Three jailed after SR1.3 million smuggling attempt

Saudi Police have arrested three people convicted of attempting to smuggle 1.3 million Riyals out of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • All three have been slapped with multiple fines, sentenced to five years in prison each and will face deportation upon their release
RIYADH: Three people have been convicted of attempting to smuggle SR1.3 million ($342.392) out of Saudi Arabia, an official source from the Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation revealed that the two men and one woman, all nationals of African countries, tried to smuggle the money out of the Kingdom by hiding it inside the woman’s bag while traveling through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The money is thought to have been obtained through further criminal activity.

A criminal public case was brought against the three accused before the competent court on charges of money laundering.

A preliminary ruling was also issued against them, including the conviction of the defendants with the alleged crimes, in addition to the confiscation of the seized amount.

The source revealed that large sums of money and cellphones were confiscated from one of the perpetrator’s home.

All three have been slapped with multiple fines, sentenced to five years in prison each and will face deportation upon their release.

The source confirmed that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had filed an objection note to appeal the verdict, demanding stiffer penalties, while the Appeals Prosecution would undertake the appeal procedures.

The source called on all travelers to be careful and to not allow others to exploit them and ask them to transfer any amount of money or valuables abroad without a legal justification.

He also urged people to refrain from engaging in any such practices that result in criminal accountability.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue to protect the economy, warning that it will submit any person who tries to harm the Kingdom’s financial security to the competent courts.

  • Richest and most diverse rock art in Saudi Arabia Contemporary artists adorning city with murals inspired by the past
MAKKAH: Ancient Thamudic inscriptions and drawings adorn almost every street and alleyway in Hail, a testament to the region’s ancient cultural legacy, which has been drawing increasing numbers of tourists to the area.

This cultural and diverse production of the Thamudic language is present in all services and products provided by different government sectors.

Saud Al-Ali, General supervisor of media and corporate communication at Hail municipality

This city in the north of the country has thousands of Thamudic inscriptions dating from 8th century BC to the 3rd century AD, highlighting in detail the social life of various communities. It is the richest and most diverse rock art found in Saudi Arabia, according to UNESCO.

Saud Al-Ali, the general supervisor of media and corporate communication at Hail municipality, told Arab News that the drawings and inscriptions have been incorporated into public spaces. “This cultural and diverse production of the Thamudic language is present in all services and products provided by different government sectors,” he said.

Artists from Hail are using Thamudic to adorn the city’s landmarks including its gates, the regional airport, and King Fahd Road.

FASTFACTS

• Hail has thousands of Thamudic inscriptions dating from 8th century BC to the 3rd century AD, highlighting in detail the social life of various communities.

• It is the richest and most diverse rock art found in Saudi Arabia, according to UNESCO.

• Several inscriptions can be also found in different places, ‘enriching this ever-renewed cultural diversity of a city deeply rooted in history.’

“Several inscriptions can be also found in different places, enriching this ever-renewed cultural diversity of a city deeply rooted in history,” he said. “Hail citizens and visitors were really impressed by these inscriptions that connect the present to the past.”

Al-Ali said that these artworks have strengthened the status of the city as a tourist destination, which has recently also been highlighted by the Dakar International Rally using it as part of its route.

Al-Ali said the late artist Youssef Al-Shugdali supervised many artworks in the city, and created a massive mural using some of these inscriptions to reflect his love for the area and its “welcoming spirit and hospitality.”

Al-Ali said the Umm Sinman mountain in Hail has many Thamudic inscriptions. “These murals, far from being silent, are expressive,” he said. It has inspired young people to learn the language, he added.

 

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart
  • Prince Faisal thanked Silakovic for supporting Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh
RIYADH: Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had a phone call on Monday with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Silakovic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal thanked Silakovic during the call for supporting the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

The two men talked about ways to strengthen and develop relations between Saudi Arabia and Serbia and consolidate bilateral coordination in all fields.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and efforts to address them.

 

Date festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah

Date festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah

  • About 4 million trees will be harvested to stock date markets in Madinah, according to Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Radadi, director general of the Cooperative Society for Dates in Madinah
BURAIDAH: The Buraidah Date Festival was launched on Monday by Qassim’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in partnership with Qassim Municipality, the Culinary Arts Commission and the National Center for Palms and Dates.

The ministry’s director general, Abdulaziz Al-Rajehi, said that Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal has “given great attention” to the month-long festival, which will showcase more than 45 kinds of dates.

The event will also feature scores of activities and marketing schemes to promote Qassim’s date industry.

Buraidah Date Festival aims to attract consumers, investors and exporters from the Arab and Gulf countries.

About 4,000 young men, women and families will set up booths at the festival to sell their handmade products.

In Madinah, demand for the fruit, especially ajwa dates, has increased significantly due to the influx of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Madinah is famous for producing various types of dates, including ajwa, safawi, mejdool, anbara, sagai, barni and mabroom. Pilgrims as well as visitors sample and buy the fruit during their time in the city.

The harvest season of ajwa, mejdool and safawi dates has also begun.

About 4 million trees will be harvested to stock date markets in Madinah, according to Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Radadi, director general of the Cooperative Society for Dates in Madinah.

The wholesale price of dates ranges from SR12 ($3.20) to SR20 per kilogram.

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
  • Guided tours available daily in Arabic and English
NEOM is launching an exhibition in Jeddah to showcase the recently announced designs for THE LINE.

It includes detailed designs, renderings, and architectural concepts of THE LINE, allowing visitors to better understand the urban development project's scope and complexity.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday at the Jeddah Superdome, will offer nearly 50 guided tours a day in Arabic and English.

Last month, THE LINE designs were revealed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They showed the most important features of THE LINE, which is 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long, and 500 meters tall. It will eventually house 9 million people and have a 34-square-kilometer footprint.

It will take up less land than other cities of comparable capacity and help to conserve 95 percent of NEOM's land.

THE LINE imagines a future without streets, cars, or emissions. It will be powered entirely by renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure.

People will be able to experience THE LINE firsthand and explore the possibilities of future living during the exhibition.

It runs until Aug. 14 in Jeddah before moving to other locations such as the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

 

Who’s Who: Raed Al-Humaid, CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group’s Securities Depository Center Co.

Who’s Who: Raed Al-Humaid, CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group’s Securities Depository Center Co.

Raed Al-Humaid is the chief executive officer of the Saudi Tadawul Group’s Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa).

He is also a board member of the Securities Clearing Center Co., known as Muqassa.

Prior to becoming CEO in 2021, he spent more than 20 years working in various leadership roles at the Capital Market Authority.

In 2018, as CMA deputy for market institutions, he reported directly to the authority’s chairman, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz. In other positions, he was responsible for directing and overseeing all regulatory and supervisory aspects of capital market intermediaries and institutions in Saudi Arabia.

He also represented the authority on a number of steering committees in the Kingdom and international standards-setting committees, including those within the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, and the IOSCO-CPMI standing group.

Al-Humaid played a key role in the transformation of the Saudi Stock Exchange into a holding group – the Saudi Tadawul Group – helping to align its subsidiary’s infrastructures and procedures with international standards to build and strengthen bridges between local issuers and international investors.

He was recently involved in implementing a bundle of post-trade infrastructure enhancements, and previously provide support in creating a new channel for foreign investors to participate in the Saudi capital market.

Prior to joining Edaa, he led programs related to the regulatory activities of authorization, inspection, anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, compliance, market surveillance, and analysis.

Al-Humaid gained a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Saud University in 2001, and seven years later a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Hull in the UK.

 

