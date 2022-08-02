US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Nancy Pelosi heads to Taipei

You are here

The carrier USS Ronald Reagan, among the four US warships on ‘routine deployment’, had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea. (AFP)
  • ‘While they are able to respond to any eventuality, these are normal, routine deployments’
  • Confirmation of the deployments comes as signs emerge of military activity on both sides of the Taiwan strait
HONG KONG: As US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to Taipei on Tuesday amid intensifying warnings from China, four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on “routine” deployments.

The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan, a US Navy official confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The Japanese-based Reagan is operating with a guided missile cruiser, USS Antietam, and a destroyer, USS Higgins.

“While they are able to respond to any eventuality, these are normal, routine deployments,” the official said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The official added that they were unable to comment on precise locations.

The US Navy official said the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli was also in the area as part of a deployment to the region that started in early May from its home port of San Diego.

Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese “saber rattling” over the visit.

Confirmation of the deployments comes as signs emerge of military activity on both sides of the Taiwan strait ahead of Pelosi visit. In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line dividing the sensitive waterway on Tuesday morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

China’s defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move the person described as “very provocative.”

The person said the Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly “touching” the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby.

Neither side’s aircraft normally cross the median line.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday they have a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to “enemy threats” as tensions rise with China.

The ministry had “reinforced” its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island’s official Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

In the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, which lies opposite Taiwan and is home to a large military presence, residents reported sightings of armored vehicles on the move and posted pictures online. The photographs have yet to be verified by Reuters.

Chinese social media was abuzz with both trepidation about potential conflict and patriotic fervor over the prospect of unification with Taiwan.

Since last week, the People’s Liberation Army has conducted various exercises, including live fire drills, in the South China, Yellow Sea and Bohan Seas.

Some regional military analysts say that increased deployments at a time of tension raise the risk of accidents, even if no side wants an actual conflict.

  • Removes a ban on reporting imposed by a lower court magistrate and will allow open reporting of pre-trial proceedings
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday quashed a court reporting restriction for a landmark national security case involving a now disbanded group that once organized the city’s annual candlelight vigils to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.
The decision by Court of First Instance judge Alex Lee removes a ban on reporting imposed by a lower court magistrate and will allow open reporting of pre-trial proceedings — known as committal hearings — in a Hong Kong national security case for the first time.
“The magistrate’s reasoning was totally in opposition to the principles of Open Justice that govern the exercise of judicial power in the context of restricting access to, or reporting of, court proceedings,” Lee wrote in a summary of the judgment, adding that the magistrate, Peter Law, had “erred” in his decision.
Lee also said the court “rejects” a contention by Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice that lifting the reporting restrictions “would frustrate the ultimate aim of doing justice.”
It was unclear whether the justice department or prosecution would appeal against the judge’s ruling.
The case involves three former leaders of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China — Chow Hang-tung, 37; Albert Ho, 70; and Lee Cheuk-yan, 65 — who are charged with inciting subversion of state power under the China-imposed national security law.
Since the trio were arrested last September, they’ve been denied bail, and none other than basic details from numerous court hearings have been allowed to be reported so far.
Lee ordered the magistrate to remove the reporting restrictions at the next hearing — set for Aug. 17.
Authorities argue that the security law which punishes offenses such as subversion and collusion with foreign forces with possible life imprisonment, is needed to restore stability to Hong Kong after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The law, which was introduced at Beijing’s behest, has been criticized by some Western governments as a tool of repression with scores of democrats and activists arrested and major civil society groups shut down.
Chow, who is in prison over two unauthorized assembly cases, also faces a separate national security charge related to a refusal to divulge information to police about the Hong Kong Alliance.
The Alliance, which organized annual vigils to commemorate those who died in China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, disbanded last September after the arrests of its key leaders.

  • The meetings come at a time of tension between Washington and Beijing
  • Meetings also bring together some countries that have, or are negotiating, partnerships with ASEAN
PHNOM PENH: Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.
The meeting in Phnom Penh of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will see US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov together at the same venue for the second time in a month, though it’s not clear whether the two will meet.
The two did not meet separately when they both attended the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in early July. But they had their first direct contact since before Russia invaded Ukraine in a phone call Friday, when Blinken urged Moscow to accept a deal to release American detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and discussed other issues.
Also attending is Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Many have urged Beijing to use its partnership with Russia to push for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and to help promote peace and a return to civilian rule in Myanmar after a February 2021 coup sparked mass protests and an armed resistance.
The meetings come at a time of tension between Washington and Beijing as the US pushes back against China’s growing economic and military influence in the Asia-Pacific.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is touring the region and may visit Taiwan. That has heightened friction further, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian cautioning last week that “those who play with fire will perish by it.”
Communist-ruled China considers Taiwan its own territory, and has said it might reclaim the island by force if it deems it necessary. The US follows a “one China” policy in which it recognizes Beijing as the government of China yet maintains informal relations and defense ties with Taiwan.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, its impact on global food and energy prices and escalating China-US friction are of high concern for the 10 ASEAN nations, said Susannah Patton, director of the Southeast Asia Program for Australia’s Lowy Institute.
“This is one of the first regional meetings of foreign ministers to have been held in person since 2019, so for the United States, China and even Russia, meetings like this are a really important opportunity to demonstrate their support for ASEAN and present their own narratives about their commitment to regional security and prosperity,” she said.
Blinken, Wang and Lavrov have all been jockeying for influence recently in multiple foreign trips. Following the meetings, Blinken heads to the Philippines and then on to Africa.
Biden hosted ASEAN leaders at the White House in May at the group’s first-ever summit in Washington. During those meetings, Biden announced he was nominating one of his top national security aides as ambassador to the group, underscoring the Asia-Pacific region’s importance to the US.
The ASEAN meetings also bring together some countries that have, or are negotiating, partnerships with ASEAN, including India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
Australia, in particular, has highlighted the importance of the ASEAN nations, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying last month that they should see new alliances, including the “Quad” group of Australia, US, India and New Japan and the “AUKUS” group of Australia, the United Kingdom and the US, as beneficial to the region.
“ASEAN centrality means that we will always think about our security in the context of your security,” she said at a forum in Singapore.
Cambodia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, which also includes the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei in addition to Myanmar.

  • After Singapore and Malaysia, her itinerary includes stops in South Korea and Japan — but the prospect of a Taiwan visit has dominated attention
  • Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view the visit as a major provocation
KUALA LUMPUR: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Malaysian state media reported, her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible stop in Taiwan.
Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view the visit as a major provocation.
Pelosi landed at a Malaysian air force base ahead of meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, state news agency Bernama reported.

Malaysia's Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Azhar Azizan Harun (R), posing for pictures with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (L), before a meeting at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)


After Singapore and Malaysia, her itinerary includes stops in South Korea and Japan — but the prospect of a Taiwan visit has dominated attention.
While President Joe Biden’s administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop by Pelosi, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said she was entitled to go where she pleased.
“The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan,” he told reporters.
“There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis.”
Kirby cited intelligence that China was preparing possible military provocations that could include firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or “large-scale” incursions into Taiwanese airspace.
He said Pelosi was traveling on a military aircraft and that while Washington does not fear a direct attack, it “raises the stakes of a miscalculation.”
Taiwan’s military on Tuesday said it was “determined” to defend the island against increased threats by China over the potential Pelosi visit.
Kirby reiterated, however, that US policy was unchanged toward Taiwan.
This means support for its self-ruling government, while diplomatically recognizing Beijing over Taipei and opposing a formal independence declaration by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.
Taiwan’s government has remained silent on the prospect of a Pelosi visit.
Premier Su Tseng-chang did not confirm the visit on Tuesday when asked by reporters but thanked Pelosi for her support.
And Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times cited unnamed sources as saying Pelosi would land on the island Tuesday night, then meet Tsai the next day before departing in the afternoon.

Taiwan’s 23 million people have long lived with the possibility of an invasion, but the threat has intensified under Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a call with Biden last week, Xi warned the United States against “playing with fire” on Taiwan.
And on Monday, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said such a visit would be “very much dangerous, very much provocative.”
If it happens, “China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
American officials often make discreet visits to the island to show support, but a Pelosi trip would be higher-profile than any in recent history.

CAIRO, Egypt: The doors of jihad opened for Ayman Al-Zawahiri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic, when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan.

With that offer in 1980, Al-Zawahiri embarked on a life that over three decades took him to the top of the most feared terrorist group in the world, Al-Qaeda, after the death of Osama bin Laden.

Already an experienced militant who had sought the overthrow of Egypt’s “infidel” regime since the age of 15, Al-Zawahiri took a trip to the Afghan war zone that was just a few weeks long, but it opened his eyes to new possibilities.

What he saw was “the training course preparing Muslim mujahedeen youth to launch their upcoming battle with the great power that would rule the world: America,” he wrote in a 2001 biography-cum-manifesto.

Al-Zawahiri, 71, was killed over the weekend by a US drone strike in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden announced the death Monday evening in an address to the nation.

The strike is likely to lead to greater disarray within the organization than did bin Laden’s death in 2011, since it is far less clear who his successor would be.

Al-Zawahiri became crucial to turning the jihadi movement’s guns to target the United States as the right-hand man to bin Laden, the young Saudi millionaire he met in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. Under their leadership, the Al-Qaeda terror network carried out the deadliest attack ever on American soil, the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without his deputy.

ALSO READ: How potent a threat is Al-Qaeda since Bin Laden’s death?

While bin Laden came from a privileged background in a prominent Saudi family, Al-Zawahiri had the experience of an underground revolutionary. Bin Laden provided Al-Qaeda with charisma and money, but Al-Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

“Bin Laden always looked up to him,” said terrorism expert Bruce Hoffman of Georgetown University. Al-Zawahiri “spent time in an Egyptian prison, he was tortured. He was a jihadi from the time he was a teenager.”

When the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan demolished Al-Qaeda’s safe haven and scattered, killed and captured its members, Al-Zawahiri ensured Al-Qaeda’s survival. He rebuilt its leadership in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and installed allies as lieutenants in key positions.

He also became the movement’s public face, putting out a constant stream of video messages while bin Laden largely hid.

With his thick beard, heavy-rimmed glasses and the prominent bruise on his forehead from prostration in prayer, he was notoriously prickly and pedantic. He picked ideological fights with critics within the jihadi camp, wagging his finger scoldingly in his videos. Even some key figures in Al-Qaeda’s central leadership were put off, calling him overly controlling, secretive and divisive — a contrast to bin Laden, whose soft-spoken presence many militants described in adoring, almost spiritual terms.

Yet he reshaped the organization from a centralized planner of terror attacks into the head of a franchise chain. He led the creation of a network of autonomous branches around the region, including in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, North Africa, Somalia and Asia.

In the decade after 9/11, Al-Qaeda inspired or had a direct hand in attacks in all those areas as well as Europe, Pakistan and Turkey, including the 2004 train bombings in Madrid and the 2005 transit bombings in London. More recently, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Yemen has proven itself capable of plotting attacks on US soil with an attempted 2009 bombing of an American passenger jet and an attempted package bomb the following year.

Bin Laden was killed in a US raid on his compound in May 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Less than two months later, Al-Qaeda proclaimed Al-Zawahiri its paramount leader.

The jihad against America “does not halt with the death of a commander or leader,” he said three months after bin Laden’s death. “Chase America, which killed the leader of the mujahedeen and threw his body into the sea.”

The 2011 Arab Spring uprisings around the Mideast threatened a major blow to Al-Qaeda, showing that jihad was not the only way to get rid of Arab autocrats. It was mainly pro-democracy liberals and leftists who led the uprising that toppled Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak, the longtime goal Al-Zawahiri failed to achieve.

But Al-Zawahiri sought to co-opt the wave of uprisings, insisting that they would have been impossible if the 9/11 attacks had not weakened America. And he urged Islamic hard-liners to take over in the nations where leaders had fallen.

Al-Zawahiri was born June 19, 1951, the son of an upper-middle-class family of doctors and scholars in the Cairo suburb of Maadi. His father was a pharmacology professor at Cairo University’s medical school and his grandfather, Rabia Al-Zawahiri, was the grand imam of Al-Azhar University, a premier center of religious study.

From an early age, Al-Zawahiri was enflamed by the radical writings of Sayed Qutb, the Egyptian Islamist who taught that Arab regimes were “infidel” and should be replaced by Islamic rule.

In the 1970s, as he earned his medical degree as a surgeon, he was active in militant circles. He merged his own militant cell with others to form the group Islamic Jihad and began trying to infiltrate the military — at one point even storing weapons in his private clinic.

Then came the 1981 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat by Islamic Jihad militants. The slaying was carried out by a different cell in the group — and Al-Zawahiri has written that he learned of the plot only hours before the assassination. But he was arrested along with hundreds of other militants and served three years in prison.

During his imprisonment, he was reportedly tortured heavily, a factor some cite as turning him more violently radical.

After his release in 1984, Al-Zawahiri returned to Afghanistan and joined the Arab militants from across the Middle East fighting alongside the Afghans against the Soviets. He courted bin Laden, who became a heroic figure for his financial support of the mujahedeen.

Al-Zawahiri followed bin Laden to his new base in Sudan, and from there he led a reassembled the Islamic Jihad group in a violent campaign of bombings aimed at toppling Egypt’s US-allied government.

In the most daring attack, Jihad and other militants tried to assassinate Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a 1995 visit to Ethiopia. Mubarak escaped the hail of gunfire aimed at his motorcade, and his security forces all but crushed the militant movement in Egypt in the crackdown that followed.

The Egyptian movement failed. But Al-Zawahiri would bring to Al-Qaeda the tactics that he honed in Islamic Jihad.

He promoted the use of suicide bombings, to become Al-Qaeda’s hallmark. He plotted a 1995 suicide car bombing of Egypt’s embassy in Islamabad that killed 16 people — presaging the more devastating 1998 Al-Qaeda bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed more than 200, attacks Al-Zawahiri was indicted for in the United States.

In 1996, Sudan expelled bin Laden, who took his fighters back to Afghanistan, where they found a safe haven under the radical Taliban regime. Once more, Al-Zawahiri followed.

Two years later, their bond was sealed when bin Laden, Al-Zawahiri and other militant leaders issued the “Declaration of Jihad against Jews and Crusaders.” It announced that the United States was Islam’s top enemy and instructed Muslims that it was their religious duty to “kill the Americans and their allies.”

It consecrated a dramatic shift that Al-Zawahiri underwent under bin Laden’s influence, changing from his longtime strategy of attacking the “near enemy” — US-allied Arab regimes like Egypt — to target the “far enemy,” the United States itself.

Some in Al-Zawahiri’s Islamic Jihad broke away, opposed to the move. And some Al-Qaeda militants whose association with bin Laden predated Al-Zawahiri’s always saw him as an arrogant intruder.

“I have never taken orders from Al-Zawahiri,” Fazul Abdullah Mohammed, one of the network’s top figures in East Africa until his 2011 death, sneered in a memoir posted on line in 2009. “We don’t take orders from anyone but our historical leadership.”

Soon after the alliance came the bombings of the US embassies in Africa, followed by the 2000 suicide bombing of the USS Cole off Yemen, an attack Al-Zawahiri is believed to have helped organize.

When the US invaded Afghanistan, Al-Zawahiri and bin Laden fled into Pakistan as a US airstrike killed Al-Zawahiri’s wife and at least two of their six children in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

The CIA came tantalizingly close to possibly capturing Al-Zawahiri in 2003 and killing him in 2004. The CIA thought it finally had Al-Zawahiri in its sights in 2009, only to be tricked by a double agent who blew himself up, killing seven agency employees and wounding six more in Khost, Afghanistan.

In his 2001 treatise, “Knights Under the Prophet’s Banner,” Al-Zawahiri set the long-term strategy for the jihadi movement — to inflict “as many casualties as possible” on the Americans, while trying to establish control in a nation as a base “to launch the battle to restore the holy caliphate” of Islamic rule across the Muslim world.

Al-Qaeda did make inroads in Europe. The bombers in the Madrid attacks that killed 191 were said to have been inspired by Al-Qaeda, although direct links remain uncertain. Al-Zawahiri claimed Al-Qaeda responsibility for the 2005 London transit bombings that killed 52, saying some perpetrators trained in Al-Qaeda camps.

Not all terror campaigns were successful. Al-Qaeda’s branch in Saudi Arabia was crushed by 2006. Al-Zawahiri himself had to write to the head of Al-Qaeda’s branch in Iraq, Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, to rein in his brutal attacks on Iraqi Shiites, which were hurting the network’s image among Muslims.

That underlined Al-Zawahiri’s ultimate failure. With his concentration on a “Muslim vanguard” carrying out dramatic attacks, he never gained widespread popular support for Al-Qaeda in the Islamic world beyond a fringe of radical sympathizers.

His answer, in “Knights Under the Prophet’s Banner,” was for jihadis to continue hitting Americans, hoping to exploit anti-US sentiment and draw in the public. He echoed that strategy in a June 2011 video eulogy to his slain boss.

Bin Laden “terrified America in his life,” he said, and “will continue to terrify it after his death.”

 

  • Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war and it should never be unleashed
  • Both leaders issued written statements as diplomats gathered for a month-long UN conference to review the NPT
UNITED NATIONS: US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. 
Both leaders issued written statements as diplomats gathered for a month-long UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). It was supposed to have taken place in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It occurs at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the conference. “Humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
He warned that crises “with nuclear undertones are festering,” citing the Middle East, North Korea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Within days of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, Putin put the country’s deterrence forces — which include nuclear arms — on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.
But in a letter to participants at the NPT review conference, Putin wrote: “There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community.”
Arms control has traditionally been an area in which global progress has been possible despite wider disagreements. The UN conference takes place five months after Russia invaded Ukraine and as US-China tensions flare over Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Moscow and Washington last year extended their New START treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, until 2026.
“My Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026,” Biden said. “But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith.”
“Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States,” he said.
But Russia’s mission to the United Nations questioned if the United States was ready to negotiate, accusing Washington of withdrawing from talks with Moscow on strategic stability over the Ukraine conflict.
“It is high time Washington made up its mind, stopped rushing around, and told us frankly what it is that they want – escalate the situation in the area of international security or embark on equal negotiations,” Russia’s UN mission said in a statement.
Biden also called on China “to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN conference that Washington was committed to seeking a comprehensive risk reduction package that would include secure communications channels among nuclear weapon states.
“We stand ready to work with all partners, including China and others, on risk reduction and strategic stability efforts,” he said.
Blinken also said a return to the 2015 nuclear deal remains the best outcome for the United States, Iran and the world, and again accused North Korea of preparing for a seventh nuclear test.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged all nuclear states to conduct themselves “responsibly.” Kishida is from Hiroshima, which on Aug. 6, 1945, became the first city in the world to suffer a nuclear bombing.
“The world is worried that the threat of the catastrophe of use of nuclear weapons has emerged once again,” he told the conference. “It must be said that the path to a world without nuclear weapons has suddenly become even harder.” 

