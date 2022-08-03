Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia — source

You are here

Italy's tax police stand by a display of money seized during an operation involving assets worth $144 million, which a source said were seized from an architect linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
ROME: Italy’s tax police have seized assets worth over 141 million euros ($144 million) from an architect who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The tax police sent a statement earlier on Wednesday saying it had seized the assets from a “well-known professional” in Brescia, a town in northern Italy, citing alleged tax offenses. It declined to name the person when contacted by Reuters.
The source said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo, who had designed a grand estate on the Black Sea in Russia that became known as “Putin’s palace” after a businessman alleged the estate was built for Putin.
The Russian president has in the past denied any link to the luxury property.
A lawyer for Cirillo did not respond when contacted by Reuters.
In an interview with Italian television earlier this year, Cirillo said he had designed the building but said it was commissioned by a private group and he had had no dealings with Putin.

PARIS: As much of Europe bakes in a third heatwave since June, fears are growing that extreme drought driven by climate change in the continent’s breadbasket nations will dent stable crop yields and deepen the cost-of-living crisis.
The European Commission on Wednesday urged EU member states to re-use treated urban waste water as irrigation on the continent’s parched farms, after France and parts of England saw their driest July on record.
In France, where an intense drought has hammered farmers and prompted widespread limits on freshwater use, there was just 9.7 millimeters (0.38 inches) of rain last month, Meteo France said.
That was 84 percent down on the average levels seen for July between 1991 and 2022, making it the driest month since March 1961, the agency added.
Farmers nationwide are reporting difficulties in feeding livestock because of parched grasslands, while irrigation has been banned in large areas of the northwest and southeast due to freshwater shortages.
Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said July’s rainfall represented “just 12 percent of what’s needed.”
France is the forth-largest exporter of wheat and among the top five exporters of maize globally. Poor harvests due to drought may heap further pressure on grain supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused global shockwaves.
“Our food system has been under stress for a while, and with the supply issues from Ukraine, that has only gotten worse,” said Shouro Dasgupta, environmental economist at the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change.
“These heatwaves are on top of droughts and will see crops wither faster.”
Dasgupta said that extreme heat driven by climate change is also contributing to food price inflation for consumers and harsher conditions for producers.
“Droughts and heatwaves impact people’s livelihoods. People will be less able to afford food,” he told AFP.
“And during heatwaves outdoor workers are only able to work fewer hours, which brings cascading impacts for supply.”
Britain’s Met Office this week said much of southern and eastern England had their driest July on record.
Some water providers have already announced restrictions affecting millions of people, and fruit and vegetable producers have announced several crop losses such as beans and berries.
Britain’s inflation surged to a 40-year high in June on rising fuel and food prices.
Elizabeth Robinson, director of the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said that spiralling food costs — worsened by heat-induced losses in Europe and Britain — were a sign that “food systems aren’t working for people.”
“There are some long-term, difficult conversations that need to be had, particularly about food waste and the diversion of grains away from food for people to feed animals,” she told AFP.
In Spain, already parched under a prolonged hot spell, temperatures will breach 40C in several areas this week.
The heat is worsening water shortages that have dogged Spanish agriculture since last winter, with local restrictions on water usage in the most affected regions.
The government said this week that Spain’s reservoirs are at just 40.4 percent capacity.
Juan Carlos Hervas, from the COAG farmers’ union, told AFP that Spain’s olive harvest from unirrigated land will come in at less than 20 percent of the average of the last five years.
Spain supplies nearly half the world’s olive oil.
Portugal, where temperatures yet again breached the 40C mark this week, is experiencing “the worst drought this century,” environment minister Jose Duarte Cordeiro warned last month.
Portugal along with Poland has asked its citizens to cut down on water use to ease the pressure.
“Water authorities across Europe are unprepared for what scientists have been saying for three decades,” said Dasgupta. “A high incidence of heatwaves will hit water supply .”
The European Commission in an updated assessment last month found that nearly half — 44 percent — of the EU and Britain was currently experiencing “warning” levels of drought.
It warned that exceptional low soil moisture levels meant several countries, including France, Romania, Spain, Portugal and Italy will experience reduced crop yield in 2022.
“The unfavorable forecasts for the coming months may compromise the water supply and will likely keep the competition for this resource high,” it said.
A separate EU bulletin, also last month, said that EU yields of soybean, sunflowers and maize were already 9 percent below average.
On Wednesday Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU commissioner for the environment, fisheries and the oceans. urged EU nations to re-use more of its waste water.
“We need to stop wasting water and use this resource more efficiently to adapt to the changing climate and ensure the security and sustainability of our agricultural supply.” he said.

BAKU: Two soldiers were killed Wednesday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the two warring sides accused each other of cease-fire violations.
Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce, but tensions persist despite a cease-fire agreement.
On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said Karabakh troops targeted Azerbaijani army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.
The foreign ministry in Baku said that the “bloody incident” demonstrated that Armenia did not respect the cease-fire agreement.
“All responsibility for the incident in Azerbaijan lies with military and political leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed formations from the territory of the neighboring state,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The army of the breakaway statelet accused Azerbaijan of violating a cease-fire Wednesday morning and killing one soldier and wounding another eight at the line of contact later in the day.
“Measures are being taken together with Russian peacekeepers to stabilize the situation,” the Karabakh army said in a statement.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the US on Wednesday launched their biggest-ever joint military exercises, and were joined for the first time by troops from partner nations in what commanders said is a move to strengthen unity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The “Super Garuda Shield” exercises, which were first held in 2007 with only Indonesian and US troops involved, have expanded to include 12 other countries this year.

Defense forces from Australia, Japan and Singapore are taking part in the drills, while India, France and the UK are sending observers.

More than 5,000 soldiers are involved in the two-week exercises in East Kalimantan, South Sumatra and Riau Islands that are aimed at increasing joint military effectiveness, the Indonesian military said in a statement.

“We hope the exercises will go smoothly and everyone can deepen their bonds and interactions, so that this friendship will go on even after our exercises conclude and might be helpful in the future,” Indonesia’s military chief Gen. Andika Perkasa said at the opening ceremony in Baturaja, South Sumatra, on Wednesday.

Although the joint combat exercises are taking place amid increasing Chinese maritime activity in the region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, Perkasa told reporters that the drills should not be seen as a response to Beijing’s growing assertiveness.

“We have been conducting these exercises annually, in whatever situation,” he said. “What creates peace in our region is not (military) might but the bonds that we share by working together regularly, exercising, getting used to meeting one another as neighbors — that’s what makes us stronger.”

Commanding General of US Army Pacific, Gen. Charles Flynn, said that this year’s Garuda Shield is an expression of  “unity” as a group of countries “seek to continue to have a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

He added: “When we’re together like this, we’re stronger. When we’re working together, we become better joint partners.”

The Indonesia-US military exercises coincided with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. Beijing described the visit as “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” amid fresh tensions in the region.

The joint military drills signal Indonesia’s position on balancing engagement with major powers, Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, a researcher from the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.

“It’s strategically timely, although likely not exactly on purpose, in that it is conducted around dynamics like China’s possible increased assertiveness around the Taiwanese strait,” Kharisma said.

“Of course, the signal is not necessarily straight about deterring China, but more about that Indonesia also has ties with other powers,” he said.

“We are not leaning toward any power in particular and stand on our own interest to preserve regional peace.”

Ahmad Rizky Mardhatillah Umar, an Indonesian international relations researcher at the University of Queensland, Australia, said that the expansion of Garuda Shield this year reflects a common interest among participants to address any potential crisis and security challenges.

The joint military drills are part of Indonesia’s attempts to involve itself in maintaining regional security and defense diplomacy efforts, Umar said.

“We need to acknowledge that regional security threat is not only about China and its expansive maritime territorial claim, but also non-traditional security threats like terrorism.”

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president announced on Wednesday a national policy to rebuild the bankrupt economy by 2048, at a time when rampant food inflation and chronic shortages are making daily life a battle for millions of the country’s citizens.

The south Asian nation is bankrupt and in April suspended repayments on its $51 billion foreign loans, as the inflation rate continued to soar. It surged to a record 60.8 percent in July, with a 90.9 percent climb in food inflation, according to government data.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, announced the plan in his first policy statement since taking office last month, after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over the worst economic meltdown since the 22 million-populated nation’s independence from Britain 1948.

As he announced his Cabinet’s economic policy, Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka was facing an “unprecedented situation” unlike anything in recent history and was “in great danger.”

“We have examined this situation in depth. As a remedy, we are preparing a national economic policy for the next 25 years,” he told parliament. “If we build the country, the nation, and the economy through the national economic policy, we would be able to become a fully developed country by the year 2048, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence.”

The economic policy, he said, “lays the foundation for a social market economic system, securing development for the poor and underprivileged groups and encouraging small and medium entrepreneurs.

“Our aim is to create a surplus in the primary budget by the year 2025. Our effort is to raise the economic growth rate to a stable stage, in order to establish a solid economic foundation by the year 2026. Currently, public debt is 140 percent of gross domestic product. Our plan is to bring this down to less than 100 percent by the year 2032.”

The plan did not focus on immediate relief to millions of people who since March have been taking to the streets to protest daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food, and medicines, as the country had run out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports.

Murtaza Jafferjee, economist and chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, described the president’s 25-year policy as more of an “aspirational plan.”

“The need of the hour is macro stabilization but what he is implying is that we should not look only for short-term fixes but fundamentally change the way the economy works so that it can catalyze a virtual cycle of growth,” Jafferjee told Arab News.

“He did say that they will try to address the most acute shortages but warned not to expect quick results, for example, the availability of fuel. It will take a few years before we get back to normalcy, but things will slowly improve.”

S.A. Azeez, ACMA chartered accountant and management consultant, told Arab News that he was skeptical as to whether any immediate relief would be seen soon.

“I don’t think that people will get any immediate relief with such plans. In the short-term, implementation of such plans will be painful though long term would be beneficial to the country,” he said, adding that any country should have a long-term economic policy framework.

“Though late, it is good even now to initiate such a policy framework and long-term economic plans. The implementations may be very challenging in the present context since the need of the hour is providing necessities to society and keep the economy running.”

The government has been in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund but has so far reached no agreement as it is still setting out its debt restructuring plan. Wickremesinghe said the plan would be submitted to the IMF “in the near future” with negotiation scheduled for this month.

KABUL: Top leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a US drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

The Taliban have not confirmed Zawahiri’s death.

Officials of the Islamist group, long-time allies of Al-Qaeda, initially confirmed the Sunday drone strike but said the house that was hit was empty.

“There are meetings at a very high level on whether they should react to the drone strike, and in case they decide to, then what is the proper way,” a Taliban leader who holds an important position in Kabul said.

The official, who said there had been lengthy leadership discussions for two days, declined to be identified. He did not confirm that Zawahiri was in the house that the missile struck.

How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy, and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.

His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “grossly violated” the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

Outside a tight circle of top Taliban leaders, group members appeared in the dark about whether Zawahiri was actually in Kabul, let alone his fate.

Another Taliban official confirmed the high-level meetings but said he did not know what was being discussed and he did not believe Zawahiri was in the house.

Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists he had received no word on the Taliban position.

“I am awaiting details and reaction from Kabul,” he told reporters in a message.

