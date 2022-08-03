You are here

Naqi Water's IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
Saudi-based water producer offered 600,000 shares, 10 percent of the offer, to retail subscribers. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Naqi Water Co.'s initial public offering’s retail tranche was 1,353 percent covered, generating SR560 million ($150 million) worth of subscriptions.

Saudi-based water producer offered 600,000 shares, 10 percent of the offer, to retail subscribers during the period from July 27 to July 28, according to a bourse filing.

The final offer price had earlier been set at the top end of an indicated range of SR69, after attracting strong demand from institutional investors in the bidding period.

The company ran the book-building period for five days, as it plans to float a 30-percent stake, or 6 million shares, on the Kingdom’s main stock market.

The final listing date hasn’t been disclosed yet.

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI has gained 9 percent in 2022 to reach 12,310 points as of Aug. 2, led by a 106 percent surge in the shares of PIF-owned utility provider ACWA Power.

Despite ongoing geopolitical hurdles weighing on markets globally, some stocks on the index have seen double-digit jumps in their share price, according to Argaam data.

Tadawul Group, Dallah Healthcare Co., Alinma Bank, and Ma’aden were among the top five gainers on the index, rising 74, 65, 57, and 53 percent, respectively.

The Kingdom’s banking sector has been witnessing a boom in earnings and share gains, with four banks on the list of TASI’s top ten gainers year-to-date.

In addition to Alinma Bank. Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Arab National Bank have all seen their stock prices soar between 40 and 47 percent.

On the other hand, Saudi insurers United Cooperative Assurance Co. and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. weighed most on the index in 2022, losing up to 69 percent.

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn
RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has posted a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6bn) for the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

DENVER: Top US shale oil producers say they remain laser focused on shareholder returns, limiting production expenditures largely to offset higher costs for equipment, supplies and services.

The decision likely will hold down oil output increases while benefiting shareholders receiving higher payouts through dividends and share repurchases with US crude prices above $95 per barrel.

Devon Energy this week raised its capital spending budget about 6 percent to between $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion, in part due to inflationary pressures.

It has a $2 billion share buyback authorization in place, and said it could seek approval for additional purchases after raising its cash dividend by 22 percent from the prior quarter.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy reiterated its focus on returning free cash flow to shareholders, and said it had boosted its stock repurchase authorization to $4 billion, from $2 billion.

It expects to return 63 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders, topping a previous target of 50 percent.

The shale producer said well costs have climbed about 15 percent year-over-year, with hydraulic fracturing and drilling costs up about 10 percent. It said lease operating costs are up about 50 cents, to between $4.50 to $5 per barrel, due to higher power costs in Texas. It plans to run 12 rigs and three hydraulic fracturing crews in the second half of the year.

Both companies lifted their full-year production guidance, with Devon now forecasting output to average 600,000 to 610,000 barrels of oil and gas per day, versus 570,000 to 600,000 bpd previously.

Diamondback ramped its forecast to as much as 380,000 bpd, from up to 376,000 bpd previously.

Devon Chief Executive Rick Muncrief said he is “not as bullish” on overall US production growth for the second half of the year, and that he anticipates even the Permian — the largest US producing basin — could see growth moderate amid supply chain constraints.

ISTANBUL: The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey’s coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.

The first ship, the Razoni, carrying 26,527 tons of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosphorus entrance from the Black Sea at around 1800 GMT, some 36 hours after departing from Ukraine’s Odesa port.

A delegation from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work, is expected to inspect the ship at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The sailing was made possible after Ankara and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertilizer export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month — a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has become a drawn-out war of attrition.

The exports from one of the world’s top grain producers are intended to help ease a global food crisis.

“The plan is for a ship to leave...every day,” the senior Turkish official told Reuters, referring to Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports covered by the deal. “If nothing goes wrong, exports will be made via one ship a day for a while.”

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the Razoni’s departure was delayed by a couple of days by “technical problems” that are now fixed, and Turkey expected the safe-passage corridor to function well.

As part of the agreement, the four parties are monitoring shipments and conducting inspections from the JCC in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus Strait that connects the Black Sea to world markets.

HAMBURG/PARIS: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 660,000 tons of optional-origin milling wheat in an import tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

OAIC was thought to have paid about $384 a ton, cost and freight included, for the entire volume, in line with the price cited earlier by traders in initial assessments.

The tender was understood to be finished, but further assessments of prices and volume were still possible, traders said.

Algeria, one of the world’s largest wheat importers, does not release details of its tenders and reported results reflect trade estimates.

Tuesday’s tender requested shipment from main supply regions, including Europe, in the following periods: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

A rebound in Euronext wheat futures in late trading on Tuesday suggested that exporters had hedged initial sales in the tender and were planning to source the wheat from France or elsewhere in the European Union, traders added.

In its previous milling wheat tender at the end of June, OAIC was estimated to have booked about 740,000 tons at $445 a ton c&f.

Other wheat importers have issued tenders this week, encouraged by an easing in international prices partly linked to the resumption of grain exports from Odesa port under an agreement to allow sea trade from war-torn Ukraine.

