian legal experts say that the issue has added to the growing public awareness that citizens’ rights are being ignored following the decision to cancel legislative elections in 2021.

“There is no specific mechanism for issuing decisions by law,” Al-Arouri added.

“Some are published individually based on the degree of this or that person’s proximity to the president. The government provides some, and only a few are the subject of consultation. The citizen has nothing to do with these decisions,” he said.

“The way out of all these crises is to respond to the public’s demands to hold presidential and legislative elections.”

Topics: Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinian lawyers

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts
Updated 28 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts
  • Gen. Joseph Aoun: We will not accept chaos, attempts to destabilize state
  • Protesters who demanded to meet with Energy Minister Walid Fayyad were not allowed access to the ministry’s office floors by internal security forces
Updated 28 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun stated that security forces “will not allow chaos or strife to find its way to our country,” addressing military personnel on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

Pledging to thwart any attempts to destabilize the state, he said: “We are concerned with our institution’s cohesion and continuity in carrying out its missions, along with Lebanon’s security and stability.”

The army chief’s warning came as Lebanese protesters stormed the Ministry of Energy in Beirut on Thursday, chanting: “We will continue the journey as free revolutionists until the fall of the thugs’ rule.”

Protesters who demanded to meet with Energy Minister Walid Fayyad were not allowed access to the ministry’s office floors by internal security forces.  

From the ground floor, they protested power cuts and most of the Lebanese people’s inability to afford private generator fees.

A protester from Akkar, in northern Lebanon, said: “There has been a power outage in Akkar for months. What are you, as employees, doing in your offices, getting your salaries as we drown in darkness?”

Another protester said: “We get half an hour of electricity every week, and the private generator fees are more than $200. Have some mercy!”

Activist Wassef Al-Harake stressed that “protests will continue in all ministries.”

He added: “We demand living in dignity. They hid flour so they could sell it at expensive prices until the subsidy is fully lifted, exactly like other subsidized items.

“People can no longer tolerate this. They are deprived of electricity, bread and medicines.”

An altercation took place between protesters and employees at the ministry who are affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement.

Al-Harakeh said that “there will be more confrontations everywhere with the authorities, and peaceful disputes are the only solution.”

The Union of Workers and Employees of Electricity of Lebanon announced on Thursday that they were joining the public sector employees’ open-ended strike to protest the failure of including them in public institutions and independent interests.

General Labor Union President Bechara Al-Asmar called on the public sector to resume work following an open-ended strike that lasted almost five months.

He assured that “another decree will be issued next week that will make public institutions, independent interests, municipalities, governmental hospitals, social security and Télé Liban equal with the public sector, in terms of production grant.”

The Finance Ministry’s employees resumed work on Thursday to complete the payment of salaries to civilians, military personnel and retirees.

As longer queues form in front of bakeries, more disputes have erupted between bakery owners and people waiting to buy bread — and between people themselves.

Antoine Seif, head of the Syndicate of Bakery Owners in Mont-Liban, said: “While we were supposed to receive 27,000 tons of wheat in June, we only received a quantity of 7,000 or 8,000 tons. If wheat is smuggled, that is the state’s responsibility.

“The reason for the crisis is not the result of misusing wheat. The reason is the lack of wheat.”

He clarified that the “Ministry of Economy and Trade has established a mechanism to distribute wheat to bakeries fairly, and we hope that the crisis will end.”

In his address to army personnel, Aoun also said: “You are going through exceptional circumstances, and similarly to our people, you are suffering from an economic and financial crisis that started around three years ago and led to the paralysis of most state sectors and institutions, resulting in negative repercussions in various fields.

“The military institution alone is still ready to take on its full responsibilities toward the homeland and its people, with determination and conviction.”

Aoun added: “You are fighting for survival, as Lebanon desperately needs you today.

“Continue to be ready to confront all dangers,” he said, referencing such diverse threats as Israel, terrorism and drugs.

Topics: Lebanon Gen. Joseph Aoun Walid Fayyad

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
  • According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli
  • It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.
According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley, the embassy said.
The US Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.
Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The embassy in Beirut did not elaborate or say how the barley was purportedly stolen from Ukraine.
Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and location of ships on seas, also confirmed the ships docking in Tripoli on Thursday. The Laodicea was initially heading to Tartus Port in Syria, and was expected to arrive there earlier this week.
It was unknown why it had rerouted to Lebanon, and whether or not it is offloading the cargo here.
Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and warned the Lebanese leader that purchasing stolen goods from Russia would “harm bilateral ties,” according to the embassy statement. Kyiv had previously praised Lebanon for condemning Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Ukraine has promised to export wheat to Lebanon, currently experiencing a crippling food security and economic crisis.
Lebanon’s caretaker economy minister, Amin Salam, did not have details on the ship. The Tripoli Port general manager, Ahmad Tamer, said initially that he was unaware of the vessel’s arrival, and did not respond to requests for further comments.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lebanon Tripoli Flour Barley Syria

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims
  • Malkawi hopes port accident investigation will result in a “just outcome”
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

AQABA: The International Transport Workers’ Federation Arab World has donated  $5,000 to the families of each of the 13 victims of the Aqaba chlorine gas incident, according to the Jordanian Press Agency.

The 13 died in June when a tank of liquified chlorine gas ignited after a cable snapped as it was being loaded by a crane. At least 300 others were injured.

ITF Arab World Regional Secretary Bilal Malkawi said the financial assistance was given in solidarity with the dock workers who died in the accident, and to send a message of support to the victims’ families from laborers all over the world. 

Malkawi expressed hope that the port accident investigation will result in “just outcomes,” and he urged Jordanians to advocate for employees in the transportation sector, which he described as “one of the most dangerous for workers.” 

Meanwhile, the victims’ families expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying they are “waiting for fair results.”

Environment Minister Muawiya Radaydah said a few days after the incident that the air and water in the port city were free of chlorine gas.

Topics: Aqaba Jordan

Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  

Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  
Updated 28 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  

Yemeni journalist in ‘critical condition’ as Houthi captors deny him medication  
  • International intervention sought to save Tawfiq Al-Mansouri’s life as family raises concern over diabetes victim
  • Al-Mansouri, a 36-year-old journalist and a father of three children, was among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis in Sanaa in 2015
Updated 28 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni journalist held in Houthi prisons is said to be in a “critical health condition” and might die as the Iran-backed Houthis deprive him of life-saving medication, his family said.

The family of Tawfiq Al-Mansouri said that the health of their son, who is suffering from diabetes, heart disease, shortness of breath and swelling of the extremities, has deteriorated during the past 48 hours and the Houthis have refused to give him his drugs or take him to hospital.

“Confirmed information indicates that our son Tawfiq’s life is in danger and he needs urgent transfer to the hospital, which the Houthis have rejected for months,” the family said in an appeal to the public, local and international rights groups, aid organizations and the office of UN Yemen envoy.

Al-Mansouri, a 36-year-old journalist and a father of three children, was among nine journalists who were abducted by the Houthis in Sanaa in 2015.

Five journalists were released in 2020 during the first major prisoner swap between warring factions in Yemen that saw hundreds of prisoners freed.

The Houthis challenged international calls for the release of the four remaining journalists by sentencing them to death, locking them in solitary confinement and mistreating them.

Tawfiq’s brother, Abdullah Al-Mansouri, accused the Houthis of subjecting the journalist to psychological and physical abuse that led to life-threatening diseases, and of refusing him treatment inside or outside the Central Security camp prison where he is being held.

“They left him to die slowly,” Abdullah Al-Mansouri told Arab News on Thursday, naming a Houthi security leader, Abd Shihab Al-Murtada, as the mastermind behind the torture sessions of the journalists. 

Yemeni activists, journalists and officials deplored the Houthis for mistreating journalists and urged international organizations and the UN Yemen envoy to pressure the Houthis to stop torturing the journalists and release them immediately.

Sam Al-Ghobari, a Yemeni journalist, tweeted that Tawfiq Al-Mansouri might die “at any moment” due to medical negligence by the Houthis, urging international organizations and influential figures to join voices calling for him to be set free.

“We call on all the media men and celebrities of the Arab and Gulf media to save his life immediately,” he said.

Separately, a civilian was killed and another wounded on Wednesday evening when shells fired by the Houthis landed in their village in the province of Taiz, the official news agency SABA reported.

The Houthis fired mortar shells at Al-Suaiher village in Taiz’s Maqbanah, killing Maher Saeed, 18, and wounding Mohammed Najeeb Ali, 20.

The mortar attack came as the Yemeni army announced that the Houthis bombarded their locations west of Taiz before advancing on the ground in an attempt to seize control of new locations near Han mountain.

Houthi shelling and ground attacks on parts of Taiz controlled by the Yemeni government have not stopped since April 2 when warring factions in the country agreed to stop hostilities under a truce brokered by the UN.

The Houthis have also rejected several proposals to open roads in Taiz under the truce. 

Topics: Yemen Tawfiq Al-Mansouri Houthis

