Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has seen an influx of requests for private jets to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022. (Twitter: DCAF Dubai)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircrafts available, from light jets to a 10-seat Falcon 2000
DUBAI: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has seen an influx of requests for private jets to Doha as football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Business Airport International reported.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircraft available, ranging from affordable light jets such as the four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang and the eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 to mid-size jets like the nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. 

DCAF will also provide a 10-seat Falcon 2000 along with a large-size cabin aircraft.

“We have seen a sharp increase in inquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals, which take place on Dec. 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of inquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” DCAF Managing Director Holger Ostheimer said. 

Football fans traveling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to aircraft, with customs, immigration and security checks all performed within the range of the fixed-base operator. 

Fans will be able to board their flight in minutes, giving them more time to savor every moment of this unforgettable experience.

Topics: Private jets 2022 FIFA World Cup

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed an initial agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, to collaborate on projects in the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

The areas of potential cooperation include upstream and downstream businesses, engineering and construction, oilfield services, carbon capture and hydrogen. 

The companies will also discuss the opportunities for the establishment of a local manufacturing hub in King Salman Energy Park.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with Sinopec and leverage our mutual strength and reach while creating a path to bring our long-standing cooperation in China to our facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

“This latest collaboration will help to further advance our strategic relationship with Sinopec into key areas of mutual benefit within the Kingdom,” he added. 

Yu Baocai, President of Sinopec, said: “The two companies will join hands in renewing the vitality and scoring new progress of the Belt and Road Initiative and Vision 2030.”

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia China

RIYADH: Mainland China's shares extended losses on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, as cautious investors monitored developments around Sino-US tensions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China condemned the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7 percent at 3,163.67 points, its lowest close since May 30, and blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1 percent to 4,066.98.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.4 percent at 19,767.09 at the close, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong climbed 0.52 percent.

China July services activity expands at quickest pace in 15 months

China’s services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July as easing COVID-19 curbs boosted consumer confidence, but foreign demand fell and companies cut staff for the seventh month in a row, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.5 in July, the fastest growth since April 2021, rising further from the robust reading of 54.5 in June.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The reading contrasted somewhat with China’s official services PMI on Sunday which showed growth moderated, but both gauges still pointed to solid expansion in the hard-hit sector while the country’s manufacturers struggled.

Taiwan asks ships to find alternative routes, avoid Chinese drill areas

Taiwan port authorities on Wednesday asked ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China’s announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbors across Taiwan including Taipei Harbor should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau said.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: stocks China Taiwan

RIYADH: Food company Americana Restaurants has entered a franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee to bring the brand to the Gulf Cooperation Council markets for the first time.

The collaboration, with the US unit of JDE Peet’s, is built to cater to rising demand for coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets, according to a statement. 

Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said. 

Introducing premium coffee to North America since 1966, Peet’s has over 370 bar locations across the US and China.

Topics: coffee GCC

RIYADH: On a macro level, Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit will be held in September to discuss transition toward a green economy. Zooming in, US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit, to be held in September, will focus on accelerating the transition toward a green economy and drive sustainable development, according to the Emirates News Agency. 

Organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization, the summit will focus on decarbonizing energy systems and mobilizing investment for green growth. 

  • China’s State Grid is planning to invest over $22 billion during the second half of 2022 in ultra high-voltage transmission lines, Reuters reported citing state media Xinhua News.

Through a micro lens

  • US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team, Trade Arabia reported. 

This happens after the oil field services firm previously announced suspension of new investments for its Russia operations.

  • British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey is currently in talks with the investment arm of China’s Sinopec for exploring a collaboration in decarbonization technologies in China.

 

The companies have started talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonization technologies, according to Reuters. 

Topics: Dubai green economy Baker Hughes

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined 36 percent to SR519 million ($138 million).

The profit was down from SR811 million in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing shows.

SIIG attributed the lower profit to increased feedstock costs in jointly managed projects, as well as increased Zakat expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Investment Group Investment Capital Tadawul

