You are here

  • Home
  • DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants
Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the US Capitol from Texas on buses, April 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jxvk8

Updated 21 sec ago
AP

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants
  • The crisis began in spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C.
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by a pair of southern states.
Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asked the White House last week for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as “suitable federal location” for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. She met on July 21 with Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for homeland security, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
The crisis began in spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers.
Since then the city estimates that nearly 200 buses have arrived, delivering more than 4,000 migrants to Union Station, often with no resources and no clue what to do next.
A coalition of local charitable groups has been working to feed and shelter the migrants, aided by a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But organizers have been warning that both their resources and personnel were nearing exhaustion.
“This reliance on NGOs is not working and is unsustainable — they are overwhelmed and underfunded,” Bowser said in her letter. She has repeatedly stated that the influx was stressing her government’s ability to care for its own homeless residents and required intervention from Biden’s government.
“We know we have a federal issue that demands a federal response,” Bowser said at a July 18 press conference.
In her letter, Bowser harshly criticizes Abbott and Ducey, accusing them of “cruel political gamesmanship” and saying the pair had “decided to use desperate people to score political points.”
Bowser does not have the authority to personally order a National Guard deployment, an issue that has become emotionally charged in recent years as a symbol of the district’s entrenched status as less than a state.
Her limited authority played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump. When it became clear that the US Capitol Police were overmatched by the crowds, Bowser couldn’t immediately deploy the district guard. Instead, crucial time was lost while the request was considered inside the Pentagon, and protesters rampaged through the building.

Topics: District of Columbia National Guard migrants

Related

UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers
World
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants
World
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France

Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France
Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
Arnaud Lacheret

Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France

Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France
  • As political, commercial and defense relations flourish, France is increasingly present in the Kingdom
  • Economic engagement likely to top agenda when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Macron meet
Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
Arnaud Lacheret

PARIS: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to Paris in 2018 had exposure as an objective. At the time, he as well as Emmanuel Macron were making their first steps as young leaders.

Much has happened in four years, and the world, as we have known it, has changed. The first objective of the crown prince in Paris is to highlight the changes and other reforms undergone by the Kingdom. 

As pointed out by Cedomir Nestorovic, professor of geopolitics at ESSEC, the important thing to assess is whether “the massive reforms and the structural change of the Saudi society driven by the crown prince have been sufficiently noticed abroad.”

The crown prince can boast today a real resume in terms of reforms.

He will be able to answer critics and face them with the positive dynamics to which Saudi Arabia has committed and underline the benefits of Arab modernity. When asked about the subject, several French legislators consider this visit to be strategically significant both for the crown prince and Macron.

Energy, according to Nestorovic, is of course the other focal point. During this period of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, gas and oil have become rare and expensive, and Europe apprehends the cold of winter.

Ties between Paris and Riyadh have strengthened in recent years, as Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reforms have begun to transform the Kingdom. (AFP)

By distancing itself from the conflict, Saudi Arabia managed, at first, to play the role of arbitrator, but the recent spectacular rapprochement between Vladimir Putin and his Turkish and Iranian counterparts reminded the Gulf monarchies that the Russian card could be a double-edged sword.

Also to be considered is the issue of Western leadership. By traveling to France, the crown prince seems to return the favor to Macron, who was the first Western head of state to visit him.

It also appears that relations have greatly improved and that France is increasingly present in Saudi Arabia.

If Macron understands the change of course initiated by the Kingdom for several years now, he will probably be in a better position than the US president to discuss energy issues.

Indeed, during the meeting with Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia pledged to support the West’s energy supply. But, for the time being, the real measures have not yet been taken. Similarly, the price of oil and gas has not really been addressed.

Macron and the crown prince have their own cards to play, by showing that the relationship between the West and Saudi Arabia no longer necessarily passes solely through the United States.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

This visit, therefore, has a strategic dimension since it deals with Europe’s energy security. But it also has, as is so often the case, a political dimension. Will the two young leaders be able to understand each other better?

Will we be able to say that the new French approach in Saudi Arabia is more realistic and keeps pace with the reforms and the transformation of the Kingdom?

Given the Saudi delegation accompanying the crown prince, it seems that the “economic development” aspect will be at the heart of the talks.

Should contacts between economic leaders be as flourishing as expected, this will play a strong role in helping Saudi Arabia gain stature among nations as a major player.

Modern France: A brief history

The French Revolution of 1789 saw France transform from a monarchy to a republic, which came under the control of Napoleon Bonaparte 10 years later. After he became emperor of the First French Empire from 1804-1814, his armies conquered large swaths of continental Europe.

Another monarchy emerged from the wake of Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo in 1815, and Napoleon’s nephew created the Second Empire in 1852, becoming the last monarch to rule over France. He was ousted and the monarchy was replaced by the Third French Republic in 1870.

Throughout the 19th century and early 20th century, France maintained a large colonial empire across West Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

France sided with the Allied Powers during the Second World War, but was split in two during the conflict, with most of the country controlled by a collaborationist, pro-German government.

The country slowly recovered after the end of the war, but long wars in its colonies in Indochina (now Vietnam) and Algeria saw it ousted from these regions, and by the 1960s, most of France’s former colonies had achieved independence.

France has been a full member of the UN Security Council and NATO since the end of the Second World War, and played a vital role in the establishment of the EU.

France has a large Muslim and Arab population owing to its former colonies in north Africa, and many of these populations suffer from social alienation and high unemployment rates.

The country has been the site of unrest and protests against the enforcement of strict secular policies and controversial bills, some of which have attempted to ban the wearing of headscarves or traditional Muslim face coverings in public.

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: CP Greece France Mohammed bin Salman Emmanuel Macron Editor’s Choice

Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe

Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe
Updated 29 July 2022
Arlette Khouri

Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe

Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe
  • Continent’s leaders are eager for solutions to alleviate the effects of the embargo on Russian oil and gas imports
  • Potential implosion of the Iran nuclear deal to figure in crown prince’s talks with President Macron 
Updated 29 July 2022
Arlette Khouri

PARIS: What can Saudi Arabia do to help France ease the looming energy crisis resulting from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and what can France — and Europe — do to support Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries if the Iranian nuclear deal falls by the wayside?

These questions, potential political emergencies, weigh heavily on the talks in Paris between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. During their meeting, the two leaders will strive to find solutions.

David Rigoulet-Roze, associate researcher at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations, is of the view that the crown prince’s visit “is part of a resumption of contact with Europeans in general, in the context of the war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy problem.”

Preparing for the post-oil period, on June 2 the informal alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, agreed to increase production by 216,000 barrels per day in addition to the 432,000 bpd set in previous months.

However, this increase does not seem to be of a sufficient level to reassure Europeans, especially as winter approaches.

It is therefore necessary to continue efforts to alleviate the effects of the embargo on Russian oil imports, says Rigoulet-Roze. The natural gas sector is also under pressure, so “it is hoped that the Gulf countries will lend a sympathetic ear to the pleas for energy supplies.”

If Europeans need to secure their energy supply, for the Gulf countries it is, above all, a question of preparing for the post-oil period.

“Europe in general, and France in particular, hopes that the petromonarchies will prove receptive to their requests for guaranteeing hydrocarbon supplies. The Gulf countries, for their part, would like to develop synergies with Europe on this subject,” Rigoulet-Roze told Arab News en Francais.

“In this context, Europe and France have expertise, particularly with regard to renewable energies, whether green hydrogen, solar, wind.”

Regarding the burning Middle East geopolitical issues and the deadlock in Iranian nuclear negotiations, the picture is not so clear. “Overall, it looks like the JCPOA renegotiation will be difficult to finalize and that is what the US now thinks due to a proven form of obstruction on the part Iran,” Rigoulet-Roze said.

“It is in this context that US President Joe Biden’s tour took place, focused in particular on the establishment of a regional security system in which Saudi Arabia would constitute a central piece, even if Riyadh has not yet agreed to normalization of relations with Tel Aviv, unlike the fellow GCC members who have committed themselves to the Abraham Accords.”

Both the French and the Americans continue to say that they are in favor of signing a new nuclear accord with Iran, but time is running out, Rigoulet-Roze said, adding that President Macron reiterated the point a few days ago during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

France has positioned itself in a way to maintain a channel of discussion with Iran, because it is not possible to cut ties. Macron adopts a similar approach vis-a-vis Russian President Vladimir Putin, believing that it is necessary, despite the circumstances, to try to keep the channels of dialogue open.

“This approach with President Vladimir Putin has been criticized because it has not necessarily been successful and it may be the same with Tehran. But he considers that it is still necessary to try,” Rigoulet-Roze said.

But if the Iranian nuclear deal were to eventually fall apart, what would happen the next day?

To Rigoulet-Roze, the problem is that Europe does not yet have a strategic identity, and is “not a partner” like the US.

“It will therefore be necessary to return to the strengthening of the regional architecture envisioned by the US, with all the difficulties that this implies,” he said.

The US would like to set up a kind of Israeli-Arab-Sunni NATO equipped with an anti-ballistic system to mitigate the growing threat of drones, and even missiles, of Iranian origin, used by Tehran’s proxies in Yemen or elsewhere.

The UAE indicated at the end of Biden’s Middle East tour that it does not intend to be part of any anti-Iranian axis. The same message, in a more modified way, has come from Jordan, according Rigoulet-Roze.

The tipping point will come only when it becomes clear whether the nuclear agreement will be saved or not “and until this is established, the different countries concerned will have difficulty in communicating their official positions with clarity,” Rigoulet-Roze said.

“The Iranians are stalling the process. It is becoming clear that we will not be able to finalize an agreement as we still hoped for at the beginning of 2021 when negotiations were relaunched,” he added.

Modern France: A brief history

The French Revolution of 1789 saw France transform from a monarchy to a republic, which came under the control of Napoleon Bonaparte 10 years later. After he became emperor of the First French Empire from 1804-1814, his armies conquered large swaths of continental Europe.

Another monarchy emerged from the wake of Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo in 1815, and Napoleon’s nephew created the Second Empire in 1852, becoming the last monarch to rule over France. He was ousted and the monarchy was replaced by the Third French Republic in 1870.

Throughout the 19th century and early 20th century, France maintained a large colonial empire across West Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

France sided with the Allied Powers during the Second World War, but was split in two during the conflict, with most of the country controlled by a collaborationist, pro-German government.

The country slowly recovered after the end of the war, but long wars in its colonies in Indochina (now Vietnam) and Algeria saw it ousted from these regions, and by the 1960s, most of France’s former colonies had achieved independence.

France has been a full member of the UN Security Council and NATO since the end of the Second World War, and played a vital role in the establishment of the EU.

France has a large Muslim and Arab population owing to its former colonies in north Africa, and many of these populations suffer from social alienation and high unemployment rates.

The country has been the site of unrest and protests against the enforcement of strict secular policies and controversial bills, some of which have attempted to ban the wearing of headscarves or traditional Muslim face coverings in public.

Topics: CP Greece France Editor’s Choice French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

French president receives Saudi crown prince at Elysee Palace
Saudi Arabia
French president receives Saudi crown prince at Elysee Palace
‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden
Business & Economy
‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden

Year after grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter, Islamabad police train women in self-defense

Year after grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter, Islamabad police train women in self-defense
Updated 28 July 2022

Year after grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter, Islamabad police train women in self-defense

Year after grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter, Islamabad police train women in self-defense
  • Noor Mukadam’s murder last year dominated headlines unlike any other recent crime against women in Pakistan
  • Two-week-long course introduces participants to small arms, firing practice and unarmed combat
Updated 28 July 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: More than two dozen students have enrolled in a self-defense course launched by Islamabad police earlier this month, with most participants saying last year’s headline-grabbing murder of the daughter of a Pakistani diplomat was the reason they had decided to join the program.

The beheaded body of Noor Mukadam, 27, was found in Islamabad on July 20, 2021. Police charged Zahir Jaffer with the murder, the victim’s childhood friend who comes from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families.

The case dominated headlines unlike any other recent crime against women in Pakistan. Jaffer was sentenced to death this February.

Investigators said that Jaffer lured Mukadam, the daughter of Pakistan’s former envoy to South Korea, to his home, held her there for two days and then brutally murdered her.

Participants at the two-week self-defense course, which began on July 18 and promises to introduce trainees to small arms, firing practice and unarmed combat, said that Mukadam’s brutal killing had drawn them to the training.

“I thought about Noor Mukadam when I heard about the self-defense course organized by the police and decided to learn how to protect myself in difficult situations,” Sineen Jan, a student from Islamabad, told Arab News.

In May 2021, Islamabad police established a gender protection unit to handle cases of harassment and violence against women. The special police division has since registered 547 cases of gender-based violence, 164 complaints of harassment and 116 threats of abuse toward women.

Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan each year and thousands more are victims of brutal violence, but few cases receive sustained media attention and only a small fraction of perpetrators are punished.

Maria Mahmood, a senior superintendent of police supervising the course, said that the aim of the program was to equip women with essential skills to help them handle difficult and threatening situations.

A majority of participants of the program, she added, were aged between 18 and 30 years.

“As police officials, we are responsible for public safety and security,” Mahmood said.

“We are trying to provide an opportunity to people to get some training where women and girls can come and learn about self-defense since it will not only boost their confidence but also give them an idea of how to handle challenging situations.”

Incidents such as the Mukadam murder have raised awareness among women, she said, and many now wanted to learn self-defense skills.

“With women occupying more public spaces, they are required to step out of their comfort zone for work, education and other day-to-day needs,” she said.

“When they are out of their homes, they can confront situations where they need to protect themselves.”

The self-defense course, Mahmood hoped, would also bridge the gap between Pakistani women and police and create a greater level of trust between them.

“Several cases of gender-based violence have been reported to the police during the last few months,” the policewoman said.

“That is why we are trying our best to have a mechanism to address this issue where women and girls are not afraid of coming to the police to report incidents threatening their safety.”

Jan, the student from Islamabad, said that in just a few days of training the women had “learned quite a lot about how to defend ourselves in public.”

She added that the program, which cost 20,000 Pakistani rupees ($84) per person, also included swimming, horse riding, archery and physical training lessons.

Sana Khalid Khan, a lawyer from Islamabad, said that the course had improved her physical strength and instilled a sense of empowerment by giving her a better understanding of legal procedures related to the safety of women in Pakistan.

“Women are not mentally strong and don’t know how to address many problems,” she said.

“This course particularly enables us to cope with these challenges.”

Fatima Nawaz, a student from Islamabad, said that women needed to learn to defend themselves instead of waiting for others to come to their rescue.

“I believe that police can defend us, but there are times when they cannot be reached, so we have to equip ourselves and know how to fight for our protection,” she told Arab News.

“Things have changed after the Noor Mukadam murder case,” she said.

“People are more aware now that crime can happen anywhere and it is not confined to any specific place or scenario.”

Topics: islamabad police Pakistani women Physical training self-defense

Related

Ukraine laments ‘Vladimir Putin’ chant at Istanbul match

Ukraine laments ‘Vladimir Putin’ chant at Istanbul match
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Ukraine laments ‘Vladimir Putin’ chant at Istanbul match

Ukraine laments ‘Vladimir Putin’ chant at Istanbul match
  • Dynamo’s irate Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu refused to attend the mandatory post-match press conference in protest at the chant
  • Turkey is generally popular among many Ukrainians because of its military support for Kyiv’s Western-backed government
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Ukraine’s envoy to Turkey on Thursday expressed “sadness” over a chant of “Vladimir Putin” that rang out at a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul involving Dynamo Kyiv.
Images on social media showed a section of Fenerbahce’s packed stadium singing the Russian president’s name in response to Dynamo’s first goal against the Istanbul side on Wednesday.
The Ukrainians won the match 2-1 after drawing 0-0 in the home leg played in Poland because of Russia’s invasion.
They now progress to the third round of qualifying while Fenerbahce are knocked out.
“It is very sad to hear the words of support from Fenerbahce’s fans for a Russian murderer and aggressor who bombed our country,” Ukraine’s ambassador Vasyl Bodnar tweeted.
Fenerbahce said their fans’ behavior “does not represent the stance and values of our club.”
But the club also argued that the chant “lasted only 20 seconds” and issued no formal apology.
“We condemn both our country and our club being implicated on this issue,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.
Europe’s football governing body UEFA said it was appointing an ethics and disciplinary investigator to look into “alleged misbehavior” by the Istanbul fans.
Putin’s name is associated in Kyiv with both the five-month invasion and a Kremlin-backed separatist conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives in Ukraine’s southeast since 2014.
Putin now questions the Ukrainian nation’s right to exist and brands its leaders as “Nazis” who must be deposed.
Dynamo’s irate Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu refused to attend the mandatory post-match press conference in protest at the chant.
“I did not expect such a chant,” he said in a statement released to Turkish media. “It is a pity.”
Turkey is generally popular among many Ukrainians because of its military support for Kyiv’s Western-backed government.
The Ukrainian army has used Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 combat drones to attack Russian armored columns and slow the Kremlin’s push into the Donbas war zone in the east.
Ukraine now has a “Bayraktar” radio station and the drones feature in popular songs.
The private company said on Thursday it was donating another drone to Ukraine in response to a fundraising effort in Poland aimed at collecting millions of dollars for the purchase of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles on Kyiv’s behalf.
The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Turkey’s drone makers in another tweet.
“Bayraktar will remain a symbol of friendship between our countries for many years,” Bodnar wrote.
But Turkish media report that Putin has suggested to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia — in search of better combat drone support — start producing the Bayraktars to help its own war effort.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not deny the offer when asked about it by reporters on Wednesday.
“Military and technological cooperation is always on the two countries’ agenda,” Peskov said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dynamo Kyiv Fenerbahce Vladimir Putin

Related

President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria
World
President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria
Turkish court issues 1,000-year jail terms in Fenerbahce case
Sport
Turkish court issues 1,000-year jail terms in Fenerbahce case

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts

W. Mediterranean hit by ‘exceptional’ heatwave: experts
  • The persistently hotter-than-normal temperatures in the Mediterranean posed a threat to the entire marine ecosystem
  • This huge marine heatwave began in May in the Ligurian sea" between Corsica and Italy said an oceanographer
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

AJACCIO, France: An “exceptional” marine heatwave is gripping the western Mediterranean with surface temperatures up to five degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than average, according to experts contacted by AFP.
Although the record-breaking heatwave that baked northern Europe and Britain this month has subsided, the experts said the persistently hotter-than-normal temperatures in the Mediterranean posed a threat to the entire marine ecosystem.
“This huge marine heatwave began in May in the Ligurian sea” between Corsica and Italy, said Karina von Schuckmann, an oceanographer at the non-profit research group Mercator Ocean International.
It then spread to the Gulf of Taranto in the Ionian Sea, she said.
By July, the heatwave had engulfed the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, and the Tyrrhenian Sea.
“The surface temperature anomaly map shows higher than normal values, in the order of +4 to +5C from the east of the Balearic Islands to the east of Corsica,” Mercator said in a statement.
While humans might find the warmer water temperatures pleasant in the tourist hotspots of the western Mediterranean, the group warned that “ocean warming impacts the entire ecosystem.”
“It is important to be aware of the possible consequences for local fauna and flora, as well as the occurrence of extreme weather events that could result in natural disasters,” it said.
Von Schuckmann said that unusually warm temperatures could cause irreversible migration for some species and “mass die-offs” for others.
She noted knock-on effects for industries such as tourism and fishing which rely on favorable water conditions.
According to the UN’s climate science body, marine heatwaves have already doubled in frequency globally since 1980.
Although the Mediterranean only counts for one percent of Earth’s ocean surface area, it contains nearly 20 percent of all known marine species.
A study published this month in the journal Global Change Biology found that the Mediterranean had experienced five consecutive years of mass mortality events between 2015-2019.
France’s CNRS research center has noted that marine heatwaves in 1999, 2003 and 2006 caused mass die-offs for some species, notably the posidonia, a genus of flowering plants.
“We can predict the main impact will be on fixed organisms such as plants or corals,” said Charles-Francois Boudouresque, a marine ecologist at Aix-Marseille University.
Some species of fish such as the barracuda could become more abundant in warming northern Mediterranean waters, however.
Boudouresque said some species coming through the Suez Canal from the Red Sea could become problematic “within five to 10 years.”
These include the rhopilema, a herbivore jellyfish Boudouresque described as “extremely greedy,” and which could disrupt marine food chains.
Already abundant in the eastern Mediterranean, its appearance in western waters would threaten the algae forests that serve as nurseries for myriad varieties of fish.
Rhopilema can also sting swimmers with enough severity to require hospital treatment.
Another invasive species is the rabbit fish, which is native to the Red Sea but is increasingly found in the Mediterranean.
As there is little governments can do once a marine heatwave takes hold, Von Schuckmann said the best course of action is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to warming.
“Even if we stopped emitting today, the oceans, which contain 90 percent of Earth’s heat, will continue to warm,” she said.
“Since at least 2003 (marine heatwaves) have become more common and in future they will last longer, cover more sea, and be more intense and severe,” said Von Schuckmann.

Topics: Mediterranean heatwave Italy Corsica marine ecosystem

Related

Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
World
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
‘More than 500 died’ from heatwave in Spain: PM
World
‘More than 500 died’ from heatwave in Spain: PM

Latest updates

DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants
DC requests National Guard help with busloads of migrants
Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France
Saudi modernization drive in the limelight as crown prince visits France
App You Should Not Miss: Penzu
App You Should Not Miss: Penzu
Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe
Saudi Crown Prince-Macron meeting augurs well for energy-starved Europe
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.