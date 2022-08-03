You are here

Brazil accused of not doing enough to investigate killing of journalists

Brazil accused of not doing enough to investigate killing of journalists
e case and the responsibility of all those involved.” The two men were first reported missing in early June after last being seen alive entering the densely forested region in Brazil’s western Amazon. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Brazil accused of not doing enough to investigate killing of journalists

Brazil accused of not doing enough to investigate killing of journalists
  • A letter to the government criticized the failure to deploy “sufficient resources to fully comprehend all the elements in the case and the responsibility of all those involved”
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Brazilian government has been accused by a number of human rights group of not doing enough to investigate the murders of the indigenous activist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips.

Article 19, Reporters Without Borders and the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism said Brazilian authorities have not “employed sufficient resources to fully comprehend all the elements in the case and the responsibility of all those involved.”

The two men were first reported missing in early June after last being seen alive entering the densely forested region in Brazil’s western Amazon, near the Peruvian border. 

Their bodies were found a few days later by the Itaquai River, reportedly shot dead by men who ambushed their boat.

Philips and Pereira had been carrying out research for a book.

Three local fishermen were subsequently arrested and officially charged on July 22.

However, local indigenous people claim organized crime groups were behind the murders and that the fishermen did “not act alone.” 

The Amazon rainforest, and especially the Javari Valley area, is known for illegal fishing, ranching, prospecting and logging, and is populated by drug gangs.

“Today the Amazon is a lawless land dominated by those who want to destroy the forest. The state needs to take action to protect the forest, which would help ensure the safety of those who defend the forest and those who do journalism there,” said Daniel Camargos, investigative journalist at Reporter Brasil, in a statement. “Covering a lawless land is risky.”

In a letter to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the groups accused the government of President Jair Bolsonaro of having “failed to prevent tragedies like those that happened to Dom and Bruno from occurring to other people who are active in the (area).

In a statement , a lawyer representing the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley said: “In the Javari Valley, we are all Bruno and we are all Dom — we need protection because every day the threats against us are increasing.

“The murder of our friends was not an isolated incident. We know there are many interests in the region who had something to gain from their deaths — and the deaths of all environmental and Indigenous rights defenders, including ourselves,” he added.

The human rights organizations have all pointed out that the Brazilian government’s promises “have not been translated into concrete actions.”

Additionally, they criticized the government for “not crediting the Indigenous groups who helped in the search and investigation efforts.” 

Topics: Brazil British journalist

Airbnb removes ‘slave cabin’ listing in US after public outrage

Airbnb removes ‘slave cabin’ listing in US after public outrage
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Airbnb removes 'slave cabin' listing in US after public outrage

Airbnb removes ‘slave cabin’ listing in US after public outrage
  • Platform will introduce new policies to address slavery-related properties
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The peer-to-peer rental property platform Airbnb has faced criticism over the listing of “an 1830s slave cabin” in Mississippi, US, after a video of the property went viral on TikTok.

The US company promptly removed the listing from its platform and issued a statement on Monday apologizing for the incident.

“Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb. We apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue,” Airbnb said in the statement.

The platform added that it will introduce new policies to address slavery-related properties.

The “Panther Burn Cottage at the Belmont Plantation” in Greenville, Mississippi, went viral on TikTok last week when Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from New Orleans, posted a video of the listing, saying: “How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out? A place where human beings were kept as slaves, rent this out as a bed and breakfast?”

Yates showed in his video a series of screenshots that highlighted the listing’s 68 reviews and 4.97 rating.

He added that the listing fell short of properly recognizing the historical importance of the cabin.

“Maybe you’re thinking, ‘Okay maybe this will give people insight into how enslaved people had to live, their living conditions.’ No, not at all. Clawfoot tub, running water, tile, nice lighting fixtures, water, towels, dresser,” he said.

“The history of slavery in this country is constantly denied and now it’s being mocked by being turned into a luxurious vacation spot,” he added.

The cabin’s owner, Brad Hauser, said that he acquired the property only a few weeks ago and that the listing was advertised as a “slave quarters” on Airbnb by the previous owner.

“I apologize for the decision to provide our guests a stay at ‘the slave quarters’ behind the 1857 antebellum home that is now a bed and breakfast. I also apologize for insulting African Americans whose ancestors were slaves,” he said in a statement.

Hauser added that the cabin was not part of the original plantation and that slaves did not live there.

He promised to give guests a “historically accurate portrayal of life” during The Belmont’s history.

Hauser said: “I intend to do all I can to right a terrible wrong and, hopefully, regain advertising on Airbnb so The Belmont can contribute to the most urgent demand for truth telling about the history of not only the south, but the entire nation.”

Topics: Airbnb US TikTok

Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN

Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN

Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN
  • Italy’s biggest phone group last year signed a 2.5 billion euro three-year deal with DAZN, which secured domestic broadcasting rights for Italy’s top flight Serie A soccer
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

MILAN: Telecom Italia (TIM) has agreed to restructure its partnership with DAZN, giving up the exclusive right to distribute the video streaming app in Italy in return for a lower fee, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Italy’s biggest phone group last year entered into a distribution partnership with DAZN, which had secured domestic broadcasting rights for Italy’s top flight Serie A soccer in a 2.5 billion euro three-year deal.
Terms of the new contract between TIM and DAZN are set to be discussed at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Wednesday together with second-quarter results, the sources said, cautioning any deal need to receive the backing of the board.
The renegotiation of the agreement with TIM would pave the way for DAZN to clinch partnerships with other pay-TV operators and telecom players such as Sky Italia.
The latter is in final talks with DAZN to host the video app content on its platform, separate sources have said.
Spokespeople for Telecom Italia, DAZN and Sky Italia declined to comment.
Last year TIM agreed to pay a yearly fee of more than 340 million euros ($346 million) in return for the exclusive right to include the DAZN app on its video content platform Timvision, in a deal covering three Serie A seasons, sources said at the time.
But the costly deal, which is also under Italian competition scrutiny, failed to give TIM revenue’s the expected boost.
Instead it was a factor in a string of profit warnings and forced TIM to book 548 million euros in non-recurring provisions.
That prompted TIM, now under a new CEO, to seek a renegotiation of the contract on a less expensive basis. One of the sources said under the new agreement, TIM could save some 100 million euros per year.

Topics: Telecom Italia Dazn Serie A Italy football tv rights

PayPal registers to Indonesia’s licensing rules, access unblocked

PayPal registers to Indonesia’s licensing rules, access unblocked
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

PayPal registers to Indonesia's licensing rules, access unblocked

PayPal registers to Indonesia’s licensing rules, access unblocked
  • PayPal was one of several websites that Indonesia blocked at the weekend because of their failure to comply with new licensing rules
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

JAKARTA: US payments firm PayPal has registered as an electronic systems operator in Indonesia and its customers can now access its services, the company said on Wednesday.
PayPal was one of several websites that Indonesia blocked at the weekend because of their failure to comply with new licensing rules.
Companies were given a July deadline to register under new rules that would allow authorities to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users and take down content deemed unlawful or that “disturbs public order” within four hours if urgent, and 24 hours if not.
Johnny G. Plate, Indonesia’s communications minister, on Wednesday urged people to avoid using unregistered services “to minimize a loss that may incur, if...illegal acts occur in those private services.”
The Communications Ministry said it also unblocked access to services of the search engine Yahoo and video-game company Valve Corporation, including Steam and Dota 2, on Tuesday after it said it had blocked them on Saturday.
The new licensing rules have courted controversy as activists and the public fear that the government may police social media content.
Though the licensing rules were first introduced in 2020, companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and its units — which include Instagram and WhatsApp — as well as Alphabet Inc’s Google registered just hours or days before the deadline in late July. Spotify, Netflix, and ByteDance’s TikTok have also signed up.
With a young, tech-savvy population of 270 million, Indonesia is a top-10 market in terms of user numbers for a host of social media companies.

Topics: paypal Indonesia

YouTube must face artists' lawsuit over copyright protections

YouTube must face artists' lawsuit over copyright protections
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

YouTube must face artists' lawsuit over copyright protections

YouTube must face artists' lawsuit over copyright protections
  • Schneider sued YouTube in 2020 on behalf of a proposed class of small copyright owners, arguing the platform only protects large copyright owners from infringement while allowing pirated content from others in order to draw in users
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A San Francisco federal court on Monday denied YouTube LLC's request to throw out a contentious lawsuit brought by a group of content creators who say the video-streaming giant only protects the interests of large copyright owners like major studios and music labels.

US District Court James Donato said YouTube failed to show that he should dismiss the lawsuit filed by “ordinary” copyright owners, led by Grammy-winning composer Maria Schneider, at an early stage of the case.

YouTube's attorneys and its parent company Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Attorneys for the plaintiffs also did not respond to a request for comment.

Schneider sued YouTube in 2020 on behalf of a proposed class of small copyright owners, arguing the platform only protects large copyright owners from infringement while allowing pirated content from others in order to draw in users. The group said major companies have access to YouTube's advanced Content ID software to scan for and automatically block infringing content, while individual creators are left “out in the cold.”

YouTube raised several arguments last year to dismiss the case. It told the court that the group had not identified all of the copyrights they were suing over, and said the plaintiffs claimed the right to add new copyrights to the case “whenever they please,” making their claims a “moving target.”

The company also said the group did not show that it owned some of the copyrights at issue, and that it failed to register others before suing.

Donato said Monday that YouTube's arguments were “unavailing.” The judge said the lawsuit identifies specific works whose copyrights YouTube allegedly violated, which was enough to give YouTube “fair notice” of the claims.

Donato also rejected YouTube's arguments based on the group's alleged failure to show copyright ownership and registration.

Topics: Youtube Grammy Maria Schneider copyright

Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform

Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform

Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform
  • Partnership adds audio and text-based summaries of bestselling books and novels
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, will expand its audio catalog with audiobook summaries through a partnership with Wajeez.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will “add thousands of audible book summaries to its unrivaled selection of audio content, marking a major expansion to its portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

“Anghami’s long-term strategic partnership with Wajeez cements its commitment to enrich its user experience by creating and promoting world-class Arabic content, while diversifying its offering to give people more of what they want,” it added.

The platform said that its 72 million users can now access Wajeez’s catalog, which offers more than 3,500 audio summaries of nonfiction books and novels, including popular and highly notable local, regional and international titles.

The new feature is now available as an add-on subscription within Anghami’s platform.

“The art of storytelling is a historic, cultural cornerstone in the Arab world. Our partnership with fast-growing startups like Wajeez marks a defining chapter for us as we collectively aim to leverage the full potential of audio content,” said Elie Habib, co-founder and CTO at Anghami.

With an expansive regional audience in mind, Wajeez is a leading MENA platform that lets users read or listen to Arabic podcasts and book summaries that have been carefully selected. The content, which lasts no longer than 15 minutes, is “presented in a fun, engaging and interesting manner.

“Our partnership with Anghami reinforces our vision to spread culture and knowledge on the widest possible scale in the Arab world, because we believe that the knowledge gained from reading constitutes awareness, which is a fundamental pillar for the renaissance, advancement and civilization of people,” said Rami Abu Jbara, chief content officer and co-founder of Wajeez.

Topics: Anghami wajeez

