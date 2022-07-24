Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants

MILAN: Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said Sunday, while European charities reported saving more than 500 more.
Some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation Saturday that was carried out 120 miles (190 kilometers) off the coast of Calabria by a naval mercantile ship, three coast guard patrol boats and a financial police boat. All of those rescued were brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily.
The causes of death for the five dead were not immediately known.
The Coast Guard said it was just one in a series of rescues in recent days in the Italian search and rescue area of the central Mediterranean, as desperate people fleeing poverty or oppression seek a better life in Europe. In one case, a helicopter was called to evacuate a woman in need of medical treatment from a migrant boat in a precarious condition, the Coast Guard said.
In separate operations, the German charity Sea-Watch said it rescued 444 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean on overcrowded, rickety smugglers’ boats.
The Sea-Watch 3 vessel carried out the five operations over 24 hours, and said the rescued included a pregnant woman and a man who had suffered severe burns.
The charity is asking for permission to bring the rescued people to a safe port, as the rescue ship is unable to accommodate so many people.
In addition, the European charity SOS Mediterannee said its rescue ship Ocean Viking saved 87 people, including 57 unaccompanied minors, from an overcrowded rubber boat off the Libyan coast. None had life jackets, the charity said.
Migrant arrivals in Italy are up by nearly one quarter from 2021, with 34,013 recorded through Friday.
While still notably fewer than the 2015 peak year, the crossings remain deadly, with 1,234 people recorded dead or missing at sea by the UN refugee agency this year, 823 of those in the perilous central Mediterranean.
Serious questions still remain about the implementation phase amid the continuing war in Ukraine
Updated 20 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: The comprehensive agreements signed on Friday in Istanbul by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN are expected to unblock the Black Sea for Ukrainian exports of grains and to help prevent a global food crisis following Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
However, serious questions still remain about the implementation phase amid the continuing war in Ukraine.
Russia launched an attack on the key Ukrainian port of Odessa — a key point for wheat exports and the agreement — with Kalibr cruise missiles less than a day after signing a UN-brokered deal to unblock grain exports via the Black Sea.
The attack, which did not damage the grain storage facilities, does however mean a violation of the terms of the agreement, which emphasized that both countries would refrain from attacking port facilities used for grain transport.
Turkey says that it is worried by the Russian attack. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Russia denied involvement and added that the incident would be investigated.
As Turkey acted in a central role in connecting Russia diplomatically to the outside world and negotiating the deal, experts believed that the country’s leadership scored points as Turkey will become one of the hubs to grain coming from Ukraine and Russia.
The historic move, dubbed the Black Sea Initiative, is the result of intense diplomacy efforts between the quartet in brokering a deal between the parties to unblock Ukrainian agricultural exports into global markets by creating a secure food corridor through the Black Sea.
Ukraine and Russia, two major exporters of grains, fertilizers and wheat, signed two memoranda of understanding with the UN and Turkey on July 22 to begin exporting grains and other food products.
The execution of the plan will be controlled through the Joint Coordination Center to be established in Istanbul in the coming days with the presence of officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN to monitor the process together and ensure the maritime safety of the vessels from and to the ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny with a “de facto cease-fire” in the area.
The commercial vessels will be also guided by the Ukrainian navy until they reach a secured corridor in the Black Sea.
Under the deal, which will be valid for 120 days, Ukraine will ship about 25 million tons of much-needed wheat to the world market. Ports are expected to be ready for the shipments in 10 days.
Rich Outzen, senior fellow at Atlantic Council and Jamestown Foundation, sees the deal as a validation of Ankara’s strategy of staying engaged with Russia even while aiding Ukraine.
“I think the Russians are coming under increasing military and economic pressure so were willing to concede a major lever. Their main gain is to rehabilitate their standing as a reasonable actor to some degree. They are less dependent on grain exports so I don’t think they won the transaction in a direct sense,” he told Arab News.
According to Outzen, it is a rare case of leading in diplomacy rather than being stuck between great powers.
“But, the risks attached to the deal might appear in the implementation,” he said.
“Pressure may build in Kyiv to make more deals when Moscow is facing increasing headwinds in military sense. The advantage is that Russia’s acquiescence to an economic and diplomatic process presents their first step away from maximalist military solution and recognition of need for negotiated way out — including a UN role.”
It is still unclear how Saturday’s strikes would affect the deal, but technical preparations are ongoing for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.
Regarding the latest missile attack to Odessa, Outzen thinks it is too early to assume the end of the grain corridor deal.
“It’s a bad sign . . . but it’s not that unusual for deals to cease or limit operations in one area of an ongoing war to take some time to implement,” he said.
According to the data of the World Food Programme, the blockage over grain exports may push an additional 47 million people around the world into “acute hunger.” The agreement is expected to make available about 18 million tons of wheat and corn that have been trapped at grain silos and Ukrainian ports under the blockage of Black Sea by Russia.
Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, thinks that the deal was a quite big diplomtic achievement for Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Since the beginning of the war, Turkey followed a pro-Ukrainian neutrality, and adopted a neutral attitude by supporting Ukraine militarily and taking steps like closing straits to Russian and Ukrainian ships,” he told Arab News.
“During this whole process, Turkey maintained economic ties and lines of communication open to Russia. This stance made Turkey the only country that had the opportunity to contact the both sides,” Cagaptay said.
According to Cagaptay, Putin is playing the arsonist and the firefighter, except in this case it is the reverse.
“First, he signs under the grain export corridor as a firefighter, but then he undermines it militarily as an arsonist, while denying any foul play,” he said. “The proof of success of the deal will be seen in the implementation.”
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of German Marshall Fund of the US, also agrees that the deal is a win for all parties that are concerned.
“As Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of grain and nutrient oils to world markets, global food prices will be contained and famine will be avoided in developing countries. The UN has demonstrated its capacity to find solutions to humanitarian crises during wartime,” he told Arab News.
“While Ukraine is now able to export its grain, earn revenues, and demonstrate its capacity to provide the world markets even when it is under invasion, Turkey has demonstrated its capacity to mediate between warring parties, gained prestige, and shown an example on why it is maintaining its dialogue with Russia could actually help Ukraine,” Unluhisarcikli said.
According to Unluhisarcikli, Russia has projected benevolence and avoided being perceived as the main culprit for food shortages around the world.
“While this development has mitigated food shortage in the short run, the problem will come back soon as Ukrainian farmers will produce less due to the war and farmers elsewhere will produce less due to the fertilizer shortage, another consequence of the war,” he said.
“All of this is based on the assumption that Russia will abide by the commitments it has made. The breaking news that Russia has targeted the Odessa port one day after the agreement makes this doubtful.”
Why Chicago mayor’s crime-fighting strategy is costing Muslim, Arab-owned businesses dear
Chicago alderman calls the targeting Arab and Muslim owned stores “ineffective in reducing crime” and “morally wrong”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot denies the stores were targeted by race or religion, despite all being owned by Arabs and Muslims
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: As Chicago continues to be overwhelmed by gun violence and homicides, the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot has begun to adopt a strategy ostensibly designed to make the US city a safer place.
However, Muslim- and Arab-owned businesses say they are paying the price — and no one is reaping the rewards.
In June 2021, Lightfoot unleashed a task force that Arab- and Muslim-American business owners say targeted their stores specifically, operating overnight in the city in areas where crime was at its worst.
Between June and September of 2021, the task force shuttered more than 150 small businesses owned by Arab and Muslim Americans, according to the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.
Aggrieved store owners finally took action via the AACC, bringing the actions of the task force to the public’s attention at a press conference on Sept. 8, 2021.
The press conference was supported by the man who is planning to challenge Lightfoot for her job next year: Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez.
Around 25 store owners attended, all but one preferring to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals from the city.
“We’d received many complaints from businesses that they were being shut down by the city for no real reason. The pattern didn’t emerge until August, as more and more stores started complaining,” AACC President Hassan Nijem told Arab News.
“We protested to the city, but only a few aldermen listened and responded, like Alderman Raymond Lopez. But it was as if no one wanted to recognize our problem.
“We were an easy target the mayor could use to make it look like she was doing something about gang violence when she wasn’t.”
Lopez and several aldermen, including former Illinois State Rep. Silvana Tabares and Congressional Illinois 3rd District candidate Gilbert Villegas, tried but failed to get the Chicago City Council to hold a public hearing on the closures carried out by the task force.
Lopez said targeting Arab- and Muslim-owned stores was “ineffective in reducing crime” and “morally wrong.”
He added: “Where and why are we focusing on this group? Is it because we think they won’t stand up? Is it because we have biases that we don’t want to admit? Or are we afraid to truly tackle the real magnets of violence in our neighborhoods?”
Nijem said: “The mayor reopened all the stores the day after we held a press conference to shine a light on this targeting.” He added that TV, radio and newspaper coverage made it “impossible to ignore.”
Lightfoot’s administration denied that the stores were targeted by race or religion, though the AACC says every store that was closed was Arab- or Muslim-owned.
She refused to meet with the AACC or the store owners, and said claims of racism were “false” and the stores were engaged in code violations.
Store owners said they work with local police to address crime — reporting incidents when they happen near or around their stores — and cooperate fully to help find the perpetrators.
They added that in the past, when they were accused of code violations, they were given time to correct them rather than be closed immediately.
“Every day that I come to work, I’m always in fear that this task force … will attack our gas station and shut us down without notice,” Chicago gas station owner Saad Malley told Arab News.
INNUMBERS
161 - Arab/Muslim stores targeted since June 2021.
1,500 - Jobs lost from closures.
$5m - Taxes lost from closures.
65% - Increase in shootings in Chicago 2019-2021.
In May 2022 the closures began again, but this time on a smaller scale. On May 2, surveillance cameras at a Citgo gas and grocery store on Chicago’s West Side, owned by Yemeni-American Ahmad Mohsin, recorded images of a sprinting teenager wielding an illegal AK-47 automatic rifle.
The teenager ran across the street from the store toward Chicago Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and shot a man who was waiting for public transportation.
The victim was on the sidewalk in front of Mohsin’s store, and was looking at his cellphone. He died instantly, falling on the edge of Mohsin’s gas station property. The suspect fled and was never identified or captured by police.
“We immediately called the police, as we always do when there’s crime around our store location, and when they arrived, they asked us to close our store while they investigated,” Mohsin told Arab News.
“We gladly did because we always help the Chicago police to help the neighborhood where we work.”
The next day, police told him the business he owned for 20 years would remain closed indefinitely.
“We’re left with the assumption that we’re being held responsible for the violence that started on the city public way and over-spilled into our business,” Mohsin said.
He called the AACC, which quickly organized a press conference at the gas station on May 5. Still more store owners attended, as did several media organizations.
Ten days later, the task force allowed Mohsin to reopen, but only after he agreed to close during late evening hours.
He was also ordered to hire an additional security team recommended by Lightfoot’s administration. The city suggested three firms that ranged in cost from $22,000 to $30,000 per month.
The city responded to the press conference, saying Mohsin’s gas station had received notices for 18 code violations.
In reality, these notices had been issued over a 20-year-period, with the last one given in 2021.
Lightfoot said Mohsin had reported hundreds of crimes at the store location. He agreed, but explained that he was simply doing his civic duty as a community member by alerting the police.
Nijem said: “None of the violent crimes that occurred near or around the stores targeted by the city over the past year had anything to do with the store or the store owners themselves.
“The city only claimed they were investigating cigarette sales or code violations, which don’t require the store to be closed and have nothing to do with violence.
“The violent crimes are crimes that took place in the community where the store was located, and had nothing to do with the store owners or the store employees or the stores, other than to have taken place nearby.”
Nijem said the city has never closed non-Arab or non-Muslim stores when crimes occur adjacent to them.
He estimated that Arabs and Muslims own and operate less than 5 percent of all small retail stores in the city of nearly 3 million residents. “Instead of fighting crime, they’re fighting the Arab and Muslim businesses,” Nijem said.
He added that when a store such as a gas station is closed, the taxes collected on sales are lost to the city, the county and the state, and these losses range from $10,000 to $20,000 per month. In addition, Nijem said, employees lose their jobs.
Villegas promised that he and other aldermen will fight to stop discriminatory closures. “The problems come when you have a (city) strike force … you don’t know how it’s operating, and really what’s the due process for these business owners who are impacted? We want to put together a process for due process,” he said.
Price hike plan at Komodo dragons’ park sparks protests in Indonesia
Entry fee for tourists to rise from $10 to $250 from Aug. 1
Activists say small business will suffer, while government claims conservation budget needed
Updated 24 July 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: A government plan for a massive price hike at Indonesia’s iconic Komodo National Park has sparked controversy, with tourism stakeholders and activists urging officials to cancel the policy they say will hurt local communities.
The park, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the nation’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara, or NTT, sprawls across three main islands of Komodo, Rinca, and Padar, as well as 26 smaller islands. The world’s largest and heaviest lizards are native to Indonesia, and the park is home to about 2,900 of the endangered dragons, according to 2018 data.
Earlier this month, Indonesian officials announced plans to limit the number of visitors to 200,000 annually and raise the entry fees for Komodo and Padar islands, from the current $10 to about $250, or IDR3.75 million, starting from Aug. 1.
“For the sake of conservation and the sustainability of the Komodo and their ecosystem, as a legacy for the world, then the government must continue with this (policy),” Sony Libing, head of the tourism department in NTT province, said during a press conference on July 11.
The new price includes “conservation fees,” officials said, and will allow tourists to visit the park as often as they like over a 12-month period while also contributing to local government’s efforts to maintain the dragons’ ecosystem, including waste management and monitoring across the islands.
But the controversial measure has sparked concerns among stakeholders in NTT, who say the plan will have a negative impact on local communities relying on tourism.
On July 18, over a thousand people took to the streets of Labuan Bajo in NTT’s West Manggarai regency to protest the government plan.
“If this moves forward, the people will be earning less and the quality of life will also decrease. Small businesses won’t develop,” Rafael Todowela, one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.
Todowela, who also heads the tourism community forum in NTT’s West Manggarai regency known as Formapp Mabar, said the new fees will only be affordable for higher-end tourists and as such reduces the market for businesses targeting lower- and middle-income visitors.
“The market will be very limited, exclusive. It’s no longer inclusive, and will impact the welfare of the community,” Todowela said, adding that Formapp Mabar will continue protesting until July 30.
Tourism expert Taufan Rahmadi said the government should discuss their strategic plan with stakeholders in the region and strengthen programs to improve community awareness on tourism-related issues.
“(The government) should postpone the plan to increase entry fees for the Komodo National Park, it’s improper timing considering tourism is in the process of recovering,” Rahmadi told Arab News.
President Joko Widodo, during a visit to the national park on Thursday, said tourists can still visit Rinca island and pay the old fee.
“We want conservation, but we also want (to boost) the economy through tourism, through tourists, so this must be balanced,” Widodo told reporters.
“If people want to go see the Komodo, please visit Rinca island, there are Komodo dragons here. When it comes to how much it costs, it will remain the same,” he said.
But those who want to see the Komodo dragons on Komodo island will have to pay a different fee, he said.
“It’s as simple as that, don’t convolute the matter.”
Labuan Bajo, including the Komodo National Park, is one of Indonesia’s five top priority tourist destinations, and has in recent years grown increasingly popular among travelers.
There are only about 1,380 adult Komodo dragons and a couple of thousand juveniles, according to 2019 estimates by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with nearly 70 percent of the population living on Komodo and Rinca islands. The IUCN said that the dragons’ habitat is expected to dwindle by at least 30 percent in the next 45 years.
Though officials said conservation was the basis of their price hike plan, local residents like Erasmus Germos were not convinced.
“If conservation is part of the argument, it shouldn’t have been done by increasing the entrance fee to the national park, but by simply limiting the daily number of visitors,” Germos, an activist based in Labuan Bajo, told Arab News.
Ahyar Abadi, head of the tour boats association in NTT’s West Manggarai, told Arab News that “many people will be out of business” if the government moves forward with the plan.
“With IDR3.75 million, who would come see the Komodo?” Abadi said.
“Now if the conservation is meant to preserve the Komodo dragons, we are on board,” he said.
But Abadi found it odd that the new price is also designated for Padar Island and Pink Beach, among the most popular tourist spots on Komodo island, where he said there are no sightings of the Komodo dragons.
“All this time, whenever we went on trips to Padar Island and Pink Beach, we never saw the Komodo dragons.”
NEW DELHI: India’s Health Ministry reported the first case of monkeypox in New Delhi on Sunday, bringing the country’s caseload to four amid an outbreak that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency a day earlier.
India confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 15, involving a patient in the southern Indian state of Kerala who had traveled from the UAE a few days earlier. Officials have confirmed two more cases in Kerala since then.
The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern” on Saturday, a designation the organization currently uses to describe only two other diseases — COVID-19 and polio. At least 75 countries have reported more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox.
The Indian Health Ministry identified Delhi’s first — and India’s fourth — monkeypox case as a 34-year-old male resident. Officials said that the patient was recovering, and that his close contacts were under quarantine.
“Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitization of private practitioners etc are being carried out,” the ministry said in a statement.
Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, took to Twitter to confirm the first monkeypox case in the capital.
“There’s no need to panic. The situation is under control,” he said. “Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.”
The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering.
There's no need to panic. The situation is under control.
We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.
Though it has been a concern for years in some African countries, the virus has spread worldwide in recent weeks. In the South and East Asia region, monkeypox has so far been detected in India and Thailand, according to the WHO.
WHO Regional Director Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh has called on countries in the region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox.
“Though the risk of monkeypox globally and in the region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real,” Singh said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out an intense response to curtail further spread of monkeypox.”
T. Jacob John, an epidemiologist based in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said that the government should be cautious about the outbreak and give the right advice for people and doctors.
“You respond to the situation wherever the case happens instead of taking expensive precautionary measures,” he said. “It is neither highly contagious nor dangerous.”
Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa
"A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed"
Updated 24 July 2022
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian warship and US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying on Sunday.
“A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed by long-range precision-guided naval missiles in Odesa seaport on the territory of a ship repair plant.”
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.