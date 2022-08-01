What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

Author: Zhuqing Li
Zhuqing Li’s Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden is a window into the lives of women in twentieth-century China, a time of traumatic change and unparalleled resilience.
Jun and Hong were scions of a once great southern Chinese family. Both women faced morally fraught decisions as they forged careers and families in the midst of political and social upheaval. Jun established one of Taiwan’s most important trading companies and Hong became one of the most celebrated doctors in China.
Niece to both sisters, linguist and East Asian scholar Zhuqing Li tells her aunts’ story for the first time, honoring her family’s history with sympathy and grace.