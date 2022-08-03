Who’s Who: Anas Alfaris, member of UNESCO’S scientific board

Anas Alfaris has been a member of UNESCO’S scientific board of the International Basic Sciences Programme since October 2021.

The scientific board is made up of global experts appointed for a three-year term.

Alfaris is also the co-founder and CEO of Intelmatix, a deep-tech artificial intelligence company with operations in Riyadh, London and Boston.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was the founding director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Affiliate Center, and a stewardship board member for the Middle East and North Africa with the World Economic Forum.

In 2019, Alfaris was president of the Saudi national labs and national science agency King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, or KACST.

From 2013 to 2019, he was VP for Research Institutes and founded the Joint Centers of Excellence Program.

He also established the Center for Complex Engineering Systems CCES at KACST and MIT, as well as the Decision Support Center of KACST and Boeing.

During his career, Alfaris has been a board member of the Global Research Council, King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, and the King Salman Science Oasis, as well as chairman of the King’s Prize for Honoring the Inventors and Talented a member of the board of trustees at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

He was also a board member of the Saudi Space Agency, Military Industries Corporation, General Commission of Survey, and National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

In 2009, Alfaris earned a Master of Science degree from the Center of Computational Engineering and a Ph.D. in design computation from MIT.

He has also received two M.S. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, one in building technology in 2000 and the other in computational design systems in 2002.