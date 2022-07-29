Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8

RIYADH: In yet another exciting night at the Gamers8 event, Lil Pump, Lost Frequencies, Ozuna, Malkin, and Emad dazzled with an amazing show on Thursday amid cheers from the crowd at Boulevard Riyadh City.
On June 28, at NXT LVL at Gamers8, Jeddah-based DJ Malkin and fellow Saudi musician Emad played a back-to-back set to get things started.
“What I love about making electronic music is the way the sound is created, which is not easy, so I loved that, I challenged myself, and I’m really happy to be performing at such an event,” DJ Malkin told Arab News.
“It’s a great chance for Saudi DJs to perform at an event where the attendees are our target market. It’s also a good opportunity for local DJs to shine and go global, like when we performed today with international stars,” DJ Emad said.
Lil Pump, an American rapper, gave a phenomenal performance to an enthusiastic crowd, concluding with the top track “I Love It.”
Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, told the ecstatic crowd after his hit-filled performance: “I love the energy, I love the country, I love being here.”
The crowd moved along to Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies’ performance of his most popular tracks, “Are You With Me” and “Where Are You Now.”
Organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 — the largest gaming and esports event in the world — brings esports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with the promise of a pool prize of $15 million.
The Fortnite competition, which started on Thursday, has some of the world’s best gaming teams competing for total prize money of $2 million.
The four-day tournament will see the winners of both the Zero Build mode and the Standard version taking home $250,000 each.