Fears rise for young boys missing in UK-funded Syrian jails for Daesh members

Fears rise for young boys missing in UK-funded Syrian jails for Daesh members
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) guard monitors suspected Daesh members at a prison in Hasakeh, northeastern Syria, Oct. 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Fears rise for young boys missing in UK-funded Syrian jails for Daesh members

Fears rise for young boys missing in UK-funded Syrian jails for Daesh members
  • UN warns UK that funding the prisons could violate international law
  • Inmates deprived of education, proper food, natural sunlight, healthcare
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: As many as 750 boys, some as young as nine, are being held in prisons for people linked to Daesh in northeast Syria.

None of the boys, including at least one UK national and several other Westerners, have ever been charged with a crime.

In some cases, they have been held in the prisons, funded partly by the UK, for over three years, without education, family visits, proper food, or even natural sunlight.

The prisons are run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which captured the boys along with 10,000 Daesh members and their families. The SDF has refused NGO requests to evacuate wounded and ill boys from its facilities on security grounds.

Earlier this month, an Australian teenager, Yusuf Dahab, died from wounds sustained during a Daesh raid in January on a prison in the Ghwayran neighborhood of Hassakeh, 40 miles from the Turkish border, while others were believed to have died during or soon after the incident.

Tuberculosis is rife, and many boys struggle with serious injuries, some sustained in the January raid and there is limited access to medical treatment.

In February, UNICEF’s representative in Syria, Bo Viktor Nylund, told the New York Times after a tour of the area that the boys in the prisons lacked food and medicine.

But the most pressing concern is that the whereabouts and conditions of some boys, dubbed “Cubs of the Caliphate” by their captors, are unknown.

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the UN special rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights, told the Daily Telegraph: “There are at least 100 children missing. Either children who were killed during the attack or moved out of the prison to locations where they have not been identified. Under international law, we would call that enforced disappearance.

“I believe there are a number of children with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries who remain in that prison, and I believe that some of those children are ... from Western states,” she added.

The SDF told the New York Times in February that 121 of its personnel were killed in the January raid but did not give details about the number of casualties among inmates.

Most of the boys are from Iraq and Syria. But at least 150 are foreign nationals — which poses a legal headache for the SDF and the governments of those foreign nationals, most of whom have no wish to repatriate them — leading to countries like the UK paying to maintain the prison system in northern Syria.

US Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, a senior commander in the coalition against Daesh, suggested last year that the UK alone gave around $20 million to the SDF for the prison system.

Experts have warned that funding the SDF’s prison system likely violates international law. UN officials wrote to the UK government in February, saying its actions facilitated “mass arbitrary detention,” which was “incompatible” with the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights.

The UK responded that it was “particularly concerned about the condition of minors — including reports of possible casualties or injuries resulting from the recent attack on Ghwayran, a lack of access to healthcare, the prevalence of TB and possible malnutrition.”

But it denied that funding the prisons entailed legal liability. “We are planning to scale up humanitarian assistance for minors in detention in 2022,” it added.

Letta Tayler, associate director and counterterrorism lead at Human Rights Watch, told the Telegraph: “The silence on the numbers raises yet more questions as to why dozens of governments are allowing an under-financed, embattled, non-state actor to manage a population of tens of thousands foreign (Daesh) suspects and family members, none of whom have ever been before a court, much less charged with a crime.

“The UK’s funding of facilities holding detainees indefinitely in life-threatening conditions with no due process whatsoever raises serious legal questions,” she added.

The death of Dahab gained prominence after voice notes left by the teenager asking for help were revealed by his family in Australia in the aftermath of the raid.

“I got injured in my head and my hand,” he said. “I lost a lot of blood. There’s no doctors here, there’s no one who can help me.”

He added that 15 to 20 children had been killed in the raid, saying: “I’m very scared. I need help.”

Dahab’s family announced his death on July 18. Since then, neither the SDF nor the Australian government has confirmed his death.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is seeking to confirm reports an Australian male has died in Syria,” an Australian government spokesperson told the Telegraph.

Tayler said: “Yusuf could be one of many boys who have met or are about to meet this same fate. How many more lives will it take before governments take responsibility for their nationals held unlawfully in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, the majority of them children?”

Topics: Syria Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Daesh

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied in the capital on Sunday to demand an end to military rule and tribal clashes that have killed over 100 people, AFP correspondents said.
“Down with Burhan,” they chanted, referring to Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the army chief who last year led a military coup that upended a transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of President Omar Bashir.
Near-weekly protests have been held since, despite a deadly crackdown that has killed at least 116 people, according to pro-democracy medics.
“The authority is the people’s,” protesters chanted, demanding soldiers return to their barracks.
Since last year’s coup, Sudan — already one of the world’s poorest countries — has been reeling from a spiraling economic crisis and a broad security breakdown which has seen a spike in ethnic clashes in its far-flung regions.

FASTFACT

Protester Mohammed Ali said that he was demonstrating for ‘one unified nation.’

On July 11, tribal clashes over a land dispute erupted in southern Blue Nile state, leaving at least 105 people dead and 291 wounded, and sparking protests demanding justice and calls for coexistence.
Protester Mohammed Ali said on Sunday that he was demonstrating for “one unified nation.”
The military council has “turned a blind eye” to tribal violence, Ali said, “because these problems allow it to stay in power.”
Pro-democracy activists have long accused Sudan’s military and ex-rebel leaders who signed a 2020 peace deal of exacerbating ethnic tensions for political gain.
The strength of the pro-democracy movement has ebbed and flowed since the coup, most recently rocked by a surprise announcement on July 4, when Gen. Al-Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.
Key civilian leaders dismissed his move as a “ruse,” and pro-democracy protesters have held fast to their rallying cry that there can be “no negotiation, no partnership” with the military.
Other civilian factions have been more amenable to negotiations, seeing them as a necessary stepping stone to democratic rule.

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
  • Retired British geologist Jim Fitton has been reunited with family in Malaysia, where he lives
  • Fitton had been arrested in March at Baghdad Airport and charged under antiquities laws
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

LONDON: A retired British geologist jailed in Iraq for antiquities smuggling has been freed and has left the country, his family said Sunday.
Jim Fitton, 66, was sentenced in June to 15 years in an Iraqi prison. A Baghdad appeals court overturned the conviction and last week ordered his release.
Fitton has now been reunited with family in Malaysia, where he lives. Son-in-law Sam Tasker said Fitton arrived at Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday, and the family was “absolutely over the moon.” Fitton missed the wedding of his daughter Leila and Tasker in May while he was imprisoned.
Fitton was arrested in March at Baghdad Airport and charged under antiquities laws that carried the possibility of a death sentence.
His case drew international attention after he was convicted of picking up shards of pottery and other fragments from an ancient site in southern Iraq while on an organized geology and archaeology tour. Fitton told the court that he had no criminal intent, and some of the pieces he picked up from an unguarded site were no larger than a fingernail.

Volker Waldmann, who was arrested alongside Fitton, was also accused of stealing antiquities but was aquitted at trial.

Many feared the incident would deter tourists from visiting Iraq, where the government hopes to grow the nascent tourism sector.
Frustrated by perceived inaction on the part of the British government, Fitton’s family started a petition that garnered more than 350,000 signatures.
Tasker said the public support was “evidence that the actions of the many can move the needle in situations like this, you spurred us on when we were struggling to find hope.”
“We as a family will never again doubt the kindness of strangers,” he said.

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON Volker Waldmann Malaysia

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US
Updated 31 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US
  • The UAE’s Interior Ministry said seven people of Asian nationalities were killed due to torrential rains
  • Floods struck separate areas in Iran, which said the death toll rose to at least 80 and about 30 people are missing
Updated 31 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the UAE, Iran, Pakistan and the US for the victims of floods and torrential rains that have struck these countries.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s government and people wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry said seven people of Asian nationalities were killed due to torrential rains.

“Egypt, the government and people, expresses its solidarity with the Emirates in facing the effects of those torrents, stressing the ability of the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, to overcome this affliction,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities in Kentucky said the number of deaths due to floods in the US state rose to 25, and a state of emergency is ongoing.

Floods struck separate areas in Iran, which said the death toll rose to at least 80 and about 30 people are missing.

In Pakistan, 19 people died in the past two days due to heavy rains.

Topics: Egypt United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iran floods

President Tebboune: Algeria will start teaching English in primary schools

President Tebboune: Algeria will start teaching English in primary schools
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

President Tebboune: Algeria will start teaching English in primary schools

President Tebboune: Algeria will start teaching English in primary schools
  • Continued use of French in institutions and business administration is a sensitive subject
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced that the former French colony will start teaching English in primary schools later this year, BBC reported. 

“French is a spoil of war, but English is an international language,” Tebboune said.

Algeria gained independence from France in 1962 after a bloody eight-year war that left relations between the two countries strained. 

The continued use of French in institutions and business administration is a sensitive subject in Algeria.

The official languages of the country are Arabic and Tamazight, which is spoken by the Amazigh or Berber minority. 

President Tebboune was responding to growing demands from academics and undergraduates in an interview broadcast on state-run television on Saturday.

They argue that English should be taught earlier because it is the language of instruction at universities for those studying medicine and engineering. 

Students in secondary school begin learning English at the age of 14, while students in primary school begin learning French at the age of 9. 

The president’s remarks are an excerpt from a longer interview that will be aired in its entirety later on Sunday. 

In the early 1990s, a similar initiative was launched to allow parents to choose between French and English for their children in junior school. 

It sparked outrage in France, however, and a pro-French lobby within Algeria’s government demanded that the scheme be scrapped, which led to the education minister being fired.

Topics: Algeria Education

Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan

Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan

Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan
  • This is a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region: Israeli PM 
  • Lapid said initiative would increase employment in both countries, advance economic and diplomatic relations
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Israel said Sunday it would accelerate the process of setting up a shared industrial zone with Jordan.

The decision to accelerate the construction and operation of the Jordan Gateway park was taken to enhance cooperation with Jordan, the government added.

The project was first proposed during talks on the Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty that was signed in 1994. The final details of the initiative were addressed last week during Lapid’s visit to Amman where he met with King Abdullah II.

“Twenty-eight years since the peace agreement with Jordan, we are taking the good neighborly relations between our two countries another step forward,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

“This is a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region. The final details regarding this initiative were addressed last week during my visit with King Abdullah II in Amman.”

Lapid said the initiative would increase employment in both countries, advance economic and diplomatic relations, and enhance the peace and friendship between Jordan and Israel.

“This is a joint industrial zone on the border. It will allow Israeli and Jordanian entrepreneurs and businesspeople to communicate directly. It will produce joint initiatives in trade, technology, and local industry.”

The decision includes advancing the operation of the Jordan Gateway Park Terminal for pedestrians, which will also be a crossing for entrepreneurs interested in the initiative and the industrial zone on the Jordanian side.

The Israel Airports Authority will build and operate the Jordan Gateway Park Terminal, subject to budgetary agreements and the approval of the Knesset Economics Committee.

It will include a facility for hosting executives and guests arriving from Jordan for business purposes.

The immediate construction of an entrance facility and the necessary structures for operating the park would be evaluated while allocating resources for completion, the government added.

Topics: Jordan Israel Jordan Gateway

