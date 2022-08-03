Business training set at Princess Nourah University

HRSD launches award for excellent Saudi businesses

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched registration for the “Labor Award” for private sector businesses.

The ministry said that the award, in its second edition, has been introduced “to recognize the efforts of outstanding enterprises in various tracks and motivate them to apply distinctive practical models and enhance compliance with the standards of the ideal work environment to achieve competitiveness and encourage the workforce to work in.”

There are three main categories for the award: Saudization, work environment, and skills and training. Out of these three categories, there are a total of 24 prizes.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the three areas were chosen for their strategic importance in stimulating Saudization and creating job opportunities for Saudi young men and women.

“It will raise awareness of enterprises and motivate them to adhere to the excellent work environment regulations and standards to achieve competitiveness and encourage employees to work in private-sector enterprises.”

He added: “It will also encourage companies to invest in developing the skills of Saudi employees and increase the percentage of employee retention.”

According to Al-Hammad, the previous version of the award achieved its goals by inspiring companies to Saudize and comply with work norms and standards, prompting the ministry to prepare for the second edition.

He said that the private sector plays an essential role in economic development and that such awards encourage, motivate and enable companies to fulfill their roles and responsibilities to complete the partnership between all sectors in realizing the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plans.

The ministry stressed that all companies that meet the conditions and criteria for receiving the award will be electronically nominated and that employees in those workplaces must participate in answering the questionnaire by registering on the Qiwa platform or by using the direct link: https://laboraward.qiwa.sa/

The government encouraged employees in these companies to complete the questionnaire and evaluate their workplaces to increase transparency.