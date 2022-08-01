You are here

  • Home
  • Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend

Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend

Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend
Lucas di Grassi celebrates winning second race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9e7m

Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend

Lucas di Grassi wins 2nd race in SABIC London E-Prix double-header weekend
  • Jake Dennis finished 2nd, Nyck de Vries 3rd as Stoffel Vandoorne stretched Drivers’ World Championship lead with 4th place
  • Mohammed Ben Sulayem attended first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race since becoming FIA president
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Lucas di Grassi took his maiden win for ROKiT Venturi Racing in the SABIC London E-Prix Round 14, overcoming Round 13 winner Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti in a hard-fought 38-lap battle on the 2.14-kilometer street circuit at ExCeL London.

Di Grassi emerged from the last of three mandatory Attack Mode activations with enough in hand to ensure he would overtake in-form Dennis when the Brit jumped for his last 30-kilowatt boost.

Home-crowd favorite Dennis had followed up Saturday’s win with a start from Julius Baer Pole Position, but the Brazilian stretched his advantage over the final few laps to take the chequered flag.

Di Grassi said: “(Winning) means everything. Thank you everybody for being here. Congratulations to all my competitors, all the great drivers out there.

“It was a massive fight with Jake. It was very strategic – using Attack Mode at the right moment, saving energy at the right moment. The team gave me the perfect feedback. The car was amazing today and after what happened yesterday, I think we deserve it very much,” he added.

Nyck de Vries came home third, while his Mercedes-EQ teammate – Drivers’ Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne – finished fourth having started 13th on the grid. His closest title rival Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing had made his way to as high as fourth from 14th at the start of the race, but a late technical problem prematurely ended his London race and dealt a hammer blow to his title chances with retirement from proceedings and a non-score.

Edoardo Mortara, Di Grassi’s team-mate at ROKiT Venturi Racing, did his utmost to claim points from 17th on the grid but a scrappy, combative performance could only yield 13th position. Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Techeetah retired early on, seemingly in contact, all but ending his Drivers’ World Championship charge.

Antonio Felix da Costa fought to fifth in the sister DS Techeetah, with Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) producing his second-best result of Season 8 in sixth, Robin Frijns of Envision Racing coming seventh, and Sam Bird eighth for Jaguar TCS Racing on home soil.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem attended his first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race since taking over the presidency in December. He met executives, team principals, and drivers from across the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship before being welcomed to the podium to present the winning trophy to Di Grassi.

It now looks to be a head-to-head between Evans and Vandoorne for the title with 58 points on offer in two weeks at the Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix double-header weekend, the final two races of Season 8 in the 16-race calendar The Belgian now holds a commanding 36-point margin over the Jaguar driver in the points table.

ROKiT Venturi Racing jumped DS Techeetah to go second in the Teams’ World Championship, though Mercedes-EQ extended its lead to 35 points.

Topics: London E-Prix

Related

Britain’s Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race
Sport
Britain’s Jake Dennis wins 2022 SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader opening race
Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix
Sport
Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix

Equestrian Dreams: A Vision of Hope from the Sons and Daughters of Life

Equestrian Dreams: A Vision of Hope from the Sons and Daughters of Life
Updated 01 August 2022
Phil Butler

Equestrian Dreams: A Vision of Hope from the Sons and Daughters of Life

Equestrian Dreams: A Vision of Hope from the Sons and Daughters of Life
Updated 01 August 2022
Phil Butler

When Khaled Al-Afrangi started his Palestine Equestrian Club, he probably never envisioned flying his students to Europe. Years back, international cooperation would have seemed far off.

Yet, today, as he and a team of his riders fly back home from Crete in Greece, he must recall those early days.

Crete island is not known for its equestrian myths. It is, however, the birthplace of western civilization, a harmonious blend of western and eastern cultures spread thinly across a stunning landscape. The land once known as Keftiu by the ancient world was the most critical trading hub when the Minoans were the world’s first thalassocracy at the dawn of civilizations. It makes an ideal backdrop for the story you are reading. The world still trades and inspires on horseback.

Greece’s biggest island is still a mysterious crossroads of tradition and culture. The land that saw peace for over a thousand years during the Bronze Age is still a welcoming portal that connects ideas, dreams, and potential.

Somehow, the horseman and mentor (murshid) Khaled Al-Afrangi knew this before bringing a team of his best students to Europe for the first time.

Palestine Equestrian Club's Laith Ghozzi negotiating the gates – Crete Riding Academ. (M and K Photo)

And something he told me last week echoes in my mind like a golden bell. “I am looking for a home away from home for me, my school, and my students,” he said. Home - a Crete home.

There it is again, the subtle chiming of the glowing bell.

The Palestine Equestrian Club Knights were exuberant and excited when they arrived at the Crete Riding Academy outside the island’s capital of Heraklion earlier this month. Al-Afrangi had been searching for the right place for his club’s first trip abroad when he came across Marianna Grammatakiki’s equestrian school at Karteros. According to the Palestinian equestrian, the Crete school’s social media prowess and professionalism rang out over many others across Europe. This was his answer to the “why Crete” question, though I believe other forces were at work.

In any event, Crete is world-renowned for its hospitality and beauty. And the fact that Grammatikaki is sending the first Greeks ever to compete in Para-dressage at the FEI World

Equestrian Games in Denmark next month has not gone unnoticed in the horse and rider world. Greece does not yet have a team in this discipline. So, can a pair of Paralympic hopefuls from remote Crete lead the way with their good example? And importantly, will the Palestinian riders continue the international competitive trail toward excellence?

I am sure Michalis Kalarakis and Dimitra-Eleni Pantechaki are perfect archetypes who can lead other para-athletes onto the world stage. The riding academy they’ve trained at since early childhood is an ideal conduit for equestrian sport’s catalytic energy. So, when I saw Palestinian equestrians Siri Al-Saba and Farid Qawasimi winning 1st and 3rd place at the jumping competition the other day, I imagined them at international jumping competitions. And the sport itself is expanded geometrically by dreams like those of Grammatiki and Al-Afrangi.

Renad Mousa also participated in the training and competition in Greece - Crete Riding Academy. (M and K Photo)

The Greek riders began their equestrian journey years ago via something known as “horse therapy,” or Equine Assisted Therapy (EAT), under the direction of Grammatakiki. Talking with Al-Afrangi last week, we learned of his similar program and the extended goal of helping many disabled or in-need people. I suspect this was another reason the Palestinian coach decided on Crete Riding Academy, but his team’s training regime did not permit further discussion.

Ultimately, The Palestine Equestrian Club Knights and Grammatikaki’s equestrians participated in a friendly competition at Karteros. And I must say, after watching the Palestinian riders perform, everyone in attendance was impressed by their skill in every age group. Their collaboration and good sportsmanship with their Greek colleagues is a great story, an excellent example of what’s good in our world. But there’s a more significant epoch at hand—that golden bell, chiming, chiming.

Gateways to cooperation and peace. How can anyone ignore how sorely the world needs cooperation and goodwill? A man from Palestine who burns to show young Palestinians the wide world of possibility, how potent is this? No one reading this story will know how an invisible golden chord connects Crete and Palestine.

We don’t often speak of fate these days, but if we consider that Crete (Caphtor, Keftiu) and ancient Palestine were inextricably linked before 1,500 BC socially, technologically, and even genetically, should we fail to consider unseen forces? (See Origin of Palestinians) Even if sports, culture, and politics in the modern age are wholly independent, does this make natural corridors for cooperation any less vital?

Am I too ambitious in attempting to link equestrian sports stories, world history, and global peace? Or, as once said, am I compelled to do so? To obtain ultimate peace in this world, we must dive deep within the soul of humanity. And like the immortal Greek Alexander, understand and embrace our collective dreams and culture. Our children, we must think of these children riding together here on Crete. If these horse people can show us we are brothers and sisters, the true spirit of the Olympics is burning bright today. I leave you with a favorite quote, something chiming and chiming in my mind all day today: “Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself.” ― Khalil Gibran, The Prophet

Topics: equestrian horse

Related

Saudi Cup a worthy celebration of equestrian traditions in Arab culture
Sport
Saudi Cup a worthy celebration of equestrian traditions in Arab culture
Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage
Saudi Arabia
Ubayyah horse festival to showcase Saudi equestrian heritage

Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
  • Australia, Jordan and Uzbekistan have also expressed interest
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is among four nations that have expressed an interest in hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Football Australia, Jordan Football Association and the Uzbekistan Football Association were the other member associations to join the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in expressing an interest by the July 31 deadline, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed.

The AFC will now work with all the associations on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation, and will announce the successful country in 2023.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 is expected to build on the solid foundations of the tournament’s celebrated legacy. Expanded from eight to 12 teams, not only was the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 the biggest-ever edition in nearly two decades, but it was also organized by the largest-ever women’s delegation.

Off the pitch, the tournament benefitted from the biggest ensemble of women match officials who were instrumental in implementing the Video Assistant Referee system for the first time from the quarterfinal stage.

Similarly, engagement and coverage of the 2022 showpiece surpassed the previous edition as the AFC’s digital channels witnessed a remarkable 5,324 percent rise compared to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2018. More than 270 million impressions, 17 million engagements and 74 million video views were recorded across the AFC’s channels.

Australia last hosted the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2006 with the Matildas going on to clinch their sole title four years later in China. Uzbekistan, the hosts of this year’s AFC Women’s Club Championship (West), will be vying to become the first Central Asian nation to stage the continent’s most prestigious women’s tournament in their second attempt.

Jordan became the first West Asian country to host the competition in 2018. Saudi Arabia is therefore aiming to be only the second nation in the West Asian zone to do so.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Women’s Asian Cup

Related

Thailand to host AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 – Pilot Tournament in East zone
Sport
Thailand to host AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 – Pilot Tournament in East zone
Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final
Sport
Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final

Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes

Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes

Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes
  • Malibuca, from Nigma Galaxy, and EpikWhale, from TSM, claim Standard version crown to capture $250,000
  • Anas, from Guild Esports, and Pinq, from Tundra Esports, also win quarter million with Zero Build triumph
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 welcomed the world’s best Fortnite teams and players to Saudi Arabia over the weekend, with the elite competition concluding with a second winning pair on Sunday night.

With a $2 million prize pool up for grabs in the eagerly anticipated four-day Fortnite tournament at a purpose-built arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, Malibuca, from Nigma Galaxy, and EpikWhale, from TSM, claimed the Standard version crown. The 359 points racked up in Sunday’s final earned them the $250,000 top prize in that format, with Malibuca also taking home an extra $100,000 for being the MVP of the weekend.

The victors of the Zero Build tournament, who also collected $250,000 in winnings, were Anas, from Guild Esports, and Pinq, from Tundra Esports. They scored 320 points during their event, which ended on Friday night.

Malibuca said: “I am delighted with the win. I think I will be three times more confident in my tournaments online from now on because (I) was really nervous to play this tournament and a huge boost to win. I don’t know what I’m going to do with the money yet; I don’t have a lot of money and I’m saving, so winning it is very nice. I may look to buy a house.”

Partner EpikWhale added: “The win adds a lot of confidence to my game, especially playing at a LAN event with the best players from every region, Brazil, Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. Winning at that just makes going back to playing only against Western players that much easier. The money’s really cool, but I am also just glad that I can do what I love and succeed in it.

“I want to thank the Saudi Esports Federation for hosting us. I never before thought I’d be in Saudi Arabia playing and my time here has been really memorable.”

Meanwhile Anas commented on his Zero Build win, saying: “We’re so happy with this achievement. The competition was top level, and we felt the pressure throughout both days, but we’re glad we managed to bring it home in the end. Pinq is the perfect partner and I’m so glad that we got to win this tournament together. I’d like to thank the Saudi Esports Federation for organizing such a great tournament, it’s our first time here in the Kingdom and we really loved it.”

Pinq said: “This winning feeling is so special, but what’s more special is playing against some of the best Fortnite players in the world and coming out on top. The second day was the toughest, but we did well in working together and staying calm until the end. The atmosphere was great, we could hear the fans cheering and supporting us even with our headsets on.”

Pinq also had a special message to Saudi youth who aspire to one day be in his position, commenting: “Keep practicing and developing your skills, it will eventually pay off and you’ll be where you want to be.”

Zero Build — where building is disabled in this mode, but the Overshield is enabled — took place on July 28 and 29 across 12 matches and involving 44 duos, and on a points-based system. Second place in the tournament went to Trippernn and Hellfire, from Manchester City Esports, who claimed $150,000. Malibuca, from Nigma Galaxy, and EpikWhale, from TSM, earned $100,000 after finishing third.

Duo Standard Battle Royale, using the standard set of rules, took place on July 30 and 31 — also involving 12 matches, with 44 duos — with second place going to Chapix and zAndy, from Saudi Arabian side Team Falcons, who earned $150,000. Setty and Kami, from Become Legends, claimed $100,000 after finishing third.

Faisal bin Homran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Fortnite weekend at Gamers8 has been a special occasion for players and spectators alike, and fully demonstrates the level of elite, global gaming events that Saudi Arabia is capable of hosting.

“By having top tournaments such as Fortnite at Gamers8, we know we can truly inspire and empower more fans and players in the Kingdom and further afield. The success of the Fortnite tournament, which follows on from the popularity of Rocket League and the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, makes us very proud and determined to continue delivering an incredible Gamers8 season.”

Topics: eSports Gamers8 Fortnite

Related

Gamers8 launches Fortnite competition as the world’s best battle it out in Riyadh for $2m prize pool
Sport
Gamers8 launches Fortnite competition as the world’s best battle it out in Riyadh for $2m prize pool
PSG.LGD claim Dota 2 Riyadh Masters crown with Gamers8 final triumph to earn $1.5m prize
Sport
PSG.LGD claim Dota 2 Riyadh Masters crown with Gamers8 final triumph to earn $1.5m prize

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh

Next World Forum to host global e-sports and gaming leaders in Riyadh
  • Forum to be held at Riyadh At Kingdom Center, the Four Seasons Hotel Sept. 7-8 
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an e-sports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held Sept. 7-8 in Riyadh.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in the At Kingdom Center, the inaugural Next World Forum is where the global gaming and e-sports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing and collaborative ecosystem.

Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving role in the gaming and e-sports industry.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Next World Forum brings the curtain down on the summer season of Gamers8, the world’s biggest e-sports and gaming event, currently being held at Boulevard Riyadh City.

With a highly impressive list of speakers, those attending the Next World Forum include ministers of sport from various nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the SEF, said: “The Next World Forum is an opportunity to shape the future agenda of e-sports and gaming — including the complete capture of full sector growth through investment and collaboration.

“All of us involved in gaming — an industry bigger than Hollywood and the music industry combined — are abundantly aware that there is still enormous room for development and advancement. But while we know that gaming is growing exponentially, the key aspect is about how we work together to make it even better.

“It is imperative that we propel a gaming and e-sports sector that offers rich opportunities for industry and governments while meeting and exceeding new expectations from gamers around business models.

“In pursuing that quest, Saudi Arabia, which has an aim to become not just one of the global leaders in e-sports and gaming, but the global leader, is a fitting host for the Next World Forum. We look forward immensely to welcoming the e-sports and gaming world to Riyadh on Sept. 7 and8, as we convene for productive, purposeful, progressive, and prosperous discussions.”

More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in e-sports and gaming at the in-person forum.

Joining Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan as speakers at the forum will be Chester King, CEO of British Esports and vice president of the Global Esports Federation; Mario Perez Guerreira, CEO of the MENA region and partner at GGTech; Sayo Olowabi, secretary-general of the Africa Esports Development Federation, and Grant Johnson, chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

Specific Sept. 7 panel topics at the forum include the industry keynote speech “Gaming and E-sports as the Next Frontier of Media,” “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse,” and “VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight.”

The following day will see panel topics include “Governments as Ecosystem Enablers,” “Leveling Up E-sports and Gamer Health,” and “Build it and They Will Come — The ‘Third Place’ Experience and Rise of Gaming Venues.”

The forum will also feature a series of activations, gaming masterclasses, and bilateral meetings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Next World Forum E-sports gaming

Related

Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • Falcons beat Yemen 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

ABHA, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia defeated Yemen on penalties at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Arab cup U-20.

They face Palestine at the same venue on Wednesday.

Ninety minutes and extra time saw no goals between the two nations, before the home team advanced thanks to successful spot-kicks from Mohammed Al-Marri, Musab Al-Juwair, and the tournament’s outstanding player Abdullah Radif, with Yemen’s solitary successful effort coming from Mohammed Mahdi.

Goalkeeper Osama Al-Marmish saved three penalties to emerge as the hero for Saudi Arabia, who will contest their fifth semi-final in the competition’s history. They previously reached the last four in 1985, 1989, 2012, and 2021.

Earlier in the day, Palestine beat Jordan 5-4 on penalties after extra time finished 1-1.

Palestine took the lead after eight minutes through Mohammed Sandouqa, before Jordan squared the match through Alaa Day through a 41st-minute penalty.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Related

Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Morocco and Palestine complete quarterfinals lineup of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Morocco and Palestine complete quarterfinals lineup of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Latest updates

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant
Saudi mining firm Ma’aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant
India reports Asia’s first possible monkeypox death
India reports Asia’s first possible monkeypox death
GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery
GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery
Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet
Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.