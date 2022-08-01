You are here

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation. (SEF)
Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
  • Forum to be held at Riyadh At Kingdom Center, the Four Seasons Hotel Sept. 7-8 
RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an e-sports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held Sept. 7-8 in Riyadh.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in the At Kingdom Center, the inaugural Next World Forum is where the global gaming and e-sports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing and collaborative ecosystem.

Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving role in the gaming and e-sports industry.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Next World Forum brings the curtain down on the summer season of Gamers8, the world’s biggest e-sports and gaming event, currently being held at Boulevard Riyadh City.

With a highly impressive list of speakers, those attending the Next World Forum include ministers of sport from various nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the SEF, said: “The Next World Forum is an opportunity to shape the future agenda of e-sports and gaming — including the complete capture of full sector growth through investment and collaboration.

“All of us involved in gaming — an industry bigger than Hollywood and the music industry combined — are abundantly aware that there is still enormous room for development and advancement. But while we know that gaming is growing exponentially, the key aspect is about how we work together to make it even better.

“It is imperative that we propel a gaming and e-sports sector that offers rich opportunities for industry and governments while meeting and exceeding new expectations from gamers around business models.

“In pursuing that quest, Saudi Arabia, which has an aim to become not just one of the global leaders in e-sports and gaming, but the global leader, is a fitting host for the Next World Forum. We look forward immensely to welcoming the e-sports and gaming world to Riyadh on Sept. 7 and8, as we convene for productive, purposeful, progressive, and prosperous discussions.”

More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in e-sports and gaming at the in-person forum.

Joining Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan as speakers at the forum will be Chester King, CEO of British Esports and vice president of the Global Esports Federation; Mario Perez Guerreira, CEO of the MENA region and partner at GGTech; Sayo Olowabi, secretary-general of the Africa Esports Development Federation, and Grant Johnson, chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

Specific Sept. 7 panel topics at the forum include the industry keynote speech “Gaming and E-sports as the Next Frontier of Media,” “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse,” and “VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight.”

The following day will see panel topics include “Governments as Ecosystem Enablers,” “Leveling Up E-sports and Gamer Health,” and “Build it and They Will Come — The ‘Third Place’ Experience and Rise of Gaming Venues.”

The forum will also feature a series of activations, gaming masterclasses, and bilateral meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Next World Forum E-sports gaming

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • Falcons beat Yemen 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw
ABHA, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia defeated Yemen on penalties at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Arab cup U-20.

They face Palestine at the same venue on Wednesday.

Ninety minutes and extra time saw no goals between the two nations, before the home team advanced thanks to successful spot-kicks from Mohammed Al-Marri, Musab Al-Juwair, and the tournament’s outstanding player Abdullah Radif, with Yemen’s solitary successful effort coming from Mohammed Mahdi.

Goalkeeper Osama Al-Marmish saved three penalties to emerge as the hero for Saudi Arabia, who will contest their fifth semi-final in the competition’s history. They previously reached the last four in 1985, 1989, 2012, and 2021.

Earlier in the day, Palestine beat Jordan 5-4 on penalties after extra time finished 1-1.

Palestine took the lead after eight minutes through Mohammed Sandouqa, before Jordan squared the match through Alaa Day through a 41st-minute penalty.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Glory for Saudi Arabia as they claim 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Glory for Saudi Arabia as they claim 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Glory for Saudi Arabia as they claim 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Glory for Saudi Arabia as they claim 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
  • Falcons defeated Bahrain in straight sets in Qatif
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have been crowned winners of the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship after they defeated Bahrain at the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Qatif on Sunday.

The young Falcons displayed their superiority throughout to win the match in straight sets (27-25, 25-17, 25-22) and claim the title.

Earlier on Sunday, the losing semi-finalists met in the third-place playoff, with Iraq beating Lebanon by three sets to two (25-20, 25-12, 26-28, 20-25, 15-12 ) to take the bronze medal.

Saudi Arabia progressed to the final with a 3-2 win over Iraq on Saturday, while Bahrain beat Lebanon 3-1 in the other semi on the same day.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022

England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022

England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
  • England looked set for victory in the 90 minutes when substitute Ella Toone’s sublime chip over Merle Frohms put the hosts in front
WEMBLEY: England won a major women’s tournament for the first time as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.
In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Kelly prodded home a loose ball from close range to end English football’s 56-year wait for a World Cup or Euro victory.
Kelly fought back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear to be fit in time for the tournament and made herself a national hero by being in the right place to pounce when Germany failed to clear a corner in the 110th minute.
The Manchester City winger tore off her shirt in celebration in scenes reminiscent of Brandi Chastain’s famous reaction to scoring the winning penalty at the 1999 World Cup for the USA.
“This is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women’s football,” said Kelly, who broke off a post-match interview to join in a chorus of “Sweet Caroline” with the crowd and her teammates.
“Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I’d be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing.”
England looked set for victory in the 90 minutes when substitute Ella Toone’s sublime chip over Merle Frohms put the hosts in front.
Germany showed remarkable resilience to bounce back as Lina Magull levelled 11 minutes from time.
But for once, England were not to be denied a major tournament success.
Fortune did not favor Germany, who lost captain and top goalscorer Alexandra Popp to a muscle injury in the warm-up.
But England will feel their time for some luck was due as 12 months on from the Three Lions’ defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 men’s final, the nation’s women went one better.
England manager Sarina Wiegman has now led the home nation to the title in back-to-back women’s Euros after leading the Netherlands to victory five years ago.
“The game was so tight, there was a little bit of fight in there, but who cares, we won 2-1,” said Wiegman. “We are European champions.”
Under Wiegman, England are unbeaten in 20 games but were pushed to the limit by the eight-time winners despite missing the massive presence of Popp.
The Wolfsburg striker, who missed the entirety of Euro 2013 and 2017 through injury, had scored six goals in five games en route to the final.
Despite losing their major goal threat and facing the intimidating atmosphere of a full Wembley waiting to party, Germany still posed a threat and came close to opening the scoring early in the second half when Magull prodded just wide.

Strength in depth has been one of the key features of England’s success under Wiegman and the Dutch coach turned to Alessia Russo and Toone to turn the tide as they did in the quarter-final win over Spain.
The changes worked to perfection once more as Toone timed her run through the heart of the German defense to latch onto Keira Walsh’s through ball, showing great composure to coolly lift the ball over Frohms.
Lesser sides than the eight-time champions would have been broken, but Germany immediately pushed forward in search of an equalizer.
The excellent Magull smashed a shot off the post and Popp’s replacement Lea Schueller should have converted the rebound rather than rolling the ball into the arms of the grateful Mary Earps.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side were not to be denied, though, and fittingly it was Magull who sent the game to extra-time as the Bayern Munich midfielder slotted Tabea Wassmuth’s cross into the roof of the net.
The German attack was further blunted by Magull’s withdrawal at the end of 90 minutes due to a knock, and both sides felt the pace of a physical encounter in the extra 30 minutes.
England just had enough left in the tank to finally get the job done as Germany failed to deal with the second ball from a corner and Kelly’s telescopic right leg flicked the ball home.
After decades of disappointment, a major tournament trophy has come home for England fans.

Topics: Women’s European Championship England Chloe Kelly soccer

Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix to extend title lead

Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix to extend title lead
Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix to extend title lead

Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix to extend title lead
  • The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
  • With Charles Leclerc hampered by another bout of questionable pit lane strategy to come in sixth, Verstappen extended his lead over the Ferrari driver to 80 points
BUDAPEST: Max Verstappen produced a calculated and blemish-free performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid on Sunday and tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship.
The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell.
With Charles Leclerc hampered by another bout of questionable pit lane strategy to come in sixth, Verstappen extended his lead over the Ferrari driver to 80 points going into the summer break.
“What a race. I think we stayed calm and we won it,” said the elated Dutchman.
While Russell will have been disappointed not to notch up his first win from pole it was still another good result for Mercedes, who after their early season struggles had their second successive double podium finish.
“Great work guys, what a result for the team. So happy for you all, so grateful for you all. This is super positive” said Hamilton.
For Ferrari it was another case of what might have been, starting second and third on the grid but only finishing fourth for Carlos Sainz and with Leclerc in sixth.
The season returns for the Belgian Grand Prix on August 28 with Verstappen in pole position to win back to back world titles.

Topics: Hungarian Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc

Britain's Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race

Britain’s Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race
Britain’s Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race

Britain’s Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race
  • Avalanche Andretti’s Dennis repeats at ExCeL London dominating from pole position
  • Stoffel Vandoorne settles for second place in the race but stretches his lead at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship standings in round 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
LONDON/RIYADH: British driver Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti delivered a commanding lights-to-flag performance to win the first race in the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader on Saturday, repeating his exploits of last season on the outdoor/indoor street circuit at ExCeL London.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned to ExCeL London following last season’s debut but was open to full capacity after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions limited access. Thousands of fans at the east London venue gave victorious Dennis a standing ovation after he repelled the early advances of Drivers’ World Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne to win the race and delight the cheering home crowd.

Mercedes-EQ’s Vandoorne was content to play it cool to come home second for a 17th Formula E podium, with his closest championship rivals marooned down the pack.

In fact, by the end of the first lap, both drivers trailing Vandoorne in the drivers’ standings — Edoardo Mortara of ROKiT Venturi Racing in second and Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing in third — had been in the wars, with Mortara forced to retreat into the pit, which put him entirely out of the fight.

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries played rear gunner for teammate Vandoorne to occupy Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) who was chasing hard toward the end of the race.

It was mission accomplished for Dutchman de Vries who held on to claim third place. Cassidy would settle for fourth after clambering through the pack with relative ease, heading home ahead of Oliver Askew who made it two Avalanche Andrettis in the top five.

Mitch Evans was able to pick up valuable championship points in sixth, which was the best of the other top-four title contenders heading into the weekend, with Vergne unable to free himself from the midfield mire in 13th and Mortara squarely last after Lap 1 contact.

That left the advantage firmly with Vandoorne in the Drivers’ World Championship as an 11-point margin became a 26-point lead with Evans moving to second ahead of Mortara.

In the teams race, Mercedes-EQ stretched to a 37-point lead on DS TECHEETAH.

It is back to ExCeL London on Sunday for round 14 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the last stop before Season 8 concludes with rounds 15 and 16 in Seoul, the first time the all-electric series has visited South Korea.

“Honestly it was one of the hardest races I’ve ever done, just physically. As the rubber gets down on the surface, it’s an indoor surface, it’s so hard to turn the steering wheel. But we managed 45 minutes, and honestly the car was amazing,” Dennis said.

“So it was a technical race trying to manage Stoffel and Nyck, obviously two teammates working together. So I had to manage that and the team did a great job, the car was incredible, and the strategy was strong. And then it was just a case of bringing it home in the last 15 laps and being careful of Stoffel’s Fanboost,” he said. 

“But yeah, insane race, and honestly when I crossed the checkered flag hearing the fans was one of the best experiences of my life — so, so cool. So big thank you to all the fans out here and the British support.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it. And obviously being in the indoor and the lights and seeing everyone stand up — it was just a lifetime memory. We’ve got to do a job tomorrow and obviously we’ve got to try to repeat this.”

Vandoorne said: “It was a good day today finishing second. Well done to Jake — I think he had an incredible day. Already in the practice sessions he was very fast and managed to get pole position, and then he drove a very intelligent race. For us, there was really no answer to him. I tried to stay as close as possible for as long as I could, but on this circuit it wasn’t enough to get him. But great team results, second and third. So yeah, let’s keep pushing — three to go, and tomorrow is another opportunity.”

Topics: London E-Prix Jake Dennis

