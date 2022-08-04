You are here

  • Home
  • Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors

Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors

Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
Paris Saint-Germain team players celebrate winning the French Champions' Trophy final football match versus FC Nantes at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on July 31, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4whf7

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors

Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
  • Mbappe is the dominant figure in Paris despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar and the arrival of a new coach at a club whose title triumph last season was overshadowed by their Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid
  • American businessman John Textor, who owns Brazilian club Botafogo and has a stake in Crystal Palace, agreed a deal to become Lyon’s majority shareholder
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain was hailed as a boon for French football but it surely rules out any slim chance of a title race as the new Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe was “shining a positive light on the championship abroad” by choosing to sign a new three-year contract to stay in his home country, a decision which President Emmanuel Macron admitted he advised the striker to take.

French league president Vincent Labrune insisted Mbappe’s new deal had sent “a strong message for the present and future of our league.”

In reality, a move abroad will still probably happen before long for a player who looks certain to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

Yet the possibility of leading Qatar-owned PSG to Champions League glory will motivate Mbappe this season, alongside defending the World Cup with France in Qatar in November and December.

Mbappe is the dominant figure in Paris despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar and the arrival of a new coach at a club whose title triumph last season was overshadowed by their Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo have been replaced by Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos respectively.

Portuguese super scout Campos was named in the post of football adviser. He built the last two sides to deny PSG the domestic title: Monaco in 2017 and Lille in 2021.

Galtier, the finest French manager of the last decade, was the coach of that Lille side and spent last season in charge of Nice, but he knows the pressures in Paris will be altogether greater.

“When you come to PSG you have an obligation to get results,” he told sports daily L’Equipe.

“We need to break records. In all modesty, I have come to Paris to win everything.”

For PSG’s domestic rivals, the reality is that second — and automatic Champions League qualification — is the best they can hope for in Ligue 1.

Marseille were runners-up last season but it has been a tumultuous summer for the club owned by American tycoon Frank McCourt.

Fiery Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli has left and been replaced by former Croatian international Igor Tudor.

Key men in Boubacar Kamara, William Saliba and Steve Mandanda have departed and pre-season results have not been encouraging.

Monaco had to settle for third last season and must come through Champions League qualifying as a result.

If they can safely negotiate that they will be well placed for a successful campaign, despite losing outstanding midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

The sides who completed last season’s top five have big ambitions again.

Rennes, owned by billionaire Francois Pinault, should be competitive, while Nice’s British owners Ineos will hope to push for a Champions League place under Swiss coach Lucien Favre, who has returned for a second spell in charge.

Meanwhile, Lyon are bidding to break back into the top three after finishing eighth in the last campaign.

They have brought back two former stars in Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso, and it has also been a busy summer in the boardroom.

American businessman John Textor, who owns Brazilian club Botafogo and has a stake in Crystal Palace, agreed a deal to become Lyon’s majority shareholder.

“At first I was looking at much smaller clubs in France,” Textor told L’Equipe. Then he discovered that Lyon might be for sale. “I had to seize the chance.”

Textor’s arrival is in keeping with a growing trend of foreign investors in Ligue 1 clubs, and in the league itself.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners agreed to invest &euro;1.5 billion for a 13 percent share in Ligue 1’s newly-created trading company.

That means a significant cash injection for clubs, although PSG will receive some &euro;200 million, far more than their rivals.

While Saint-Etienne and crisis-ridden Bordeaux were relegated, Auxerre are back after a decade away and Toulouse, owned by US investment firm RedBird, also won promotion.

Their focus will be avoiding relegation, given that four teams will go down at the end of the season as the league is reduced in size from 20 clubs to 18.

The World Cup means Ligue 1 is abandoning its usual Christmas break, with the first round of fixtures post-Qatar set for Dec. 28 and more games on Jan. 1. 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé soccer

Related

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Sport
Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question
Sport
Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question

Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool

Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool

Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool
  • Johnson-Thompson ended her drought since the 2019 world championships by racking up 6,377 points in the heptathlon to finish 144 points clear of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor
  • On the final night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Center, 400m world record holder Titmus beat a high-class field after her earlier triumphs in the 200m and 800m freestyle
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to Commonwealth gold on Wednesday as Australia’s Ariarne Titmus completed a stunning individual freestyle treble on the last night of swimming action.

Elsewhere on the second day of track and field action in Birmingham, England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years as she retained her crown.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah finished a disappointing third behind compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100m at last month’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

But she was the only one of three in the field at the Alexander Stadium and she made no mistake, crossing the line in 10.95sec to win the title for the first time.

“Feeling good,” said the 30-year-old. “I didn’t have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games.”

Johnson-Thompson ended her drought since the 2019 world championships by racking up 6,377 points in the heptathlon to finish 144 points clear of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

“It feels incredible to do that in front of my home crowd,” said the 29-year-old, who finished a disappointing eighth at the world championships.

“It was the crowd who got me through the competition, especially the 800m when the noise was so loud.

“You know when you feel pain, you didn’t feel it, so I have got them to thank for that performance.”

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m in a time of 10.02 while Scotland’s Eilish McColgan emulated her mother Liz McColgan in winning the women’s 10,000m.

On the final night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Center, 400m world record holder Titmus beat a high-class field after her earlier triumphs in the 200m and 800m freestyle.

The 21-year-old dominated the race, touching in 3min 58.06sec to see off the challenge of Canada’s 15-year-old Summer McIntosh.

The Olympic 200m and 400m champion skipped the world championships in Budapest in June, where she would have faced US star Katie Ledecky, to focus on the Commonwealths.

She leaves Birmingham with four golds in total after being part of Australia’s winning team in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

“I came here with the goal to win all four. I believed I had the capacity to do that and I’m happy I did,” she said.

Titmus said it was crucial to have race practice in a high-pressure situation.

“I think that, back home, Australia really prides itself on success in the pool at the Comm Games,” she said.

“Potentially there’s more pressure here to win than at the Olympics sometimes because we are so dominant. Performing under that pressure is tough.”

England’s Ben Proud won his third straight Commonwealth men’s 50m freestyle title, dominating the field to win in 21.36sec.

“It’s a year ago since I was giving my interviews and burst into tears because of a bad swim at the Olympics,” said the world champion, who also won the 50m butterfly in Birmingham.

“So much has changed. This is really my redemption year. Something has clicked.”

Emma McKeon won a record-extending 20th Commonwealth medal as Australia brought the swimming events to a close by winning the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

The 28-year-old has won six gold medals in Birmingham to take her overall tally of golds to 14.

England’s Olympic 200m freestyle champion Tom Dean finally got his hands on a gold medal after six silvers, touching 0.08sec ahead of Australia’s Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Australia finished with 25 swimming gold medals out of a total of 52, with the overall tally including swimming and para-swimming events.

Elsewhere on day six of the Games, England’s Georgina Kennedy beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton in four games to win the women’s squash final.

New Zealand’s Paul Coll won the men’s event, beating Joel Makin of Wales in a five-game nail-biter.

New Zealand also took gold and silver in the men’s cross-country mountain biking, with Samuel Gaze just edging out Ben Oliver while England’s Evie Richards won the women’s event.

Australia lead the way in the overall medals tally with 46 golds, seven ahead of England, with Canada in third place on 16.

Topics: Commonwealth Games 2022 Commonwealth Games swimming athletics Elaine Thompson-Herah Ariarne Titmus

Related

Pool queen McKeon makes Commonwealth history as Kiplimo dances to 10,000m win
Sport
Pool queen McKeon makes Commonwealth history as Kiplimo dances to 10,000m win
Australian swim star McKeon, New Zealand cyclists dazzle at Commonwealth Games
Sport
Australian swim star McKeon, New Zealand cyclists dazzle at Commonwealth Games

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early
  • Brighton visit Old Trafford on Sunday in the season opener, which will be Ten Hag’s first competitive match as United’s manager
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo made his first preseason appearance in the match, playing 45 minutes amid speculation about his future at the club. He was pictured with teammate Diogo Dalot leaving the game before full-time of the 1-1 draw.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the friendly but told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay on Wednesday that “there were many more (as well as Ronaldo) who went home.”

The manager said he did not condone it: “Certainly not, this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

Brighton visit Old Trafford on Sunday in the season opener, which will be Ten Hag’s first competitive match as United’s manager.

Topics: Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Related

Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano
Sport
Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano
Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0
Sport
Ten Hag sees ‘potential’ as Man United beat Liverpool 4-0

Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice

Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice

Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice
  • The 35-year-old will join the French side for what Leicester said was "an undisclosed fee"
  • The Denmark international joined Leicester from Leeds in 2011 and soon became a fans' favourite
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is to join Ligue 1 side Nice from Leicester City, having been a mainstay of the most successful period in the Premier League club’s history.
The 35-year-old, whose 11-year spell with the Foxes saw him win the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield, will join the French side for what Leicester said was “an undisclosed fee.”
Leicester captain Schmeichel, whose 479 appearances are the third most in the club’s history, was a key figure in the their shock 2015/16 Premier League title triumph and maiden FA Cup final win in 2021.
The Denmark international, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, joined Leicester from Leeds in 2011 and soon became a fans’ favorite.
Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha paid tribute to Schmeichel in a club statement by saying: “Throughout his time with us and particularly as a captain and vice-captain, Kasper has always been a player willing to stand up and take responsibility, leading the team with distinction.
“His influence and his leadership on and off the pitch speak volumes about him as a professional, as a football player and as a human being.”
The Thai added: “I know Leicester City supporters share the respect we all have for a player of Kasper’s standing after all his accomplishments as a footballer and captain and will join me in wishing him the very best for the next stage of his career in France with OGC Nice.”

Topics: Leicester City Nice Ligue 1 Kasper Schmeichel

Related

Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
Sport
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
Ryan Fraser limped out of the 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week with a hamstring problem. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Newcastle sweat over Ryan Fraser fitness ahead of Leicester City clash

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena
  • Trojena, a mountain destination in NEOM, is due to be completed in 2026 and will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports
  • Should the Kingdom’s bid be successful, it would be the first time that a west Asian country hosts the games
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

A letter of interest to the Olympic Council of Asia included a brief of the Saudi Vision 2030 which will support Trojena host one of the most significant sporting events in Asia in which more than 32 countries are expected to participate.

Trojena, a mountain destination in NEOM, is due to be completed in 2026 and will offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports.

Should the Kingdom’s bid be successful, it would be the first time a west Asian country has hosted the games.

The President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “The generous, unprecedented, and visionary support by our wise leadership has attracted the most exciting sporting events to the heart of Saudi Arabia.”

“The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena,” he said.

The executive office of the OCA will meet in Cambodia in October before the council’s general assembly is held. The assembly will make decisions regarding AWG hosting rights.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Asian Winter Games NEOM Trojena

Related

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • A 5-0 win over Palestine has secured the young Falcons’ place in Sunday’s showdown
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia are through to the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 after a comprehensive 5-0 defeat of Palestine at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Wednesday.

After a scoreless opening half-hour, Saudi Arabia took control of the match and scored the first goal on 36 minutes through Mohammed Sulaiman. Star of the tournament Abdullah Radif scored on the stroke of half-time and then gave Saudi a three-goal lead with his second of the match on 65 minutes.

With the result beyond doubt, the home team was able to add goals by Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa on 67 minutes and Saleh Al-Rahmani three minutes from the end.

Saudi Arabia reached the semi-finals after beating Yemen on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the thrilling last-four clash. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Algeria and Egypt in Saturday’s final.

Topics: football soccer 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Saudi Arabia

Related

Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Al-Marmish the penalty hero as Saudi Arabia reach last four of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Yemen test awaits Saudi Arabia in quarter-finals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Latest updates

Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors
Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand
Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand
Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool
Thompson-Herah wins Commonwealth Games 100m as Titmus stars in pool
Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early
Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.