New Tunisian constitution brings hope to many people in struggling nation

Supporters of President Kais Saied celebrate referendum results. (AP)
Supporters of President Kais Saied celebrate referendum results. (AP)
AP

  • Opponents derided the moves as “a coup,” but many Tunisians supported the president’s actions due to exasperation with political elites and years of economic stagnation
AP

TUNIS: Tunisian voters have approved a referendum on a new constitution that gives more powers to the country’s president. It’s a step that brings hope to many in the struggling North African nation.
Some people interviewed by The Associated Press this week celebrated the result of Monday’s referendum and expressed support for President Kais Saied, who spearheaded the project and proposed the text himself.
Others said they worry about what the changes could mean for the future of democracy in the country.
The overhauled constitution gives sweeping executive powers to the president and weakens the influence of the legislative and judicial branches of the government.
Adel, a 51-year-old plumber who refused to give his last name due to fear of political reprisals, said that while he supported Saied, he did not participate in Monday’s referendum because he thought the proposed changes gave the executive branch too much power.
“This constitution he made was not for the long-term. Those who will come after Saied will do whatever they want without being held accountable,” he said.
Saied won the presidency in 2019 with over 70 percent of the vote. He continues to enjoy widespread popular support; recent polls put his approval rating at well over 50 percent.
The referendum took place a year to the day after Saied froze Tunisia’s parliament and dismissed his government. Opponents derided the moves as “a coup,” but many Tunisians supported the president’s actions due to exasperation with political elites and years of economic stagnation.
In the same way, many citizens think the new constitution will end years of political deadlock and reduce the influence of the country’s largest political party, Ennahdha.
Others saw a “yes” vote as a vote for Saied and a chance to change their fortunes.
Saida Masoudi, 49, a fast-food seller in a Tunis suburb who voted for the revised constitution, said she hoped the changes would pave the way to economic reforms and lower living costs.
“We just want the country to improve and reform. That’s why I participated in this referendum, so that the country will return to how it was before” she said, adding that she thinks Tunisians lived better under former President Ben Ali than they do today.
However, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s regional director, called the constitution’s adoption “deeply worrying.”
She said in a statement that the revisions were drafted behind closed doors in a process controlled by Saied.
“The new constitution dismantles many of the guarantees to the independence of the judiciary, removes protection for civilians from military trials and grants the authorities the power to restrict human rights or renege on international human rights commitments in the name of religion” Morayef said.
Official preliminary results showed about one-third of registered voters cast ballots, with 94.6 percent giving their approval.
Opposition leaders had called for a boycott of the referendum, saying the process was flawed, and they argue the turnout reflected discomfort with the changes to Tunisia’s system of government.
“The referendum was rigged from the start, with no participation threshold provided for,” International Commission of Jurists regional director Said Benarbia said.
“The low turnout and the opaque, illegal process by which the adoption of the constitution was made possible do not give the president any mandate or legitimacy to change Tunisia’s constitutional order.”
Several people the Associated Press spoke with said they did not vote in the referendum.
Some said they were uninterested in politics, while others said a new constitution would do little to change their quality of life. Several did not understand the changes it would introduce.
“I didn’t vote because none of this interests me,” Khalil Riahi, a 26-year-old DJ, said.
“Whether it’s Kais Saied doing this or someone else, it’s all the same to me. Nothing will change.”
Monica Marks, professor of Middle East politics at NYU Abu Dhabi, says that many Tunisians have grown tired, disillusioned and cynical in recent years but that they “never called for a complete up-ending of their political system”.
“What they’ve been calling for, for years, is for effective leadership from government that makes a real tangible difference in their everyday lives and solves the economic challenges that they’re desperately grappling with” says Marks, explaining that many are attached to the idea that “one man alone can take the system, break it and maybe fix it.”
“There are still a lot of Tunisians who believe that Saied is Mr. Fix It ... They believe he is the man who will clean up everything, even though he’s ruled by powers of personal decree for an entire year, and their situation tangibly hasn’t changed.”

Efforts are ongoing to return evacuated residents in UAE’s eastern regions, ministry says

Efforts are ongoing to return evacuated residents in UAE’s eastern regions, ministry says
Arab News

  • The Ministry of Interior said 80 percent of those affected have returned to their homes
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE said on Friday that it is continuing efforts to return residents who have been evacuated to government-provided shelters and that 80 percent of those affected have returned to their homes.
“Authorities are continuing their gradual recovery efforts, in light of the recent rain- and wind-induced weather fluctuations, and deal with the resulting damage,” Brig. Gen. Ali Salem Al-Tunaiji, director-general of Federal Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior.
He was delivering a statement on the developments related to rescue and assistance operations in areas affected by the turbulent weather conditions in the country, especially in Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah.
The ministry mourned the death of seven people, of Asian nationalities, and expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the deceased.
The ministry said that all the entities and parties involved are working together to facilitate return to normalcy and open closed roads, noting that there is only one road that remains closed, with work currently under way to dispose of remaining water.
Moreover, community police have made relentless efforts in providing psychological support to those affected, he added.

Iran ramps up drone production 

Iran ramps up drone production 
Arab News

  • End of UN arms embargo sees Tehran seek global stage for military hardware
  • Drones being delivered to Mideast militant groups, ‘friendly countries’
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has stepped up the production of military-capable drones, delivering its technology to militant groups across the Middle East as well as to countries such as Venezuela and Sudan, the US has warned.

The New York Times cited Iranian media outlets, satellite images and US defense experts to suggest that Tehran is trying to increase its influence in the drone market.

Last week, Iranian state media quoted the head of the military, Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari, as saying Tehran is “ready to export weapons and military equipment to friendly countries,” and its drones are already “being operated far away and beyond our borders.”

Seth Frantzman, a drone expert and defense analyst, told the NYT: “Iran is increasingly becoming a global player in terms of drone exports. The fact that newer drones, such as the Mohajer-6 (a military-capable Iranian drone with a range of around 125 miles) are now being seen in places like the Horn of Africa, shows that countries see them as a potential game-changer.”

Iran’s drone program has increasingly concerned its regional rivals. Despite sanctions, Tehran has been able to produce a range of machines for both surveillance and offensive operations, to the point where Israel has targeted and sabotaged Iranian drone production facilities. 

Iran still lags behind the likes of Turkey in drone production, however, with Ankara’s Bayraktar TB2 proving decisive on battlefields from Azerbaijan to Ethiopia in recent years.

In August 2020, though, a UN embargo on the purchase and sale of weapons by Iran expired, making it easier for the country to become a bigger player in the drone market.

On July 21, the US Department of Defense said the drone program was a key topic of conversation at a recent regional security conference in Qatar. 

Since the lifting of the embargo, Iranian drones have been spotted in various military theaters, including the civil war in Ethiopia, where a Mohajer-6 was filmed behind Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a visit to a military base, armed with air-to-surface missiles.

In February, the sale of Mohajer-6 drones to Venezuela was confirmed by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, citing footage of President Nicolas Maduro standing next to one in 2020.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Defense later confirmed that the country had been purchasing an earlier model, the Mohajer-2, since 2007, when the UN arms embargo was imposed. 

Iran has also supplied drones to Sudan, despite Khartoum also being subject to an arms embargo.

“The Islamic Republic has long reached mass production level in the production of various drones including military surveillance and suicide drones and now has a very large stock,” Iranian military analyst Hossein Dalirian told the NYT.

Tehran has been able to build a network of customers among nations and proxy groups, including in Yemen and Lebanon, outside the West’s sphere of influence.

That policy has included the offshoring of production to other countries, including Venezuela and Tajikistan.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, traveled to Tajikistan in May to inaugurate a factory making Ababil-2 drones — the first designated factory of Iranian drones abroad.

Tehran’s drones have been used extensively in attacks against Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen and Israel, as well as a US base in Syria in October last year.

Farzin Nadimi, a military analyst and associate fellow at the Washington Institute, told the NYT: “They (Iran) have created this viable drone capacity, so it is no surprise that other countries are interested in obtaining such technologies. Iranian drones should be taken seriously as a weapon.”

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Arab News

  • Supreme leader: ‘The enemies’ goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith’
Arab News

LONDON: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has derided Iranian women protesting against wearing of the hijab as victims of a Western conspiracy orchestrated by the UK and US, The Times reported on Friday.

He said Britain and “especially” the US had deployed their media to “attack” the strict dress code imposed by authorities upon women in Iran.

“The enemies’ goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith, which is the main factor in maintaining the country and the Islamic system,” Khamenei told imams.

The strict dress code imposed in the wake of the 1979 revolution has faced decades-long protests by women in Iran.

On July 12, the National Day of Hijab and Chastity, activists called on women to take off their hijab in a campaign of civil disobedience.

Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy

Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy
Reuters

  • Saied introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday
  • Several Western nations have expressed concern over political developments in Tunisia, notably the US
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he rejected “any form of foreign interference,” in comments after several Western countries raised concerns over Tunisia’s democracy amid his increasing political control of the country.
A year after Saied moved to shut down the elected parliament and start ruling by decree, he introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday.
In a meeting with his foreign minister, Saied affirmed “the independence of the national decision and his rejection of any form of interference in national affairs,” a statement on the presidential Facebook page said.
The “only voice is the voice of the people,” he added.
Several Western nations have expressed concern over political developments in Tunisia, notably the United States.
“Tunisia has experienced an alarming erosion of democratic norms over the past year and reversed many of the Tunisian people’s hard-won gains since 2011,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
The European Union on Wednesday said a broad consensus among political forces including political parties and civil society was essential to preserve democracy, although it did not directly address express any concerns over Saied’s new constitution or how it was passed.
Britain said it noted concerns and that “we also note the low level of participation and concerns regarding the lack of an inclusive and transparent process.”
Opposition parties in Tunisia, who say Saied’s actions are tantamount to a coup and will return the country to autocracy, have questioned whether the official turnout figure of 30.5 percent in Monday’s vote was inflated, and have said there were procedural abuses and data anomalies.
Saied has said his moves were legal and were needed to save Tunisia from years of stagnation. The electoral commission, whose board he replaced this year, has said the referendum was fair.

Flour docked in Lebanon not stolen from Ukraine, source at importing firm says

Flour docked in Lebanon not stolen from Ukraine, source at importing firm says
Reuters

  • The official at Loyal Agro Co. LTD told Reuters that the company had sought to import 5,000 tons of the flour on the ship to Lebanon to sell to private buyers
  • The Ukrainian embassy said that a judge in Ukraine has issued a ruling to seize the vessel and the cargo after an investigation
Reuters

BEIRUT: An official at a Turkey-based grains trading company denied on Friday that barley and flour aboard a ship docked in a Lebanese port had been stolen from Ukraine, saying the source of the flour was Russia.
The official at Loyal Agro Co. LTD, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that the company had sought to import 5,000 tons of the flour on the ship to Lebanon to sell to private buyers, not to the Lebanese government.
Reuters could not immediately reach Lebanese government officials for comment.
The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut has said the US-sanctioned Syrian ship, Laodicea, had docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli “carrying 5,000 tons of barley and 5,000 tons of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores.”
In a statement to Reuters on Friday, the Ukrainian embassy said that a judge in Ukraine has issued a ruling to seize the vessel and the cargo after an investigation.
It added that in the case of confiscation of the cargo of the ship, Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Beirut regarding the terms of its transfer to Lebanon.
The statement did not say how the ruling would be enforced.
The Russian embassy said it had “no information regarding the Syrian vessel or a cargo brought to Lebanon by a private company.”
Russia has previously denied Ukrainian allegations that it has stolen Ukrainian grain.
Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that he had received “a number of protests and warnings” from Western nations following the arrival of the ship at the port of Tripoli, a tweet from the ministry’s account said.
The company official said the cargo had not been offloaded and Lebanese customs had not yet granted an import license as customs was in the process of investigating Ukrainian assertions that the flour had been stolen by Russia from Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion of the country.
The official said the company had provided Lebanese customs with documentation showing the source of the cargo was legitimate.
They declined to provide the documents to Reuters.
A customs official and shipping source told Reuters on Thursday that the Tripoli port had not offloaded the ship due to suspicions it was carrying stolen goods.
Lebanese customs could not be reached for comment Friday.
The company official said that the cargo, some 8,000 tons of flour and 1,700 tons of barley in total, had initially been destined for Syria but the company decided to offload 5,000 tons of flour in Lebanon amid bread shortages tied to a three-year economic crisis.
The remaining cargo was set to be offloaded at a Syrian port, they said.
The official said that the flour could be sold for between $620 to $650 per ton in Lebanon, whereas a ton would fetch $600 in Syria.
Bakeries in Lebanon were inundated this week by frustrated crowds in a country where about half the population is food insecure, according to the World Food Programme.
Lebanon used to import most of its wheat from Ukraine, but those shipments have been disrupted by Russia’s invasion and blockade of the main Black Sea ports through which Ukraine once exported.
Ukraine had resumed legal exports of wheat to Lebanon in mid-July, according to the Ukrainian embassy and the head of Lebanon’s mills association.

