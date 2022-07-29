You are here

Tour de France champion Vingegaard returns to hero’s welcome in village home

Tour de France champion Vingegaard returns to hero’s welcome in village home
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the 2022 Tour de France, is celebrated by fans in his hometown of Glyngore on July 28, 2022. (AFP)
  • Tens of thousands had also greeted the rider on Wednesday in Copenhagen three days after he became the second Dane to win the Tour de France after a grueling race which started in his native Denmark
COPENHAGEN: Jonas Vingegaard received a hero’s welcome from thousands of fans as he returned to his village home on Thursday following his Tour de France triumph.

Over 20,000 people packed the village of Glyngore, nestled on the edge of a fjord which normally has a population of just 1,400, to greet the rider who lives there with his wife Trine and daughter Frida.

Tens of thousands had also greeted the rider on Wednesday in Copenhagen three days after he became the second Dane to win the Tour de France after a grueling race which started in his native Denmark.

“A thousand thanks for supporting me for four weeks. It’s very touching that so many people have come,” the 25-year-old said from the podium.

For a time wearing a horned helmet in Danish colors, the Jumbo Visma rider was driven through the streets, high-fiving fans.

Many had driven for hours to see him, like Annette Anker, who with her family cut short their holidays in Croatia to be there.

“It’s once in a lifetime. It’s really an event and a celebration for everyone in Denmark,” she told Danish television TV2.

The second Dane to win the Grande Boucle after Bjarne Riis in 1996, the Jumbo-Visma cyclist was born and raised in Hillerslev, a village of 370 inhabitants on the shores of the North Sea, about 50km north of Glyngore.

The Scandinavian climbing specialist won the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after dominating Slovenian favorite Tadej Pogacar, the two-time defending champion.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Jonas Vingegaard

Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

Birmingham sparkles as Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran

Birmingham sparkles as Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran
  • Prince Charles declared the Games open as Duran Duran got the party started to a backdrop of fireworks across the city
  • Away from the marquee athletics and swimming events, women’s Twenty20 cricket makes its debut at the 22nd Games and 3x3 basketball will feature for the first time
Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: British pop giants Duran Duran headlined a glitzy Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday as more than 5,000 athletes braced for battle.

Competitors from 72 nations and territories, many of which are former British colonies, will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jampacked 11 days in the English Midlands.

The opening ceremony at the revamped Alexander Stadium paid tribute to the industrial heritage of the city and celebrated the diversity of its modern makeup.

Prince Charles arrived with his wife Camilla in his personal Aston Martin during a segment highlighting Birmingham’s rich history of motor manufacturing.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who moved to the city after surviving a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was 15, said every child deserves the chance to “pursue her wildest dreams.” 

Prince Charles declared the Games open as Duran Duran got the party started to a backdrop of fireworks across the city.

Away from the marquee athletics and swimming events, women’s Twenty20 cricket makes its debut at the 22nd Games and 3x3 basketball will feature for the first time.

There is an integrated para sports program in some events in Birmingham, which stepped in for the South African city of Durban, originally chosen to host the Games.

Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the medals table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished top in Glasgow — the last time the event was held on British soil.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland compete as separate teams during the Commonwealths rather than as a combined British outfit.

In the pool, Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and teenage sensation Mollie O’Callaghan will lead the charge for a star-studded Australian team when competition starts on Friday.

Double Olympic champion Titmus, 21, opted out of the recent world championships in Budapest to keep herself fresh for Birmingham.

McKeon, 28, who won seven medals — including four golds-— at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, boasts a phenomenal Commonwealth Games record, with eight gold and four bronze medals in two appearances.

Headlining for England will be breaststroke superstar Adam Peaty, who missed Budapest with a foot injury, denying him the chance to claim his fourth consecutive 50m-100m world double.

Peaty, 27, is determined to break his own 100m world record of 56.88 seconds.

“I wouldn’t be swimming now if I knew I couldn’t break a world record again,” he said. “It’s just not enough for me to stay in the sport and win and win and win.”

The Commonwealth Games come hot on the heels of the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, which only finished on Sunday.

The worlds were rescheduled from last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but that has created a headache for athletes in a crowded schedule.

Olympic champions Andre De Grasse, Kirani James and Neeraj Chopra will be absent from Birmingham.

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won a fifth 100m world title in Oregon, will also be missing.

Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who finished second and third in the 100m in Eugene, have been named in Jamaica’s team, though there are doubts over whether multiple Olympic champion Thompson-Herah will travel.

Australian high jumper Eleanor Patterson and javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber will arrive as newly minted world champions.

Scotland’s Jake Wightman, who shocked Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold in the United States, will also be a big draw.

The relevance of the quadrennial Commonwealth Games — first held in 1930 as the British Empire Games — has come under scrutiny, with persistent questions over Britain’s colonial legacy.

Several Commonwealth nations, including Barbados and Jamaica, have either removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state or have signalled they intend to do so.

But British sports minister Nigel Huddleston is adamant there is still a place for the event in the sporting landscape.

“The Commonwealth still has resonance and value, particularly in a diverse city like Birmingham where there’s a lot of people who have come from the Commonwealth,” he said in the build-up to the Games.

“It does have meaning,” he said. “It might not be what it was in the past but it’s evolving and changing, and that focus on values and what can unite us is key.”

Topics: Commonwealth Games Birmingham Battle Duran Duran

4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time

4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time

4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time
  • The German, who joined Instagram on Wednesday, used the platform one day later to announce he plans to spend more time with his family
  • Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull, but his last victory was with Ferrari in 2019
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Sebastian Vettel considered retiring from Formula One for quite some time before finally announcing Thursday this season will be his last.
The German, who joined Instagram on Wednesday, used the platform one day later to announce he plans to spend more time with his family and work on causes close to his heart.
Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull, but his last victory was with Ferrari in 2019. His best finish this season with Aston Martin is sixth.
“I feel that obviously this decision has been in my head for so long now, and has taken so much energy to be honest, and maybe even at times distracted me,” he said Thursday. “There was a lot of thought leading into this. I think it’s the right time for me to do other things.
“So much dedication means also a lot of time spent in your head, in your thoughts, but also physically away from home, from kids, family,” added the 35-year-old. “I’ve grown other things, other than the children who are growing, it’s other interests and views. I can’t ignore these voices.”
He has been increasingly outspoken on environmental issues.
“It’s one of the one of the factors that definitely played a role,” he added. “I understand that part of my passion, my job is coming with things that I’m not a fan of, obviously, traveling the world, racing cars, burning resources. Once you see these things, and once you’re aware, then I don’t think you can really unsee.”
Vettel has won 53 races, the third-highest total in F1 behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91). He won an F1 record 13 races in 2013.
Vettel became the youngest world champion at 23 in 2010 and later became the third driver to win four consecutive championships after F1 greats Juan Miguel Fangio and Schumacher, his idol. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has since won four straight.
Vettel’s title bids with Ferrari were unsuccessful after promising starts were undone by driver errors. He led the standings at the midway point in 2017 and was in contention the following year, only to lose both championships to Hamilton. He crashed from pole at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2017 and swerved off track into the barriers when comfortably leading the rain-soaked German Grand Prix the following year.
He was stunned when Ferrari did not renew his contract after he struggled to compete alongside newcomer Charles Leclerc in 2019, and again in 2020.
“It’s sad. Obviously it’s going to be strange not to see Seb in the paddock,” Leclerc said. “I arrived the first year and I was probably very weird to him because I was just shy and didn’t know what to say. Now he’s a friend and he always texts me.”
Along with Hamilton, Vettel has also been increasingly vocal about human rights conditions in countries where F1 races.
“I am tolerant and feel we all have the same rights to love, no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love,” he said.
His stance on protecting the environment has also escalated. At the Austrian GP in Spielberg three weeks ago, he wore a T-shirt with “Save the Bees” written on it. At the Canadian GP in June he had the message, “Stop mining tar sands. Canada’s climate crime,” written on his race helmet.
“I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives. My passion comes with certain aspects that I have learned to dislike,” Vettel said. “They might be solved in the future but the will to apply that change has to grow much, much stronger and has to be leading to action.”
Vettel’s team is sponsored by Saudi state oil firm Aramco.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez understood Vettel’s decision.
“It’s extremely personal. It’s how you feel and what you want to do,” the 32-year-old Mexican driver said. “You put other priorities in place and you are not willing to pay the price of being an F1 driver.”
Vettel’s former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo said F1 will miss Vettel.
“You’re losing a bit of a legend of the sport,” Ricciardo said.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and George Russell of Mercedes praised Vettel’s endearing human side.
“Everyone in the paddock loves him and you will hear anything saying a bad word about Seb,” Sainz said. “I hope we will see him back helping the sport in some of the ways he’s been very vocal about.”
Russell called Vettel “such an inspiration” and will miss the meetings when Vettel spoke up for drivers.
“You do learn how much general knowledge he has, how much F1 knowledge,” Russell said. “It is quite inspiring to see. Above all he’s just a great bloke, a great human being.”
World champion Max Verstappen praised another of Vettel’s achievements: growing his new-look, floppy, surfer’s hairstyle.
“It grew back magically,” Verstappen said. “I wish I had that.”

Topics: Formula One Sebastian Vettel Red Bull

Barcelona reaches agreement to sign Koundé from Sevilla

Barcelona reaches agreement to sign Koundé from Sevilla
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

Barcelona reaches agreement to sign Koundé from Sevilla

Barcelona reaches agreement to sign Koundé from Sevilla
  • Barcelona said that Sevilla agreed to transfer the highly touted center back for a still-undisclosed sum
  • Koundé will provide Barcelona’s coach a skilled and versatile defender
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Xavi Hernández can scratch the last item off his wish list after Barcelona struck a deal for France defender Jules Koundé on Thursday.
Barcelona said that Sevilla agreed to transfer the highly touted center back for a still-undisclosed sum. The deal will be complete after the 23-year-old Koundé undergoes a medical exam.
Koundé, who also drew interest from Chelsea, will provide Barcelona’s coach a skilled and versatile defender as the team try to transition beyond a backline still led by the 35-year-old Gerard Piqué.
The France international will join Ronald Araújo (23) and Éric García (21) as Barcelona’s young core of central defenders playing with Piqué.
Koundé would be Barcelona’s third major signing after they sold 25 percent of their Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years as they try to both claw their way out of staggering debt and rebuild a competitive team after winning nothing last season.
Xavi had asked club president Joan Laporta for a top striker and a quality defender to get his squad back to challenging for titles.
Already this month Barcelona secured the transfers of striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and winger Raphinha from Leeds for around a combined 110 million euros ($111 million).
Spanish sports media reported that the Koundé deal could cost Barcelona another 50 million euros ($50.8 million).
Koundé, both fast in defense and an attacking threat on set pieces, has been considered one of the most promising young players at his position in the Spanish league since joining Sevilla in 2019 for 25 million euros ($25.4 million) from French club Bordeaux.
Koundé helped Sevilla win the Europa League in 2020 and scored nine goals in 133 appearances for the Andalusian club. He also won the 2021 Nations League with France, which beat Spain the final.
In a statement, Barcelona said they are getting a player who “is very difficult to beat one on one and is comfortable defending high up the pitch.”
Koundé has also shown his versatility by playing as a full back on occasions under Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.
Barcelona have also added midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen, who arrived as free agents this offseason, in addition to signing Ousmane Dembélé to a new contract.
Barcelona, currently on a preseason tour in the United States, open the season at home against Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.

Topics: Barcelona Sevilla Jules Koundé

New signing Sven Botman: ‘I just wanted Newcastle’

New signing Sven Botman: ‘I just wanted Newcastle’
Updated 28 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

New signing Sven Botman: ‘I just wanted Newcastle’

New signing Sven Botman: ‘I just wanted Newcastle’
  • Dutch youth international was linked to AC Milan but set heart on Tyneside move
  • Sven Botman: ‘The most important thing for me is to get my spot in the team here’
Updated 28 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Sven Botman has revealed why he chose to sign for Newcastle United this summer, despite interest from seven-time European champions AC Milan.

The Magpies’ six-month pursuit of the Netherlands youth international finally came to a close on July 1, when the team completed the $36 million signing of the central defender.

And it came as a surprise to many, with the Serie A champions seemingly in pole position for the Lille man.   

However, Botman has revealed that contact with Newcastle dating back to January meant he only had eyes for one club this summer — and in particular, one league.

Botman said: “I read a lot in the newspaper that said ‘where is he going, Newcastle or Milan?’

“When I was in the season with Lille, I was just playing and thinking it will come later. In the meantime, the clubs discussed with Lille as well, and after the season, I just wanted Newcastle. That was the choice.

“I was speaking with the club (since January) but it was not possible.

“I am just grateful (to be wanted). I will try my best on the pitch. When this kind of club comes to you, you know Lille isn’t your end destination and you can make another step. It gives you confidence and that’s nice.”

While AC Milan are undoubtedly a bigger name in world football, Newcastle United, under the stewardship of the PIF, have ambitions of making Europe’s top table in the not too distant future.

And while Botman is intrigued by the Newcastle project, he also admits that he was sold on the prospect of playing in what he sees as the best league on the planet.

“It’s my first time playing in the Premier League — I think it is the best league in the world and it’s getting stronger and stronger,” he told Arab News.

“Every team is getting the best players. Newcastle is not just a club that is playing in the Premier League to see what happens; they have a strict plan. They want to reach the top and that is something that really attracts me. I want to help Newcastle with the goals they have.”

Botman played in the UEFA Champions League with Lille last season and could have done so again this year with AC Milan. However, he swapped the continent’s premier competition for the promise of a dream at St. James’ Park.

How quickly does he think United will be in the competition? Botman is realistic.

“I think it is not possible to do it in one season but in steps we will get there,” he said.

“I’m here at Newcastle so I hope in three or four years I will be playing in Europe with Newcastle, and we are a club who people always believe can finish in the top six. A lot needs to be done by myself and the club but with time we will get there.”

Botman will make his home debut this weekend, fitness allowing, when United take on Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in back-to-back games on Tyneside.

Reflecting back on his time at the club so far, he said: “Nice, really good. The first few days, I was new to everything so I had to adapt to a lot of things, but the camps (in Austria and Portugal) have quickened up the process.

“It’s totally different compared to Holland and France. The intensity is much quicker and the training is tougher. The preseason is heavier.

“The coach is really good; he demands a lot from the players so the level is going higher and higher, which I think is really good. If you want to reach these kinds of goals, you need that level.

“I was really surprised by certain things but things are going well. I’m just excited to see us play in the Premier League.”

One thing looming large for Botman, and most ambitious players, is the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Botman, at present, finds himself on the fringes of the senior Netherlands squad with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake standing in his way.

A good start at Newcastle could see him muscle his way into Louis van Gaal’s thinking ahead of the winter. On the prospect, Botman said: “It’s definitely a goal but at the moment, I’m really focusing on Newcastle.

“The most important thing for me is to get my spot in the team here, have confidence in this team and play good games. Maybe after the first couple of games, those kinds of thoughts may come.

“I’ve been there (Dutch squad) once and I want to be there every time. But there are really good players there. I’ll just do my best.

“For myself, it’s a new league so I’m excited to see how I cope. If everything goes well, it will come. That is the way I am taking it now.

“I’m not really looking for it but I know the World Cup is coming. I’m close to it but we will see.”

Topics: Newcastle United Sven Botman Lille AC Milan The Netherlands

50-over cricket under threat as T20 franchise format conquers all

50-over cricket under threat as T20 franchise format conquers all
Updated 28 July 2022
Jon Pike

50-over cricket under threat as T20 franchise format conquers all

50-over cricket under threat as T20 franchise format conquers all
  • Criticism of 1-day internationals as boring ignores fact some of cricket’s most exciting matches, including 2019 World Cup final, played in format
Updated 28 July 2022
Jon Pike

At its annual general meeting on July 25 and 26, the International Cricket Council met to confirm its future tours program for matches between its 12 full members between May 2023 and April 2027.

The stand-out feature of the program is the almost total lack of games between the end of March and early June in each year.

It should come as no surprise for regular readers of this column to learn that the vacuum is filled by the Indian Premier League. Its encroachment on and erosion of international cricket seems to know no bounds, nor does it or its sponsoring media companies and advertisers show any signs of their appetite for money being satiated.

Evidence of the growth of the shortened game format Twenty20 cricket, in addition to the IPL, is all around. The latest incarnation has arisen in South Africa with the announcement of franchise owners by Cricket South Africa on July 20. A total of 10 places were made available for interested bidders to own a franchise, and six have been successful, all of them IPL franchise owners.

The Newlands, Cape Town, franchise is held by Reliance Industries Ltd., owner of the Mumbai Indians; that at Kingsmead, Durban, by RPSG Sports Private Ltd., owner of the Lucknow Super Giants; while Sun TV Network Ltd., owner of SunRisers Hyderabad, holds the franchise at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha. At Wanderers, Johannesburg, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. holds sway, as do the Royals Sports Group, owner of Rajasthan Royals, at Boland Park, with JSW Sports, the owner of Delhi Capitals, completing the set at SuperSport Park, Pretoria.

The force behind these franchises is a mix of ultra-rich people and companies. The chair of Reliance Industries is Mukesh Ambani, reported to be the 11th-richest person in the world. Among the Royal Sports Group’s shareholders are Lachlan Murdoch, venture capitalist Manoj Badale, and RedBird Capital, which, in turn, is a shareholder in the Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool football club and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate, with revenues approaching $3 billion. It is understood that the highest bid was submitted by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd., whose major shareholder is the India Cements Shareholders Trust. India Cements is owned by a controversial former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Narayanaswami Srinivasan, who also had a spell as chair of the ICC. Sun TV Network holds assets of $1 billion, while JSW Steel generates revenues of $19 billion.

None of these parties are accustomed to failure, from which previous attempts to establish a T20 tournament in South Africa have suffered. In a clear attempt to avoid previous problems, a highly respected former captain of South Africa and director of Cricket South Africa, Graeme Smith, has been appointed as commissioner of the new league. One of his responsibilities will be to ensure that the deals with franchise owners are flawless.

The six franchise bids are reported to have amassed in excess of $150 million, on the basis of a 10-year deal, with three teams paying around $10 million and three $5 million per annum. Media rights of around $1 million are already secure and revenues will be further boosted by sponsorship deals and spectator income.

Eyebrows may be raised in some quarters over the timing of the tournament. Although no firm dates have yet been announced, it is set to commence in January and February 2023. As reported in this column in early June, these are also the months which have been proposed for the new UAE franchise tournament, not to mention the Bangladesh Premier League, scheduled between Jan. 3 and Feb. 17, 2023, and the Pakistan Super League between Feb. 15 and March 31.

In the UAE, six franchises have been confirmed, three of them having existing IPL franchises – Reliance Industries, owner of Mumbai Indians and one of the new South African franchises; GMR Group, which shares ownership of the Delhi Capitals with JSW Group; and Knight Riders Group, which also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and is a founder promoter of Major League Cricket in the US.

A clear concentration of ownership is emerging in T20 cricket and, with it, not only a difficulty of being able to accommodate all of the T20 tournaments, but also how to fit them in with other international cricket formats.

There is also the issue that the heavily funded T20 tournaments demand acceptable returns for investors, which are predicated on viewers being able to watch the top international cricketers. Given that contracted Indian cricketers are not allowed to participate in franchised tournaments outside of India, the potential pool is significantly reduced.

Player fatigue is also apparent, with Ben Stokes, England’s new Test match captain, choosing to announce his retirement from 50-over, one-day international cricket. He is of the opinion that too much cricket is being crammed into 12 months, making it very difficult for players to participate in all three formats. He said: “We are not cars; you can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out there and be ready to be fueled up again.”

Already, it seems that influential figures in the game are expressing their views that it is 50-over cricket which is under threat. Some have criticized its middle overs as boring, where nothing much happens. Others say that it is too long, taking all day, demanding a commitment of time and concentration which modern audiences are reluctant to provide. This ignores the fact that some of cricket’s most exciting matches, including the 2019 World Cup final, have been played in this format.

There are rapidly rising tensions within cricket which threaten to erupt. Among other things, these have been caused by the explosion of T20 franchise cricket, the battle for ownership of players, the desire to protect Test cricket, India’s growing stranglehold on the game and, of course, money.

Something has to give and, currently, ODI cricket is in the firing line.

Topics: Cricket T20 Jon Pike Cricket Column

