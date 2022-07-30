Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides

TRSDC ties up with ICME to offer world-class healthcare for locals

RIYADH: Tourism development is a crucial economic driver to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and the Kingdom aims for the sector to account for 10 percent of its gross domestic product by 2030.

The country has ambitions to develop world-class tourism destinations and attract visitors as part of diversification plans to reduce its dependence on oil revenue.

The project is steadily emerging as one of the world’s largest regenerative tourism projects, in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Besides providing sustainable tourism offerings, The Red Sea Development Co. is keen on delivering top-notch healthcare facilities to its residents and staff.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the availability of quality healthcare for all staff, residents and visitors at The Red Sea Project. Care will be patient-centric and aligned with international best practices,” said Julie Parisien, senior director of portfolio strategy at TRSDC, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

An oasis of healthcare

Even though a regenerative tourism project, TRSP will not be a complete health tourism destination; instead, it will focus specifically on primary and secondary care for staff, residents and visitors, Parisien explained.

She further stated that TRSP’s coastal village hospital would offer primary and secondary care, including outpatient and inpatient diagnostics and treatment.

She added: “We aim to provide quality, patient-centric care to TRSP’s population, abiding by international standards and continually raising the bar in delivery.”

Julie Parisien, Senior director of portfolio strategy at TRSDC

As a part of this healthcare strategy, TRSDC has partnered with the International Consulting Management and Engineering and devised the healthcare delivery model for this project.

ICME, as a strategic healthcare adviser to TRSDC, was also responsible for formulating the future medical concept and the health technology planning for the Coastal Village hospital and the clinic at the international airport.

“Under the contract with TRSDC, we performed a healthcare strategy validation exercise and ensured its applicability to the local healthcare demand,” Cyril Toma, managing partner of the Middle East and North Africa at ICME Healthcare, told Arab News.

Making the difference

Toma added that ICME’s job was to validate TRSP’s healthcare strategy and ensure its applicability to the local requirements.

“The main intent was to ensure that we deliver patient-centric healthcare with international best practices and that there are mechanisms in place for patients with more complex cases to be transferred to the relevant tertiary care services in emergencies,” said Toma.

He added that healthcare facilities in TRSP will provide specialty services such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for diver-related accidents.

Moreover, the hospital will be a smart facility that seamlessly integrates current and future requirements without compromising sustainability.

According to the real estate monolith, the coastal hospital is expected to provide exceptional medical care for 14,000 employees and visitors, along with offering educational and employment opportunities for local Saudi nationals.

The company has awarded the operations contract of this hospital to Steward alf Global Healthcare Co., a joint venture between Alf Healthcare and international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International.

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of every employee. Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

As a part of the deal, the healthcare company will also develop site-wide emergency response provisions to ensure the safety of workers and visitors.

TRSDC also provides a corporate wellness program named “Hayah,” the Arabic word for life. The wellness program aligns with the health targets and goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.

Moreover, TRSDC’s employee assistance program offers all employees and their household family members over the age of 16 confidential, free access to professional psychologists, counselors, nutritionists, and life and health coaches 24/7, 365 days a year.

The employee assistance program also offers all employees access to Calm, an awarding-winning app for mindfulness, sleep and meditation.

Affirming its commitment to community service, TRSDC participated in a blood donation campaign on June 14 in line with World Blood Donor Day 2022.

A total of 126 participants volunteered and participated in the campaign, and it helped Al Wajh and Umluj General Hospital to have sufficient blood for the next two-and-a-half months.