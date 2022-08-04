You are here

  • Home
  • Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
A worker cleans photovoltaic solar panels inside a solar power plant at Raisan village near Gandhinagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3ugw

Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
  • As India boosts its use of renewable energy in an effort to wean itself off climate-heating coal, the country is leaning heavily on solar energy to cut carbon emissions and help stabilize a grid squeezed by coal shortages
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

AITAWADE BUDRUK, India: Going to the bank in his home village in western India used to be a slow, frustrating process for Kiran Patil, as frequent power cuts — sometimes lasting for days — turned what should have been a quick errand into a lengthy ordeal.
The 59-year-old farmer often had to wait for hours in line at RBL Bank, his local branch in the village of Aitawade Budruk, or abandon his transaction and return the next day, wasting time he should have been spending cultivating his crops.
All that changed after the building was fitted with a set of solar panels and backup storage batteries in 2018, breaking the bank’s reliance on the power grid and giving it a steady supply of clean electricity.
“The transactions now are so smooth and fast,” Patil told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “These days we even find time for a quick chat with the branch manager over a cup of tea, to learn of the latest services and facilities.”
A more reliable banking experience is also bringing in new customers who previously didn’t have the time for long waits or who worried about never knowing when they would be able to access their money.
Since the solar power system was installed at RBL in Aitawade Budruk, the bank has been opening 25 to 30 new accounts every month — 10 times more than before, said branch manager Sandeep Banne.
As India boosts its use of renewable energy in an effort to wean itself off climate-heating coal, the country is leaning heavily on solar energy to cut carbon emissions and help stabilize a grid squeezed by coal shortages and surging demand from a population trying to keep cool during hotter summers.
But some communities have discovered another benefit to the solar power push: greater financial system access for millions of the country’s unbanked, including the estimated 20 percent of Indian adults, who have no access to a bank account or formal line of credit.
Raghuraman Chandrasekaran, founder and CEO of E-Hands Energy, the Chennai-based firm that set up the solar unit in Aitawade Budruk, said his company has installed such systems at more than 920 rural banks across India, helping bring more than 6 million people into the formal banking system.
The company plans to install units at up to 100 more rural branches before the end of the year, he said.
“Citizens in rural areas were walking or spending their precious money to transport themselves from their villages to the nearest bank branch, then waiting (there) for hours … simply because the bank did not have electricity all day and the computers could not work,” said Chandrasekaran.
“It was all misery.”

MODERN BANKING
The three-kilowatt solar power system at the Aitawade Budruk branch — which runs everything from the fans and lights to computers and alarm systems — means the bank now has reliable power about 95 percent of the time, said Banne, the branch manager.
On cloudy days, backup storage batteries take over, he said.
Firms like E-Hands Energy, Tata Power Solar and Husk Power Systems have so far outfitted more than 2,000 banks in rural India with solar power, estimates Shyam Kumar Garg, who retired as deputy general manager at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development last October.
The systems feed into India’s efforts to install 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, up from about 115 GW now, more than half of which is solar.
E-Hands Energy’s manager of operations Kakumanu Prathap Sagar said the solar systems the company has installed at banks around India is helping cut about 3,000 tons of carbon emissions every year.
Going solar can cut costs, too, said Banne at RBL in Aitawade Budruk, noting that the branch now spends a fraction of what it used to for grid electricity and diesel for its backup generators.
The solar systems cost between 130,000 and 150,000 Indian rupees ($1,650 to $1,900) for installation and maintenance for four years, and pay for themselves in about four years, he added.
For villagers, the biggest benefit is finally being able to use government services they never had access to before, said Pratibha Budruk, head of the Aitawade Budruk’s village council.
When the bank suffered power cuts and frequent loss of Internet connectivity, payments of pensions, students’ scholarships, loans and insurance were often delayed, putting a strain on people who relied on the money, Budruk said.
“The changeover of rural banks to solar power … has opened the doors of modern banking facilities for our local villagers,” she said.

SOLAR POWER CHALLENGES
In a country where 65 percent of the population lives in rural areas, according to the World Bank, switching rural banks to solar power might even slow the migration of young people from villages to cities as more economic opportunities at home arise, said energy management expert Binoy Krishna Choudhury.
“Solarising banks is a good step to developing the rural economy,” said Choudhury, who teaches at the Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management in Kolkata.
But projects to bring solar panels to rural banks face a raft of obstacles, said Russell deLucia, director and founder of the Small-Scale Sustainable Infrastructure Development Fund, a US-based nonprofit.
Potential hurdles include finding ways to transport and install the equipment in far flung, often off-road locations, said deLucia, whose company helps E-Hands raise funding for its solar power projects.
Once the systems are up and running, finding skilled technicians nearby to fix anything that goes wrong is another issue, he said.
Despite those challenges, Budruk, the village council head, wants to see more banks tap into solar power as a way to both improve the lives of rural communities and limit worsening climate change impacts such as extreme heat.
“Installing solar systems in the banks is like planting trees throughout the year for purifying the air we breathe,” she said.
“When the whole world is trying hard to slow global warming and the impacts of climate change, this is a small contribution from our village.”

Topics: solar power Indians

Related

Madhya Pradesh seeks to quash Goldman-backed India solar project
Business & Economy
Madhya Pradesh seeks to quash Goldman-backed India solar project
Off-grid power shines in India solar village
Offbeat
Off-grid power shines in India solar village

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index ended lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, tracking a drop in oil prices.

TASI slipped 0.2 percent to 12,291 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1 percent to 21,758.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain declined in line with Saudi Arabia, losing between 0.2 and 0.5 percent.

The Kuwaiti bourse ended flat, while stock exchanges of Qatar and Oman bucked the trend to close 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 surged 1 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude edged down to $96.62 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $90.57 a barrel as of 9:05 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Profits of Riyad Bank rose 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. turned into profits of SR26 million in the first half of 2022, compared with losses of SR16.7 million in the prior-year period

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance saw its profit drop by 16 percent in the first half of 2022, as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income

National Industrialization Co.'s profit declined 11 percent to SR606 million during the first half of 2022

Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, invited its shareholders to vote on a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s unit signed a deal worth SR9 million to install billboards on Egypt’s North Coast

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s initial public offering was priced at SR57 per share, and the subscription period will run for six days starting Aug. 8

Eastern Province Cement Co. will distribute dividends of SR1 per share for the first half of 2022

Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined by 36 percent to SR519 million

Methanol Chemicals Co. has named Sabri Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as managing director

Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. signed an initial deal with Al-Awael Gulf Holding Co. to potentially acquire 70 percent of Al-Awael Private Schools Co.

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Related

TASI slips for a second day in line with oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI slips for a second day in line with oil prices: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after US data signaled weak fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $97.20 a barrel by 0250 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures were last up 49 cents, a 0.5 percent gain, at $91.15.

Both benchmarks fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session.

Oil producer APA’s second-quarter profit nearly triples

US oil producer APA Corp. reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices.

The company’s net income attributable to common stock rose to $926 million, or $2.71 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from $316 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Exxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition

US oil major Exxon Mobil is in the process of transitioning Sakhalin-1 assets in Russia “to another party,” according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exxon did not name the other party in its filing.

Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057 million bpd in September

Algerian oil production in September will rise to 1.057 million barrels per day, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told state television on Wednesday after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to raise their output goal by 100,000 bpd.

The group, collectively known as OPEC+, had been increasing production by about 430,000-650,000 bpd a month but has struggled to hit full targets because most members have already exhausted their output potential.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Exxon APA

Related

Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Update Oil Updates — Crude slides; US targets Chinese; UAE firms in new Iran oil sanctions
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slides; US targets Chinese; UAE firms in new Iran oil sanctions

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1

Bupa Arabia’s profit down 16% as claims payout surge by $258m in H1
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 16 percent in the first half of 2022, as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income.

Its net profit before Zakat stood at SR429 million ($114 million), compared to SR509 million a year earlier, the Saudi-based insurer said in a statement.

This came due to a drop of 12.3 percent in underwriting income — the difference between premiums received on insurance policies and expenses and claims paid.

Claims incurred during the six-month period rose by SR971 million year-on-year, on the back of a pandemic rebound from low levels witnessed during lockdowns.

This was partly offset by a 20 percent increase in net earned premiums to SR7.2 billion.

Topics: Saudi bupa Insurance Tadawul

Related

Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia promotes healthy lifestyle at awareness program
Bupa Arabia to host first ‘Live Right’ awareness program in Jeddah
Corporate News
Bupa Arabia to host first ‘Live Right’ awareness program in Jeddah

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half

Saudi Steel Pipe swings into profit of $7m in first half
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. swung into profit during the first half of 2022, recording over SR26 million ($7 million).

The pipe producer reported a net loss of SR16.7 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed its performance to an increase in gross profit to SR56.23 million over the same period, as well as a decrease in the share of loss in subsidiaries and lower administrative expenses.

Topics: Saudi Pipes Tadawul

Related

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Business & Economy
Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Business & Economy
Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues

Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee's profit falls 11% despite higher revenues
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: National Industrialization Co.'s first-half profits fell 11 percent to SR606 million ($162 million), down from SR684.3 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing,

The company said the decline in profit resulted from slower average feedstock and logistics costs and lower average selling prices for some of the products, as well as a decline in the share of profits from joint ventures.

Despite lower profit, Tasnee's revenues increased 37 percent to SR2 billion during the same period, driven by improved downstream product prices and volume sales.

Topics: suadi Tadawul Profit

Latest updates

Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge
Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge
Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police
Tuneless Bangladeshi social media star grilled by police
Moroccan-Belgian directors ‘shocked’ over Warner Bros. decision to pull ‘Batgirl’
Moroccan-Belgian directors ‘shocked’ over Warner Bros. decision to pull ‘Batgirl’
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd
Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; APA’s Q2 profit nearly triples; Algeria’s oil output to reach 1.057m bpd

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.