Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Reggaeton artist Ozuna, from Puerto Rico, told the thrilled NXT LVL crowd at Gamers8 in Riyadh: “I love the energy, I love the country, I love being here.” (Supplied)
Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Enthusiastic crowd watch performances of Saudi DJs and international stars at a Gamers8 thrilling night. (Supplied)
Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Finishing off with top track I Love It, American rapper Lil Pump gave the packed crowd plenty to love with an incredible performance. (Supplied)
Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Featuring hit tunes Are You With Me and Where Are You Now, Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies put on a show that went down an absolute treat with dance lovers. (Supplied)
Updated 29 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Updated 29 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In yet another exciting night at the Gamers8 event, Lil Pump, Lost Frequencies, Ozuna, Malkin, and Emad dazzled with an amazing show on Thursday amid cheers from the crowd at Boulevard Riyadh City.

On June 28, at NXT LVL at Gamers8, Jeddah-based DJ Malkin and fellow Saudi musician Emad played a back-to-back set to get things started.
“What I love about making electronic music is the way the sound is created, which is not easy, so I loved that, I challenged myself, and I’m really happy to be performing at such an event,” DJ Malkin told Arab News.

“It’s a great chance for Saudi DJs to perform at an event where the attendees are our target market. It’s also a good opportunity for local DJs to shine and go global, like when we performed today with international stars,” DJ Emad said.
Lil Pump, an American rapper, gave a phenomenal performance to an enthusiastic crowd, concluding with the top track “I Love It.”
Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, told the ecstatic crowd after his hit-filled performance: “I love the energy, I love the country, I love being here.”
The crowd moved along to Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies’ performance of his most popular tracks, “Are You With Me” and “Where Are You Now.”

Organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 — the largest gaming and esports event in the world — brings esports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with the promise of a pool prize of $15 million.

The Fortnite competition, which started on Thursday, has some of the world’s best gaming teams competing for total prize money of $2 million.

The four-day tournament will see the winners of both the Zero Build mode and the Standard version taking home $250,000 each.

Topics: Gamers8 #SAUDI ARABIA Saudi DJs

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh: The Saudi and African American communities have a lot in common according to Mutah “Napolean” Beale, an entrepreneur and former renowned rapper from the US. Beale, who has been residing in the Kingdom for the past 12 years, said on the Mayman Show, “Saudi’s men like light-skinned black people to me. They remind [me of] people from the hood, like I can sit down with a Saudi and I can say some jokes to him. He get it. It’s like they…You know, like the blood is similar. Something is similar, you know what I mean, so I enjoy being here, man.”

 

 

Mutah has recently had a book written about his life growing up in the streets of New Jersey as a troubled youth, his time as one of the 1990’s most influential rappers in the industry and his relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, a legend in the rap music genre. As his previous book — written with the help of someone Mutah felt did not entirely grasp the environment in which he had grown up — did not shape out the way he wanted it to, the entrepreneur felt he needed the right partner in order to be able to tell his life story. 

Mutah’s new book was thus written by Suleiman Jenkins. 

“He’s from Brooklyn, from the hood…My grandmother was old, so she can’t really have a hand on me and my brothers, but his mother knew what was outside of the street. So, his mother made sure that education was very important for him. He went to the best schools around America, the best school board, a school to the point where he [got to the] King Fahd [University of Petroleum and Minerals]. Now he's…in charge of a whole section in John Hopkins University that he just got hired [at] about two months ago,” said Mutah.

 

 

Suleiman was the right partner for him, Mutah explained, having had a similar upbringing that facilitated understanding between the two. 

“His situation is different between him and many of others in the neighborhood [because] he had a mother that kept him focused on education. So, his story reminds me that just because you’re from the ghetto doesn’t mean you have to remain there. You know, America is a place [where] you have a lot of opportunities. Opportunities, choices…So, he knew both sides. And he also written a book. Because once you leave America and you start mingling with other cultures and different people, you start to realize that when you write a book, for example, you don’t want to just touch the people in USA. Now, you got to think about how can it affect the youth of Saudi Arabia, how can it affect the youth in Africa or Asia?”

Mutah is currently a co-owner of MW Cafe in Riyadh and Smokey Beards, a restaurant serving Southwestern American barbeque.  

 

 

You can view previous episodes of The Mayman Show here: https://www.arabnews.com/maymanshow

 

 

 

Topics: The Mayman Show

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Over 80 Saudi volunteers participated in the removal of more than 300 cubic meters of debris and environmental pollutants.
Updated 29 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Updated 29 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

RIYADH: More than 80 Saudi volunteers took part in a cleanup operation on mangrove beaches in the east of the Kingdom.

The initiative on Tarout Island, which is connected by two causeways to Qatif, saw teams collect in excess of 300 cubic meters of debris and environmental pollutants.

The project was launched by the Eastern Province’s municipality as part of the UN-backed International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The island’s mangroves provide a vital source of food in the area, and their preservation is considered important in not only protecting the environment, but also tourism and the economy in Qatif.

Other efforts to conserve mangrove forests in the country have included a Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture scheme to plant more than 875,000 mangrove trees at two locations in the southern regions of the Red Sea coast.

Around 440,000 trees were planted south of Jazan city and a further 435,000 in the town of Al-Sawarimah.

Mangrove forests play a key role in sequestering vast amounts of carbon and act as a form of natural coastal defense against storms, rising sea levels, and erosion.

Over the past decade, more than a quarter of the world’s mangroves have been lost. The Saudi Green Initiative, launched last year, aims to address the situation and other climate-related issues, and forms part of the Kingdom’s overall strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

Ten billion trees are to be planted throughout the country to transform desert landscapes and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince concludes visit to France

Saudi crown prince concludes visit to France
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince concludes visit to France

Saudi crown prince concludes visit to France
  • The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday and was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace, where a wide-ranging meeting headed by the French president and crown prince followed
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to French president Emmanuel Macron, following his official visit to Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.

“As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation.” he said.

“The discussions that we had with your Excellency confirmed our common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries in all fields, and to work on continuing the coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and your Excellency, which aims to achieve the interests of the two countries and their two friendly peoples, and the strengthening of security and stability in the region.”

Prince Mohammed said that bilateral discussions have stressed the mutual desire to enhance strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said that the talks emphasized continuing coordination and consultations in all fields to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples and promote security and stability in the region.

The crown prince finished his cable with best wishes, good health and happiness to President Macron  “and your country and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity.”

The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday - having spent the previous two days in Greece.

On Thursday evening he was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president - where they held a wide-ranging meeting. The French leader also hosted a private dinner for Prince Mohammed and his entourage later in the day.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the UNESCO director general and discussed Saudi cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. 

Topics: CP Greece France

Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives

Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives

Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay met in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.

The pair discussed the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UNESCO, attended the meeting.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

A wide-ranging meeting was held by the French president and crown prince, followed by a private dinner at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president.

Topics: CP Greece France

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks
Updated 28 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks
  • Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama discuss area of mutual interest
  • Two sides held ‘cordial conversations and exchanged ideas,’ envoy says
Updated 28 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, met Djibouti’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The envoy, who is also dean of the diplomatic corps, told Arab News he was pleased to have had the opportunity to meet the prince and discuss matters with him and other senior officials.

“We had cordial conversations and exchanged ideas on a number of topics of common interest,” he said.

“I thanked Prince Mohammed, and Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the mayor of Riyadh, for all their cooperation and distinguished presence in honoring and interacting with diplomats and embassies accredited to the Kingdom at various programs.

“The discussions focused on various subjects, particularly the situation of Djiboutian nationals residing in the Riyadh region,” he added.

Bamakhrama also congratulated Prince Mohammed on the great achievements made by Riyadh and the Kingdom in general, and praised the NEOM Smart City project after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced plans for The Line development there.

“The Line, a smart city project, is beyond imagination in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. An important addition to King Salman’s accomplishments and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such exceptional projects reassure the leading role of KSA under its wise leadership,” he said on Twitter.

His post was alongside a tweet by NEOM that said: “Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be traveled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.”

The crown prince said on Monday that The Line would epitomize “ideal living” and address humanity’s urgent challenges.

“NEOM is one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and The Line is an affirmation of our firm commitment to presenting a project to the whole world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Djibouti

