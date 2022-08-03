You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
Saudi Arabia has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfhtu

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
  • Trojena, a mountain destination in NEOM, is due to be completed in 2026 and will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports
  • Should the Kingdom’s bid be successful, it would be the first time that a west Asian country hosts the games
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

A letter of interest to the Olympic Council of Asia included a brief of the Saudi Vision 2030 which will support Trojena host one of the most significant sporting events in Asia in which more than 32 countries are expected to participate.

Trojena, a mountain destination in NEOM, is due to be completed in 2026 and will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports.

Should the Kingdom’s bid be successful, it would be the first time a west Asian country has hosted the games.

The President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “The generous, unprecedented, and visionary support by our wise leadership has attracted the most exciting sporting events to the heart of Saudi Arabia.”

“The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena,” he said.

The executive office of the OCA will meet in Cambodia in October before the council’s general assembly is held. The assembly will make decisions regarding AWG hosting rights.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Asian Winter Games NEOM Trojena

Related

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • A 5-0 win over Palestine means secured the young Falcons’ place in Sunday’s showdown
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia are through to the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 after a comprehensive 5-0 defeat of Palestine at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Wednesday.

After a scoreless opening half-hour, Saudi Arabia took control of the match and scored the first goal on 36 minutes through Mohammed Sulaiman. Star of the tournament Abdullah Radif scored on the stroke of half-time and then gave Saudi a three-goal lead with his second of the match on 65 minutes.

With the result beyond doubt, the home team was able to add goals by Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa on 67 minutes and Saleh Al-Rahmani three minutes from the end.

Saudi Arabia reached the semi-finals after beating Yemen on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the thrilling last-four clash. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Algeria and Egypt in Saturday’s final.

Topics: football soccer 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Saudi Arabia

Related

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Chelsea’s Koulibaly says no one can stop him representing Senegal

Chelsea’s Koulibaly says no one can stop him representing Senegal
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

Chelsea’s Koulibaly says no one can stop him representing Senegal

Chelsea’s Koulibaly says no one can stop him representing Senegal
  • "Nobody ever told me not to go to AFCON or something like this," said Koulibaly
  • "But me, now as captain of Senegal, when AFCON comes I have to be the first one there"
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has insisted he will never let anyone stop him playing football for Senegal.
The Senegal captain said African nations deserved more respect after the president of his former club, Napoli, said he would only sign African or South American players willing to miss competitions with their national teams.
“Don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis told business website Wall Street Italia.
“I wish them well, but either they sign a waiver for the African Cup or else...”
“Between that tournament and the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!“
But Senegal captain Koulibaly, who led his country to the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year before joining Chelsea in a reported £34 million ($41 million) move from Serie A side Napoli was unimpressed.
“Nobody ever told me not to go to AFCON or something like this,” said Koulibaly during a news conference Wednesday.
“Maybe sometimes they try to ask my manager or something like this.
“But me, now as captain of Senegal, when AFCON comes I have to be the first one there, the first one in Senegal.”
Koulibaly, who has signed a four-year contract with Chelsea following the purchase of the club by US businessman Todd Boehly’s consortium, added: “Nobody can tell me not to go to my national team. I have a lot of love for my national team, the team that I play for.
“So, if someone told me to do that, it would be the only time that I can fight with somebody.
“The way we feel all the time with my national team, we are all respectful, we wait for players to come from the Premier League, and everybody is happy to be here.
“Everybody thinks the same as me in the national team. If someone told them not to come they would always fight to come.
“This is the most important thing. Everybody has to give us respect.”
Koulibaly will bolster a defense now without Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after they each left Stamford Bridge.
He will wear the number 26 shirt made famous by Chelsea great John Terry having sought permission from the Blues legend.
“I called John and at the beginning he didn’t believe it was me, he thought it was a joke,” Koulibaly explained. “So he called the team manager to ask if it was really me.
“I know that it’s a very important number for John, but it’s also a very important number for me too, because I took it at Napoli.
“And when he said yes I was very happy, because I know what he did for the club and for the supporters here.
“I wanted to tell everybody that I asked him before, because I didn’t want to disrespect a legend of the club.”

Topics: Chelsea Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Senegal

Related

Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly
Sport
Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly
Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations
Sport
Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations

Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations

Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations

Napoli president wants African players to skip Cup of Nations
  • "I'm not going to have them in the African Cup of Nations or the South American championships," de Laurentiis said
  • "Don't talk to me about Africans anymore," he told business website Wall Street Italia
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

ROME: Napoli will only sign new African or South American players if they agree to skip competitions with their national teams, said the Serie A club’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis.
“I’m not going to have them in the African Cup of Nations or the South American championships,” de Laurentiis said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday night.
Several key Napoli players are African internationals.
Last season they lost Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has since left for Chelsea, and Cameroonian midfielder Frank Zambo-Anguissa to the African Cup of Nations in January and February.
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen missed the competition after testing positive for Covid.
“Don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” de Laurentiis told business website Wall Street Italia.
“I wish them well, but either they sign a waiver for the African Cup or else...”
“Between that tournament and the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!“
“We are the idiots who pay the salaries to send them to play for others.”
The African Cup of Nations is held every two years in January and February with the next postponed edition taking place in January 2024 in the Ivory Coast, during the European season.
The Copa America is also played every two years with its finals in June and July but World Cup qualifying is held during the European season.
While the 10-team Copa does not have a qualifying tournament, the African Cup of Nations does, increasing the number of games for players.
Clubs are obliged to allow their internationals to join their national teams during official international breaks.

Topics: Seria A Italy Napoli Aurelio de Laurentiis

Related

Napoli crush Sassuolo 6-1 to end miserable run
Sport
Napoli crush Sassuolo 6-1 to end miserable run
Maradona on Napoli’s side for Barca showdown, says Spalletti
Sport
Maradona on Napoli’s side for Barca showdown, says Spalletti

Stage set for renewal of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

Stage set for renewal of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Stage set for renewal of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

Stage set for renewal of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot
  • New change in format will see more international stars compete on Aug. 6
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The stage is set for the 2022 renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and Concert at Ascot Racecourse on Aug. 6.

A change in format will this year see an even greater number of international stars taking part in the expanded competition to be decided over an eight-race card.

The teams representing Great Britain and Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World, and last year’s winners The Ladies, now comprise four riders each and will be captained by Jamie Spencer, Frankie Dettori, Christophe Lemaire, and Hayley Turner, respectively.

Saturday’s event will see the return, for the first time since 2019, of the multi-award-winning airport retailer’s senior executives entertaining guests in the Berkshire course’s premier hospitality facility.

Racing behind closed doors in 2020 forced the cancellation of the world’s premier international jockeys’ challenge and although the event returned last year, COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented the attendance of Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Colm McLoughlin, Joint Chief Operating Officer Salah Tahlak, and Senior Vice President of Marketing Sinead El-Sibai, who are all set to travel to the UK this week.

McLoughlin said: “We are very much looking forward to returning to Ascot for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, an event we have supported for more than 20 years, and as title sponsor since 2006.

“The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup has continued to evolve during our tenure and the new format provides even more opportunities for riders from all over the world to showcase their talent on this iconic international stage.”

Following the presentation of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup trophy to the winning team, racegoers will enjoy a post-event concert headlined by Grammy Award-winning English electronic music group Clean Bandit with multi-platinum-selling band, The Hoosiers. English singers Marvin Humes and Samm Henshaw will also be performing.

Topics: Horse Racing Dubai Duty Free

Related

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup delivers third success for Ladies team
Sport
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup delivers third success for Ladies team
Star-studded teams confirmed for 2021 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot
Sport
Star-studded teams confirmed for 2021 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

Oscar Piastri rejects Alpine F1 seat amid contract confusion

Oscar Piastri rejects Alpine F1 seat amid contract confusion
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

Oscar Piastri rejects Alpine F1 seat amid contract confusion

Oscar Piastri rejects Alpine F1 seat amid contract confusion
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

Australia’s rising star Oscar Piastri ruled out racing for Renault-owned Alpine on Tuesday amid contract confusion only hours after he had been announced in the Formula One team’s 2023 driver lineup.

The 21-year-old, Alpine’s reserve and last year’s Formula Two champion, was set to replace double world champion Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard joins Aston Martin at the end of the season on a multi-year deal.

Alonso’s announcement on Monday, the first day of the sport’s August break, had come as a surprise but that was eclipsed by the drama and intrigue that followed.

Alpine’s statement strangely lacked a quote from Piastri – who finally broke his silence on social media by making clear he had other plans.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year,” he said.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Media reports suggested the Australian, managed by former F1 racer Mark Webber, had signed a pre-contract with McLaren – a team that officially does not have a vacancy but might be creating one.

Alpine principal Otmar Szafnauer was asked about that in a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday.

Topics: Formula One F1

Related

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
Sport
Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying
Sport
F1 drivers navigate rain-drenched practice before qualifying

Latest updates

Belarus jails journalist for Polish broadcaster; Warsaw vows response
Belarus jails journalist for Polish broadcaster; Warsaw vows response
Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Nile dam dispute solution ‘within reach,’ says UAE
Nile dam dispute solution ‘within reach,’ says UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.