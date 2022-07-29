You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 

People wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. (AFP)
People wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wq9c4

Updated 22 sec ago

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 
  • Experts say monsoon has become highly erratic in terms of its onset, intensity and coverage due to climate change
  • Monsoon rains have claimed 357 lives in Pakistan and injured 408 people since beginning of the season in mid-June
Updated 22 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Mohammed Danish Khan left home with his family to attend a dinner earlier this month when his motorbike skidded into a drain in unusually heavy rainfall, killing his wife and infant son.

“I didn’t know that rain was going to claim the lives of my family,” the 23-year-old carpenter in Karachi told Arab News. “I don’t want anyone to face the tragedy I have gone through.”

Only a week after the incident, the seaside Pakistani megapolis in Sindh province witnessed yet another cloudburst in which 15 people either drowned or died of electrocution.

According to National Disaster Management Authority data, 357 people have been killed across the country and 408 injured since the beginning of the season in mid-June.

Over a hundred casualties have been reported in Balochistan, the country’s impoverished southwestern province, while 93 people, including 47 children, also lost their lives in three monsoon spells that lashed Sindh in July.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist in Karachi, told Arab News the downpours across the country in the ongoing month had been about 200 percent heavier than the average, with the southern parts of Pakistan bearing the brunt of the rainy season.

“Sindh saw some very intense rainfall events in July,” he said. “Karachi, Badin, Sukkur and Padidan received the highest rainfall, which broke all previous records.”

Dr. Ghulam Rasul, a climate change expert and vice president of the Asia-Pacific region at the World Meteorological Organization, said climate change had made the monsoon highly erratic in terms of its onset, intensity and area of coverage.

“This year’s monsoon is among the special ones as its onset was 10 days earlier than its normal beginning in Pakistan,” he told Arab News. “It attained its peak in July, which normally occurs in August, and heavily penetrated monsoon shadow zones, including Balochistan and the high mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, where it usually does not reach.”

Extreme weather events are increasingly becoming the norm across the region, with its major cities remaining ill-equipped to handle them.

“Due to global warming, the frequency of such intense monsoons will increase,” Rasul said. “Climate change will also pose a challenge to policymakers regarding how best to manage heatwaves, droughts and floods, which will be occurring simultaneously.”

Pakistan has long ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. It is estimated to have lost nearly 10,000 lives to climate-related disasters and suffered losses amounting to $4 billion from extreme weather events between 1998 and 2018.

In August 2020, heavy rains killed 44 people in Karachi and urban flooding disrupted the lives of the city’s 15 million people.

Mashail Malik, assistant professor of government at Harvard University, who studies Karachi’s political landscape, links the tragedies with the growth of poor squatter settlements and slums.

“Aside from these failures in governance, another reason heavy rainfall is so devastating is simply because so much of the population lives in informal settlements — a reality that is often unavoidable in major urban centers in much of the global south,” she told Arab News.

The Sindh administration said it was trying to address the problem without creating greater challenges for the impoverished communities and has mobilized human resources and all necessary equipment to deal with the monsoon season this year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a written interview with Arab News. “We are working to reconstruct and rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi that has worsened due to ill-conceived planning, illegal constructions, widespread encroachments."

“We keep upgrading our preparedness and response systems to tackle the weather unpredictability and avert urban rain flooding,” he added. 

“Although we do not contribute significantly to the global emissions that pollute the environment, Pakistan is one of the worst-affected countries due to climate change.”

Topics: Pakistan monsoon

Related

Zelensky visits port as Ukraine readies for grain exports

Zelensky visits port as Ukraine readies for grain exports
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

Zelensky visits port as Ukraine readies for grain exports

Zelensky visits port as Ukraine readies for grain exports
  • “The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelensky said at a port in the Odesa region
  • The departure of wheat and other grain will begin with several ships that were already loaded
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

ODESA, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war.
Work has been inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide.
“The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelensky said at a port in the Odesa region.
He said, however, that the departure of wheat and other grain will begin with several ships that were already loaded but could not leave Ukrainian ports after Russia invaded in late February. Ukraine is a key global exporter of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil, and the loss of those supplies has raised global food prices, threatened political insecurity and helped push more people into poverty and hunger in already vulnerable countries.
Ukraine’s military is committed to the safety of ships, Zelensky said, adding that “it is important for us that Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security.”
His unannounced visit to the port is part of a broader push by Ukraine to show the world that it is nearly ready to export millions of tons of grains after last week’s breakthrough agreements, which were brokered by Turkey and the United Nations and signed separately by Ukraine and Russia.
The sides agreed to facilitate the shipment of wheat and other grains from three Ukrainian ports through safe corridors on the Black Sea, as well as fertilizer and food from Russia.
But a Russian missile strike on Odesa hours after signing the deal has thrown Moscow’s commitment into question and raised new concerns about the safety of shipping crews, who also have to navigate waters strewn with explosive mines.
The security concerns and complexities of the agreements have set off a slow, cautious start, with no grains having yet left Ukrainian ports. The sides are facing a ticking clock — the deal is only good for 120 days.
The goal over the next four months is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian sea ports blocked since the Feb. 24 invasion. That provides time for about four to five large bulk carriers per day to transport grain from the ports to millions of people in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, who are already facing food shortages and, in some cases, famine.
Getting wheat and other food out is also critical to farmers in Ukraine, who are running out of storage capacity amid a new harvest.
“We are ready,” Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, told reporters at the port of Odesa on Friday.
But he said Ukraine is waiting on the UN to confirm the safe corridors that will be used by ships navigating the waters. In the meantime, a ship at the port of Chernomorsk was being loaded with grains, he said.
Martin Griffiths, the UN official who mediated the deals, cautioned that work was still being done to finalize the exact coordinates of the safest routes, saying this must be “absolutely nailed down.”
Lloyd’s List, a global publisher of shipping news, noted Friday that while UN officials are pushing for the initial voyage this week to show progress in the deal, continued uncertainty on key details will likely prevent an immediate ramping-up of shipments.
“Until those logistical issues and detailed outlines of safeguarding procedures are disseminated, charters will not be agreed and insurers will not be underwriting shipments,” wrote Bridget Diakun and Richard Meade of Lloyd’s List.
They note, however, that UN agencies, such as the World Food Program, have already arranged to charter much of the grain for urgent humanitarian needs.
Since the deal was signed a week ago, shipping companies have not rushed in because explosive mines are drifting in the waters, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the agreement will unfold.
Ukraine, Turkey and the UN are trying to show action on the deal signed a week ago. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Al Jazeera on Thursday that “the deal has started in practice” and that the first ship leaving Ukraine with grains is expected to depart “very soon.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed similar optimism in a press briefing, framing the deal as a significant step forward between the warring sides.
“This is not just a step being taken to lift the hurdles in front of the export of food. If implemented successfully, it will be a serious confidence-building measure for both sides,” he said.
The deal stipulates that Russia and Ukraine will provide “maximum assurances” for ships that brave the journey through the Black Sea to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.
For ships heading to Ukraine’s three ports, smaller Ukrainian pilot boats will guide the vessels through approved corridors. The entire operation will be overseen by a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul staffed by officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.
Once ships reach port, they will be loaded with tens of thousands of tons of grains before departing back to the Bosphorus Strait, where they will be boarded to inspect them for weapons. There will likely be inspections for ships embarking to Ukraine as well.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict wheat grains Volodymyr Zelensky Odesa

Related

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
Middle-East
Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 
World
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 

China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation
  • China's Xi Jinping warned against splitting the world’s two biggest economies
  • Chinese government gave no indication that discussions addressed possible US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants, including Beijing’s opposition to a top American lawmaker’s possible visit to the island that the mainland claims as its own territory.
Xi also warned against splitting the world’s two biggest economies, according to a Chinese government summary of Thursday’s unusually lengthy, three-hour call. Businesspeople and economists warn such a change, brought on by Chinese industrial policy and US curbs on technology exports, might hurt the global economy by slowing innovation and increasing costs.
Meanwhile, Xi and Biden are looking at the possibility of meeting in person, according to a US official who declined to be identified further. Xi has been invited to Indonesia in November for a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, making it a potential location for a face-to-face meeting.
The Chinese government gave no indication Xi and Biden discussed possible plans by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, which the ruling Communist Party says has no right to conduct foreign relations. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.
The tough language from Xi, who usually tries to appear to be above political disputes and makes blandly positive public comments, suggested Chinese leaders might believe Washington didn’t understand the seriousness of previous warnings about Taiwan.
“Resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday. “Those who play with fire will perish by it.”
Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment. Both sides say they are one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership.
A Ministry of Defense spokesperson said ahead of Thursday’s call that Washington “must not arrange for Pelosi to visit Taiwan.” He said the ruling party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, would take “strong measures to thwart any external interference.”
Xi called on the United States to “honor the one-China principle,” according to Zhao, referring to Beijing’s position that the mainland and Taiwan are one country. The United States, by contrast, has a “one-China policy” that says Washington takes no position on the question but wants to see it resolved peacefully.
“China’s opposition to to interactions between the United States and Taiwan is clear and consistent,” Zhao said.
A foreign ministry summary of the conversation cited Biden as saying the United States doesn’t support independence for Taiwan.
Coverage of the conversation in China’s entirely state-controlled media on Friday was limited to repeating government statements.
Pelosi has yet to confirm whether she will go to Taiwan, but if she does, the Democrat from California would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Beijing criticized Gingrich for saying the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack but did little else in response to his three-hour visit to the island.
Since then, China’s position on Taiwan has hardened as the mainland economy grew to become second-largest after the United States. The ruling party poured hundreds of billions of dollars into developing fighter jets and other high-tech weapons including “carrier killer” missiles that are thought to be intended to block the US Navy from helping to defend the island.
The conflict over a possible Pelosi visit is more sensitive to Beijing in a year when Xi, who took power in 2012, is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.
Xi, who wants to be seen as restoring China’s rightful historic role as a global leader, has promoted a more assertive policy abroad. The People’s Liberation Army has sent growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers to fly near Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate its democratically elected government.
The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but has extensive commercial ties and informal political connections. Washington is obliged by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.
Xi called for cooperation on reducing the risk of economic recession, coordinating macroeconomic policies, fighting COVID-19 and “de-escalation of regional hot spots,” according to the government statement.
He also warned against decoupling, or separating, the US and Chinese economies for strategic reasons.
Businesspeople and industry analysts have warned global industries might be split into separate markets with incompatible products due to China’s pressure on its companies to develop their own technology standards and US restrictions on Chinese access to technology that Washington see as a security risk. That might slow innovation and increase costs.
“Attempts at decoupling or severing supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help boost the US economy,” the statement said. “They would only make the world economy more vulnerable.”

Topics: CHINA - US China United States China-Taiwan row Taiwan Xi Jinping Joe Biden

Related

Japan discusses regional defense in rare visit to Taiwan
World
Japan discusses regional defense in rare visit to Taiwan
Joe Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with China’s Xi Jinping
World
Joe Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with China’s Xi Jinping

Russia’s Lavrov says will propose time for call with US on prisoners exchange

Russia’s Lavrov says will propose time for call with US on prisoners exchange
He said a time for the call with Blinken was being worked out. (AFP)
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says will propose time for call with US on prisoners exchange

Russia’s Lavrov says will propose time for call with US on prisoners exchange
  • Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a “substantial offer” to obtain the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

TASHKENT: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Blinken has said he wants to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and US jails.
Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a “substantial offer” to obtain the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained in Russia.
A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, jailed in the United States, as part of such a deal.
Blinken and Biden have not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Families of the US detainees have been increasing pressure on President Joe Biden, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic gold medallist Griner, who was arrested on drugs charges at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.
Lavrov told a news conference that talks on prisoner exchanges had been taking place since a summit in Geneva last year where presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had agreed to nominate officials to look into the issue.
He said his ministry was not involved in that, but “nevertheless, I will listen to what he (Blinken) has to say.”
Speaking during a trip to Uzbekistan, Lavrov said he would talk to Blinken when he returned to his office.
“It’s clear this is unlikely to work out today. But in the coming days we will offer our American colleagues a convenient date,” he said. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Russia

Related

Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 
World
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 
Russia-backed separatists claim Ukraine shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for shelling of prison that killed 40 
  • The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol
Updated 29 July 2022
AP

KYIV: Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war appear to have been killed in an missile strike on Friday, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of carrying out the attack.
The incident overshadowed UN-backed efforts to restart grain shipments from Ukraine and ease a looming global hunger crisis stemming from the war, now in its sixth month.
Russia’s defense ministry said 40 prisoners were killed and 75 wounded in the attack on the prison in the frontline town of Olenivka, in a part of Donetsk province held by separatists.
It accused Kyiv of targeting it with US-made HIMARS rockets, Russian news agencies reported.
Ukraine’s armed forces denied carrying out strike and blamed it on Russian forces, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison.
“In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals — to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions,” the general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.
The Russian defense ministry said the prison housed Ukrainian prisoners of war and that eight prison staff were also wounded. Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin was quoted as saying there were no foreigners among 193 people held there.
Video released by a Russian war correspondent showed Russian-backed military personnel sifting through the burned-out remains of what he said was the prison.
The smashed roof of the building was hanging down and the charred remains of bodies could be seen.
Separately Ukraine said at least five people had been killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern city of Mykolaiv, a river port just off the Black Sea, as Russia fired across frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.
A missile struck near a public transport stop, regional governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram.
Russia, which denies targeting civilians, did not immediately comment on the situation and Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Related

No deal with US yet on Griner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer -Russia
World
No deal with US yet on Griner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer -Russia
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
World
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

Eight killed as fire erupts in Moscow building

Eight killed as fire erupts in Moscow building
A criminal negligence case has been opened. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

Eight killed as fire erupts in Moscow building

Eight killed as fire erupts in Moscow building
  • A criminal negligence case has been opened
Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Eight people died in a blaze in a 15-story building in Moscow overnight, after a fire alarm malfunctioned, officials said Friday.
The fire erupted in the building in a southeastern district, an agency investigating criminal acts said, adding that four people were hospitalized.
Emergency services said the blaze broke out on the ground floor of the building, adding that the flames were doused soon after midnight and that more than 200 people were evacuated.
A senior emergency official told TASS news agency that a fire alarm in a hostel malfunctioned and that the people inside were trapped as all the windows had metal bars.
A criminal negligence case has been opened.
Russian buildings are regularly struck by fires and gas leaks blamed on poor maintenance, infrastructure or negligence.

Topics: Russia Moscow

Related

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
Media
Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
World
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

Latest updates

Blinken says he spoke to Russia FM about detained Americans
Blinken says he spoke to Russia FM about detained Americans
Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 
Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy
Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.