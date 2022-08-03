You are here

UAE In-Focus – Etihad Rail to boost real estate sector; Chinese tourists influx likely by 2023

UAE In-Focus – Etihad Rail to boost real estate sector; Chinese tourists influx likely by 2023
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national rail network, will not only further improve the transportation sector but also give a boost to the country’s real estate sector, according to analysts.

According to Zoom Property Insights, the 1200-kilometer project will bridge the gap between the seven emirates and ease UAE residents’ commutes.

The project, which will connect 11 major cities of the seven emirates,is expected to carry more than 60 million tons of freight and 36.5 million passengers, the statement added.

It will take passengers 50 minutes to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and 100 minutes to travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. 

Etihad Rail will have multiple benefits for the country, according to Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property.

“Communities and neighborhoods located close to the Etihad Rail stations will record a price hike,” he added.

It was recently announced that Etihad Rail’s first passenger train station will be constructed in Fujairah and that it will connect 11 regions across the UAE once it is completed.

Influx of Chinese tourists 

Tourism analysts expect Chinese tourists to return to the UAE within six to 12 months, UAE’s local media reported.

As a result of China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, the expected surge in visitor numbers to Dubai, which reached nearly a million in 2019, is on hold.

Topics: UAE transport tourism real estate

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat falls; London copper prices fall on hawkish Fed views

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, drawing on support from escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington, although firmer US Treasury yields capped gains in the non-yielding asset and held it below a one-month high hit in the last session.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.68 per ounce by 0839 GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to its highest since July 5, hitting $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6 percent on the day to break a four-session winning streak.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,782.90.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $19.89 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.3 percent to $2,069.70.

Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $892.94.

Wheat down

Chicago wheat lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a week, as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine eased supply concerns.

Corn and soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, although better-than-expected weekly US crop ratings limited gains.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3 percent at $7.72 a bushel, as of 0257 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract dropped to its lowest since July 25 at $7.68 a bushel.

Corn added 0.3 percent to $5.96 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $13.92-3/4 a bushel.

Romania has wheat surplus to export

Romania’s wheat harvest is large enough to cover its domestic needs and ensure a surplus for exports, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, with 96 percent of the crop reaped so far.

High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the country and preliminary ministry data on Wednesday showed damage to 205,257 hectares out of roughly 7 million of grain and oil-producing crops.

Romania is among the largest grain sellers to the EU and an active exporter to the Middle East.

It reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tons of wheat. Its grain crop is generally two to three times the size of its domestic needs. 

Copper prices down

London copper prices drifted lower on Wednesday on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, while flaring geopolitical tensions between the US and China during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan aided risk-off sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.4 percent to $7,775 a ton as of 0200 GMT.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.3 percent to $8,872.39 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN wheat Romania

Qatar extends Gulf electricity system to Iraq network

RIYADH: The Qatar Fund for Development has signed a deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority to build and connect the regional electrical system to the southern Iraq network.

According to a Doha News report, the extension of electricity connection to Iraq will help to combat chronic power outages in the country.

The deal will see the establishment of a new 400 KV transformer substation in the Wafra district of Kuwait, and it will be linked to the Gulf power interconnection system and the Iraqi electricity network via Al-Faw electricity transformer station in southern Iraq.

“This initiative will have a pivotal role in the economic contribution and infrastructure development,” said Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, director general of Qatar Fund for Development.

 

Topics: Qatar Iraq electricity

Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.01 percent to $22,847, as of 7:56 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,615 rising by 2.61 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Robinhood to slash 23 percent of its workforce after revenue drop

As it announced its earnings a day early, Robinhood Markets Inc. reduced 23 percent of its staff due to declining trading activity and a 44 percent drop in revenue, according to Reuters.

The company was scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 3 but released them a day early after publishing a blog post about the reorganization and job cuts.

In its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Menlo Park, California-based brokerage reported net revenue of $318 million, down from $565 million a year earlier.

In addition to the 9 percent of full-time staff laid off earlier this year, the company will lay off 780 more employees. As part of its efforts to drive greater cost discipline, it will also change its organizational structure.

Compared to the same period last year, Robinhood’s total operating expenses increased 22 percent. Approximately $30 million to $40 million will be spent on the reorganization, Robinhood said.

There was a net loss of $295 million for the company. According to Refinitiv IBES data, excluding restructuring charges, Robinhood’s loss per share was 32 cents, compared with analyst expectations of 37 cents.

Robinhood’s shares were down nearly 1 percent at $9.15  in after-hours trading.

In Robinhood’s three main business lines of options, equities, and cryptocurrencies, transaction-based revenues fell 55 percent, with crypto transaction revenues declining 75 percent.

In the second quarter of 2021, Robinhood had 21.3 million monthly active users, while in June 2022, the number dropped to 14 million.

New York State’s financial regulator fines Robinhood $30m

A financial regulator in New York State fined Robinhood Markets Inc’s crypto arm $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, cybersecurity, and consumer protection rules, Reuters reported.

Robinhood Crypto did not allocate enough resources to compliance and cybersecurity risks, according to the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Since last year’s meme stock frenzy, the online trading app has been the subject of several regulatory probes.

Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood said: “We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final.”

As Crumpton pointed out, the company has made “significant progress” in building its legal, compliance, and cybersecurity programs.

NYDFS also said Robinhood Crypto would need to hire an independent consultant to assess its compliance practices as part of the settlement.

- With input from Reuters.

Topics: Crypto wrap Robinhood crypto moves

NEOM's ENOWA partners with AutoGrid to design digital energy platform

RIYADH: ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary, has joined hands with AutoGrid to co-design its digital energy platform.

In a post on LinkedIn, ENOWA revealed that the partnership with AutoGrid will initially focus on establishing the foundational principles, data model and integration design of the firm’s operating system.

AutoGrid is a company that enables energy providers to manage and optimize renewable and distributed energy resources, at-scale and in real-time.

“ENOWA is out to create a 100 percent renewable energy system, embedded within an AI-powered digital energy platform,” said Jens Madrian, executive director of energy at ENOWA.

He added: “As a global leader in the space, AutoGrid’s credentials are unmatched, and its team has precisely the experience and expertise to bring our ambitions to life.”

“Digital innovation is absolutely fundamental to ENOWA’s plans; our technology and unique scientific approach to flexibility management has the power to make them possible,” said Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid.

Topics: NEOM ENOWA AutoGrid

Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing

RIYADH: Dubai-based Tabby, a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ firm, has secured a debt financing worth $150 million from two US-based investors, the company has announced.

According to the press release, the financing comes from New York’s Atalaya Capital Management and San Francisco-based Partners for Growth. 

Following Tabby’s Series B extension earlier this year, the firm’s total capital raised to date amounts to $275 million.

“Debt commitments from two reputable institutions is a validation of our strong track record and business model,” said Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby. 

He added: “As we near profitability, we’re in the fortunate position of not having to raise equity under the current market conditions and as such are thrilled to partner with the like-minded people at PFG and Atalaya.” 

“Atalaya is excited to partner with Tabby in its mission to expand access to credit and payments in markets where there are limited existing options,” said Justin Burns, managing director of Atalaya Capital.

 

Topics: buy now pay later Tabby

