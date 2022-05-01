Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

You are here

Everton’s Richarlison shoots past Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy to score the only goal of the game at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, May 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

  • Richarlison swept a shot past Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute to give Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea
  • Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as Tottenham leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal into the top four with a thumping win against Leicester.
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard’s side are just two points from safety with five games to play — and will leave Leeds and Burnley sweating.
After a goalless first half in which Everton had the better of the play, the hosts made the crucial breakthrough just after the restart.
Cesar Azpilicueta was pressured into losing possession and Brazilian forward Richarlison swept a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute.
Just before the hour mark Everton had a huge let-off when a shot from England midfielder Mason Mount hit both posts before Jordan Pickford produced a fine save from Azpilicueta.
Pickford produced a fine save to deny Ruben Loftus-Cheek from range before Demarai Gray squandered a chance to increase Everton’s lead.
The home crowd faced the agony of seven minutes of added time but Everton held out, prompting a huge roar of relief at the final whistle.
Former Chelsea boss Lampard, who took over from the unpopular Rafael Benitez at the end of January, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the Merseyside giants.
Everton would arguably be the biggest club ever to drop out of the Premier League — only Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have won more English top-flight titles — and they have not played in the second tier since the 1953/54 season.
Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth, one point clear of Arsenal, who travel to face West Ham later on Sunday.
Antonio Conte’s side have recently lost momentum in the race to qualify for Europe’s top club competition, taking just one point from their previous two matches with no shots on target.
Brendan Rodgers made eight changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal last week, with only Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton and Timothy Castagne keeping their places.
Harry Kane powered home a header from Son’s corner midway through the first half and Son doubled the lead on the hour mark after a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski.
Son scored a third in the 79th minute to kill the game, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner before a late consolation for Kelechi Iheanacho.
Arsenal face the Hammers at the London Stadium after morale-boosting wins against Chelsea and Manchester United, knowing they have fourth place in their own hands.
Victory for the Gunners would take them back above Spurs and just three points behind 2021 European champions Chelsea, who have one eye on the FA Cup final against Liverpool.
But Mikel Arteta’s side still have to face Spurs on May 12 in a potential winner-takes-all game in the effort to reach the top four.
Manchester City still lead Liverpool by a single point at the top of the table after both sides won on Saturday.
Norwich were relegated on a day of drama at the bottom end and Watford look certain to join them after Burnley grabbed two late goals to win at Vicarage Road.
Burnley and Leeds are both on 34 points — two ahead of 18th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand over both of their relegation rivals.

WASHINGTON: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton are among the injured stars expected to be on the sidelines as the second round of the NBA playoffs begin on Sunday.

The top four seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conference advanced from the opening round, but few managed to get through unscathed.

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader from Cameroon, suffered a right orbital bone fracture and concussion in the 76ers’ series-clinching win at Toronto and is out indefinitely.

The 7-foot star was already nursing a thumb injury when he was struck in the face by the left elbow of countryman Pascal Siakam of the Raptors.

“I think he broke my face,” Embiid said. “But it’s all good in the playoffs.”

Embiid 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds against Toronto. He had 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in a regular season and is a finalist for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Middleton, a 30-year-old forward, is expected to miss most if not all of the second round with a sprained left knee ligament.

Defending champion Milwaukee, sparked by Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will open a best-of-seven series against Boston on Sunday in the East while Golden State visit Memphis for their West opener on Sunday.

The other two conference semifinals begin Monday with Philadelphia at Miami and Dallas at Phoenix.

East top seed Miami had four standouts who didn’t practice on Friday, including forward Jimmy Butler with a knee injury and Kyle Lowry with a hamstring concern.

Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Heat this season while guard Lowry, who won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019, had 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game.

Memphis was without New Zealand big man Steven Adams, in COVIS-19 protocols, for a series-clinching win over Minnesota.

Golden State’s Andre Iguodala was expected to be re-evaluated next week for neck pain aggravated during the Warriors’ first-round series against Denver.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has had hamstring tightness but was expected to play in Sunday’s opener against the visiting Bucks.

The Celtics are in the second round for the fifth time in six years and are rested after pulling off the only first-round sweep in eliminating Brooklyn.

They closed the regular season 26-6 and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart anchors the NBA’s best defensive unit, a group that will try to make life difficult for Antetokounmpo.

That includes Jayson Tatum, who averaged nearly 30 points a game in round one.

The 76ers, who lost to Atlanta in last year’s second round, would need star guard James Harden, forward Tobias Harris and playmaker Tyrese Maxey to step up if Embiid misses major time against the Heat.

Miami big man Bam Adebayo could play a pivotal role in the series if he can dominate in Embiid’s absence.

Memphis boast NBA Most Improved Player Ja Morant and impressive Desmond Bane leading a young and talented Grizzlies unit.

But they face a Golden State squad that has quickly revamped and boasts star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, inside defensive force Draymond Green and third-year guard Jordan Poole.

Curry has recovered from a left foot injury that left him coming off the bench much of the first round and his backcourt battles against Morant could be series highlights.

Poole made the most of his starting role in Curry’s recovery to deliver a scoring punch as a reserve.

“I didn’t really come in with any expectations,” Poole said. “I didn’t know what to expect because this was my first time being here. But I definitely learned a lot.”

Green is the chief frontcourt fixture back from the Warriors’ NBA title runs and coach Steve Kerr trusts him to handle any position on the floor.

“Draymond has the green light to basically do whatever he wants,” Kerr said.

Phoenix and Dallas are healthy now that the Suns’ Devin Booker and the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic are back.

Doncic was nagged by a left calf strain but recovered to help spark Dallas over Utah while Booker missed three games with a right hamstring strain as Phoenix ousted New Orleans.

Suns guard Chris Paul hit all 14 of his shots in a 33-point effort in Phoenix’s closeout triumph.

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier finally looks set for his long-awaited Newcastle United return against Manchester City.
The Magpies travel to Premier League title-challengers City looking to keep their own hopes of a top 10 Premier League finish alive — and they are likely to have England international defender Trippier, himself a Man City academy graduate, fit for Sunday’s encounter.
Trippier, a high-profile January addition from Atletico Madrid, has not kicked a ball since he proved the match-winner in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa in February. A broken foot, which required an operation, has kept him out for almost three months.
But having returned to full first-team training last Friday, the 31-year-old is edging closer to wearing the famous black and white in the Premier League run-in.
When asked whether Trippier will be available for the trip to the Etihad, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’ll see how his training week progresses. Yes, that training session was Friday, so he was never going to be in contention to play (against Liverpool). We’ll see how he progresses during the week.”
On Saturday, United suffered only their fourth loss of 2022, and their first of the calendar year in the Premier League at St. James’ Park, to Man City’s title rivals Liverpool. Naby Keita got the only goal of the game in the first half.
One player who went off during that game was Fabian Schar. When asked about the nature of the problem — and whether it will keep the player out — Howe said: “I don’t know, it was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet. We hope it’s nothing serious but obviously it was enough for him to come off.”
While United turned to the likes of Jacob Murphy and Chris Wood off the bench, Liverpool — who made a raft of changes with the game sandwiched between a two-legged Champions League semi-final — called on world-renowned talent such as Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.
Having stated pre-game that he hopes Newcastle versus Liverpool could prove a title-decider in the future, Howe fully accepts that there is a long way to go to get there.
“They rotated their team slightly and had quality from the bench, we knew that. That’s the standard, that’s the quality of their squad,” he said.
“Fair play to them. We ran them all the way. It was close but it wasn’t close enough as I don’t think we had any sustained period of pressure.
“I don’t think we had that moment where you felt we must score. We had a lot of work to do from a defensive perspective to improve and get close to the top teams.”
The challenges faced against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on home soil will no doubt be amplified on away territory in Manchester this coming weekend.
“You have several challenges,” Howe said on facing the likes of Liverpool and Man City. “First and foremost, it’s trying to get the ball, which isn’t easy, and trying to exert the right amount of pressure to win the ball back. How many men do you push forward to do that?
“I thought we got the balance better in the second half. I thought we improved and were slightly more aggressive without being cavalier. But that’s the biggest challenge. You need the ball to score, and on transitions we probably weren’t good enough.
“We weren’t a genuine counterattack threat in the game, which I probably thought pre-game we would be. Our set play execution as well wasn’t quite at the level it has been because that might be the avenue to get us a goal.”

MADRID: Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.

Needing just one point from their last five games, Madrid struck twice through Rodrygo in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu before goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema completed the victory.

Madrid lifted the trophy in front of nearly 80,000 inside the stadium, and the traditional celebrations continued at the Cibeles fountain in the Spanish capital.

“It’s the first time I’ve won a title at the Bernabeu, the atmosphere is really something special,” Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

“If I was crying (at the final whistle), it’s because I’m happy.”

Ancelotti returned to Madrid last summer to take over from Zinedine Zidane for a second spell after quitting Everton.

The Italian has also won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Given they have been top since November, it was no surprise that Madrid won a league they have dominated for months, but dips in form from Barcelona and Sevilla offered the chance for an early coronation.

Madrid moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four matches to play. Barcelona have a game in hand but are 18 points adrift.

With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can turn their full attention to the second leg of their semifinal at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they will need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game to advance to another European final.

“Winning La Liga is special,” midfielder Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV, as he paid tribute to the fans who were unable to watch the club win the title in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We played a great match, the atmosphere was incredible and we hope to repeat that Wednesday.”

It is the earliest Madrid have clinched the trophy since they won it with four games to spare in 1989-90.

“It’s the first time we’ve won it with as many games to go, that means a lot. We’ve had an incredible season and now we want to celebrate that a bit,” said Modric.

Ancelotti rested Benzema and Vinicius Junior from the start for the visit of Espanyol, and Rodrygo seized his chance with two goals late in the first half.

He combined with fellow Brazilian Marcelo to put Madrid ahead on 33 minutes as he steered into the far corner for only his second league goal this campaign.

Mariano Diaz, handed a rare start in attack, then won the ball deep in Espanyol territory and Rodrygo rolled in a second with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Eduardo Camavinga played in Asensio to slam in a third for Madrid on the counter on 55 minutes, with Modric then making way for Toni Kroos and Benzema replacing Casemiro on the hour.

Benzema notched his 42nd goal in as many games this season across all competitions to seal a runaway triumph for Madrid on a historic day for Ancelotti.

Villarreal suffered a 2-1 defeat at bottom side Alaves three days ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semifinal tie with Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid could risk missing out on a return to Europe’s top club competition after losing 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao.

Copa del Rey winners Real Betis can reduce the gap to fourth-placed Atletico to a single point if they win away to Getafe on Monday, while Barca host Mallorca on Sunday.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, California: A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction.

The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18, David Kohler of SCP Auctions said Saturday.

“We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey,” he said.

Kohler said the seller, who wants to remain anonymous, has had the jersey for 25 years.

The seller approached Kohler after seeing another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

Also last year, a rookie trading card of Bryant’s sold for $1.8 million. Neither of the 2021 sales were conducted by SCP Auctions.

The upcoming auction features the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento.

He donned the same jersey at home on May 8 and May 10 in the Western Conference semifinals against Utah. The Lakers won the first game, with Bryant scoring 19 points. They lost the second game in which he had nine points. They went on to lose the series, 4-1, to conclude Bryant’s rookie year.

The jersey’s authenticity has been verified by independent authenticators, who photo-matched it, Kohler said. That process involves examining an item’s unique characteristics. It was also matched to a 1997 trading card featuring Bryant wearing the jersey. It features a logo representing the NBA’s 50th anniversary.

Kohler said the market for Bryant memorabilia remains “very, very strong” two years after his death.

“As long as it’s the real stuff,” Kohler said. “He’s beloved.”

Bryant was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, in a California helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The jersey can be viewed by appointment at SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel. The auction ends June 4.

MILAN: Napoli salvaged some pride as they crushed Sassuolo 6-1 on Saturday to consolidate third place in Serie A and bounce back from a miserable run.

Dries Mertens scored twice, while there were also goals from Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani in a rampant display from Napoli, who were  4-0 up after 21 minutes.

Maxime Lopez netted a late consolation for mid-table Sassuolo.

Napoli were battling with the Milan clubs for the Serie A title until recently but a run of two defeats and a draw saw their scudetto bid all but evaporate. The win over Sassuolo left them four points below league leaders AC Milan, who host Fiorentina on Sunday, and four points above Juventus, who entertain bottom club Venezia.

Napoli were still reeling from last week’s match at Empoli, where they were leading 2-0 before three goals in the final 10 minutes saw the home side win 3-2.

They started the match with a point to prove and Koulibaly headed in a corner. The lead was doubled in the 15th minute with another Lorenzo Insigne corner and another header, this time from Osimhen that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Osimhen set one up just two minutes later. Mertens won the ball in midfield and threaded it to Osimhen, who rolled it across for Lozano to slot in from six yards.

Mertens got on the scoresheet in the 21st and scored again early in the second half following a one-two with Fabián Ruiz.

Rrahmani got Napoli’s sixth, 10 minutes from time.

Sampdoria took a huge step toward securing Serie A safety and could have consigned their city rivals to relegation after a fiercely contested Derby della Lanterna that saw Genoa miss a stoppage-time penalty.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the only goal to secure Samp a 1-0 win and help it move eight points clear of the bottom three.

Genoa captain Domenico Criscito was left in tears after seeing his penalty saved by Emil Audero in the sixth minute of stoppage time. The penalty was for a handball by Samp defender Alex Ferrari.

Genoa remained second from bottom, three points from 17th-placed Cagliari and safety.

It could have been worse for Genoa, had not Cagliari lost at home to Hellas Verona 2-1, their seventh defeat in eight matches.

Lazio boosted their chances of qualifying for Europe with a 4-3 win at Spezia. Spezia took the lead three times but Francesco Acerbi netted the winner for Lazio in the final minute.

