Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
A letter of interest to the Olympic Council of Asia included a brief of the Saudi Vision 2030 which will support Trojena host one of the most significant sporting events in Asia in which more than 32 countries are expected to participate.
Trojena, a mountain destination in NEOM, is due to be completed in 2026 and will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports.
Should the Kingdom’s bid be successful, it would be the first time a west Asian country has hosted the games.
The President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “The generous, unprecedented, and visionary support by our wise leadership has attracted the most exciting sporting events to the heart of Saudi Arabia.”
“The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena,” he said.
The executive office of the OCA will meet in Cambodia in October before the council’s general assembly is held. The assembly will make decisions regarding AWG hosting rights.