What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

Author: Chrysta Bilton
This is a memoir about chaos, addiction and two little girls brought up in an unconventional household.
Normal Family is a beautifully written memoir by Chrysta Bilton, who has finally come to terms with the unconventional and sometimes chaotic upbringing that she experienced.
It is an extraordinary account of growing up in a dysfunctional family, and the far-reaching effects of prejudice and trauma.
The first-time memoirist recounts a dramatically different family revelation from DNA testing.
“Bringing us into the fold of a deeply dysfunctional yet fiercely loving clan that is anything but ‘normal,’ this emotional roller coaster of a memoir will make you cry, laugh, and rethink the meaning of family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
It’s her astonishing childhood which really grips readers from the beginning.
Bilton “impeccably takes us on her journey of self-discovery, writing in such a way that you feel like you are living her life along with her,” said the review.
The memoir underscore the need for people to learn the truths about their biological families.