Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales

The company's net profit dropped from SR52 million. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Herfy Food Services Co.’s half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million ($13 million), weighed down by lower sales, according to a bourse filing.

The company's net profit dropped from SR52 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit stems from the intense competition that led to a decline in sales, as well as an increase in operating costs and marketing expenses.

Topics: Tadawul

