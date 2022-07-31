You are here

  Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay's Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay's Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
The deal, which is valued at SR94.7 million ($25 million), is expected to have a financial impact in the second half of this year. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has completed a deal to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services.

The deal, which is valued at SR94.7 million ($25 million), is expected to have a financial impact in the second half of this year, the company said in a bourse filing.

In March, Saudi Steel signed a deal with Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services to supply it with oil and gas steel pipes valued at SR139 million ($37 million).

In Sunday's trading, Saudi-based pipe manufacturers closed up 0.46 percent, at SR22.08.

Topics: Saudi Pipes project Contract

RIYADH: Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30.

The Saudi-listed company said in a bourse filing it expects the transaction to impact its financial statements for the ongoing quarter.

Bahri, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri shipping Sukuk

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, bounced back in July following two of its worst months of 2022, fueled by continued price gains for crude.

TASI ended June gaining 5.9 percent to reach 12,199 at the closing bell of Sunday’s session.  

This is despite a global economic downturn triggered by inflation and rising interest rates, sending worldwide shares to their lowest levels in years.

This gain was led by a 5.79 percent leap in Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, and a 1.28 percent increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ticked up 2.64 percent for the month, while Alinma Bank soared 11.91 percent.

In the telecom sector, STC and Zain KSA, were up by 0.8 and 0.86 respectively, over the month.

Information technology firms Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Elm saw their shares rise 17.15 percent and 16.95 percent, respectively.

Leejam Sports Co. topped the gainer list with a 24.03 percent rise, followed by Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. with a 20.11 percent gain.

Among insurers, United Cooperative Assurance Co. led the month's fallers with a decline of 62.92 percent, followed by Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a decline of 39.05 percent.
 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock Saudi

RIYADH: On a macro level, Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen. 

Zooming in, Swansea University signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a joint statement.

The agreement came after talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period, Reuters reported. 

The measure, which will be effective from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2023, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stopped.

Through a micro lens:

  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has announced a second discovery of natural gas resources in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 concession, operated by Eni. 

The discovery, from a new deeper reservoir, indicates between 1 to 1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas, according to Trade Arabia. 

  • UK’s Swansea University has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the degree will provide students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the innovation, development and sustainability of clean energy, according to a statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France energy renewables

CAIRO: Egypt is targeting a 17.8 percent increase in the production of petroleum and mineral resources sector at current prices to 790.9 billion Egyptian pounds during the new fiscal year 2022/2023, from 671.5 billion pounds the previous year, according to its economic and social development plan.

As part of the economic and social development plan, the government intends to invest 49.5 billion Egyptian pounds in the development of the petroleum and mineral wealth sector during the new fiscal 2022/2023. 

Of this total investment, 17.6 billion Egyptian pounds was for refining activity, and 31.9 billion pounds for extraction activities, reported Egypt Today..

AMOC records 146% growth in net profit

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co. recorded a 146 percent year-on-year increase in net profits to 1.27 billion Egyptian pounds ($67 million) for the fiscal year 2021/2022 ending June 30, 2022, compared to 499.286 million pounds the previous year, reported Arab Finance.

AMOC is an Egyptian joint stock company in the petroleum industry, specializing in the production and distribution of refinery oil and fuels in the Egyptian market.

SWVL cancels Zeelo deal

Swvl Holdings has gone back on its decision to acquire UK- based Zeelo — another bus platform providing transport services — due to the markets’ financial volatility.

Swvl Global, a subsidiary of Swvl, granted Zeelo $5 million in funding which was terminated after the deal was canceled. 

Topics: Egypt Oil

CAIRO: Pakistan's imports significantly dropped in July, which is said to relieve some of the pressure on the rupee; China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July as the COVID pandemic flared up again; and Britain's businesses are expected to have zero growth over the next three months. 

Pakistan’s imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilize — finance minister

Pakistan’s imports fell by more than a third in July, after a ban on non-essentials, the finance minister said on Sunday, adding that the improved trade situation will reduce pressure on the struggling rupee.

July imports fell to $5 billion, down 35 percent from June’s record monthly high of $7.7 billion, Miftah Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad.

The central bank and Pakistan statistics bureau is yet to post its July data.

“This is very welcoming,” Ismail said, adding that it was the result of his government’s ban on all non-essential imports. “It will remove pressure on rupee,” he said.

China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months.

Topics: economy Macro Snapshot UK China

