What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Zhuqing Li 

Zhuqing Li’s Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden is a window into the lives of women in twentieth-century China, a time of traumatic change and unparalleled resilience.

Jun and Hong were scions of a once great southern Chinese family. Both women faced morally fraught decisions as they forged careers and families in the midst of political and social upheaval. Jun established one of Taiwan’s most important trading companies and Hong became one of the most celebrated doctors in China.

Niece to both sisters, linguist and East Asian scholar Zhuqing Li tells her aunts’ story for the first time, honoring her family’s history with sympathy and grace.

What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Bad City

What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

Photo/Supplied
  • The first-time memoirist recounts a dramatically different family revelation from DNA testing
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Chrysta Bilton

This is a memoir about chaos, addiction and two little girls brought up in an unconventional household.
Normal Family is a beautifully written memoir by Chrysta Bilton, who has finally come to terms with the unconventional and sometimes chaotic upbringing that she experienced.
It is an extraordinary account of growing up in a dysfunctional family, and the far-reaching effects of prejudice and trauma.
The first-time memoirist recounts a dramatically different family revelation from DNA testing.
“Bringing us into the fold of a deeply dysfunctional yet fiercely loving clan that is anything but ‘normal,’ this emotional roller coaster of a memoir will make you cry, laugh, and rethink the meaning of family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
It’s her astonishing childhood which really grips readers from the beginning.
Bilton “impeccably takes us on her journey of self-discovery, writing in such a way that you feel like you are living her life along with her,” said the review.
The memoir underscore the need for people to learn the truths about their biological families.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Bad City
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
books
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now

What We Are Reading Today: Bad City

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Bad City

Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Paul Pringle

Bad City is a true story about scandal, corruption and coverups.
“This is a book that reminds us of the importance of journalists and why we need writers willing to take on big names and institutions,”  said a review in goodreads.com.
Author Paul Pringle, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, uses high-caliber investigative journalism to delve deeply into two major scandals at University of Southern California that are enmeshed in coverups and crimes that at times seem beyond belief, according to the review It added: “This is the riveting story of the hard-work of inspiring reporters who persistently strove to find the truth, amidst a nebulous web of cover-ups, and then succeeded in achieving a remarkable reporting expose.”
Packed with details never before disclosed, Pringle goes behind the scenes to reveal how he and his fellow reporters triumphed over the Los Angeles city’s debased institutions. “This is L.A. at its darkest and investigative journalism at its brightest,” said the review.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?

What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now

What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now

What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Elaine Castillo

How To Read Now is an interesting collection of essays about reading books, reading films, reading art and reading the world in a way that makes us better humans. 

This is a book on readership that is itself a series of readings.

“Despite its searching quality, How to Read Now approaches reading as a political act that implicates everyone,” Jane Hu said in a review for The New York Times.

To be a good reader, Castillo suggests, means being open to the different readings of other people, perhaps especially those you disagree with.

“None of this work is meant to be done alone,” she writes.

“Critical reading is not meant to be work performed solely by readers and writers of color.”

Despite its declarative title, “How to Read Now” is not so much an instruction manual as an earnest invitation — “a question, open-ended,” she writes. “I, too, want to know how to read now.”

America Is Not the Heart is Castillo’s first novel.

She is a graduate of the University of California – Berkeley.

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Charles Larmore

What is political philosophy? What are its fundamental problems? And how should it be distinguished from moral philosophy? In this book, Charles Larmore redefines the distinctive aims of political philosophy, reformulating in this light the basis of a liberal understanding of politics.

Because political life is characterized by deep and enduring conflict between rival interests and differing moral ideals, the core problems of political philosophy are the regulation of conflict and the conditions under which the members of society may thus be made subject to political authority.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar
books
What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar

What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka

What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka

What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Most of us are aware of the hive mind—the power of bees as an amazing collective. But do we know how uniquely intelligent bees are as individuals?

In The Mind of a Bee, Lars Chittka draws from decades of research, including his own pioneering work, to argue that bees have remarkable cognitive abilities.

He shows that they are profoundly smart, have distinct personalities, can recognize flowers and human faces, exhibit basic emotions, count, use simple tools, solve problems, and learn by observing others. They may even possess consciousness.

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar
What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar
What We Are Reading Today: In Asian Waters
books
What We Are Reading Today: In Asian Waters

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
