NEOM's ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform
ENOWA will represent NEOM as the principal shareholder in the world's largest green hydrogen production plant in an equal joint venture with Air Products and ACWA Power (Supplied)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary, has joined hands with AutoGrid to co-design its digital energy platform.

In a post on LinkedIn, ENOWA revealed that the partnership with AutoGrid will initially focus on establishing the foundational principles, data model and integration design of the firm’s operating system.

AutoGrid is a company that enables energy providers to manage and optimize renewable and distributed energy resources, at-scale and in real-time.

“ENOWA is out to create a 100 percent renewable energy system, embedded within an AI-powered digital energy platform,” said Jens Madrian, executive director of energy at ENOWA.

He added: “As a global leader in the space, AutoGrid’s credentials are unmatched, and its team has precisely the experience and expertise to bring our ambitions to life.”

“Digital innovation is absolutely fundamental to ENOWA’s plans; our technology and unique scientific approach to flexibility management has the power to make them possible,” said Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid.

Topics: NEOM ENOWA AutoGrid

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Tabby, a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ firm, has secured a debt financing worth $150 million from two US-based investors, the company has announced.

According to the press release, the financing comes from New York’s Atalaya Capital Management and San Francisco-based Partners for Growth. 

Following Tabby’s Series B extension earlier this year, the firm’s total capital raised to date amounts to $275 million.

“Debt commitments from two reputable institutions is a validation of our strong track record and business model,” said Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby. 

He added: “As we near profitability, we’re in the fortunate position of not having to raise equity under the current market conditions and as such are thrilled to partner with the like-minded people at PFG and Atalaya.” 

“Atalaya is excited to partner with Tabby in its mission to expand access to credit and payments in markets where there are limited existing options,” said Justin Burns, managing director of Atalaya Capital.

 

Topics: buy now pay later Tabby

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday before paring some losses, ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar.

Brent crude futures were down 0.50 percent at $100.04 a barrel at 10.15 a.m Saudi time.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 0.50 percent, to $93.89 a barrel.  

BP’s head of crude trading to retire

BP’s global head of crude trading Dan Wise will retire at the end of August and will be replaced by Alejandro Arboleda, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Wise has been the global head of crude since 2015 and the role is considered one of the most powerful in the oil industry given BP’s large presence in US crude exports and refining.

Arboleda currently heads BP’s crude trading in the US.

Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government’s coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

The five biggest Western oil producers — Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP — posted record cash distributions to shareholders in recent days between $4 billion and $7.6 billion. But none came close to Petrobras’s $17 billion payout.

Brazil’s government, which controls the producer with a majority of its voting shares, last month asked Petrobras and other state-controlled companies to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

Petrobras will distribute about 60 percent more to shareholders than its $10.5 billion profit. Critics said the huge payout will lead to underinvestment in the business.

Petrobras’ dividends were less than at Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, which produces 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost five times more than Petrobras.

Saudi Aramco has been distributing $18.76 billion to shareholders per quarter. Its next dividend will be disclosed on Aug. 14.

US producer Exxon, which posted the highest quarterly profit of the five, spent $7.6 billion on shareholder distributions.

Dividend payments will be made by Petrobras before the first round of voting, scheduled for Oct. 2.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Meeting Price trading

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index opened lower for the second day on Wednesday in line with oil prices.

Brent crude fell to $100.16 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.04, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI dropped 0.23 percent at 12,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,547, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.83 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.57 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.25 percent decline.

Saudi British Bank added 1.19 percent, after its profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) in the first half of 2022.

Herfy Food Services Co. edged down 2 percent, after its half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million.

Telecom giant stc fell 1.19 percent, after posting a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock prices

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt
  • Outstanding loan of over $262.8m to upgrade lines
  • Consumers to pay up to 25% more, says transport minister
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s government has announced that it would raise train and metro fares by up to 25 percent by the end of August to reduce the debt of the Railway and Subway Authority, according to local reports.

In televised statements, Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s minister of transport, said the increase would cover the loans taken out to develop the rail system, and to offset rising fuel and repair costs.

Al-Wazir said the total debt of the railway entity amounted to LE83 billion (over $4.3 billion), part of which was repaid. The authority still owes LE5 billion (over $262.8 million) to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Experts have reportedly indicated that ticket prices have to be increased to pay for the development of the country’s ageing railway system.

The government initially said it would raise fares at the beginning of August, but later decided to delay the increase until the end of the month when “studies on the decision are complete.”

Official statistics by the Transport Ministry state that the three metro lines carry 4.6 million passengers daily, while other trains transport 1.1 million passengers every day.

The minister said students and veterans would be exempted from the increase.

Topics: Egypt metro

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market edged down on Tuesday, even as positive earnings reports continued to kick in.

The main index TASI finished 0.23 percent lower at 12,310, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.2 percent to 21,547.

While most Gulf stock markets ended in the red zone, Abu Dhabi and Oman bucked the trend with each gaining 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all lost between 0.3 and 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian main index gained 0.2 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude slipped to $100.53 a barrel by 9:05 a.m. Saudi time on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $94.4 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi Telecom Co. saw its profit rise to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first half of 2022, allowing it to distribute quarterly dividends worth SR2 billion, or SR1 per share

Naqi Water Co.’s initial public offering’s retail tranche was 1,353 percent covered, generating SR560 million worth of subscriptions

Saudi British Bank’s profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion in the first half of 2022

Herfy Food Services Co.’s half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million, weighed down by lower sales

Red Sea International Co. signed two contracts worth SR59 million with MDLBEAST to manufacture and supply prefabricated steel structures

Sumou Real Estate Co. reported a 4.3 percent decline in profit during the first half of 2022 to SR45 million

Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. was suspended from trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange upon the company’s request

Raoom Trading Co. reported a 6 percent profit increase to SR16 million for the first half of 2022

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry obtained financing worth SR275 million to fund one of its projects

Unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT Fund will receive cash dividends of SR53 million in total for the first half of 2022

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Saudi trading TASI shares stock

