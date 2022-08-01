Taliban education policies risk de facto university ban for Afghan women, say officials

You are here

Afghanistan's new leaders have said they support women’s education as long as it adheres to their interpretation of Islamic regulations. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Taliban policies on female high school education will become a de facto ban on women getting degrees, a Taliban spokesperson and university officials have told The Guardian.

After nearly a year out of school, girls will lack the documents required to enroll in higher education and the academic capacity to begin university courses.

“Automatically if we do not have high school graduates, we won’t have new female university students anymore,” said Maulawi Ahmed Taqi, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education.

“But I am hopeful that the ministry of education will come up with a policy and soon reopen the schools. Because we have realized that it is important, and the ban on girls’ education is temporary.”

Even if practical barriers to women entering higher education are removed, authorities are considering restricting them to degrees in healthcare and education, according to a source close to the Taliban leadership who spoke to The Guardian.

Afghan students without a high school diploma cannot take the “kankor” national university entrance exam required to enroll, even in private colleges.

Last year, the Taliban “graduated” female 12th-grade students, making them eligible for the exam if the new leadership were to hold one.

But it is unclear if the Taliban will issue “high school graduation certificates” to girls who should have completed them. Under Afghan law, they cannot take the entrance exam without one.

Even if women are allowed to participate, university admission officials are concerned about how far they will fall behind after being barred from school for nearly a year.

They are already disadvantaged among prospective university students, competing against men who have finished school.

While extra classes can help make up for a few missed months, girls who have not even completed 11th grade cannot be expected to progress to university classes, according to Dr. Azizullah Amir, president and founder of the all-female Moraa University.

He set up the university to educate female medics after his mother died from septic shock when she refused to see a male doctor about an infection.

All of its students and staff are women, which helps attract students from the most conservative regions. However, according to Amir, the institution risked being unable to admit new students.

“Even now we have time, if they restart classes, in the remaining months of the year we can graduate students, with more effort and support including intensive classes, but if it continues, then next year you won’t have students in the university, apart from those who graduated in previous years, which will be small numbers,” Amir said.

Online classes and illegal underground schools have allowed some girls to continue their education, but these efforts only reach a small percentage of the population.

Most secret schools are private initiatives, charging fees to at least cover their costs. But few families can afford them.

Streaming or downloading classes requires at least a smartphone and a large data package, which is out of reach for many of the girls.

Afghanistan's new leaders have said they support women’s education as long as it adheres to their interpretation of Islamic regulations.

This includes near-complete gender separation, although male professors still teach some women's classes due to a shortage of specialists.

Taqi cited ministry efforts to change schedules and reallocate buildings so that women could attend single-sex classes as evidence.

Some universities are now teaching men and women on alternate days.

“Our ministry is committed. We have plans, policies, procedures, and as you see, education in university is going on for both girls and boys,” he said.

 

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities reported on Monday Asia’s first possible monkeypox fatality after the death of a man who recently returned from United Arab Emirates testing positive.
Kerala state’s health ministry said tests on the 22-year-old “showed that the man had monkeypox.”
Three monkeypox-related fatalities have so far been reported outside Africa in an outbreak that the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency.
The Indian man died in Kerala on July 30 around a week after returning from the UAE and being taken to hospital.
It was unclear however whether monkeypox was the cause of death.
“The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue,” the Indian Express daily quoted Kerala’s health minister Veena George as saying on Sunday.
Twenty people identified as high risk of infection were being kept under observation, she added, including family members, friends who played football with the man and medical staff.
According to the WHO, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since the beginning of May, most of them in Europe.
Spain last week recorded two monkeypox-related deaths and Brazil one.
It is however unclear if monkeypox actually caused the three fatalities, with Spanish authorities as of Sunday still carrying out autopsies and Brazilian authorities saying its deceased patient had other “serious conditions.”
The WHO’s European office said on Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected.
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.
The goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak,” she said.
India has reported at least four cases, with the first recorded on July 15 in another man who returned to Kerala from the UAE.
Kerala’s health ministry said in its statement on Monday that a high-level team from the state medical board would probe the death.
Primary tests from the National Institute of Virology in the city of Pune showed that the man had the variant from West Africa and that more genetic tests would be conducted.
“The disease is nobody’s fault. Those who have symptoms should inform the health department so that the spread can be contained,” the ministry said, adding that there was “no need to panic.”
It added that the man’s family only informed doctors on July 30 result of tests conducted in Dubai on July 19, by which time he was in a critical condition.
It added that there were 165 passengers on the same flight from UAE but that “nobody is a close contact.”
Monkeypox, so called because it was first discovered in a monkey, is related to the deadly smallpox virus, which was eradicated in 1980, but is far less severe.
Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.
In May 2022, a flurry of cases was detected in countries outside Africa in people with no travel links to the region.
The WHO last month declared the outbreak to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

YANGON: Myanmar’s military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, on Monday blamed instability and the COVID-19 pandemic for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries, and pledged to hold new elections next year. 

Myanmar has been in chaos since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last February, with the death toll from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent having passed 2,000, according to a local monitoring group. 

The junta sparked global outrage last week over its execution of four democracy activists, which the military said was carried out in the name of justice. 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, said last week that capital punishment was “highly reprehensible” and a setback that presents a “gross lack of will to support” efforts made by the bloc to end the crisis, after an April 2021 agreement to a five-point consensus to end the violence triggered by the military coup. 

Aung Hlaing said those measures, which included holding dialogues, have not been implemented because Myanmar has struggled to overcome various nationwide challenges. 

“The country has been striving (through) a series of hardships in the last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lack of stability in the nation, which made it difficult to implement the ASEAN consensus,” he said in a speech aired by state-run media.

“We value the convention of ASEAN, as Myanmar is a member state of the association,” he added. “We will try to implement the five-point consensus.”

The statement comes with Southeast Asian foreign ministers set to meet in Cambodia on Wednesday. ASEAN has barred the Myanmar junta since late last year due to its lack of progress in implementing the peace plan.  

Myanmar has extended its state of emergency, which was first introduced after the coup, for another six months to “continue working to return the country” to a “multiparty democratic system and to hold multiparty democratic general elections,” according to a report from state media.

Aung Hlaing, who is chair of the junta-backed State Administration Council that has been running Myanmar since the military takeover, said there had been voting fraud during a November 2020 general election that saw Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning by a landslide. The junta will hold elections in 2023, he added. 

“The entire public needs to cast their vote as they like without threats, coercion, or pressure in any form,” Aung Hlaing said.  

The ethnic Arakan National Party, which is dominant in Rakhine state, told Arab News that all political parties must be involved if the junta were to hold peace talks. 

Rakhine was the site of a brutal military crackdown that began in August 2017, which led to over 740,000 people, predominantly Rohingya, fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh. 

“As the saying goes, ‘action speaks louder than words,’” ANP Chairman U Thar Htun Hla said. 

“It’s very important for SAC to hold fair and square peace talks, and treat all the organizations indiscriminately.”

KHARTOUM: A network of Russian and Sudanese military leaders are colluding to plunder the African nation’s gold reserves and production, enabling Moscow to fund its ongoing war in Ukraine amidst increasingly severe Western sanctions, a CNN report published recently has claimed.

According to CNN’s sources, Russia allegedly operated 16 flights out of Sudan, Africa’s third largest producer of the precious metal, over the past 18 months.

CNN claimed a whistleblower from inside the Sudanese Central Bank showed reporters a photo of a spreadsheet revealing that 32.7 tons was unaccounted for in 2021. Using current prices, this amounts to $1.9 billion worth of missing gold, at $60 million a ton.

But the report stated that this could be an underestimate, and that $13.4 billion, or 90 percent of the country’s production, is lost through illegal means every year. CNN could not verify these figures in the report.

The CNN report claims that the scheme is the result of an agreement with Sudan’s increasingly unpopular military leadership in exchange for Russia’s military support to suppress the country’s pro-democracy movement.

Former and current US officials quoted by CNN claim that Russia actively supported Sudan’s 2021 military coup, which deposed a transitional civilian government.

This was a crushing blow to Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which had toppled President Omar Al-Bashir two years before.

The CNN report claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and key ally of President Vladimir Putin, is at the heart of this pact between Moscow and Khartoum’s military junta.

The broadcaster claims it has invoices showing that Prigozhin’s main vehicle in Sudan is a US-sanctioned company called Meroe Gold, which extracts gold while also providing weapons and training to the country’s army and paramilitary groups.

The report, which CNN compiled in collaboration with the London-based Dossier Center, claims that at least one high-level Wagner Group operative, Alexander Sergeyevich Kuznetsov, has overseen operations in Sudan’s key gold mining industry in recent years.

The Dossier Center was started by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the richest man in Russia, now living in exile in London. Wagner is a paramilitary group linked to alleged torture, mass killings and looting in several war-torn countries including Syria and the Central African Republic. Prigozhin denies links to Wagner.

In 2021, the European Union sanctioned Kuznetsov for Wagner Group activities that it claimed endangered Libya’s peace, stability, and security.

CNN has sought comment on the story from Russia’s foreign and defense ministries, and the parent organization of Prigozhin’s group of companies, but there has been no response.

“We are monitoring this issue closely, including the reported activities of Meroe Gold, the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, and other sanctioned actors in Sudan, the region, and throughout the gold trade,” a US State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying, in response to the CNN investigation.

“We support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a democratic and prosperous Sudan that respects human rights,” the spokesperson added. “We will continue to make clear our concerns to Sudanese military officials about the malign impact of Wagner, Meroe Gold, and other actors.”

MANILA: The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the International Criminal Court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, with the tribunal’s prosecutor planning to reopen a probe into the former president’s deadly anti-drug campaign. 

Under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte, whose six-year rule ended on June 30, the Philippines officially withdrew from the ICC in 2019 after the court launched a preliminary probe into his controversial crackdown on drug suspects that international rights groups said involved systematic extrajudicial killings. 

In September last year, ICC judges authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to investigate allegations of crimes carried out by authorities waging Duterte’s drug war, but Khan’s probe was suspended at Manila’s request two months later. The Philippines said it was looking into those alleged crimes itself. 

Khan requested judges to authorize a resumption of his investigation earlier in June, saying that the deferral requested by the Philippine government “is not warranted” and that the probe should restart “as quickly as possible.” 

Marcos Jr. last week held a meeting to discuss the government’s strategy in dealing with the ICC investigation. 

“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. told reporters on Monday.  

“There is already an investigation here and it’s ongoing,” he said, adding: “So why would there be a need for (the ICC probe)?” 

According to official data, more than 6,200 Filipinos were killed in Duterte’s campaign, but the ICC estimated that the death toll could be as high as 30,000. 

The former president had refused to cooperate during his time in office, saying that the court had no jurisdiction — an assertion rejected by the Philippine Supreme Court.

Marcos Jr., who had supported Duterte’s deadly crackdown, said the government might “just ignore” the investigation, and reiterated the previous leader’s statement that the ICC has “no jurisdiction” over the Philippines. 

Carlos Conde, Asia division senior researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch, said Marcos’ statement was not unexpected. 

“While this is obviously disappointing from a human rights perspective, this is not at all surprising,” Conde told Arab News.

In spite of where Marcos stands, however, Conde said it will not influence how the ICC would proceed with the investigation.

“With or without the cooperation of the Philippine government, the ICC prosecutors and the trial chambers have the resources to conduct their own investigation into the allegations of killings and other human rights abuses during Duterte’s time,” Conde said. 

Filipino lawyer Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, said the president’s move resembles that of his predecessor.

“This is exactly the same old refrain that was played by his predecessor and by the same old enablers. Stripped of the gibberish, does this mean (Marcos Jr.) is protecting his predecessor or is he protecting himself as well, or both?” Olalia said.

Marcos Jr. was elected president by a landslide in May, with Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate. Duterte-Carpio also won the vice presidency, having won more than triple the votes of her closest rival. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately. 

The ICC has invited the Philippines “to offer observations” on Khan’s request to resume the probe, and gave Manila until Sept. 8 to respond.

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia is set to lead a push for tougher action on Myanmar when a regional bloc of foreign ministers meet this week, as anger mounts at the junta for stonewalling crisis resolution efforts.
The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — which has spearheaded so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to restore peace — last week condemned the junta’s execution of four prisoners.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year and the death toll from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent has passed 2,100, according to a local monitoring group.
Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh from Wednesday are expected to lament the lack of progress on ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” plan, agreed to in April last year, which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the junta and coup opponents.
As well as voicing “deep concern” about recent developments and calling for restraint, the ministers will also demand “concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus,” according to a draft communique obtained by AFP.
After more than a year of no progress on the plan, Malaysia will present a framework for its implementation, even as critics deride the ASEAN as a toothless talking shop.
“The key element of the framework is there must be an end-game. You have to have an end-game. What is the end-game of the five-point consensus?” Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.
Within the bloc, frustrations are growing after the Myanmar junta went ahead with its first executions in decades despite personal pleas from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Among the four executed were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a rapper-turned-lawmaker from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and veteran political activist Kyaw Min Yu — better known as “Jimmy.”
“It shows the junta is making a mockery of the (consensus plan),” Saifuddin wrote in a weekend newspaper article.
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan characterized the executions as a “grave setback” to ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the crisis, while Thailand’s foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the move “aggravates the vexing problems of Myanmar.”
A senior ASEAN diplomat said he does not expect any country to go as far as calling for Myanmar’s expulsion from the bloc.
But some members, led by Malaysia and the Philippines, want to bar the military regime from sending ministers to all ASEAN meetings — including November’s summit — until there is progress on the five-point plan.
“Political appointees of the administration, especially the military administration are not welcome,” the Philippines’ Assistant Foreign Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Daniel Espiritu said.
Myanmar’s top diplomat, Wunna Maung Lwin, has not been invited to Phnom Penh and was also left out of a foreign ministers’ retreat in February, while junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was snubbed at a leaders’ summit last year.
“Even North Korea is welcome at this forum but the Myanmar junta isn’t... it has to be recognized just how isolated Myanmar is, even in its neighborhood,” said Aaron Connelly, a Southeast Asia specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Along with the Ukraine-Russia conflict, ongoing South China Sea tensions will be another hot button issue on the agenda.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will fly in, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov also expected to attend and hold meetings with the ASEAN ministers.
But analysts do not expect a repeat of 2012 when Cambodia — a key Beijing ally — last hosted ASEAN and was accused of siding with China on the disputed sea, resulting in no communique being issued.
“Cambodia has learnt its lesson. It was the first time ASEAN didn’t come up with a joint statement and Cambodia got big blowback from it,” said Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak.
“Hun Sen ... doesn’t want to shoot himself in the foot again.”
China claims most of the sea — with competing territorial assertions from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

