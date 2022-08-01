Three jailed after SR1.3 million smuggling attempt

RIYADH: Three people have been convicted of attempting to smuggle SR1.3 million ($342.392) out of Saudi Arabia, an official source from the Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation revealed that the two men and one woman, all nationals of African countries, tried to smuggle the money out of the Kingdom by hiding it inside the woman’s bag while traveling through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The money is thought to have been obtained through further criminal activity.

A criminal public case was brought against the three accused before the competent court on charges of money laundering.

A preliminary ruling was also issued against them, including the conviction of the defendants with the alleged crimes, in addition to the confiscation of the seized amount.

The source revealed that large sums of money and cellphones were confiscated from one of the perpetrator’s home.

All three have been slapped with multiple fines, sentenced to five years in prison each and will face deportation upon their release.

The source confirmed that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had filed an objection note to appeal the verdict, demanding stiffer penalties, while the Appeals Prosecution would undertake the appeal procedures.

The source called on all travelers to be careful and to not allow others to exploit them and ask them to transfer any amount of money or valuables abroad without a legal justification.

He also urged people to refrain from engaging in any such practices that result in criminal accountability.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue to protect the economy, warning that it will submit any person who tries to harm the Kingdom’s financial security to the competent courts.