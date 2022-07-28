You are here

date 2022-07-28

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years
An aerial view of a Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplane parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US. (Reuters/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years
  The company, which has been partnering with the Kingdom for more than 70 years, has over 2,200 people employed by various Boeing entities and joint ventures with Saudis holding leadership positions and a strong Saudi employee base
Updated 16 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Boeing said it forecasts $14.9 billion in opportunity for growth in Saudi Arabia’s military business over the next five years with a rise in strong demand for defense capabilities. 

“We are committed to making the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 a success by contributing to its defense and security needs, creating jobs and growing Saudi Arabia’s aerospace and defense industry,” Rick Lemaster, vice president of Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey and international business development at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, told Arab News.

He said the US aerospace manufacturer sees strong demand for fighters, trainer aircraft, vertical lift and attack helicopters, surveillance capability, autonomous systems, and refueling aircraft – both on the platform side and support and services side. 

The company, which has been partnering with the Kingdom for more than 70 years, has over 2,200 people employed by various Boeing entities and joint ventures with Saudis holding leadership positions and a strong Saudi employee base.

Lemaster shrugged off growing global supply chain issues, rising costs and the negative effects of COVID-19, and said: “Customers across the Middle East and here in Saudi Arabia have placed their trust in Boeing to help sustain and upgrade their fleets, support high operational readiness rates, expand parts availability, and maximize partnerships with local industry.”

He added that these goals are key elements of Boeing’s business and they are working with their customers to ensure the challenges are mitigated.

“We see tremendous opportunity for customers in the region to upgrade their existing fleets to the newest, most advanced configurations or acquire new capability. Boeing continues to invest based on our customer’s requirements in innovation, technology, defense and security; as well as in partnerships, and services.”

Boeing participated in the UK’s Farnborough Airshow — one of the biggest global aerospace and defense exhibitions — that ran from July 18-22, along with the Kingdom, which had a grand pavilion featuring some of the country’s key defense stakeholders.

Aside from highlighting its highly capable military helicopters and aircraft, and displaying some of its newest, most digitally-advanced programs, Boeing also held ongoing discussions with defense officials from the Gulf and Middle East regions on the sidelines of the event.

Lemaster said talks mainly focused on Boeing’s “fleet modernization efforts and enduring needs for fighters, trainers, cargo and attack helicopters, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, tankers, unmanned systems, support and training.”

An agreement was also signed between Boeing and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries as a joint venture to further enable the Kingdom’s capabilities and help achieve the 50 percent localization target by 2030.

“The Middle East in particular is a region of very strategic importance to Boeing in terms of growth, partnerships, investments and presence, ” Lemaster said, adding: “We are proud that our customers in the region operate several of Boeing’s platforms.”

Boeing’s overall Middle East market outlook for defense and government services is $33.5 billion for the next five years with 98 campaigns, he informed.

Lemaster said Boeing was also “privileged” to be part of the Kingdom’s World Defense Show, which was held in March, and was impressed with how quickly the expo came together, adding that they “expect the next show will be even bigger and better.”

He said: “We hope to build on that experience in following shows, where we will continue to take the time to listen to our customers’ needs and emphasize the benefits of Boeing’s refreshed business strategy to them.”

Topics: Boeing Saudi Arabia

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Updated 28 July 2022

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi low cost airline flyadeal has signed a direct integration agreement with the travel and tourism services provider Seera Group.

Under the partnership, Seera’s booking engines will be directly integrated with flyadeal’s reservation system, according to a statement. 

The agreement will create a direct channel for Almosafer, Seera’s travel business, to sell flyadeal’s full range of product offerings. 

“This is the first of its kind partnership for our company, which will add multiple options to customers through the umbrella of a strategic partnership with Seera, a major player with extensive experience in the field of marketing travel and tourism services,” Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said. 

Korfiatis added that the agreement will contribute to improving the travel experience and reaching new customers from a wider segment locally and internationally.

Topics: airline Saudi Arabia

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

Updated 28 July 2022

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Updated 28 July 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Updated 28 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm

DUBAI: Adnoc Logistics & Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has signed an agreement to purchase Zakher Marine International, a maritime and offshore service provider based in Abu Dhabi, according to MEED.

ZMI expects the transaction to close in the last quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This acquisition will allow Adnoc L&S to acquire over 60 vessels from ZMI as well as other assets.

With 16 deep-sea vessels acquired in the past 24 months, Adnoc L&S has added 16 million barrels of capacity to its crude tanker fleet, six product tankers, adding over 1 million tons to its product tanker fleet, and five Very Large Gas Carriers, MEED said.

ZMI has grown its jack-up fleet over the past years and is on track to deliver an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization run rate of over 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in 2022.

The company has long-term relationships with oil companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, MEED reported.

Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has announced the results of its tender for the construction of research laboratories at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Saih Al-Dahal, according to MEED.

Pepco Engineering, a UAE-based contractor, has submitted the lowest bid of 67.88 million dirhams.

When completed, the MBR solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatt, with investments valued at 49.9 billion dirhams.

At the park, 1,672MW of solar photovoltaic capacity is now operational, bringing the share of renewable energy capacity to 11.8 percent of the utility’s asset portfolio, MEED concluded.

Topics: Dubai Abu Dhabi tenders

UAE's Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

Updated 28 July 2022 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
Updated 28 July 2022
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
Updated 28 July 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: UAE-based venture studio Enhance Ventures has launched a $30 million Builders Fund that will be focused on Middle Eastern startups. 

With the new fund, the company aims to create 5,000 high-tech jobs, 500 business leaders, 50 capable founders, and be co-founder of at least five major exits in the region within the next ten years, Wamda reported. 

Founded in 2016, Enhance Ventures is a studio firm targeting the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey region and focusing on finance and commerce ventures. 

Topics: Enhance Ventures

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 

Updated 28 July 2022 

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 

Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched an initiative to grant industrial licenses to establishments operating in the water production plants sector.

The initiative aims to empower establishments operating in the sector and strengthen water production plants’ capacities, in order to meet the national needs for water, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Through its Sana’i platform, the ministry provides incentives and benefits to investors in the sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, this comes with the aim to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and transform it into a leading industrial hub. 

Topics: Saudi water Investment

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city

Updated 28 July 2022

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city

MENA project tracker: Oman starts bids on Al-Batinah; Construction begins on Saudi non-profit city
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology has started contract bids on the completion of its Al-Batinah phase one project, reported MEED.

The contract includes constructing and designing roads, lanes, and bridges to finalize the first phase—which stretches over 15 kilometers from the Al-Naseem intersection in Barka to the Tharmad intersection in Al-Musannah.

Construction begins on Saudi Nonprofit City

The Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has begun work on its 105,000-square-meter central zone in Al-Mishraq city.

The city will be home to an array of retail centers and recreational activities to keep future inhabitants engaged, reported Trade Arabia.

Additionally,  Al-Mishraq city is being built with the purpose of  utilizing smart, efficient, and sustainable technology.

“The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the city, embodying sustainability and smart technology,” stated David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Aldar acquires $1.17 billion commercial towers

Abu-Dhabi based Aldar Properties has acquired commercial towers valued at $1.17 billion in Abu Dhabi Global Market in Al-Maryah Island.

The acquisition from Mubadala Investment Co. includes four towers that cover an area of 180,000 square meters, according to MEED.

Additionally, Aldar have covered car parking needs through purchasing both North and South parking spaces surrounding the towers.

KIPIC and Wood group extend contract

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company — a publicly owned oil and gas company—and UK’s Wood Group have decided to extend the project management consultancy contract for the $16 billion Al-Zour refinery.

The $528 million project management contract was originally awarded to UK oil and gas engineering firm Amec in 2012, but the project has been in slow progress ever since, MEED reported.

Sonatrach grants CPECC $390m LPG project

Sonatrach—a state-owned oil and gas Co. in Algeria— has granted China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation a $390 million contract for its liquid petroleum gas facility.

Located in the Ouargla Province, the plant will process up to 10 million cubic meters of gas per day upon its completion, MEED reported. 

 

Topics: MENA project tracker Oman Al-Batinah Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City

