Business training set at Princess Nourah University
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation, in the education, engineering and research fields, with the Global R&DB Center at Seoul National University. (SPA)
RIYADH: Staff and students at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University have been urged to sign up to a five-day course that encourages innovative business startups, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The course will be run by the university’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center on Sunday. The “boot camp” will include 20 hours of specialized training workshops focusing on the culture of innovation.
Participants will be encouraged to identify a product and work out business and marketing plans, including how to raise funding through public and private partnerships, and navigate government regulations. The workshops are aimed at preparing citizens to fulfill the aims of Vision 2030, which focuses on sustainable economic development.
The virtual signing ceremony was attended by the university’s President Dr. Einas bint Suleiman Al-Eisa, and the director of the Seoul center, Dr. Jun-Seok Hwang.
The agreement will ensure cooperation in terms of research, teaching, and symposiums in the field.
HRSD launches award for excellent Saudi businesses
‘Labor Award’ promotes improved Saudization, work environment, skills and training
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched registration for the “Labor Award” for private sector businesses.
The ministry said that the award, in its second edition, has been introduced “to recognize the efforts of outstanding enterprises in various tracks and motivate them to apply distinctive practical models and enhance compliance with the standards of the ideal work environment to achieve competitiveness and encourage the workforce to work in.”
There are three main categories for the award: Saudization, work environment, and skills and training. Out of these three categories, there are a total of 24 prizes.
Saad A. Al-Hammad, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the three areas were chosen for their strategic importance in stimulating Saudization and creating job opportunities for Saudi young men and women.
“It will raise awareness of enterprises and motivate them to adhere to the excellent work environment regulations and standards to achieve competitiveness and encourage employees to work in private-sector enterprises.”
He added: “It will also encourage companies to invest in developing the skills of Saudi employees and increase the percentage of employee retention.”
According to Al-Hammad, the previous version of the award achieved its goals by inspiring companies to Saudize and comply with work norms and standards, prompting the ministry to prepare for the second edition.
He said that the private sector plays an essential role in economic development and that such awards encourage, motivate and enable companies to fulfill their roles and responsibilities to complete the partnership between all sectors in realizing the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plans.
The ministry stressed that all companies that meet the conditions and criteria for receiving the award will be electronically nominated and that employees in those workplaces must participate in answering the questionnaire by registering on the Qiwa platform or by using the direct link: https://laboraward.qiwa.sa/
The government encouraged employees in these companies to complete the questionnaire and evaluate their workplaces to increase transparency.
Heavy rains lash Najran Valley, missing child found drowned
Heavy rains lashed the city of Najran on Tuesday evening resulting in some valleys and reefs overflowing
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Missing four-year-old Raed Al-Jara in Najran was found drowned by the civil defense personnel on Wednesday after heavy rains, reported Al-Ikhbariya.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense (GDCD) found Al-Jara, who went missing on Tuesday evening as a result of the torrential rains in Najran valley, 15 km away from the site of his tragic drowning.
Heavy rains lashed the city of Najran on Tuesday evening resulting in some valleys and reefs overflowing.
This included the province of Khabash, Bir Askar, and various parts of the provinces and centers of the region.
Governor of Najran Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed on Wednesday morning ordered GDCD and all relevant agencies in the region to increase efforts in the search for Al-Jara.
He stressed that the concerned authorities needed to coordinate, follow-up, and to raise the results of the searches carried out by GDCD water rescue teams and voluntary search teams.
Saleh Al-Jara, grandfather of the drowned child, told Al-Ikhabriya: “We appreciate the role of the competent authorities and the people of the tribes who made their efforts in the search for our child, who was found drowned due to torrential rains in Najran Valley.”
Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather report on Wednesday forecasted the continuation of the thunderstorms in some regions, which will be accompanied by torrential flows, hail, fast-paced downward currents and raised dust limiting the range of horizontal visibility.
According to the NCM, the storms are expected to continue with moderate to heavy rain from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 in Najra, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Madinah regions.
The NCM warned of moderate to heavy rain in the Jazan region, accompanied by activity in the surface winds, low visibility, hail, and the flow of torrential rains in the governorates of Sabya, Abu Arish, Uhud Al-Masarha, Samtah, Damad, Al-Twal and other governorates and villages in the area.
The weather in Al-Baha region will see increased surface winds over Al-Baha City, and the governorates of Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Beni Hassan, and the adjacent parts, it added.
The NCM issued an advanced alert until Wednesday evening about the formation of moderate to heavy rain over the regions of Asir and Madinah with activity in surface winds, torrential flow and low visibility.
Latest sightseeing area in Boulevard Riyadh City showcases Japanese culture
The Boulevard, where Japa Mura has been created, brings together cultures and collectibles from a variety of countries, and features restaurants, cafes, and shops that cater to visitors of all ages
Abdullah Al Rushud
RIYADH: In preparation for the 2022 Riyadh Season and the Gamer Season festivals scheduled at the end of this year, Japa Mura, a Japanese village supported by Saudia, has been completed in Boulevard Riyadh City.
The Boulevard, where Japa Mura has been created, brings together cultures and collectibles from a variety of countries, and features restaurants, cafes, and shops that cater to visitors of all ages. Approximately 900,000 square meters in size, it features nine areas, and parking spaces for over 20,000 cars.
Some of the areas include City Area, Studio Area, Sports Area, and Torocadero Area. The Japa Mura will also gain a lot of attention from a variety of concerts that will be held from July 20 to Sept. 1. Talented Arab and international artists will also attend until July 8.
There are various Japan-related shops, where visitors can try Japanese food, and wear kimonos. They can also engage in activities such as calligraphy, and origami.
Artist Jo Naoya, came to Saudi Arabia to showcase the Japanese art of Kintsugi gold lacquer pottery repair at Japa Mura.
Naoya said: “Since long ago in Japan, we have a culture of using things carefully over long times, and I want to be able to teach about Kintsugi. When I heard there was a Japanese culture event in Saudi Arabia, I came immediately!”
Decoder
Boulevard Riyadh City
Also known by the acronym BLVD RUH, Boulevard Riyadh City is an open entertainment and recreational area in the Kingdom's capital. Approximately 900,000 square meters in size, The Boulevard — as it is also simply called — is located in Riyadh City's Hittin neighborhood. It is one of the designated sites for the annual Riyadh Season entertainment festival.
The Boulevard features attractions such as the Square sub-zone, a replica of New York's Times Square; the Trocadero, inspired by London's Coventry Street; and the Takenda center. For Riyadh Season this year, The Boulevard will open its new Japa Mura, a Japanese village supported by Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia.
Who’s Who: Anas Alfaris, member of UNESCO’S scientific board
Arab News
Anas Alfaris has been a member of UNESCO’S scientific board of the International Basic Sciences Programme since October 2021.
The scientific board is made up of global experts appointed for a three-year term.
Alfaris is also the co-founder and CEO of Intelmatix, a deep-tech artificial intelligence company with operations in Riyadh, London and Boston.
Between 2019 and 2021, he was the founding director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Affiliate Center, and a stewardship board member for the Middle East and North Africa with the World Economic Forum.
In 2019, Alfaris was president of the Saudi national labs and national science agency King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, or KACST.
From 2013 to 2019, he was VP for Research Institutes and founded the Joint Centers of Excellence Program.
He also established the Center for Complex Engineering Systems CCES at KACST and MIT, as well as the Decision Support Center of KACST and Boeing.
During his career, Alfaris has been a board member of the Global Research Council, King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, and the King Salman Science Oasis, as well as chairman of the King’s Prize for Honoring the Inventors and Talented a member of the board of trustees at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.
He was also a board member of the Saudi Space Agency, Military Industries Corporation, General Commission of Survey, and National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
In 2009, Alfaris earned a Master of Science degree from the Center of Computational Engineering and a Ph.D. in design computation from MIT.
He has also received two M.S. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, one in building technology in 2000 and the other in computational design systems in 2002.
Saudi deputy minister meets UK ambassador in Riyadh
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati received UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton on Wednesday in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to build upon them in all fields.
On Tuesday, Crompton had a constructive meeting with Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, in which they discussed ways to cooperate in mining and other sectors following Alkhorayef’s recent visit to the UK.