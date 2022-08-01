You are here

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement
Sa’adat Gharib’s house is located in an enclave at the heart of the Jewish settlement of Givon Hahadasha, north of Jerusalem, bordering the West Bank Palestinian village of Beit Ijza. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement
  • A Jewish settlement has sprung up on surrounding land claimed by the family
  • Settlements are deemed illegal by most of the international community, a judgment Israel rejects
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

BEIT IJZA , Palestinian Territories: An eight-meter high metal fence surrounds the Gharib family home in the occupied West Bank. To reach it they must pass through a gate remotely controlled by Israeli security forces.
Since Israel seized the territory in the Six-Day War of 1967, a Jewish settlement has sprung up on surrounding land claimed by the family leaving them isolated in their single-story house on the edge of the Palestinian village of Beit Ijza.
“I don’t know when this will end,” sighed Sa’adat Gharib. “No one knows the pain my children are suffering.”
For years the family home stood amid swathes of farmland, but now it lies behind a yellow gate, controlled by Israeli soldiers, who also patrol a narrow bridge overlooking the eight-meter fence.
“During these years we’ve had a tough life,” said Gharib, 40, who works for the Palestinian Authority in nearby Ramallah.
When he was a child, the Jewish settlement of Givon Hahadasha was built partially on land he says belonged to his family.
Decades on, the high fence separates the Gharib house from the Israelis’ red-roofed homes and gardens. A communal space for the settlers, with a children’s slide, has been placed a few meters (yards) away.
Settlements are deemed illegal by most of the international community, a judgment Israel rejects.
The Gharib family has fought numerous legal battles in Israeli courts, in 2012 winning the right to a small strip of the land they claim.
“The settlers built a parking lot and a park, and we’ve needed the security forces to implement (the decision) and retrieve it for 10 years,” said Gharib.
The yellow gate leading to the house was installed back in 2008, Gharib said, and at one point the family had to hold up their IDs to security cameras to cross the threshold.
“(We) appealed to the high court... and the court permitted us to have the gate open all the time,” Gharib said.
“Disputes have broken out between us and the settlers,” said Gharib, who lives with his wife and four children, as well as his mother.
Avi Zipory, a resident of the settlement, said he would prefer it if the “unpleasant” fence around the house was not there.
“Two courts unanimously decided that the area and his house are within Jewish land,” said the 70-year-old.
“We didn’t want to destroy his house... (he is) not ready to accept any alternative plan, (even) other land and a lot of money, that’s why we had to continue this separation fence,” he said.
Gharib has hung blue tarpaulins to create a screen between his home and the Givon Hahadasha settlement. “So that the kids can play without being bothered by the settlers and fearing them,” he explained.
Gharib said the situation has affected his children, particularly when there are clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces nearby.
“My daughter couldn’t sleep all night, for five hours, and she was afraid of the security forces that were stationed at the door of the house,” said Gharib, recalling one incident.
Despite the difficulties, he still strives to harvest the family’s olive trees.
To do so, he said he has to coordinate with the Israeli security forces and take a circuitous route through the neighboring Palestinian village of Bayt Duqu. Once there, Gharib said he must wait “an hour or two” for soldiers to open another gate.
Gharib remains determined to stay on his land: “This is our land which my father inherited from my grandfather. We will not sell it to anyone for all the money in the world.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

French MPs slam 'policy of war' against Syrian Kurds

French MPs slam ‘policy of war’ against Syrian Kurds
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP

French MPs slam 'policy of war' against Syrian Kurds

French MPs slam ‘policy of war’ against Syrian Kurds
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: A hundred French parliamentarians, mainly from the political left, on Saturday denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “policy of war” against Kurds in northern Syria.

While the rest of the world is focused on Ukraine, as Russia’s war crimes multiply there, Erdogan is “planning to launch an umpteenth bloody offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria,” the parliamentarians said in a statement published by the JDD title.

The Turkish president “is taking advantage” of Turkey’s pivotal status, as a NATO member on good terms with both Moscow and Kiev, “to obtain a blank cheque from the Atlantic Alliance in order to intensify his attacks in northern Syria,” according to the statement initiated by Communist senator Laurence Cohen.

“Western countries must no longer look the other way,” said the elected representatives, parliamentary deputies and upper house senators mostly from leftist and ecologist parties. They were joined by some from the rightwing Republicans and President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party.

They called on the West “to guarantee the protection of Kurdish activists and associations present on European soil.”

The signatories urged France to refer the matter to the UN Security Council “to declare a no-fly zone in northern Syria and place the Syrian Kurds under international protection.”

They also called for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to “be granted international recognition.”

Erdogan is threatening to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where he wants to establish a buffer zone 30 km deep.

Turkey has launched a string of offensives in Syria in the past six years, most recently in 2019 when it conducted a broad air and ground assault against Kurdish militias after former US President Donald Trump withdrew American troops.

Erdogan has urged Russia and Iran to back his efforts, saying at a three-way summit last week that “we will continue our fight against terrorist organizations.”

Topics: France syrian kurds

US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute

US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute
Updated 31 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute

US envoy pushes Lebanon-Israel talks over maritime dispute
  • Hochstein headed for the General Directorate of General Security, where he met Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim. He then met caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad and Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab
Updated 31 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Sunday to push talks to resolve a bitter maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel over Mediterranean waters with offshore gas fields.

US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and embassy officials received him at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport upon his arrival.

Hochstein headed for the General Directorate of General Security, where he met Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim. He then met caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad and Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab. On Monday, he will meet President Michel Aoun and Lebanese officials.

The US State Department said: “Special Presidential Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Amos Hochstein will travel to Beirut July 31 to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis, including the Biden Administration’s commitment to facilitating negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on the maritime boundary. Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy.”

Political observers in Lebanon agreed that time was running out for both countries and that there was no room for maneuvers. “Reaching a solution for the disputed maritime borders before September is the only way to avoid security implications,” they said.

Based on Hochstein’s proposal to Lebanon, the demarcation would start from Line 23 drawn in a zigzag form to give Lebanon the Qana field and Israel the Karish field.

Line 29 is considered a negotiating point that would increase 2,290 square kilometers of regional waters to Lebanon’s area, including part of the Karish gas oil that Israel plans to extract gas from in September.

On the evening of Hochstein’s visit, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri hoped that “going to Naqoura, under the flag of the UN, is better than going to another place.”

Naqoura is home to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

Berri expected that “a negotiating military delegation be formed as per the agreement” and that there would be “no unclear offers and suggestions, as the economic and security conditions do not allow any deferment.”

He stressed that there would be “no compromising or naturalization” under any circumstance and no matter the pressure.

Israeli media reported that there would be a proposal for French Total to extract gas and oil “for the interest of Lebanon and Israel, to avoid any problems related to coordination and to ensure a fair share of the gains in the disputed areas.”

An Israeli official said the US envoy would present a new suggestion concerning the demarcation of maritime borders with Lebanon.

On Sunday, according to a Reuters report, the Israeli official said: “Our new proposal would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel's commercial rights.”

Lebanon on Sunday renounced drone footage aired by Hezbollah of Israeli ships in the disputed waters ahead of Hochstein’s arrival.

Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said: “It is the Lebanese government that decides on the demarcation of maritime borders, and the drone footage of gas field coordinates does not represent Lebanon. We do not have a problem with the resistance. Lebanese officials will take one position: Resuming negotiations in Naqoura.”

Hezbollah sent a message to Israel following the launching of three drones on July 2. A short video said: “Within reach. Playing with time is not useful.” It showed the Karish gas field and its coordinates.

Activists affiliated with Hezbollah had laid the groundwork for the video on social media platforms before it was aired.

The video showed new footage of Israeli ships in Karish and referred to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s speech earlier in July: “There will be no oil extraction if Lebanon does not take its right; War is not inevitable, but war depends on the Israeli enemy’s action.”

Israeli media described Hezbollah’s video as “a clear warning message to Israel that comes in the context of psychological warfare,” after Israeli rumors circulated expressing optimism about an agreement with Lebanon.

Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said: “Israel has submitted a new proposal, and this is the first proposal since we started the round of talks, ready for innovative solutions. The Lebanese government has the opportunity to end the conflict over the maritime borders and develop a gas field that serves the Lebanese economic interests.”

Topics: Lebanon Israel Amos Hochstein

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule

Thousands take to Sudan streets to protest military rule
  • Near-weekly protests have been held since, despite a deadly crackdown that has killed at least 116 people, according to pro-democracy medics
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied in the capital on Sunday to demand an end to military rule and tribal clashes that have killed over 100 people, AFP correspondents said.
“Down with Burhan,” they chanted, referring to Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the army chief who last year led a military coup that upended a transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of President Omar Bashir.
Near-weekly protests have been held since, despite a deadly crackdown that has killed at least 116 people, according to pro-democracy medics.
“The authority is the people’s,” protesters chanted, demanding soldiers return to their barracks.
Since last year’s coup, Sudan — already one of the world’s poorest countries — has been reeling from a spiraling economic crisis and a broad security breakdown which has seen a spike in ethnic clashes in its far-flung regions.

FASTFACT

Protester Mohammed Ali said that he was demonstrating for ‘one unified nation.’

On July 11, tribal clashes over a land dispute erupted in southern Blue Nile state, leaving at least 105 people dead and 291 wounded, and sparking protests demanding justice and calls for coexistence.
Protester Mohammed Ali said on Sunday that he was demonstrating for “one unified nation.”
The military council has “turned a blind eye” to tribal violence, Ali said, “because these problems allow it to stay in power.”
Pro-democracy activists have long accused Sudan’s military and ex-rebel leaders who signed a 2020 peace deal of exacerbating ethnic tensions for political gain.
The strength of the pro-democracy movement has ebbed and flowed since the coup, most recently rocked by a surprise announcement on July 4, when Gen. Al-Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.
Key civilian leaders dismissed his move as a “ruse,” and pro-democracy protesters have held fast to their rallying cry that there can be “no negotiation, no partnership” with the military.
Other civilian factions have been more amenable to negotiations, seeing them as a necessary stepping stone to democratic rule.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
  • Retired British geologist Jim Fitton has been reunited with family in Malaysia, where he lives
  • Fitton had been arrested in March at Baghdad Airport and charged under antiquities laws
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

LONDON: A retired British geologist jailed in Iraq for antiquities smuggling has been freed and has left the country, his family said Sunday.
Jim Fitton, 66, was sentenced in June to 15 years in an Iraqi prison. A Baghdad appeals court overturned the conviction and last week ordered his release.
Fitton has now been reunited with family in Malaysia, where he lives. Son-in-law Sam Tasker said Fitton arrived at Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday, and the family was “absolutely over the moon.” Fitton missed the wedding of his daughter Leila and Tasker in May while he was imprisoned.
Fitton was arrested in March at Baghdad Airport and charged under antiquities laws that carried the possibility of a death sentence.
His case drew international attention after he was convicted of picking up shards of pottery and other fragments from an ancient site in southern Iraq while on an organized geology and archaeology tour. Fitton told the court that he had no criminal intent, and some of the pieces he picked up from an unguarded site were no larger than a fingernail.

Volker Waldmann, who was arrested alongside Fitton, was also accused of stealing antiquities but was aquitted at trial.

Many feared the incident would deter tourists from visiting Iraq, where the government hopes to grow the nascent tourism sector.
Frustrated by perceived inaction on the part of the British government, Fitton’s family started a petition that garnered more than 350,000 signatures.
Tasker said the public support was “evidence that the actions of the many can move the needle in situations like this, you spurred us on when we were struggling to find hope.”
“We as a family will never again doubt the kindness of strangers,” he said.

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON Volker Waldmann Malaysia

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US
Updated 31 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US

Egypt offers condolences over floods in UAE, Iran, Pakistan, US
  • The UAE’s Interior Ministry said seven people of Asian nationalities were killed due to torrential rains
  • Floods struck separate areas in Iran, which said the death toll rose to at least 80 and about 30 people are missing
Updated 31 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the UAE, Iran, Pakistan and the US for the victims of floods and torrential rains that have struck these countries.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s government and people wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry said seven people of Asian nationalities were killed due to torrential rains.

“Egypt, the government and people, expresses its solidarity with the Emirates in facing the effects of those torrents, stressing the ability of the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, to overcome this affliction,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities in Kentucky said the number of deaths due to floods in the US state rose to 25, and a state of emergency is ongoing.

Floods struck separate areas in Iran, which said the death toll rose to at least 80 and about 30 people are missing.

In Pakistan, 19 people died in the past two days due to heavy rains.

Topics: Egypt United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iran floods

