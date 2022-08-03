SABB’s profit surges 10% to $559m on higher operating income in H1

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank has recorded over a 10 percent rise in profit to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) for the first half of 2022, largely due to a rise in operating income.

This is up from SR1.9 billion in the prior-year period, the bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, announced in a bourse filing.

Besides an increase in total operating Income, the bank said the rise in associate earnings also contributed to the results.