Envoy: Saudi Arabia deeply concerned over Iran's lack of transparency with IAEA 

Envoy: Saudi Arabia deeply concerned over Iran’s lack of transparency with IAEA 
For Saudi Arabia, only cooperation among nations can lead to prosperity and stability, says Kingdom's UN envoy Abdulaziz Al-Wasil (left) at nuclear weapons treaty review. (Twitter: @ksamissionun)
Updated 18 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Envoy: Saudi Arabia deeply concerned over Iran’s lack of transparency with IAEA 

Envoy: Saudi Arabia deeply concerned over Iran’s lack of transparency with IAEA 
  • Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil: Goal of Middle East free of nuclear weapons still hampered by Israel’s refusal to join treaty
  • Saudi Arabia's new envoy to the UN was speaking at NPT Review Conference in New York 
Updated 18 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s lack of transparency with international nuclear inspectors, and its non-compliance with obligations under international nuclear agreements, constitute a threat to the non-proliferation regime and to international peace and security, according to Saudi Arabia’s new permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. 

The ambassador expressed his country’s “deep concerns” over Iran’s nuclear program, citing the recent International Atomic Energy Report which cast doubt on the supposed peaceful nature of Tehran’s plans. 

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports all international efforts to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons,” he said. 

Al-Wasil was speaking at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. State parties to the NPT gather every five years in New York to review the landmark, 50-year-old treaty, and the implementation of its provisions: Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, destroying existing nuclear arsenals to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world, and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy. 

The last review took place in 2015, the year the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed. The current summit was supposed to take place in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Wasil, who was elected vice president of the conference, said his country ascribed great importance to the NPT as a cornerstone treaty aimed at creating a world free of nuclear weapons. Saudi support for the treaty proceeds from the Kingdom’s belief that only peaceful cooperation between nations can lead to prosperity and stability. 

The 1995 NPT Review Conference adopted a resolution on the Middle East, calling on states to take practical steps towards the establishment of the Middle East Weapon of Mass Destruction Free Zone. Member agreement was seen as key to securing the indefinite extension of the NPT.

The 1995 resolution on the Middle East remains valid until its objectives are realized, said Al-Wasil, stressing the collective responsibility of freeing the Middle East from nuclear weapons, while reiterating the Kingdom’s steadfast opposition to the proliferation of such weapons. 

Al-Wasil thanked Kuwait for presiding over the second session of the Conference on Establishing a Nuclear-Weapons Free Zone in the Middle East, convened under the aegis of the UN, based on the 1995 NPT resolution, which aimed at negotiating a binding treaty toward that goal. 

He reiterated his country’s regret that the 2012 conference, called for by the Middle East plan of action in the final outcome document of the 2010 NPT Review Conference, was never convened, stressing that such a decision now represents “one of the solutions that the international community is expected to activate in light of the failure of other international frameworks, in particular the JCPOA, to  deter Iran from practices that threaten non-proliferation in the region.”

Another obstacle to achieving the universality of the NPT is Israel’s continued refusal to join the treaty, said Al-Wasil.

“This cannot be overlooked, because one of the pillars of the NPT is that it provides non-nuclear states with security safeguards against the use of atomic energy for non-peaceful purposes,” he said. “This guarantee is still missing in the Middle East so long as Israel refuses to join the treaty and subject all its nuclear facilities to the IAEA safeguards regime, ignoring the resolutions of the NPT Review Conferences.” 

Al-Wasil also voiced his appreciation for the IAEA and its director general for their efforts in improving the agency’s capabilities to enhance its role in verifying and monitoring the integrity of state parties’ nuclear programs.

The Saudi envoy also spoke of states’ right to develop peaceful nuclear programs, reaffirming his country’s commitment to a national policy that emphasizes the highest standards of transparency and reliability in the development of atomic energy for civilian purposes. 

He also stressed the importance of compliance of all state parties with all the provisions of the NPT, and the placement of all nuclear facilities under the IAEA’s safeguard system for atomic energy.

Topics: Iran's nuclear ambition Abdulaziz Al-Wasil Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)

UN calls for ‘urgent’ solutions to Iraq political crisis

UN calls for ‘urgent’ solutions to Iraq political crisis
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UN calls for ‘urgent’ solutions to Iraq political crisis

UN calls for ‘urgent’ solutions to Iraq political crisis
  • Nearly 10 months on from elections, the oil-rich country still has no government and no new prime minister or president
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: The UN mission in Iraq called on leaders on Wednesday to put their country first and end a long-running political power struggle, as tensions soar in the war-scarred nation.

Nearly 10 months on from elections, the oil-rich country still has no government and no new prime minister or president.

“We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay,” the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement.

“Leaders must prioritize (the) national interest,” it said.

On Wednesday, followers of powerful Shiite preacher and political kingmaker Muqtada Al-Sadr continued a mass sit-in at parliament for a fifth day.

The Sadr bloc opposes a nomination for prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a rival, Iran-backed Shiite faction.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has called for a “national dialogue” in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday spoke with President Barham Saleh.

Both men stressed the importance of “guaranteeing security and stability” in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

“Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate,” the UN mission warned.

On Tuesday, a top Sadrist official gave followers 72 hours to shift their protests from the main meeting halls of parliament to the entrance of the building and a surrounding encampment.

“Iraq is facing an extensive list of outstanding domestic issues: It is in desperate need of economic reform, effective public service delivery as well as a federal budget — to name a few,” the UN added.

“Hence, it is past time for political stakeholders to assume their responsibilities and act in the national interest.”

Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and derives 90 percent of federal revenue from oil.

But it has still not adopted its budget for 2022.

In June, parliament passed an emergency finance bill, to ensure gas supplies and buy grain for “food security.”

Topics: Iraq UN

Iran destroys Bahai homes in new escalation: NGO

Iran destroys Bahai homes in new escalation: NGO
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Iran destroys Bahai homes in new escalation: NGO

Iran destroys Bahai homes in new escalation: NGO
  • Bahai representatives said 13 community members, including several prominent figures, had already been arrested in raids on Sunday following dozens of arrests over the last two months
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iranian authorities have destroyed half a dozen homes belonging to Bahais in a new phase of an crackdown that has shaken the country’s largest non-Muslim religious minority, an NGO has said.

Bahai representatives said 13 community members, including several prominent figures, had already been arrested in raids on Sunday following dozens of arrests over the last two months.

Bahais have been subjected to harassment ever since the inception in 1979 of the Islamic republic, which recognizes minority non-Muslim faiths including Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrianism but does not Bahaism.

Iranian officials on Tuesday sealed off the village of Roshankouh in the northern Mazandaran province and completely destroyed six Bahai homes as well as confiscating 20 hectares of land, Diane Alai, a Bahai International Community representative to the UN, said.

Video footage posted on social media showed the residents of Roshankouh, which is known to have a strong Bahai presence, standing aghast in front of the wreckage of their homes.

The BIC said in a statement that heavy earthmoving equipment was used to demolish the homes and one Bahai resident was arrested.

“We ask everyone to raise their voice and call for these dreadful acts of blatant persecution to be immediately stopped,” said Alai.

She denounced a “step-by-step plan” by the Iranian authorities of “first blatant lies and hate speech, then raids and arrests, and today land grabs, occupations and the destruction of homes.”

Bahais have repeatedly complained in the past of seizures of land and property. The authorities have sometimes claimed they were owned by organizations now prohibited in Iran but the Bahais countered that the assets were subsequently transferred to state-controlled foundations.

Thirteen Bahais on Sunday were arrested in raids on the homes and businesses of 52 Bahais across Iran, with the Iranian Intelligence Ministry leveling accusations of spying for Israel that the Bahais dismissed as preposterous.

With concern growing over the crackdown, the US State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom on Tuesday said the US “urges Iran to halt its ongoing oppression of the Bahai community and honor its international obligations to respect the right of all Iranians to freedom of religion or belief.”

Topics: Iran bahais

Iraq’s Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates

Iraq’s Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

Iraq’s Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates

Iraq’s Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates
  • Nearly 10 months on from the last elections, the country still has no government, new prime minister or new president
  • Sadr called for a "revolutionary and peaceful process, then early democratic elections after a dissolution of parliament"
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Powerful Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in Iraq’s elections last year, demanded Wednesday that parliament be dissolved and new national polls be called.
Nearly 10 months on from the last elections, the country still has no government, new prime minister or new president, due to repeated squabbles between factions over forming a coalition.
In the latest political turmoil to strike the oil-rich but war-scarred nation, Sadr called for a “revolutionary and peaceful process, then early democratic elections after a dissolution of parliament.”
His televised speech came as calls for dialogue intensify after his supporters occupied parliament for a fifth consecutive day, in protest at a nomination for prime minister by a rival Shiite faction, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework.
However, parliament can only be dissolved by a majority vote, according to the constitution. Such a vote can take place at the request of a third of lawmakers, or by the prime minster with the president’s agreement.
“I am certain that the majority of the population is exasperated by the ruling class in its entirety, including some (politicians) belonging to my movement,” Sadr said.
“From now on there will be no more old-guard politicians, whatever their affiliation,” he added.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest faction, but it was still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit, ostensibly in a bid to break the political logjam.
Sadr, who once led an anti-US militia and who has millions of devoted followers, noted also that he had “no interest” in negotiating with his rivals.
Along with their sit-in, the cleric’s supporters have set up an encampment outside parliament with tents and food stalls, and Sadr on Wednesday called on them to continue.
“The revolutionaries and protesters participating in the sit-in must stay and continue their camp until the demands are realized,” he said.
In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
The resignation of Sadr’s lawmakers led to the pro-Iran bloc becoming the largest in parliament, but still there was no agreement on new top posts.
The Sadrist camp was outraged by the Coordination Framework last week nominating former minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister.
The Coordination Framework is a grouping that includes former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a long-standing foe of Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a former paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Outgoing prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi has called for a “national dialogue” in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday he spoke with President Barham Saleh.
Both men stressed the importance of “guaranteeing security and stability” in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.
Sadr’s foe Al-Maliki said late Wednesday “serious dialogue giving hope for resolving differences... begins with respect for constitutional institutions.”
Thousands of Coordination Framework supporters have held counter-protests in Baghdad against the occupation of parliament.
“Don’t believe the rumors that I don’t want dialogue,” Sadr said on Wednesday.
“But we have already tried and experienced dialogue with them,” he added. “It has brought nothing to us and to the nation — only ruin and corruption.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations mission in Iraq called on leaders to “prioritize (the) national interest” and end the long-running power struggle.
“Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate,” the UN mission warned.
French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with political leaders on Wednesday, saying that “dialogue and consultation” was the only way out of the crisis.

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Al-Sadr Baghdad

16 killed in flash floods across Yemen

16 killed in flash floods across Yemen
Updated 03 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

16 killed in flash floods across Yemen

16 killed in flash floods across Yemen
  • The most intensive rains and floods and the highest number of deaths occurred in the northern provinces of Hajjah, Jouf and Ibb
  • The floods have exposed dozens of land mines previously planted by the Houthis in former battlefields in the central provinces of Marib and Jouf
Updated 03 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Heavy downpours sparked flash floods that have killed at least 16 people, including two children, and damaged or ruined houses and farms across war-torn Yemen this week, Yemeni media reports and officials said.

The most intensive rains and floods and the highest number of deaths occurred in the northern provinces of Hajjah, Jouf and Ibb, where landslides and floods washed away houses and vehicles carrying people.

Local media said that five people from one family were killed when heavy floods washed away their house in the mountainous countryside in the province of Hajjah.

Residents later managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims when the rains subsided. In Hajjah’s Al-Shahel district, two people were killed and many others injured when a rockslide buried them.

Using their bare hands and light equipment, residents were seen desperately sifting through the rubble of damaged houses in search of survivors.

Heavy rains also triggered flash floods in parts of the northern Jouf province, including the province’s capital Hazem, killing at least two people, damaging crops and farms and swamping houses.

Amateur videos posted on social media showed houses crumbling as floods aggressively pushed into the streets of the city of Hazem.

Two little sisters burned to death and several other members of their family suffered burns when a fire triggered by a flash of lightning engulfed their house in a small village in the province of Ibb, residents and local media said.

Three more people were found dead in valleys after floods washed them away in Saada and Raymah. Local rescuers and authorities in the flood-hit areas say the number of deaths might increase as more bodies are retrieved.

The Sanaa-based National Meteorological Center issued a warning on Wednesday about more heavy rains across the country’s middle and northern highlands, urging people not to travel between cities or drive through mountainous or high areas due to rains and reduced visibility.

The center said the amount of rain that fell in the last 24 hours was 24.6 mm in Hajjah, 18.2 mm in Raymah and 12.6 mm in Mahwit.

The floods have exposed dozens of land mines previously planted by the Houthis in former battlefields in the central provinces of Marib and Jouf.

Landmines were seen scattered under trees and other areas throughout desert areas in Marib. This prompted the Saudi-funded Masam demining program to alert Yemenis in Marib to the location of visible land mines and suspicious devices and warn locals against tampering with them.

Mohammed Ali, a weather forecaster from the southwestern province of Hadramout, told Arab News that the accumulative amount of rains in the western, middle and eastern provinces during the past days reached 300 mm, 150 mm and 70-100 mm respectively, attributing the high death tolls to people disregarding warnings or not following weather forecasts.

Topics: Yemen flash floods land mines hajjah

Lebanese Christian parties set demands for next president

Lebanese Christian parties set demands for next president
Updated 03 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Christian parties set demands for next president

Lebanese Christian parties set demands for next president
  • Some political circles are discussing the possibility of Gebran Bassil — President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law and head of the Free Patriotic Movement — becoming the next Lebanese president
  • Others believe either that Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea or Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun could be the next president
Updated 03 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese political parties are setting demands over the election of a new Lebanese president ahead of an urgent constitutional deadline later this year.

According to the country’s Constitution, Parliament must meet on the 10th day preceding the expiration of the president’s term (Oct. 31) to elect a new president, in the event that the parliament speaker fails to hold a session before that date.

Some political circles are discussing the possibility of MP Gebran Bassil — President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law and head of the Free Patriotic Movement — becoming the next Lebanese president.

Others believe either that Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea or Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun could be the next president. Some have proposed electing independent Maronite figures unaffiliated with conflicting parties, focusing on the importance of having a president who steers clear of internal, regional and international disputes.

Lebanon had previously fallen into a presidential vacuum for more than two years after the end of former president Michel Suleiman’s term. Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, only reached office after reaching a settlement with the head of the Future Movement, Saad Hariri. But Hariri later regretted his involvement after Aoun and his political team turned their back on him.

On Wednesday, the two largest Christian parties in the country put forward their demands for the next president, portending a difficult electoral battle ahead.

The FPM issued a statement, stressing the need to hold presidential elections on time per the Constitution and in a manner that respects the national political will expressed by the Lebanese public in the recent parliamentary elections.

“The next president should accelerate the adoption of reform laws in Parliament to sign the final agreement with the IMF and other reform laws, such as restoring funds transferred abroad by completely lifting the bank secrecy of public officials, reexamining the public sector and rationalizing it, developing public employee competencies, activatating the supervisory bodies to curb corruption, developing a plan to implement automation, putting e-government into practice, restructuring the Banque du Liban and rebuilding the banking sector,” the FPM statement read.

On the other hand, LF leader Geagea said in a press conference that he would reject a “moderate consensual president.” He added: “We oppose with all our might electing a president from the March 8 forces.” The March 8 alliance includes Hezbollah and its allies.

Following a meeting between the LF parliamentary bloc and the party’s central council, Geagea said: “The main factors that have brought upon us the current crisis are the confiscation of the state’s strategic decision, mismanagement and corruption.”

He added: “The main actor behind this crisis is Hezbollah, which confiscated Lebanon’s strategic decision. It is also directly responsible for mismanagement through smuggling, for example, and through its alliance with the corrupt in the country to cover its actions and its illegal position.”

Geagea said: “The presidential election should be the first step on the path to salvation. Otherwise, we will be facing the worst.”

He added that the opposition must agree on a candidate who can achieve sovereignty and reforms.

“If the next president is affiliated to the axis of resistance, we will face strong Arab isolation. This axis has never been an axis of development and reconstruction.”

Geagea said: “How can we agree on a consensual president when we are completely different; one sovereign party and one nonsovereign party? We reject a consensual or centrist president. Rather, a president must be elected to solve the crisis. Governments of national unity have only reached national unity in poverty and humiliation. We cannot thus adopt the same logic for the presidency.”

He called on opposition MPs to further discuss the issue and form a committee to agree on one candidate.

Geagea said that he is a “natural candidate for the presidency,” but that his bid would only be valid if opposition MPs agree to run a single candidate of their own.

Meanwhile, as Lebanon commemorates on Thursday the second anniversary of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, the World Bank issued a report saying: “Lebanon must critically adopt and efficiently implement a comprehensive program of macroeconomic, financial and sector reforms that prioritize governance, accountability and inclusiveness. The earlier these reforms will be initiated, the less painful the cost of recovery will be on the Lebanese people.”

The report added: “Public finance in post-civil war Lebanon has been an instrument for systematic capture of the country’s resources, as it served the interests of an entrenched political economy. Excessive debt accumulation was used to give the illusion of stability and reinforce confidence in the macrofinancial system for deposits to continue to flow in. Lebanon’s depression — deliberate in the making over the past 30 years — has hollowed out the state of the provision of basic services to its citizens.”

Topics: Lebanon Gebran Bassil Samir Geagea Joseph Aoun

