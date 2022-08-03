You are here

Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations

Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations
Robinhood’s loss per share was 32 cents, compared with analyst expectations of 37 cents (Shutterstock)
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations

Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.01 percent to $22,847, as of 7:56 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,615 rising by 2.61 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Robinhood to slash 23 percent of its workforce after revenue drop

As it announced its earnings a day early, Robinhood Markets Inc. reduced 23 percent of its staff due to declining trading activity and a 44 percent drop in revenue, according to Reuters.

The company was scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 3 but released them a day early after publishing a blog post about the reorganization and job cuts.

In its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Menlo Park, California-based brokerage reported net revenue of $318 million, down from $565 million a year earlier.

In addition to the 9 percent of full-time staff laid off earlier this year, the company will lay off 780 more employees. As part of its efforts to drive greater cost discipline, it will also change its organizational structure.

Compared to the same period last year, Robinhood’s total operating expenses increased 22 percent. Approximately $30 million to $40 million will be spent on the reorganization, Robinhood said.

There was a net loss of $295 million for the company. According to Refinitiv IBES data, excluding restructuring charges, Robinhood’s loss per share was 32 cents, compared with analyst expectations of 37 cents.

Robinhood’s shares were down nearly 1 percent at $9.15  in after-hours trading.

In Robinhood’s three main business lines of options, equities, and cryptocurrencies, transaction-based revenues fell 55 percent, with crypto transaction revenues declining 75 percent.

In the second quarter of 2021, Robinhood had 21.3 million monthly active users, while in June 2022, the number dropped to 14 million.

New York State’s financial regulator fines Robinhood $30m

A financial regulator in New York State fined Robinhood Markets Inc’s crypto arm $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, cybersecurity, and consumer protection rules, Reuters reported.

Robinhood Crypto did not allocate enough resources to compliance and cybersecurity risks, according to the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Since last year’s meme stock frenzy, the online trading app has been the subject of several regulatory probes.

Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood said: “We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final.”

As Crumpton pointed out, the company has made “significant progress” in building its legal, compliance, and cybersecurity programs.

NYDFS also said Robinhood Crypto would need to hire an independent consultant to assess its compliance practices as part of the settlement.

- With input from Reuters.

Topics: Crypto wrap Robinhood crypto moves

NEOM's ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform

NEOM’s ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary, has joined hands with AutoGrid to co-design its digital energy platform.

In a post on LinkedIn, ENOWA revealed that the partnership with AutoGrid will initially focus on establishing the foundational principles, data model and integration design of the firm’s operating system.

AutoGrid is a company that enables energy providers to manage and optimize renewable and distributed energy resources, at-scale and in real-time.

“ENOWA is out to create a 100 percent renewable energy system, embedded within an AI-powered digital energy platform,” said Jens Madrian, executive director of energy at ENOWA.

He added: “As a global leader in the space, AutoGrid’s credentials are unmatched, and its team has precisely the experience and expertise to bring our ambitions to life.”

“Digital innovation is absolutely fundamental to ENOWA’s plans; our technology and unique scientific approach to flexibility management has the power to make them possible,” said Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid.

Topics: NEOM ENOWA AutoGrid

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Tabby, a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ firm, has secured a debt financing worth $150 million from two US-based investors, the company has announced.

According to the press release, the financing comes from New York’s Atalaya Capital Management and San Francisco-based Partners for Growth. 

Following Tabby’s Series B extension earlier this year, the firm’s total capital raised to date amounts to $275 million.

“Debt commitments from two reputable institutions is a validation of our strong track record and business model,” said Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby. 

He added: “As we near profitability, we’re in the fortunate position of not having to raise equity under the current market conditions and as such are thrilled to partner with the like-minded people at PFG and Atalaya.” 

“Atalaya is excited to partner with Tabby in its mission to expand access to credit and payments in markets where there are limited existing options,” said Justin Burns, managing director of Atalaya Capital.

 

Topics: buy now pay later Tabby

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP's head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Updated 03 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Updated 03 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday before paring some losses, ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar.

Brent crude futures were down 0.50 percent at $100.04 a barrel at 10.15 a.m Saudi time.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 0.50 percent, to $93.89 a barrel.  

BP’s head of crude trading to retire

BP’s global head of crude trading Dan Wise will retire at the end of August and will be replaced by Alejandro Arboleda, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Wise has been the global head of crude since 2015 and the role is considered one of the most powerful in the oil industry given BP’s large presence in US crude exports and refining.

Arboleda currently heads BP’s crude trading in the US.

Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government’s coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

The five biggest Western oil producers — Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP — posted record cash distributions to shareholders in recent days between $4 billion and $7.6 billion. But none came close to Petrobras’s $17 billion payout.

Brazil’s government, which controls the producer with a majority of its voting shares, last month asked Petrobras and other state-controlled companies to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

Petrobras will distribute about 60 percent more to shareholders than its $10.5 billion profit. Critics said the huge payout will lead to underinvestment in the business.

Petrobras’ dividends were less than at Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, which produces 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost five times more than Petrobras.

Saudi Aramco has been distributing $18.76 billion to shareholders per quarter. Its next dividend will be disclosed on Aug. 14.

US producer Exxon, which posted the highest quarterly profit of the five, spent $7.6 billion on shareholder distributions.

Dividend payments will be made by Petrobras before the first round of voting, scheduled for Oct. 2.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Meeting Price trading

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index opened lower for the second day on Wednesday in line with oil prices.

Brent crude fell to $100.16 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.04, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI dropped 0.23 percent at 12,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,547, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.83 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.57 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.25 percent decline.

Saudi British Bank added 1.19 percent, after its profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) in the first half of 2022.

Herfy Food Services Co. edged down 2 percent, after its half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million.

Telecom giant stc fell 1.19 percent, after posting a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock prices

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt

Egypt hikes train fares to pay railway debt
  • Outstanding loan of over $262.8m to upgrade lines
  • Consumers to pay up to 25% more, says transport minister
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s government has announced that it would raise train and metro fares by up to 25 percent by the end of August to reduce the debt of the Railway and Subway Authority, according to local reports.

In televised statements, Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s minister of transport, said the increase would cover the loans taken out to develop the rail system, and to offset rising fuel and repair costs.

Al-Wazir said the total debt of the railway entity amounted to LE83 billion (over $4.3 billion), part of which was repaid. The authority still owes LE5 billion (over $262.8 million) to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Experts have reportedly indicated that ticket prices have to be increased to pay for the development of the country’s ageing railway system.

The government initially said it would raise fares at the beginning of August, but later decided to delay the increase until the end of the month when “studies on the decision are complete.”

Official statistics by the Transport Ministry state that the three metro lines carry 4.6 million passengers daily, while other trains transport 1.1 million passengers every day.

The minister said students and veterans would be exempted from the increase.

Topics: Egypt metro

