Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Everton fan gets penalty pay off for Ukraine aid effort

Everton fan gets penalty pay off for Ukraine aid effort
Paul Stratton, an Everton fan and fundraiser for Ukraine, celebrates after scoring a penalty during their Pre-Season Friendly match for peace and the end of war in Ukraine against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park, Liverpool on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

Everton fan gets penalty pay off for Ukraine aid effort

Everton fan gets penalty pay off for Ukraine aid effort
  Paul Stratton used his time off from working for Liverpool Council to travel to Poland and hand out supplies
  He tucked away his spot-kick in front of the Gwladys Street End and celebrated wildly
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: An Everton fan who drove to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees was given a moment to remember as he was brought on to take a penalty during the Toffees pre-season friendly win over Dynamo Kiev.
Paul Stratton used his time off from working for Liverpool Council to travel to Poland and hand out supplies to people fleeing the war.
The former policeman was given instructions on the touchline by manager Frank Lampard before striding on to the pitch in full Everton kit to take the penalty at the end of the game.
Stratton tucked away his spot-kick in front of the Gwladys Street End and celebrated wildly in front of the fans behind the goal.
Ukrainian international Vitaliy Mykolenko captained Everton against his former club in an emotional night at Goodison Park with around 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in attendance.
Everton won the game 3-0 with new signing Dwight McNeil having climbed off the bench to score twice after Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring inside four minutes.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict everton Dynamo Kyiv Frank Lampard

Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield

Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield

Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
  Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica
  Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget
Updated 29 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1.
In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester.
But it was City’s other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola’s men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalized.
Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool’s other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez’s header was handled by Ruben Dias.
The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.
Victory saw Liverpool win the traditional season curtain-raiser for the first time since 2006 and lay down an early marker in what is expected to be another battle between the sides for the Premier League title.
City held off the Reds to win the Premier League for a fourth time in five years by a point in a thrilling finale to last season.
Guardiola’s men had to come from 2-0 down on the final day of the campaign to beat Aston Villa and were again guilty of a slow start.
Salah was the provider for the opening goal as he laid Thiago Alcantara’s crossfield pass back to the edge of the box and Alexander-Arnold smashed in off the post with the aid of a slight deflection off Dias.
City had played just two pre-season friendlies to Liverpool’s four and took half an hour to find their feet.
Haaland was denied by Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian with his first sight of goal.
However, the Norwegian should have opened his City account moments later as he failed to properly connect with Joao Cancelo’s inviting cross.
Nunez was given his chance to shine on the hour mark, but fluffed his first big chance when Ederson prevailed in a one-on-one.
At the other end, City’s new South American striker also got his career in England off to a flying start.
Alvarez’s arrival at the Etihad has gone under the radar in the hype surrounding Haaland.
But the Argentine, who scored six goals in one Copa Libertadores match in May, is also regarded as one of the world’s most exciting young forward.
Alvarez was quickest to react to the rebound after Adrian saved Phil Foden’s initial effort and the goal stood after a VAR review for offside.
It needed another the intervention of VAR once more for Liverpool to restore their lead seven minutes from time.
Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after seeing a replay of Nunez’s header coming back off the arm of Dias.
Salah was deadly as ever from 12 yards as he drilled into the bottom corner despite Ederson going the right way.
Nunez then ended any doubt over the result when he pounced on Andy Robertson’s header across goal.
But City’s miserable day did not end there as Haaland hit the bar with the goal gaping deep in stoppage time to keep the Norwegian superstar waiting to open his account in English football.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city FA Community Shield

F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying

F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying

F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying
  Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez only came out late into the hour-long session
  Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel lost the rear tires and went backward into the crash barriers
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Formula One drivers tackled a difficult rain-drenched third practice ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix later Saturday.
Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez only came out late into the hour-long session. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel lost the rear tires and went backward into the crash barriers, bringing out a red flag with about 10 minutes to go. The session restarted with four minutes left.
After the intense heat of Friday, rain began thundering down around midday and the Hungaroring track was drenched by the 1 p.m. start.
The Ferraris were the first to go out and Charles Leclerc — who leads F1 with seven poles this season — slid as he missed a chicane.
As rain got even heavier and visibility worsened, Vettel — who is retiring at the end of the season — missed a turn and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly just about avoided a crash barrier, then later did a 360 spin.
Mercedes driver George Russell said he was “struggling a lot,” McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo spoke of having “absolutely no grip” and Haas driver Mick Schumacher complained his rear tires felt like they were slipping on ice.
Williams driver Nicholas Latifi surprised everyone by posting the fastest time on his final lap, a sizeable .67 seconds clear of Verstappen.
“I was wondering if that clapping was for me,” joked Latifi, who is last in the standings and yet to score a point.

Topics: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Ferrari Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan
  The 22-year-old Tavares moved to Arsenal from Benfica last summer
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

LONDON: Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares has joined French club Marseille on a season-long loan, the Premier League team said Saturday.
The 22-year-old Tavares moved to Arsenal from Benfica last summer and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.
Tavares, who has played for Portugal’s under-21 team, may have had fewer opportunities at Arsenal this season with Kieran Tierney at left back and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played left back at Manchester City.
Marseille qualified for the Champions League by finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-22.

Topics: Arsenal Nuno Tavares Marseille Premier league

Abu Dhabi Media, Starzplay partner to win exclusive rights to stream Italian Serie A football league for next three seasons

Abu Dhabi Media, Starzplay partner to win exclusive rights to stream Italian Serie A football league for next three seasons
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Media, Starzplay partner to win exclusive rights to stream Italian Serie A football league for next three seasons

Abu Dhabi Media, Starzplay partner to win exclusive rights to stream Italian Serie A football league for next three seasons
  Football fans across MENA region can now enjoy Italian League, Cup (Coppa Italia) and Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) matches
  Three-year win enables Starzplay subscribers across the region to enjoy the European League exclusively
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company, and Starzplay, the Middle East and North Africa region’s fastest-growing subscription video-on-demand service, have secured exclusive rights to stream the premium Italian Serie A competition, as well as the Coppa Italia (Italy Cup) and Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup), for the next three seasons beginning this year. 

The Italian Football Federation granted the rights to ADM and Starzplay, which will broadcast one of the most powerful European leagues to football fans across the region. 

Starzplay’s reach of over 2.1 million regional subscribers will offer Serie A clubs’ maximum visibility across a population of 400 million people. ADM and Starzplay have been strengthening their collaboration in an effort to bolster the sports offering, such as AFC, UFC, FIFA Club World Cup, for enthusiasts in the region.

Haitham Al-Kathiri, acting executive director of Abu Dhabi TV Network, said: “AD Sports’ acquisition of the exclusive broadcast rights to Italian League (Serie A), Italy Cup (Coppa Italia) and Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) confirms our leading position, and highlights our technical expertise and media portfolio. We are looking forward to broadcasting the competitions in partnership with Starzplay, which is enjoyed by millions of football fans around the world.

Haitham Al-Kathiri, acting executive director of Abu Dhabi TV Network. (Supplied)

“This milestone comes in line with the digital transformation of AD Sports Channel, which has an extensive track record in covering the most important sports competitions across the world with professionalism and impartiality.” 

He added: “Driven by its reputation in covering the most prominent and largest local and international tournaments with the latest technologies and in line with the highest standards of global broadcast quality, AD Sports will continue to fulfil the expectations of viewers by providing premium HD audio and video coverage.”

Danny Bates, Starzplay chief commercial officer, said: “Sports in the OTT space is a huge focus for us, and we have been investing in the live sports category over the last year with our platform witnessing an impressive subscription growth. As part of our long-term strategy, we are building this content category into one of our core products, offering the best in sports entertainment to subscribers across the region. With our stellar technical and customer support, Starzplay today is undoubtedly the best positioned platform to seize this incredible opportunity.”

He said: “Abu Dhabi Media has been a strong catalyst in driving the sports portfolio for Starzplay, and we are proud to partner with them once again to bring the popular Italian League to regional fans. Our ability to pitch and secure the exclusive broadcast rights for one of the top European leagues in a highly competitive bid, is a testament of our strength together as a team. We are confident that there is a huge untapped market in MENA which will support our goals for the coming years, and we look forward to additional category offerings in the future.”

Starzplay has added another prestigious sporting league to its growing portfolio of live sports events offering enthusiasts across the region premium and the most sought-after content. Serie A will be core to Starzplay’s sport offering, which will encompass other premium international and regional assets, such as the Asian Football Confederation, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Abu Dhabi Sport channels and FIFA events, such as the recent FIFA Club World Cup hosted in Abu Dhabi.

To watch the Italian League, sports fans can subscribe to the sports pack by visiting Starzplay.com. Subscription will entitle subscribers to access other sports and competitions in addition to the Italian League.

With thousands of hours of premium content, including live sports, Starzplay is the leading streaming platform in the MENA region, reaching over 2.1 million subscribers. The service is available in 19 countries across the Middle East, North  Africa and Pakistan.  

Topics: Starzplay UAE football

Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 30 July 2022
John Duerden

Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  The last eight have thrown up two all-Asian and two all-African clashes
Updated 30 July 2022
John Duerden

The quarter-finals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 take place on Sunday. Two are all-Asian affairs with the other two featuring teams from Africa. It wasn’t planned that way but was produced by a fascinating group stage.

The Saudi Arabian city of Abha is the host of all the games and it is where all 18 teams started out. It is no surprise then that the hosts, defending champions after winning in Egypt last year, were the first to book their spot in the knockout stage thanks to a 2-0 win over Mauritania and a 4-1 dismissal of Iraq. The star of the show and the star of the tournament so far is Abdullah Radif. The Al-Hilal striker currently leads the goalscoring charts with four to his name already as a goal in the opener and then a hat-trick against Iraq.

Coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi led the team to success in 2021 but is taking nothing for granted this time around.

“We have started well but we know that there is a lot of work for us to do,” he said. “The quarter-final is our focus now and we know that is going to be a difficult match for us.”

With only the first of the three teams in each of the six groups guaranteed of going through along with two of the best runners-up, the results and performances were just what Saudi Arabia ordered. 

On Sunday, they face Yemen, who squeezed through as one of the best runners-up after finishing second behind Jordan and defeating UAE 3-1. While the Green Falcons are strong favorites, it won’t be a stroll in the park.

“We are delighted to have made it this far and the players were excellent against the United Arab Emirates,” said Yemen coach Mohamed Al-Nafii.  “Now we know we have a very difficult game against Saudi Arabia. We know what we have to do and that we have to be at our best.”

There has been a healthy contingent of Yemen fans backing their team so far and against the in-form hosts, the support will be needed and they could be in for plenty of excitement with the players practicing penalties in training.

The winner is going to face another opponent from the Asian Football Confederation as the second quarter-final will see a crunch match between Jordan — who topped Group B with four points after a draw with UAE — and Palestine.

Palestine took the second-best runners-up spot behind Morocco in Group F thanks to a thrilling 5-3 win over Sudan. With seven minutes remaining, the African team were 3-2 ahead to keep alive their dreams of a knockout stage place but were stunned by three goals from Palestine, two of which came in injury time. 

The remaining two clashes in the last eight are between the traditional giants of North Africa as all four took maximum points from the two group games.

Algeria take on Tunisia in the first quarter-final. The Desert Foxes defeated Lebanon 2-1 and then needed two goals in the last 20 minutes or so to defeat Libya 3-1 to take top spot. With all five goals coming from different players, Tunisia will be wary though they had it much easier. A clinical 3-0 win over Bahrain was followed by a 6-0 thrashing of Djibouti. Three of the goals came from Aziz Abed who is just one behind Radif in the goalscoring charts.

The last-eight line-up is completed by Egypt and Morocco. The Pharaohs defeated Oman 1-0 and then Somalia 2-0 and their progression to the knockout stages never really looked in doubt. Morocco, meanwhile, had to come from behind in their opener to defeat an exciting Sudan team 4-2 and then had to wait until six minutes from the end to edge out Palestine 1-0.

“The standard in this competition is very strong, especially the African teams and the Saudi team from Asia,” said Egypt coach, Mahmoud Gaber. “We want to keep going until the end and we know that Morocco are very strong and played well in the group stage but we have prepared well for the game.”

There are sure to be plenty of twists and turns before it all ends but one thing is for sure; as well as being all Arab, the final will be a clash between Africa and Asia.

Topics: 2022 Arab Cup U-20 #SAUDI ARABIA #yemen

