Driest July in memory imperils Europe’s crops

Driest July in memory imperils Europe’s crops
Members of the French Office for Biodiversity check the level of the Yser river amid an intense drought in the country in Herzeele, northern France on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

  • The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU member states to re-use treated urban waste water as irrigation on the continent's parched farms
  • Farmers nationwide are reporting difficulties in feeding livestock because of parched grasslands, while irrigation has been banned in large areas
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: As much of Europe bakes in a third heatwave since June, fears are growing that extreme drought driven by climate change in the continent’s breadbasket nations will dent stable crop yields and deepen the cost-of-living crisis.
The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU member states to re-use treated urban waste water as irrigation on the continent’s parched farms, after France and parts of England saw their driest July on record.
In France, where an intense drought has hammered farmers and prompted widespread limits on freshwater use, there was just 9.7 millimeters (0.38 inches) of rain last month, Meteo France said.
That was 84 percent down on the average levels seen for July between 1991 and 2022, making it the driest month since March 1961, the agency added.
Farmers nationwide are reporting difficulties in feeding livestock because of parched grasslands, while irrigation has been banned in large areas of the northwest and southeast due to freshwater shortages.
Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said July’s rainfall represented “just 12 percent of what’s needed.”
France is the forth-largest exporter of wheat and among the top five exporters of maize globally. Poor harvests due to drought may heap further pressure on grain supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused global shockwaves.
“Our food system has been under stress for a while, and with the supply issues from Ukraine, that has only gotten worse,” said Shouro Dasgupta, environmental economist at the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change.
“These heatwaves are on top of droughts and will see crops wither faster.”
Dasgupta said that extreme heat driven by climate change is also contributing to food price inflation for consumers and harsher conditions for producers.
“Droughts and heatwaves impact people’s livelihoods. People will be less able to afford food,” he told AFP.
“And during heatwaves outdoor workers are only able to work fewer hours, which brings cascading impacts for supply.”
Britain’s Met Office this week said much of southern and eastern England had their driest July on record.
Some water providers have already announced restrictions affecting millions of people, and fruit and vegetable producers have announced several crop losses such as beans and berries.
Britain’s inflation surged to a 40-year high in June on rising fuel and food prices.
Elizabeth Robinson, director of the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said that spiralling food costs — worsened by heat-induced losses in Europe and Britain — were a sign that “food systems aren’t working for people.”
“There are some long-term, difficult conversations that need to be had, particularly about food waste and the diversion of grains away from food for people to feed animals,” she told AFP.
In Spain, already parched under a prolonged hot spell, temperatures will breach 40C in several areas this week.
The heat is worsening water shortages that have dogged Spanish agriculture since last winter, with local restrictions on water usage in the most affected regions.
The government said this week that Spain’s reservoirs are at just 40.4 percent capacity.
Juan Carlos Hervas, from the COAG farmers’ union, told AFP that Spain’s olive harvest from unirrigated land will come in at less than 20 percent of the average of the last five years.
Spain supplies nearly half the world’s olive oil.
Portugal, where temperatures yet again breached the 40C mark this week, is experiencing “the worst drought this century,” environment minister Jose Duarte Cordeiro warned last month.
Portugal along with Poland has asked its citizens to cut down on water use to ease the pressure.
“Water authorities across Europe are unprepared for what scientists have been saying for three decades,” said Dasgupta. “A high incidence of heatwaves will hit water supply .”
The European Commission in an updated assessment last month found that nearly half — 44 percent — of the EU and Britain was currently experiencing “warning” levels of drought.
It warned that exceptional low soil moisture levels meant several countries, including France, Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy will experience reduced crop yield in 2022.
“The unfavorable forecasts for the coming months may compromise the water supply and will likely keep the competition for this resource high,” it said.
A separate EU bulletin, also last month, said that EU yields of soybean, sunflowers and maize were already 9 percent below average.
On Wednesday Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU commissioner for the environment, fisheries and the oceans. urged EU nations to re-use more of its waste water.
“We need to stop wasting water and use this resource more efficiently to adapt to the changing climate and ensure the security and sustainability of our agricultural supply.” he said.

Topics: Europe Drought France climate change

England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football

England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

  • All 23 members of the squad signed an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, calling on their help to "create real change in this country"
  • Both candidates responded to the Lionesses' call, without making any firm commitment on schoolgirls being able to play football
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: England’s Euro 2022 winning footballers on Wednesday urged the two candidates vying to become the UK’s next prime minister to ensure that all girls have access to the sport at school.
All 23 members of the squad, which beat Germany 2-1 in Sunday’s final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, signed an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, calling on their help to “create real change in this country.”
“Currently only 63 percent of girls can play football in PE (physical education) lessons. The reality is we are inspiring young girls to play football, only for many to end up going to school and not being able to play,” they wrote.
“This is something that we all experienced growing up.”
The players asked the two candidates to pledge to ensure that all girls have access to at least two hours of PE sessions each week, where football is offered.
“We have made incredible strides in the women’s game, but this generation of schoolgirls deserves more,” they wrote.
“They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE lessons and they deserve to believe they can one day play for England.
“We want to create real change in this country and we are asking you, if you were to become Prime Minister on 5 September, to help us achieve that change.”
Both candidates responded to the Lionesses’ call, without making any firm commitment on schoolgirls being able to play football.
Truss’s campaign responded by saying the candidate “is committed to investigating what prevents schools from delivering the recommended minimum of two hours PE per week.”
Sunak’s spokesman said he “would love to see all schools provide two hours of PE a week.”

Topics: UK Conservative Party Liz Truss rishi sunak UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Japan welcomes the extension of Yemen truce, hails Saudi role

Japan welcomes the extension of Yemen truce, hails Saudi role
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News Japan

Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Government of Japan welcomed the extension of the truce in the republic of Yemen announced by the United Nations on August 2, 2022 (local time) and hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in achieving it.

The foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement that Japan highly appreciates the efforts made by all parties in Yemen and the important roles that regional countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, have been playing in realizing the extension of the truce.

Japan reiterates its support for the efforts of Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, to realize peace and stability in Yemen, it said.

The statement emphasized there is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.

“From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties, roads in Taiz and other governorates will be opened, and the parties will progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen, according to the statement.

Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022, to support the truce.

The ministry said Tokyo remains committed to continue making efforts in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Yemen

UAE joins ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

UAE joins ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

  • Treaty signing is final step in Emirati bid to become partner nation
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE participated in the 55th Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 

During the meeting, which is taking place in Cambodia from 30th July to 6th August 2022, the UAE signed ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, represented the UAE at the signing ceremony (MoFAIC). 

Alshaali emphasized the UAE's shared values and deep ties with ASEAN member states in his remarks.

"The signing of the TAC reflects the UAE's keenness to strengthen and advance economic relations with ASEAN countries," the assistant minister said.

Alshaali addressed global challenges that highlight the growing importance of multilateral cooperation, particularly within regional and international organizations like ASEAN. He also stated that signing the TAC is the final step in the UAE's application to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP).

"As the UAE completes the final step in the process of obtaining SDP status, it is essential to underline the mutual benefits that this partnership will bring notably, the impetus it will provide to our joint efforts to address pressing issues at the regional and global levels, including climate change, food and energy security, and the sustainability of the healthcare sector," Alshaali said.

He emphasized the UAE's potential partnership with ASEAN and its member states' tangible contributions, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, digital transformation, and healthcare. 

The UAE's efforts to sign the TAC and join ASEAN as an SDP are part of the broader strategy of MoFAIC and the UAE's Principles of the 50 framework, which focuses on building long-term and effective partnerships with countries and multilateral organizations. 

The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia is a peace treaty signed by the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, an economic organization of ten member countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos.

Topics: ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) United Arab Emirates

Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia — source

Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia — source
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

  • The tax police said it had seized the assets from a "well-known professional" in Brescia citing alleged tax offences
  • The source said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

ROME: Italy’s tax police have seized assets worth over 141 million euros ($144 million) from an architect who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The tax police sent a statement earlier on Wednesday saying it had seized the assets from a “well-known professional” in Brescia, a town in northern Italy, citing alleged tax offenses. It declined to name the person when contacted by Reuters.
The source said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo, who had designed a grand estate on the Black Sea in Russia that became known as “Putin’s palace” after a businessman alleged the estate was built for Putin.
The Russian president has in the past denied any link to the luxury property.
A lawyer for Cirillo did not respond when contacted by Reuters.
In an interview with Italian television earlier this year, Cirillo said he had designed the building but said it was commissioned by a private group and he had had no dealings with Putin.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italy President Vladimir Putin architect

Two killed over Karabakh as warring sides claim violations

Two killed over Karabakh as warring sides claim violations
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

  • The Azerbaijani defence ministry said Karabakh troops targeted Azerbaijani army positions in the district of Lachin
  • The foreign ministry in Baku said that the "bloody incident" demonstrated that Armenia did not respect the ceasefire agreement
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

BAKU: Two soldiers were killed Wednesday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the two warring sides accused each other of cease-fire violations.
Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce, but tensions persist despite a cease-fire agreement.
On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said Karabakh troops targeted Azerbaijani army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.
The foreign ministry in Baku said that the “bloody incident” demonstrated that Armenia did not respect the cease-fire agreement.
“All responsibility for the incident in Azerbaijan lies with military and political leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed formations from the territory of the neighboring state,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The army of the breakaway statelet accused Azerbaijan of violating a cease-fire Wednesday morning and killing one soldier and wounding another eight at the line of contact later in the day.
“Measures are being taken together with Russian peacekeepers to stabilize the situation,” the Karabakh army said in a statement.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire violations

