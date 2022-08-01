Nancy Pelosi begins closely-watched Asia tour in Singapore

You are here

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing.
  • China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island
  • Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control
SINGAPORE: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China.
On Sunday, Pelosi’s office announced that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It made no mention of Taiwan.
China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
A visit by Pelosi, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan, in 1997.
During a phone call last Thursday, President Chinese Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire will perish by it.”
Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
On Monday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang did not directly respond when asked whether Pelosi will visit on Thursday, as local media have speculated.
“We always warmly welcome visits to our country by distinguished foreign guests,” he told reporters in Taipei.
Pelosi was expected to arrive in Singapore on Monday for a two-day visit, broadcaster CNA reported, citing the country’s foreign ministry. The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore was scheduled to host a reception with her on Monday afternoon, its website said.
On Sunday, Chinese air force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying that Beijing would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Shen said at a military airshow that the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland,” referring to Taiwan.
Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control.
Pelosi’s Asian tour comes at a politically sensitive time for Chinese and US leaders.
Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term later this year during a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party. In the United States, Biden’s Democratic Party faces a hard fight to retain control of the House of Representatives at November’s midterm elections.
Last Wednesday, Biden told reporters he thought the US military believed a Pelosi visit to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now.”

Meanwhile, China said on Monday that its military “not sit idly by” if US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan.
The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the US government,” a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would “lead to egregious political impact.”

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year
  • Frustrations are growing after the Myanmar junta went ahead with its first executions in decades
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia is set to lead a push for tougher action on Myanmar when a regional bloc of foreign ministers meet this week, as anger mounts at the junta for stonewalling crisis resolution efforts.
The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — which has spearheaded so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to restore peace — last week condemned the junta’s execution of four prisoners.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year and the death toll from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent has passed 2,100, according to a local monitoring group.
Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh from Wednesday are expected to lament the lack of progress on ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” plan, agreed to in April last year, which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the junta and coup opponents.
As well as voicing “deep concern” about recent developments and calling for restraint, the ministers will also demand “concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus,” according to a draft communique obtained by AFP.
After more than a year of no progress on the plan, Malaysia will present a framework for its implementation, even as critics deride the ASEAN as a toothless talking shop.
“The key element of the framework is there must be an end-game. You have to have an end-game. What is the end-game of the five-point consensus?” Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.
Within the bloc, frustrations are growing after the Myanmar junta went ahead with its first executions in decades despite personal pleas from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Among the four executed were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a rapper-turned-lawmaker from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and veteran political activist Kyaw Min Yu — better known as “Jimmy.”
“It shows the junta is making a mockery of the (consensus plan),” Saifuddin wrote in a weekend newspaper article.
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan characterized the executions as a “grave setback” to ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the crisis, while Thailand’s foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the move “aggravates the vexing problems of Myanmar.”
A senior ASEAN diplomat said he does not expect any country to go as far as calling for Myanmar’s expulsion from the bloc.
But some members, led by Malaysia and the Philippines, want to bar the military regime from sending ministers to all ASEAN meetings — including November’s summit — until there is progress on the five-point plan.
“Political appointees of the administration, especially the military administration are not welcome,” the Philippines’ Assistant Foreign Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Daniel Espiritu said.
Myanmar’s top diplomat, Wunna Maung Lwin, has not been invited to Phnom Penh and was also left out of a foreign ministers’ retreat in February, while junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was snubbed at a leaders’ summit last year.
“Even North Korea is welcome at this forum but the Myanmar junta isn’t... it has to be recognized just how isolated Myanmar is, even in its neighborhood,” said Aaron Connelly, a Southeast Asia specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Along with the Ukraine-Russia conflict, ongoing South China Sea tensions will be another hot button issue on the agenda.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will fly in, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov also expected to attend and hold meetings with the ASEAN ministers.
But analysts do not expect a repeat of 2012 when Cambodia — a key Beijing ally — last hosted ASEAN and was accused of siding with China on the disputed sea, resulting in no communique being issued.
“Cambodia has learnt its lesson. It was the first time ASEAN didn’t come up with a joint statement and Cambodia got big blowback from it,” said Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak.
“Hun Sen ... doesn’t want to shoot himself in the foot again.”
China claims most of the sea — with competing territorial assertions from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
  • Junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power in a coup in February last year
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters
The head of Myanmar’s junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for another six months.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed a five-point “consensus” to end hostilities last year, but there has been little sign of the junta implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media that Myanmar had been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.
“So it was difficult to implement the ASEAN consensus due to the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that only when the situation was “normal” could progress be made.
Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and numerous members of her party and supporters.
Some members of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member and which has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, also criticized the generals.
While the junta has failed to implement the ASEAN plan, it has never rejected it.
“Our country is an ASEAN state so we value the conventions of ASEAN,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
While Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the emergency in his speech, state media reported that a military government defense and security council had unanimously approved his request for six more months.
The junta said it had to take power last year because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi’s party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.
The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it would be free and fair.
Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since lightly armed People’s Defense Forces have sprung up to take on the army, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.
In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting casualties. The military has branded as “terrorists” its armed opponents and a rival shadow National Unity Government set up by pro-democracy politicians.
The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and last week saw further condemnation after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “terror acts.”
Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has slumped since the pandemic and as the coup ended a decade of reform.
“I think progress can be seen within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on farming.
The World Bank projects Myanmar’s economy will grow 3 percent this fiscal year following an 18 percent contraction last year and warned that a return to pre-pandemic levels was unlikely in the near term.

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris
  • Authorities advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province
  • China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

MANILA: There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday.
Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province.
“We are monitoring the situation and have also issued an advisory to the public to be vigilant, avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and to report to local authorities immediately,” Talampas told The Associated Press.
The China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday that most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. It said the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.
The Chinese agency announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa.
The Philippine Space Agency did not receive any notifications from its Chinese counterpart about the rocket debris.
China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.
The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.
China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.
The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most-powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.
The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on reentry, the Chinese government announced earlier.

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries
  • US Pacific military commander says the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important,”
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.
The visit to Wellington by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.
Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Māori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defense force and government officials.
“Our partnership runs very deep,” Aquilino said. “We are doing many things together to continue to ensure peace and prosperity for both of our nations and for all the nations in the region.”
Aquilino said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand. He said the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important.”
“The one thing you will never hear out of me is big or small. This is a partnership,” Aquilino said. “All nations deliver those things that they can deliver.”
He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.
“The United States has been a Pacific nation our entire life. We will continue to operate in the Pacific no matter what else you might hear,” Aquilino said.
Air Marshal Kevin Short, chief of New Zealand’s defense force, said the relationship with the US had been strong for decades, and it regularly interacts with US forces so they can both operate better in the region.

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister
  • The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson’s successor is announced on September 5
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: The bruising race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister steps up a gear on Monday with the mailing out of ballots to Conservative party members.
With voting set to begin to find Boris Johnson’s replacement, bookmakers have Foreign Secretary Truss as heavy favorite ahead of former finance minister Sunak.
The pair have already spent a fractious two weeks on the campaign trail, where they have clashed repeatedly, particularly over their economic plans.
Truss has promised to slash taxes in an attempt to revive Britain’s spluttering economy and ease the burden of spiralling prices.
Sunak, who steered the UK economy through the pandemic, said Truss’s plans were “fantasy economics” that would fuel inflation and heap further strain on public finances struggling to recover from the pandemic.
But trailing in polls with the all-important party members, Sunak last week performed a significant U-turn by announcing a plan to scrap VAT on energy bills.
And on Sunday he promised to cut the basic rate of income tax by 20 percent before the end of the next parliament, which would be December 2029, at the latest.
He promised grassroot Tories over the weekend that he would stop “woke nonsense” and “end the brainwashing” if he becomes prime minister, although added he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war.”
The 42-year-old also unveiled plans to revive the country’s ailing town centers.
“I want to slash the number of empty shops by 2025 and make sure that they are turned into thriving local assets,” he said.
“I will also crack down on anti-social behavior, graffiti and littering — through extended police powers and increased fines.”

The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson’s successor is announced on September 5.
Truss received a boost on Friday when Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, well regarded among party members for his handling of the Ukraine crisis, pledged his support, saying she was the “only candidate who has both the breadth and depth of experience needed.”
Her tax pledges also helped her secure the support of former leadership contender Tom Tugendhat, who holds sway among the party’s centrists.
Despite the high-level endorsements, Truss insisted it remained a “very, very close race.”
Sunak, whose resignation from Johnson’s scandal-hit government played a key role in bringing about the prime minister’s downfall, has admitted that he is the “underdog” in the contest.
The pair’s two televised head-to-head debates have both been combative, and the race has often turned personal.
Wealthy former financier Sunak hit back at caustic attacks from the Truss camp about his expensive tastes in fashion, which purportedly show that he is out of touch with the ordinary public in hard times.
“This is not about what shoes I wear or what suit I’m wearing.
“This is about what I’m going to do for the country,” Sunak told members, earning applause, although he was also accused by one questioner of “stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.”
Sunak’s campaign has also complained of dirty tricks, calling for “full and proper investigations” into the “continued and deliberate leaking of government documents” that have dogged his bis bid.
Truss meanwhile was reminded at the hustings of her opposition to Brexit in 2016, and her student leadership of the Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, when she called for the abolition of the monarchy.
“Almost as soon as I made the (monarchy) speech, I regretted it,” she said. “I was a bit of a teenage controversialist.”

