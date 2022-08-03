Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup

DUBAI: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has seen an influx of requests for private jets to Doha as football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Business Airport International reported.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircraft available, ranging from affordable light jets such as the four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang and the eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 to mid-size jets like the nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

DCAF will also provide a 10-seat Falcon 2000 along with a large-size cabin aircraft.

“We have seen a sharp increase in inquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals, which take place on Dec. 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of inquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” DCAF Managing Director Holger Ostheimer said.

Football fans traveling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to aircraft, with customs, immigration and security checks all performed within the range of the fixed-base operator.

Fans will be able to board their flight in minutes, giving them more time to savor every moment of this unforgettable experience.