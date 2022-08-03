You are here

  • Home
  • SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1

SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1

SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1
Saudi British Bank has recorded over a 10 percent rise in profit to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) for the first half of 2022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn4qa

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1

SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank has recorded over a 10 percent rise in profit to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) for the first half of 2022, largely due to a rise in operating income.

This is up from SR1.9 billion in the prior-year period, the bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, announced in a bourse filing.

Besides an increase in total operating Income, the bank said the rise in associate earnings also contributed to the results. 

 

Topics: Saudi British Bank Tadawul shares

Related

Saudi British Bank reports profit of SR2.812 billion for 2019
Corporate News
Saudi British Bank reports profit of SR2.812 billion for 2019
TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales

Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales

Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Herfy Food Services Co.’s half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million ($13 million), weighed down by lower sales, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage

Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage

Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co.'s initial public offering’s retail tranche was 1,353 percent covered, generating SR560 million ($150 million) worth of subscriptions.

Saudi-based water producer offered 600,000 shares, 10 percent of the offer, to retail subscribers during the period from July 27 to July 28, according to a bourse filing.

The final offer price had earlier been set at the top end of an indicated range of SR69, after attracting strong demand from institutional investors in the bidding period.

The company ran the book-building period for five days, as it plans to float a 30-percent stake, or 6 million shares, on the Kingdom’s main stock market.

The final listing date hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Topics: Naqi Water IPO Subscription Tadawul stock

Related

Saudi Naqi Water’s IPO oversubscribed 30 times at top end of price range
Business & Economy
Saudi Naqi Water’s IPO oversubscribed 30 times at top end of price range
Update Naqi Water sets IPO price range at $17-18 as it kicks off book-building
Business & Economy
Naqi Water sets IPO price range at $17-18 as it kicks off book-building

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Salma Wael

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain

PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI has gained 9 percent in 2022 to reach 12,310 points as of Aug. 2, led by a 106 percent surge in the shares of Public Investment Fund-owned utility provider ACWA Power.

Despite ongoing geopolitical hurdles weighing on markets globally, some stocks on the index have seen double-digit jumps in their share price, according to Argaam data.

Tadawul Group, Dallah Healthcare Co., Alinma Bank, and Ma’aden were among the top five gainers on the index, rising 74, 65, 57, and 53 percent, respectively.

The Kingdom’s banking sector has been witnessing a boom in earnings and share gains, with four banks on the list of TASI’s top ten gainers year-to-date.

In addition to Alinma Bank. Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank, and Arab National Bank have all seen their stock prices soar between 40 and 47 percent.

On the other hand, Saudi insurers United Cooperative Assurance Co. and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. weighed most on the index in 2022, losing up to 69 percent.

Topics: TASI Tadawul ACWA Power

Related

ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production
Business & Economy
ACWA Power inks deal with POSCO to explore green hydrogen production
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Business & Economy
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn
Updated 37 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn

Telecom giant stc's half-year profit rises to $1.6bn
Updated 37 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has posted a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6bn) for the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites

US shale producers keep eyes on returns, even as inflation bites
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

DENVER: Top US shale oil producers say they remain laser focused on shareholder returns, limiting production expenditures largely to offset higher costs for equipment, supplies and services.

The decision likely will hold down oil output increases while benefiting shareholders receiving higher payouts through dividends and share repurchases with US crude prices above $95 per barrel.

Devon Energy this week raised its capital spending budget about 6 percent to between $2.2 billion to $2.24 billion, in part due to inflationary pressures.

It has a $2 billion share buyback authorization in place, and said it could seek approval for additional purchases after raising its cash dividend by 22 percent from the prior quarter.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy reiterated its focus on returning free cash flow to shareholders, and said it had boosted its stock repurchase authorization to $4 billion, from $2 billion.

It expects to return 63 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders, topping a previous target of 50 percent.

The shale producer said well costs have climbed about 15 percent year-over-year, with hydraulic fracturing and drilling costs up about 10 percent. It said lease operating costs are up about 50 cents, to between $4.50 to $5 per barrel, due to higher power costs in Texas. It plans to run 12 rigs and three hydraulic fracturing crews in the second half of the year.

Both companies lifted their full-year production guidance, with Devon now forecasting output to average 600,000 to 610,000 barrels of oil and gas per day, versus 570,000 to 600,000 bpd previously.

Diamondback ramped its forecast to as much as 380,000 bpd, from up to 376,000 bpd previously.

Devon Chief Executive Rick Muncrief said he is “not as bullish” on overall US production growth for the second half of the year, and that he anticipates even the Permian — the largest US producing basin — could see growth moderate amid supply chain constraints.

Topics: US Shale Permian

Related

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record
Business & Economy
Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record

Latest updates

SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1
SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1
Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales
Herfy food chain posts 7% profit decline for H1 on lower sales
Young movie buffs urged to become jurors at Doha film festival
Young movie buffs urged to become jurors at Doha film festival
Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain
PIF-owned ACWA Power leads Saudi stock market with 106% YTD gain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.